SDGST
NEVADA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by San Diego State
|19:57
|
|Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Lindsey Drew
|19:43
|
|+2
|Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
|0-2
|19:36
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel
|19:29
|
|+1
|Jalen Harris made free throw
|0-3
|19:17
|
|Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes
|19:11
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell
|3-3
|18:53
|
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|18:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|18:43
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|18:26
|
|Johncarlos Reyes missed layup
|18:24
|
|Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes
|18:16
|
|+2
|Lindsey Drew made jump shot
|3-5
|18:02
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made jump shot
|5-5
|17:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Johncarlos Reyes, stolen by KJ Feagin
|17:29
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|17:08
|
|+2
|Jalen Harris made jump shot
|5-7
|16:46
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|8-7
|16:26
|
|+2
|Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson
|8-9
|16:05
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell made dunk, assist by Jordan Schakel
|10-9
|15:40
|
|Johncarlos Reyes missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell
|15:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Nevada
|15:37
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:32
|
|+3
|Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes
|10-12
|15:13
|
|Personal foul on Robby Robinson
|15:00
|
|Traveling violation turnover on KJ Feagin
|14:51
|
|+2
|Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes
|10-14
|14:21
|
|Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Jazz Johnson
|14:10
|
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|14:10
|
|Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14:11
|
|+1
|Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10-15
|13:58
|
|Matt Mitchell missed hook shot
|13:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|13:40
|
|+2
|Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks
|10-17
|13:21
|
|Personal foul on Lindsey Drew
|13:06
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell
|13-17
|12:50
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|13-20
|12:29
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|15-20
|12:15
|
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|12:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|12:06
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell made layup
|17-20
|12:07
|
|Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|12:07
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell made free throw
|18-20
|11:38
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Adam Seiko
|11:34
|
|Bad pass turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Jazz Johnson
|11:19
|
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|11:12
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam
|21-20
|11:00
|
|Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot
|10:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|10:51
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|10:40
|
|Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|10:22
|
|Malachi Flynn missed jump shot
|10:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|10:17
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:08
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|23-20
|9:40
|
|+2
|Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|23-22
|9:15
|
|Trey Pulliam missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks
|9:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
|9:05
|
|+3
|Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks
|23-25
|8:44
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|25-25
|8:44
|
|Shooting foul on Zane Meeks
|8:44
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made free throw
|26-25
|8:31
|
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|8:31
|
|+1
|Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|26-26
|8:31
|
|+1
|Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26-27
|8:24
|
|Offensive foul on KJ Feagin
|8:24
|
|Turnover on KJ Feagin
|8:09
|
|+3
|Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kane Milling
|26-30
|7:55
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|29-30
|7:26
|
|Personal foul on Adam Seiko
|7:26
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:12
|
|Jazz Johnson missed layup
|7:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|7:01
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|6:50
|
|+2
|Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson
|29-32
|6:17
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:15
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|5:56
|
|+2
|Johncarlos Reyes made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua
|29-34
|5:25
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|31-34
|5:05
|
|Johncarlos Reyes missed dunk
|5:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko
|4:49
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|33-34
|4:37
|
|+2
|Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew
|33-36
|4:07
|
|Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Jazz Johnson
|4:00
|
|Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:58
|
|Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko
|3:43
|
|Offensive foul on Malachi Flynn
|3:43
|
|Turnover on Malachi Flynn
|3:43
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:21
|
|+3
|Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
|33-39
|2:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Schakel
|2:42
|
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|2:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|2:27
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|2:08
|
|Shooting foul on KJ Feagin
|2:09
|
|+1
|Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|33-40
|2:09
|
|+1
|Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33-41
|1:52
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|1:43
|
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|1:30
|
|Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|1:28
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn
|1:28
|
|30-second timeout called
|1:17
|
|+2
|Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|33-43
|52.0
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
|40.0
|
|Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|34.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|24.0
|
|Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
|24.0
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made 1st of 3 free throws
|34-43
|24.0
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 3 free throws
|35-43
|24.0
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made 3rd of 3 free throws
|36-43
|2.0
|
|+2
|Jalen Harris made jump shot
|36-45
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:46
|
|Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
|19:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|19:26
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|19:15
|
|+2
|Lindsey Drew made jump shot
|36-47
|18:52
|
|KJ Feagin missed jump shot
|18:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|18:44
|
|Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|18:36
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|39-47
|18:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on Robby Robinson
|17:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Johncarlos Reyes
|17:44
|
|+2
|Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|39-49
|17:11
|
|Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell
|17:11
|
|Turnover on Matt Mitchell
|17:06
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:06
|
|Commercial timeout called
|16:55
|
|+3
|Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes
|39-52
|16:37
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|42-52
|16:22
|
|Offensive foul on Jazz Johnson
|16:22
|
|Turnover on Jazz Johnson
|16:01
|
|+2
|Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell
|44-52
|16:01
|
|Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
|16:01
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made free throw
|45-52
|15:41
|
|+2
|Jalen Harris made jump shot
|45-54
|15:16
|
|Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot
|15:14
|
|Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|15:14
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell made hook shot
|47-54
|15:14
|
|Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
|15:14
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:14
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell made free throw
|48-54
|15:02
|
|+3
|Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes
|48-57
|14:41
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell
|51-57
|14:22
|
|Offensive foul on Zane Meeks
|14:22
|
|Turnover on Zane Meeks
|14:13
|
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Harris
|14:08
|
|Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by KJ Feagin
|13:57
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|13:51
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lindsey Drew
|13:49
|
|Offensive rebound by San Diego State
|13:42
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made jump shot
|53-57
|13:36
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
|13:31
|
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|13:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|13:21
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|55-57
|13:22
|
|Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|13:22
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made free throw
|56-57
|13:12
|
|Offensive foul on Lindsey Drew
|13:12
|
|Turnover on Lindsey Drew
|13:07
|
|Malachi Flynn missed jump shot
|13:05
|
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
|13:00
|
|Personal foul on Trey Pulliam
|12:56
|
|Personal foul on Adam Seiko
|12:42
|
|Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:40
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|12:35
|
|Personal foul on Lindsey Drew
|12:35
|
|+1
|Adam Seiko made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-57
|12:35
|
|+1
|Adam Seiko made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-57
|12:14
|
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|12:14
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws
|58-58
|12:14
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-59
|11:58
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn
|60-59
|11:32
|
|+3
|Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kane Milling
|60-62
|11:01
|
|Personal foul on K.J. Hymes
|11:01
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:01
|
|Aguek Arop missed free throw
|11:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|10:49
|
|Offensive foul on Jalen Harris
|10:49
|
|Turnover on Jalen Harris
|10:38
|
|Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|10:24
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris
|60-64
|10:17
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
|10:17
|
|K.J. Hymes missed free throw
|10:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel
|9:59
|
|Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell
|9:59
|
|Turnover on Yanni Wetzell
|9:36
|
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|9:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel
|9:21
|
|Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
|9:10
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
|9:10
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws
|60-65
|9:10
|
|+1
|K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws
|60-66
|8:54
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|63-66
|8:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua, stolen by Yanni Wetzell
|8:34
|
|Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes
|8:34
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws
|64-66
|8:34
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|65-66
|8:24
|
|Lindsey Drew missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Feagin
|8:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|8:15
|
|Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|7:57
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|7:43
|
|Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:41
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|7:25
|
|Yanni Wetzell missed layup
|7:21
|
|Offensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|7:21
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:14
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|68-66
|6:46
|
|Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|6:23
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam made layup, assist by KJ Feagin
|70-66
|6:15
|
|30-second timeout called
|6:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris
|5:43
|
|+2
|Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam
|72-66
|5:43
|
|Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
|5:43
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made free throw
|73-66
|5:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Robby Robinson, stolen by Malachi Flynn
|5:12
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|5:03
|
|Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell
|5:03
|
|+1
|Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws
|73-67
|5:03
|
|+1
|Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws
|73-68
|4:41
|
|Malachi Flynn missed jump shot
|4:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|4:32
|
|Nisre Zouzoua missed layup
|4:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|4:16
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|3:47
|
|Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
|3:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|3:18
|
|+2
|KJ Feagin made jump shot
|75-68
|3:09
|
|30-second timeout called
|3:09
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:02
|
|+3
|Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|75-71
|2:45
|
|Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
|2:45
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws
|76-71
|2:45
|
|+1
|Trey Pulliam made 2nd of 2 free throws
|77-71
|2:33
|
|Jalen Harris missed layup
|2:31
|
|Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
|2:27
|
|+3
|Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew
|77-74
|2:04
|
|Malachi Flynn missed jump shot
|2:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
|1:45
|
|Offensive foul on Robby Robinson
|1:44
|
|Turnover on Robby Robinson
|1:21
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made jump shot
|79-74
|1:08
|
|Personal foul on KJ Feagin
|1:08
|
|+1
|Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
|79-75
|1:08