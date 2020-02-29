TEXAS
Texas
Longhorns
18-11
away team logo
68
TF 6
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPN
Sat Feb. 29
12:00pm
BONUS
58
TF 7
home team logo
TXTECH
22 Texas Tech
Red Raiders
18-11
ML: +534
TXTECH -11.5, O/U 124.5
ML: -775
TEXAS
TXTECH

1st Half
TEXAS Longhorns 30
TXTECH Red Raiders 37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
19:40   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
19:08   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
18:41 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 0-3
18:18 +3 Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 3-3
17:57   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
17:41   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
17:11   Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti  
16:57   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Texas  
16:55   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
16:36   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:59   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Chris Clarke  
15:57   Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:55   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 3-5
15:36   Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa  
15:36 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 3-6
15:14   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:14   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
15:01   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
14:41   Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield  
14:26 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brock Cunningham 6-6
14:01   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
14:01   TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:01 +1 TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
13:47 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 8-7
13:19   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17   Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams  
12:54   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
12:54   Turnover on Will Baker  
12:44 +2 Kyler Edwards made driving layup 8-9
12:20 +3 Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Williams 11-9
11:52   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed driving layup  
11:50   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
11:49 +2 Chris Clarke made dunk 11-11
11:31 +3 Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 14-11
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Donovan Williams  
10:59   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
10:59   Commercial timeout called  
10:50 +3 Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 17-11
10:24 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 17-14
10:04 +2 Andrew Jones made floating jump shot 19-14
9:48   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
9:32   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
9:10 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot 19-17
8:51   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
8:41   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey  
8:05   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
8:05 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
8:05 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-19
7:36   Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:36   Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +2 Kevin McCullar made dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 19-21
7:02   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
6:43 +3 Will Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones 22-21
6:20   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
6:12   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed dunk  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
6:04   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
5:57   Personal foul on Courtney Ramey  
5:57 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws 22-22
5:57 +1 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
5:42   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:42 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 23-23
5:42 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
5:30   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
5:07 +2 Andrew Jones made turnaround jump shot 26-23
4:48   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
4:22   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:20   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
4:08   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
4:02   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
3:50   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50 +1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 26-24
3:50 +1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-25
3:39   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
3:29   Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
3:22 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Chris Clarke 26-27
2:56   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
2:49   Donovan Williams missed driving dunk  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:45   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas  
2:45 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
2:45 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-29
2:33 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 26-32
2:30   30-second timeout called  
2:14   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
2:14   Donovan Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:14 +1 Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-32
2:00   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
1:32   Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
1:12 +2 TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti 27-34
1:12   Shooting foul on Will Baker  
1:12   TJ Holyfield missed free throw  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
42.0 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 30-34
23.0 +3 Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr. 30-37
5.0   Personal foul on Kyler Edwards  
2.0   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
1.0   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Texas  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAS Longhorns 38
TXTECH Red Raiders 21

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Shooting foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
19:33 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
19:33   Andrew Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
19:03   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Texas  
18:45   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
18:45 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 32-37
18:45 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-37
18:14   TJ Holyfield missed jump shot  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
18:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
17:53 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 35-37
17:36   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:15   Royce Hamm Jr. missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:50 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made turnaround jump shot 35-39
16:32 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made driving layup 37-39
16:32   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
16:32 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made free throw 38-39
16:02   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:47 +3 Terrence Shannon Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 38-42
15:18   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:18 +1 Kai Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 39-42
15:18   Kai Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
14:53 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 39-44
14:33 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 41-44
14:20   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
14:15   Lost ball turnover on TJ Holyfield, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
13:48   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones  
13:33 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 41-46
13:05 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 44-46
12:35   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
12:27   Offensive foul on Courtney Ramey  
12:27   Turnover on Courtney Ramey  
12:10   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
11:49   Andrew Jones missed driving layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
11:44   Offensive foul on Will Baker  
11:44   Turnover on Will Baker  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
11:20   Offensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
11:13 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 44-49
10:43 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made floating jump shot 46-49
10:24   Lost ball turnover on Kyler Edwards, stolen by Kai Jones  
10:04 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made driving layup 48-49
10:04   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
10:04   Royce Hamm Jr. missed free throw  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:34   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas Tech  
9:18   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
9:11 +2 Brock Cunningham made layup, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 50-49
8:54 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot 50-51
8:20   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Texas  
8:00   Traveling violation turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:43   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:41   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
7:17 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 53-51
6:48   Offensive foul on TJ Holyfield  
6:48   Turnover on TJ Holyfield  
6:36   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones  
6:20   Bad pass turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Brock Cunningham  
6:01 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot, assist by Royce Hamm Jr. 55-51
5:36   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
5:34   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
5:08   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Texas  
5:03   Shot clock violation turnover on Texas  
5:03   30-second timeout called  
5:03   Commercial timeout called  
4:56 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 55-53
4:35 +2 Andrew Jones made driving layup 57-53
4:15   Kyler Edwards missed turnaround jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
3:46   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
3:34   Kyler Edwards missed layup  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
3:05   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by TJ Holyfield  
3:05   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
2:41   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
2:09 +3 Courtney Ramey made 3-pt. jump shot 60-53
1:57 +2 Jahmi'us Ramsey made driving layup 60-55
1:57   30-second timeout called  
1:32   Royce Hamm Jr. missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
1:12 +2 Kevin McCullar made driving layup 60-57
1:12   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
1:12 +1 Kevin McCullar made free throw 60-58
52.0   Courtney Ramey missed floating jump shot  
50.0   Offensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
50.0 +2 Royce Hamm Jr. made dunk 62-58
50.0   30-second timeout called  
43.0   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed driving dunk  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
38.0 +2 Matt Coleman III made layup 64-58
31.0   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
29.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
27.0   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
27.0 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 65-58
27.0 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-58
21.0   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
21.0   30-second timeout called  
19.0   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0   Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham  
12.0 +2 Courtney Ramey made dunk, assist by Matt Coleman III 68-58
9.0   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
0.0   End of period  
away team logo
1
A. Jones G
22 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ramsey G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Texas 18-11 303868
home team logo 22 Texas Tech 18-11 372158
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas 18-11 64.6 PPG 34.8 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo 22 Texas Tech 18-11 72.9 PPG 36.6 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
1
A. Jones G 11.3 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.9 APG 41.4 FG%
3
J. Ramsey G 15.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.1 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Jones G 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Ramsey G 13 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
52.2 FG% 39.2
45.5 3PT FG% 33.3
71.4 FT% 84.6