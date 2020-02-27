PROV
NOVA

No. 12 Villanova eyes sixth straight victory against Providence

  FLM
  Feb 27, 2020

Villanova will be searching for its sixth consecutive victory when it hosts Providence on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The No. 12 Wildcats improved to 22-6 overall and 11-4 in the Big East following a gritty 71-60 win over St. John's on Wednesday.

Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Justin Moore contributed 21, Jermaine Samuels swept 10 rebounds and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made a number of huge plays late in the game to finish with seven points and eight rebounds.

"I'm happy," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said after the win. "I know it was ugly but St. John's deserves a lot of credit. They're in the top five in the country in turning teams over. You know that's what it's going to be. We finished with 13 turnovers, had nine at halftime. It's just what they do.

"No matter how hard you try to prepare, they're good at it. We survived, we learn from it and we move on."

Though the Wildcats came up with another win, it was far from easy. But nothing ever comes easy in the Big East, one of the toughest conferences in the country.

Villanova came out aggressive after halftime and did enough to extend its winning streak, impressive for a young team that features no scholarship seniors.

"We had a 13-point lead in the first half and we just got into a funk offensively," Wright said. "We missed a couple of free throws. They make you tentative. We were attacking the basket hard, making extra passes but then we got tentative."

Villanova will be attempting to sweep the regular season series against the Friars, having won, 64-60, on Jan. 25 in Providence.

Providence has been surging recently with three straight wins to move to 16-12 overall and 9-6 in the Big East.

The last three victories have come against Seton Hall, Georgetown and Marquette.

The Friars ousted Marquette 84-72 last Saturday, thanks in large part to 24 points from Luwane Pipkins. David Duke added 15 and A.J. Reeves had 11 as six Friars reached double figures.

Providence has won four wins this season over ranked teams.

"I'm very proud of our group," Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. "I'm proud of our maturity and our ability to deal with adversity."

Pipkins had a sore back before the season started and it has taken several months for him to mesh with the team. Now, Pipkins and the four other seniors are jelling at just the right time as the calendar is ready to flip to March.

"It's our first year working [with Pipkins] and it's taken us a good amount of time to understand each other and where we want to get the ball," senior Kalif Young told the Providence Journal. "It's a long road and it comes fast and we're down to a stretch now where it counts even more. We have to step up and take the extra step forward."

Senior Alpha Diallo, who was the Big East Player of the Week on Feb. 17, has nine double-doubles this season.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
PROV Friars 18
NOVA Wildcats 28

Time Team Play Score
1:50   30-second timeout called  
1:58 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made dunk 48-46
1:58   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
2:00   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:09   Maliek White missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:09   Maliek White missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:09   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
2:36   Collin Gillespie missed layup  
2:51   Turnover on Nate Watson  
51.0   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
3:04   Commercial timeout called  
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels  
3:22 +2 Luwane Pipkins made jump shot 48-44
3:52 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 46-44
4:06   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
4:08   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
4:23   Offensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
4:25   Maliek White missed layup  
4:33   Backcourt turnover on Collin Gillespie  
4:44   30-second timeout called  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
4:52   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:19 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot 46-41
5:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
5:28 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 45-39
5:28   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
5:30 +1 Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-39
5:30 +1 Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws 44-38
5:30   Shooting foul on David Duke  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
5:38   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
6:03 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-37
6:03 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-36
6:03   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 3 free throws  
6:03   Shooting foul on Maliek White  
6:22   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Brandon Slater  
6:31   David Duke missed layup  
6:51   Turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:51   Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:01   Personal foul on Maliek White  
7:12   30-second timeout called  
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Nate Watson, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
7:22   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
7:24   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
7:36 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-35
7:36   Luwane Pipkins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Shooting foul on Justin Moore  
8:10 +2 Collin Gillespie made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 43-35
8:14   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
8:16   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
8:43   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03 +2 Nate Watson made layup, assist by Maliek White 43-33
9:33 +2 Jermaine Samuels made floating jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 41-33
9:40   Commercial timeout called  
9:40   30-second timeout called  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
9:55   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
10:19   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
10:23   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:34   Maliek White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:39   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
10:41   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
10:54   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23 +2 Brandon Slater made dunk 41-31
11:28   Lost ball turnover on Kalif Young, stolen by Brandon Slater  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
11:48   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55 +1 Maliek White made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-29
11:55 +1 Maliek White made 1st of 2 free throws 40-29
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
12:07   Lost ball turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kalif Young  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:27   Kalif Young missed tip-in  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
12:29   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
12:52   Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
12:56   Maliek White missed layup, blocked by Brandon Slater  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Providence  
13:13   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:22   Alpha Diallo missed layup  
13:27   Commercial timeout called  
13:27   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
13:51 +2 Saddiq Bey made driving layup 39-29
14:12 +2 Kalif Young made driving layup, assist by David Duke 39-27
14:35   Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Alpha Diallo  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:40   David Duke missed jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:56   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Maliek White  
15:09   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 37-27
15:55 +2 Justin Moore made jump shot 34-27
16:06   Shot clock violation turnover on Providence  
16:37 +1 Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
16:37 +1 Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
16:37   Shooting foul on Alpha Diallo  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
16:59   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
17:16 +2 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made reverse layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels 34-23
17:39 +2 Kalif Young made tip-in 34-21
17:39   Offensive rebound by Kalif Young  
17:41   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
17:50   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56   Turnover on Nate Watson  
17:56   Offensive foul on Nate Watson  
18:05   Personal foul on Collin Gillespie  
18:28 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 32-21
18:34   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:36   Nate Watson missed layup  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Saddiq Bey  
19:02 +1 Nate Watson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-18
19:02 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 31-18
19:02   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Luwane Pipkins  
19:26   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Personal foul on Nate Watson  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
19:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  

1st Half
PROV Friars 30
NOVA Wildcats 18

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Villanova  
1.0   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White, stolen by Brandon Slater  
8.0   Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, stolen by Kalif Young  
28.0 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-18
28.0 +1 Luwane Pipkins made 1st of 2 free throws 29-18
28.0   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
35.0   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
37.0   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
47.0 +2 Kalif Young made driving layup, assist by Maliek White 28-18
57.0   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
59.0   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Reeves 26-18
1:42 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Saddiq Bey 23-18
1:57 +1 David Duke made free throw 23-15
1:57   Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels  
1:57 +2 David Duke made driving layup, assist by Luwane Pipkins 22-15
2:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
2:25   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
2:44   Turnover on Greg Gantt  
2:44   Offensive foul on Greg Gantt  
2:58   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
2:58   Justin Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:58   Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:58   Commercial timeout called  
2:58   Shooting foul on Nate Watson  
3:21 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot 20-15
3:45   Defensive rebound by Greg Gantt  
3:47   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
3:57   David Duke missed layup  
4:21   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
4:42   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42   Nate Watson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:42   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
5:02   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
5:04   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Maliek White  
5:39   Defensive rebound by Nate Watson  
5:41   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:06 +2 Maliek White made driving layup, assist by Greg Gantt 17-15
6:20   Lost ball turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, stolen by Nate Watson  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
6:29   Greg Gantt missed jump shot  
6:38   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
6:40   Maliek White missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
6:51   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:07   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
7:07   Nate Watson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:07 +1 Nate Watson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
7:07   Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Providence  
7:21   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
7:40   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
7:49   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
8:04   Commercial timeout called  
8:04   30-second timeout called  
8:13 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 14-15
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
8:44 +2 Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 14-12
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Luwane Pipkins, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Alpha Diallo  
9:05   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
9:24   Alpha Diallo missed jump shot  
9:46 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 14-10
10:09 +2 Maliek White made driving layup, assist by Kalif Young 14-8
10:28 +2 Saddiq Bey made turnaround jump shot 12-8
10:46   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:48   Luwane Pipkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-6
11:01   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:01   Shooting foul on Kalif Young  
11:02   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
11:04   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Bad pass turnover on Greg Gantt, stolen by Saddiq Bey  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
11:35   Justin Moore missed free throw  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Shooting foul on David Duke  
11:35 +2 Justin Moore made driving layup, assist by Collin Gillespie 12-5
11:47   Bad pass turnover on David Duke, stolen by Justin Moore  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Holt  
12:14   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup  
12:51 +2 Maliek White made driving layup 12-3
13:18   Defensive rebound by Providence  
13:20   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
13:30   Kalif Young missed jump shot  
13:56 +2 Collin Gillespie made reverse layup 10-3
14:18 +3 Maliek White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 10-1
14:25   Defensive rebound by Kalif Young  
14:27   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Villanova  
14:41   David Duke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Providence  
15:11   Cole Swider missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:11   Cole Swider missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:11   Shooting foul on A.J. Reeves  
15:31 +3 Luwane Pipkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alpha Diallo 7-1
15:35   Defensive rebound by David Duke  
15:37   Cole Swider missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
15:49   Nate Watson missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
15:51   A.J. Reeves missed jump shot  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Personal foul on Saddiq Bey  
16:09   Defensive rebound by A.J. Reeves  
16:11   Collin Gillespie missed jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
16:39   David Duke missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Providence  
16:53   Jermaine Samuels missed layup  
17:07   Personal foul on Alpha Diallo  
17:25 +2 Luwane Pipkins made fade-away jump shot 4-1
17:28   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
17:34   Personal foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Nate Watson  
17:39   Luwane Pipkins missed jump shot  
17:57 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-1
17:57   Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:57   Shooting foul on Luwane Pipkins  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
18:14   Nate Watson missed hook shot  
18:34   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Moore  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
18:43   A.J. Reeves missed 3-pt. jump shot  
