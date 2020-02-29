|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Iowa
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made layup
|
2-0
|
19:13
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Connor McCaffery
|
|
19:13
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made free throw
|
3-0
|
18:56
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed floating jump shot
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Harrar, stolen by Joe Toussaint
|
|
18:06
|
|
+3
|
Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick
|
3-3
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar made jump shot
|
5-3
|
17:30
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
5-6
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread
|
8-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Seth Lundy
|
|
17:02
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
8-9
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
16:18
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Joe Wieskamp
|
8-11
|
16:06
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Turnover on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed hook shot
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed driving layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made fade-away jump shot
|
10-11
|
14:22
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made jump shot
|
12-11
|
13:58
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joe Toussaint
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Joe Toussaint
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint
|
12-13
|
13:00
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint missed layup
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed dunk
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Joe Wieskamp, stolen by Lamar Stevens
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made layup
|
14-13
|
12:25
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
12:13
|
|
+2
|
Myreon Jones made driving layup
|
16-13
|
11:47
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed driving layup, blocked by Luka Garza
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cordell Pemsl
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Ryan Kriener missed driving layup
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
10:42
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
19-13
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Cordell Pemsl
|
19-15
|
10:07
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
22-15
|
9:41
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by Bakari Evelyn
|
22-17
|
9:11
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Bakari Evelyn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Connor McCaffery made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bakari Evelyn
|
22-20
|
8:26
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Curtis Jones Jr.
|
24-20
|
7:44
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Lamar Stevens
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
7:26
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
27-20
|
7:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl made layup, assist by CJ Fredrick
|
27-22
|
6:10
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
30-22
|
5:56
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed dunk
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza made tip-in
|
30-24
|
5:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bakari Evelyn
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Cordell Pemsl made tip-in
|
30-26
|
4:44
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Iowa
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Dread
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed layup
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
CJ Fredrick made driving layup
|
30-28
|
3:41
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by CJ Fredrick
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
Curtis Jones Jr. made layup, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|
32-28
|
2:47
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
|
|
2:19
|
|
+3
|
CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Connor McCaffery
|
32-31
|
1:53
|
|
|
John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed layup
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Penn State
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myreon Jones
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-32
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-33
|
1:01
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed layup
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
49.0
|
|
+2
|
Joe Wieskamp made driving layup
|
32-35
|
37.0
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
34.0
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Stevens made tip-in
|
34-35
|
6.0
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Luka Garza missed jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|