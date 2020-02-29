|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Texas Tech
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
18:41
|
|
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
0-3
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|
3-3
|
17:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Courtney Ramey
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Davide Moretti
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Chris Clarke
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Chris Clarke missed layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas Tech
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot
|
3-5
|
15:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kamaka Hepa
|
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw
|
3-6
|
15:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Donovan Williams, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on TJ Holyfield
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brock Cunningham
|
6-6
|
14:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
TJ Holyfield missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:01
|
|
+1
|
TJ Holyfield made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-7
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones made driving layup
|
8-7
|
13:19
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Donovan Williams
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Will Baker
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Turnover on Will Baker
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Kyler Edwards made driving layup
|
8-9
|
12:20
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Williams
|
11-9
|
11:52
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Chris Clarke made dunk
|
11-11
|
11:31
|
|
+3
|
Donovan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
|
14-11
|
11:04
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Donovan Williams
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Davide Moretti
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Brock Cunningham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones
|
17-11
|
10:24
|
|
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards
|
17-14
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones made floating jump shot
|
19-14
|
9:48
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
|
|
9:10
|
|
+3
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-17
|
8:51
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed layup
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Courtney Ramey
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III
|
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-18
|
8:05
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-19
|
7:36
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Turnover on Royce Hamm Jr.
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar made dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
19-21
|
7:02
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Baker
|
|
6:43
|
|
+3
|
Will Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kai Jones
|
22-21
|
6:20
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed dunk
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey missed jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on Courtney Ramey
|
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-22
|
5:57
|
|
+1
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Baker
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Jones made turnaround jump shot
|
26-23
|
4:48
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kai Jones
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-24
|
3:50
|
|
+1
|
Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-25
|
3:39
|
|
|
Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Kevin McCullar missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Kevin McCullar made layup, assist by Chris Clarke
|
26-27
|
2:56
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Baker
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Donovan Williams missed driving dunk
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas
|
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-28
|
2:45
|
|
+1
|
Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-29
|
2:33
|
|
+3
|
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
26-32
|
2:30
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Donovan Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Donovan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-32
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed layup
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III missed floating jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti
|
|
1:12
|
|
+2
|
TJ Holyfield made layup, assist by Davide Moretti
|
27-34
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Will Baker
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
TJ Holyfield missed free throw
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Cunningham
|
|
42.0
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
30-34
|
23.0
|
|
+3
|
Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
30-37
|
5.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyler Edwards
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin McCullar
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Texas
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|