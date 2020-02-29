SDGST
NEVADA

1st Half
SDGST Aztecs 36
NEVADA Wolf Pack 45

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:57   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
19:43 +2 Jalen Harris made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 0-2
19:36   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
19:29 +1 Jalen Harris made free throw 0-3
19:17   Personal foul on Johncarlos Reyes  
19:11 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 3-3
18:53   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
18:43   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
18:26   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Johncarlos Reyes  
18:16 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 3-5
18:02 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 5-5
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Johncarlos Reyes, stolen by KJ Feagin  
17:29   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:08 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 5-7
16:46 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 8-7
16:26 +2 Robby Robinson made layup, assist by Jazz Johnson 8-9
16:05 +2 Matt Mitchell made dunk, assist by Jordan Schakel 10-9
15:40   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
15:37   Offensive rebound by Nevada  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:32 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes 10-12
15:13   Personal foul on Robby Robinson  
15:00   Traveling violation turnover on KJ Feagin  
14:51 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes 10-14
14:21   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
14:10   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
14:10   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:11 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-15
13:58   Matt Mitchell missed hook shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
13:40 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 10-17
13:21   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
13:06 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 13-17
12:50 +3 Zane Meeks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 13-20
12:29 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 15-20
12:15   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
12:06 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 17-20
12:07   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
12:07 +1 Matt Mitchell made free throw 18-20
11:38   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Adam Seiko  
11:34   Bad pass turnover on Adam Seiko, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
11:19   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
11:12 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 21-20
11:00   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
10:51   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:40   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
10:22   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
10:20   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
10:17   Commercial timeout called  
10:08 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 23-20
9:40 +2 Nisre Zouzoua made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 23-22
9:15   Trey Pulliam missed layup, blocked by Zane Meeks  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
9:05 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zane Meeks 23-25
8:44 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 25-25
8:44   Shooting foul on Zane Meeks  
8:44 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 26-25
8:31   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
8:31 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-26
8:31 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-27
8:24   Offensive foul on KJ Feagin  
8:24   Turnover on KJ Feagin  
8:09 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kane Milling 26-30
7:55 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 29-30
7:26   Personal foul on Adam Seiko  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:12   Jazz Johnson missed layup  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:01   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:59   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
6:50 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 29-32
6:17   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
5:56 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made jump shot, assist by Nisre Zouzoua 29-34
5:25 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 31-34
5:05   Johncarlos Reyes missed dunk  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
4:49 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 33-34
4:37 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew 33-36
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
4:00   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
3:43   Offensive foul on Malachi Flynn  
3:43   Turnover on Malachi Flynn  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:21 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 33-39
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Schakel  
2:42   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
2:27   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
2:08   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
2:09 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
2:09 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-41
1:52   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
1:43   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
1:30   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
1:28   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn  
1:28   30-second timeout called  
1:17 +2 Zane Meeks made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 33-43
52.0   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
40.0   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
38.0   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
34.0   30-second timeout called  
24.0   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
24.0 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 3 free throws 34-43
24.0 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-43
24.0 +1 Malachi Flynn made 3rd of 3 free throws 36-43
2.0 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 36-45
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SDGST Aztecs 47
NEVADA Wolf Pack 31

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
19:26   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
19:15 +2 Lindsey Drew made jump shot 36-47
18:52   KJ Feagin missed jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
18:44   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:36 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 39-47
18:13   Lost ball turnover on Robby Robinson  
17:54   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Johncarlos Reyes  
17:44 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 39-49
17:11   Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell  
17:11   Turnover on Matt Mitchell  
17:06   30-second timeout called  
17:06   Commercial timeout called  
16:55 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johncarlos Reyes 39-52
16:37 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 42-52
16:22   Offensive foul on Jazz Johnson  
16:22   Turnover on Jazz Johnson  
16:01 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 44-52
16:01   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
16:01 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 45-52
15:41 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 45-54
15:16   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot  
15:14   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
15:14 +2 Matt Mitchell made hook shot 47-54
15:14   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
15:14   Commercial timeout called  
15:14 +1 Matt Mitchell made free throw 48-54
15:02 +3 Jalen Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by K.J. Hymes 48-57
14:41 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 51-57
14:22   Offensive foul on Zane Meeks  
14:22   Turnover on Zane Meeks  
14:13   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Jalen Harris  
14:08   Bad pass turnover on Zane Meeks, stolen by KJ Feagin  
13:57   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
13:51   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lindsey Drew  
13:49   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
13:42 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 53-57
13:36   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
13:31   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
13:29   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
13:21 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 55-57
13:22   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
13:22 +1 Malachi Flynn made free throw 56-57
13:12   Offensive foul on Lindsey Drew  
13:12   Turnover on Lindsey Drew  
13:07   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
13:00   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
12:56   Personal foul on Adam Seiko  
12:42   Lindsey Drew missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
12:35   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
12:35 +1 Adam Seiko made 1st of 2 free throws 57-57
12:35 +1 Adam Seiko made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-57
12:14   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
12:14 +1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 58-58
12:14 +1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-59
11:58 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 60-59
11:32 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kane Milling 60-62
11:01   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
11:01   Aguek Arop missed free throw  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:49   Offensive foul on Jalen Harris  
10:49   Turnover on Jalen Harris  
10:38   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:24 +2 K.J. Hymes made layup, assist by Jalen Harris 60-64
10:17   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
10:17   K.J. Hymes missed free throw  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:59   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
9:59   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
9:36   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
9:34   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:21   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
9:10   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
9:10 +1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 60-65
9:10 +1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-66
8:54 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 63-66
8:37   Bad pass turnover on Nisre Zouzoua, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
8:34   Shooting foul on K.J. Hymes  
8:34 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 64-66
8:34 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-66
8:24   Lindsey Drew missed jump shot, blocked by KJ Feagin  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
8:15   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:57   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
7:43   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
7:25   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:14 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 68-66
6:46   Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
6:23 +2 Trey Pulliam made layup, assist by KJ Feagin 70-66
6:15   30-second timeout called  
6:00   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris  
5:43 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 72-66
5:43   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
5:43 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 73-66
5:22   Lost ball turnover on Robby Robinson, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
5:12   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
5:03   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
5:03 +1 Lindsey Drew made 1st of 2 free throws 73-67
5:03 +1 Lindsey Drew made 2nd of 2 free throws 73-68
4:41   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
4:32   Nisre Zouzoua missed layup  
4:30   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
4:16   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
3:47   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
3:18 +2 KJ Feagin made jump shot 75-68
3:09   30-second timeout called  
3:09   Commercial timeout called  
3:02 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 75-71
2:45   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
2:45 +1 Trey Pulliam made 1st of 2 free throws 76-71
2:45 +1 Trey Pulliam made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-71
2:33   Jalen Harris missed layup  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
2:27 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindsey Drew 77-74
2:04   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
1:45   Offensive foul on Robby Robinson  
1:44   Turnover on Robby Robinson  
1:21 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 79-74
1:08   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
1:08 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 79-75
1:08