No. 25 Houston preps for AAC rival Cincy

  • Feb 28, 2020

No. 25 Houston has been focusing on the little things, such as lost possessions, missed free throws and bad decisions, during its week-long preparation for Sunday afternoon's key American Athletic Conference game against Cincinnati.

A share of first-place in the league standings will be on the line in Houston as the regular season heads into its homestretch.

The Cougars (21-7, 11-4 AAC) head home and return to the court after seven days off and on the heels of a 60-59 loss at Memphis on Feb. 22.

Caleb Mills scored 21 points, and Marcus Sasser added 18 points for the Cougars. Mills' jumper with four seconds to play hit back iron. Houston missed its last four shots.

Houston played without guard Quentin Grimes, its second-leading scorer at 11.8 points per game, who was out with was a hip pointer.

The Cougars' four conference losses have come by a combined margin of six points, with the latest coming in the defeat to the Tigers.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson used extensive video sessions this week to illustrate the team's need to take advantage of earlier chances that are just as important as the end game.

"We're not losing these games because we're missing the last shot," Sampson said. "That's naive to think that. We're making too many (mistakes). Too many times we go to the free-throw line under five minutes and go 1-for-2. That's what is hurting this team, the mental mistakes. Let's see if they can beat us. Don't give it to them."

The Bearcats travel to the Bayou City after a 67-64 win at home over Wichita State on Feb. 23. Jarron Cumberland was just 3 of 11 from the floor but made 16 free throws as part of his team-high 24 points in the victory. Zach Harvey scored a career-high eight points, and Trevon Scott added eight points and 11 boards.

Cincinnati (18-9, 11-4) had gone to overtime in each of the four games prior to the win over Wichita State, matching the NCAA record, and were a shot away against the Shockers from heading to an extra session again.

"Well, at least we didn't go to overtime," Bearcats' coach John Brannen said. "That's the first thing I told the guys when we got back to the locker room."

Late defense was the key to Cincinnati's win, which allowed the Bearcats to remain tied with Houston and Tulsa atop the league standings.

"We made it about defense this week," Brannen said after the win. "We felt we needed to play better. We just haven't been playing well, and it started with our investment, our physical and emotional investment. I felt for 25 minutes, it was as good as it's been in a month."

Cincinnati has played a school-record seven overtime games (4-3) this season. The NCAA record for overtime games in a season is eight by Western Kentucky (1978), Portland (1984) and Valparaiso (1993).

The Bearcats rallied at home to beat then-No. 21 Houston 64-62 on Feb. 1 in the season's first meeting between the two teams.

2nd Half
CINCY Bearcats 24
HOU Cougars 30

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
3.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
33.0 +1 Zach Harvey made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-68
33.0   Zach Harvey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
33.0   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
37.0   Lost ball turnover on Cedrick Alley Jr., stolen by Mamoudou Diarra  
1:07 +1 Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-68
1:07 +1 Mika Adams-Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 53-68
1:07   Shooting foul on Cedrick Alley Jr.  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
1:24   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
1:53   Official timeout called  
1:53 +1 Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-68
1:53   Mika Adams-Woods missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:53   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
2:02 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-68
2:02 +1 DeJon Jarreau made 1st of 2 free throws 51-67
2:02   Personal foul on Zach Harvey  
2:24   Turnover on Mamoudou Diarra  
2:24   Offensive foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
2:40 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk 51-66
2:44   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:46   Caleb Mills missed running Jump Shot  
3:09   Commercial timeout called  
3:09   30-second timeout called  
3:10 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Zach Harvey 51-64
3:13   Defensive rebound by Zach Harvey  
3:15   Quentin Grimes missed layup  
3:21   Lost ball turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
3:36 +2 Nate Hinton made driving layup 49-64
4:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:07   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
4:28 +2 Caleb Mills made fade-away jump shot 49-62
4:35   30-second timeout called  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:48   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
5:10 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 49-60
5:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
5:33   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 49-58
6:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Cincinnati  
6:44   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
6:44   Marcus Sasser missed free throw  
6:44   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
6:44 +2 Marcus Sasser made driving layup 49-56
7:15 +2 Zach Harvey made layup 49-54
7:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Sasser, stolen by Zach Harvey  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   30-second timeout called  
7:37 +3 Tre Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 47-54
7:56 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot 44-54
8:07   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
8:09   Jarron Cumberland missed floating jump shot  
8:33 +2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot 44-51
9:03 +2 Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland 44-49
9:11 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
9:11 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 41-49
9:11   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Houston  
9:17   Turnover on Justin Gorham  
9:17   Offensive foul on Justin Gorham  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:25   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
9:34   Caleb Mills missed fade-away jump shot  
9:40   Offensive rebound by Houston  
9:41   Caleb Mills missed fade-away jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:50   Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
10:16   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
10:36   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:36   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
10:45   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
11:05   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
11:16   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
11:23 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-49
11:23 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 38-49
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:23   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
11:31   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
11:40   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:57 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 37-49
12:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
12:18   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
12:25   Jarron Cumberland missed driving layup  
12:29   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
12:31   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:39   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
12:42   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Caleb Mills  
13:01 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-46
13:01   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:01   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
13:18   Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
13:41   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08 +2 Jaevin Cumberland made jump shot 37-45
14:11   Personal foul on Brison Gresham  
14:19   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
14:21   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
14:51 +1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-45
14:51 +1 Keith Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 34-45
14:51   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
14:56   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Jaevin Cumberland  
15:03   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
15:03   Offensive foul on Jarron Cumberland  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:09   DeJon Jarreau missed dunk  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
15:19   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:24   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:26   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   30-second timeout called  
15:51 +2 Brison Gresham made alley-oop shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 33-45
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Mika Adams-Woods, stolen by Nate Hinton  
16:23 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 33-43
16:30   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
16:32   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
16:52   Fabian White Jr. missed tip-in  
17:01   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:03   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
17:10   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
17:20   Mamoudou Diarra missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
17:20   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup, blocked by Mamoudou Diarra  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:51   Keith Williams missed layup  
17:53   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
17:55   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:13   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:16   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:18   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
18:27   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:35 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 33-40
18:40   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
18:42   DeJon Jarreau missed floating jump shot  
19:00 +2 Tre Scott made layup 33-38
19:00   Bad pass turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Chris Vogt  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
19:00   Marcus Sasser missed jump shot  
19:12   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
19:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams  
19:42   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
19:44   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
CINCY Bearcats 31
HOU Cougars 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Houston  
0.0   Chris McNeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
3.0   Caleb Mills missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3.0   Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
19.0   30-second timeout called  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
25.0   Jarron Cumberland missed free throw  
25.0   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
35.0   30-second timeout called  
44.0 +3 Marcus Sasser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 31-37
1:00   Offensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
1:02   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
1:07   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-34
1:26   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:26   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
1:39 +1 Brison Gresham made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-34
1:39 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 30-33
1:39   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
1:42   Lost ball turnover on Jaevin Cumberland, stolen by Caleb Mills  
1:54 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-32
1:54 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
1:54   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
1:54   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:56   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
2:09 +1 Nate Hinton made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-30
2:09 +1 Nate Hinton made 1st of 2 free throws 30-29
2:09   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Cincinnati  
2:07   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
2:09   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland  
2:14   Brison Gresham missed layup  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
2:25   Caleb Mills missed layup  
2:34   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
2:48   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton  
2:53   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
2:55   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
3:03   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
3:03   Marcus Sasser missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:03   Marcus Sasser missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:03   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
3:12   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
3:14   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
3:40   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Caleb Mills  
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
3:58   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
4:08   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
4:29 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot 30-28
4:36   Lost ball turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Caleb Mills  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Keith Williams  
4:46   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot 30-25
5:31   Shot clock violation turnover on Houston  
6:05 +2 Tre Scott made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 28-25
6:31 +2 Quentin Grimes made layup 26-25
6:40 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-23
6:40 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 25-23
6:41   Personal foul on Justin Gorham  
6:56 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 24-23
7:19 +1 Tre Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
7:19   Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:17   Commercial timeout called  
7:17   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:23   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
7:31   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
7:42   Bad pass turnover on Keith Williams, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
8:02 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 23-20
8:07   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
8:09   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Scott 23-18
8:44   Discontinue dribble turnover on Caleb Mills  
9:07 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-18
9:07 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 19-18
9:07   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
9:19   Caleb Mills missed free throw  
9:19   Shooting foul on Zach Harvey  
9:19 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 18-18
9:33   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
9:34   Personal foul on Jaevin Cumberland  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
9:36   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:48   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:08 +3 Mamoudou Diarra made 3-pt. jump shot 18-16
10:33 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 15-16
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Fabian White Jr.  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
