No. 21 Colorado still eyes Pac-12 crown, visits Stanford

  • Feb 28, 2020

Two teams with their eyes on the big picture go head-to-head Sunday afternoon when No. 21 Colorado visits Stanford in a key Pac-12 game.

The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) fell one game off the pace atop the league as a result of their 76-62 upset loss at California on Thursday night.

Colorado's second straight loss put it in a position of needing some help if the Buffaloes are going to get back atop the conference in the final eight days of the regular season.

After the completion of their two-game stay in the San Francisco area on Sunday, the Buffaloes wrap up the Pac-12 regular season next Saturday at Utah.

Of course, Colorado needs to help itself, and could do that by beating Stanford for a second straight time. The Buffaloes used a 30-14 disparity in free-throw points to turn back the Cardinal 81-74 at home on Feb. 8.

That game was marred by a scary collision between Stanford star Oscar da Silva and Colorado's Evan Battey, with da Silva suffering what at the time appeared to be a serious head injury.

As da Silva was being taken to the locker room, Colorado standout McKinley Wright IV recalled the reaction of the players on the court.

"(Colorado) Coach (Tad) Boyle wanted me to call both teams together and say a prayer," Wright told reporters after the game. "We got together and (Cal) Coach (Jerod) Haase said what he had to say -- told us to keep playing hard -- and then I led the prayer and thanked God that he was OK and that it wasn't worse than what it was."

Da Silva did suffer a cut that required stitches and couldn't finish that game, but he didn't miss any others. He has rebounded to average 17.5 points in Stanford's last four outings, helping the Cardinal (19-9, 8-7) keep alive their postseason hopes.

A 20th win for the first time since 2015 would help Stanford's NCAA Tournament resume, and a championship in the upcoming conference tournament would assure a berth.

Haase has made it clear to his guys that each remains a possibility.

"The team knows where we are," he assured reporters this week. "We have opportunities, but the reality is we have to win some games."

The Cardinal did just that Wednesday night on their home court against Utah, recording a third straight win in a 70-62 victory behind 27 points from Tyrell Terry and 20 from da Silva.

They'll go for a fourth in a row Sunday in what could be the final home game of da Silva's college career.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Germany could make himself available for the NBA Draft after this season. He has put himself on the professional map by nearly doubling his scoring average from 9.5 points last season to his current 16.1.

Da Silva had only five points before suffering his injury at Colorado. The Buffaloes' Wright led all scorers in that game with 21.

The 6-foot junior guard, also eligible to jump to the NBA after this season, had a team-high 18 points in Thursday's loss at Cal.

2nd Half
COLO Buffaloes 16
STNFRD Cardinal 15

Time Team Play Score
12:42   Traveling violation turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
12:40   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
12:42   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:48 +2 Lucas Siewert made layup 44-50
12:59   Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
13:01   Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
13:18 +1 Daejon Davis made free throw 42-50
13:18   Shooting foul on Tyler Bey  
13:18 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 42-49
13:45   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
13:47   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
13:59 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 42-47
14:05   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
14:07   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
14:14   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
14:31   Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03 +3 Lucas Siewert made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 42-45
15:19   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
15:21   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
15:34 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-45
15:34 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-45
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Shooting foul on Tyrell Terry  
15:42 +2 Spencer Jones made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 37-45
15:54   Lost ball turnover on McKinley Wright IV, stolen by Daejon Davis  
15:58 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 37-43
16:09 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot 37-41
16:28 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 35-41
16:45   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
16:47   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
17:11   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35 +2 D'Shawn Schwartz made layup 35-39
17:42   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
17:55 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 33-39
18:03 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Spencer Jones 31-39
18:20   Turnover on Tyler Bey  
18:20   Offensive foul on Tyler Bey  
18:22   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by D'Shawn Schwartz  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
18:33   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
18:44   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
18:57 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by McKinley Wright IV 31-37
19:05   Lost ball turnover on Oscar da Silva, stolen by Tyler Bey  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
19:31   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
19:44   Oscar da Silva missed free throw  
19:44   Shooting foul on Evan Battey  
19:44 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 28-37

1st Half
COLO Buffaloes 28
STNFRD Cardinal 35

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Colorado  
0.0   Daejon Davis missed jump shot  
8.0 +3 McKinley Wright IV made 3-pt. jump shot 28-35
36.0   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
38.0   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
51.0   Daejon Davis missed layup  
59.0 +2 Tyler Bey made dunk, assist by McKinley Wright IV 25-35
1:10   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills  
1:30   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
1:48   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
1:50   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11 +3 Eli Parquet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 23-35
2:27 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-35
2:27 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 20-34
2:27   Shooting foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
2:34   Lucas Siewert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Traveling violation turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Lucas Siewert, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
3:29 +2 Tyrell Terry made layup 20-33
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Evan Battey  
4:17 +2 Daejon Davis made jump shot 20-31
4:45 +3 D'Shawn Schwartz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Evan Battey 20-29
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Tyler Bey  
5:19   Bad pass turnover on Maddox Daniels  
5:31 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 17-29
5:49 +2 Tyler Bey made layup 17-27
6:05 +1 Daejon Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-27
6:05   Daejon Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:04   Shooting foul on Shane Gatling  
6:18   Turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:18   Offensive foul on D'Shawn Schwartz  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Evan Battey  
6:30   Offensive rebound by James Keefe  
6:32   Spencer Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:48   D'Shawn Schwartz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Evan Battey  
6:58   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
7:21   McKinley Wright IV missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
7:30   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
7:32   Evan Battey missed layup  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   30-second timeout called  
7:51 +2 Oscar da Silva made dunk, assist by Spencer Jones 15-26
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Daejon Davis  
8:03 +2 Spencer Jones made layup 15-24
8:08   Offensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
8:10   Bryce Wills missed layup  
8:20   Bad pass turnover on Daylen Kountz, stolen by Bryce Wills  
8:35 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 15-22
8:59 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
8:59 +1 Tyler Bey made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
8:59   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
9:16   Turnover on Jaiden Delaire  
9:16   Offensive foul on Jaiden Delaire  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:39   McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   30-second timeout called  
9:51 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 13-20
9:52   Defensive rebound by James Keefe  
9:54   McKinley Wright IV missed layup  
10:00   Offensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
10:02   Tyler Bey missed jump shot  
10:18 +3 Jaiden Delaire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 13-18
10:34   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
10:36   Evan Battey missed jump shot  
10:54 +2 Jaiden Delaire made layup 13-15
11:10   Personal foul on Evan Battey  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
11:10   Tyler Bey missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV  
11:33   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by McKinley Wright IV  
11:45 +2 Evan Battey made layup 13-13
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Personal foul on Jaiden Delaire  
12:09 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 11-13
12:12   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
12:14   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
12:40 +2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 11-11
13:16 +2 Jaiden Delaire made dunk, assist by Oscar da Silva 9-11
13:28   Offensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
13:30   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
13:44   Bad pass turnover on Eli Parquet  
14:08 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 9-9
14:21   Personal foul on Dallas Walton  
14:44 +2 Tyler Bey made jump shot 9-7
14:50   Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert  
14:52   Lukas Kisunas missed layup  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
14:58   Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
15:10   Lucas Siewert missed jump shot  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by McKinley Wright IV  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:42 +2 Evan Battey made layup 7-7
16:12 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 5-7
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
16:28 +1 D'Shawn Schwartz made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
16:28   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Shane Gatling  
16:49   Bryce Wills missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones  
17:03   McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot  
17:21   Bad pass turnover on Daejon Davis  
17:38   Bad pass turnover on Shane Gatling  
17:59 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 3-5
18:11 +1 Tyler Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-3
18:11   Tyler Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:12   Shooting foul on Oscar da Silva  
18:12   Offensive rebound by Tyler Bey  
18:14   D'Shawn Schwartz missed jump shot  
18:27 +3 Tyrell Terry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 2-3
18:35   Personal foul on Tyler Bey  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:36   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Rodney Herenton  
19:00   Tyler Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
19:12   Defensive rebound by D'Shawn Schwartz  
19:14   Bryce Wills missed layup  
19:44 +2 Shane Gatling made jump shot, assist by Tyler Bey 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado  
Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
D. Davis
1 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
8.6 Pts. Per Game 8.6
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
43.3 Field Goal % 41.8
36.4 Three Point % 30.1
74.3 Free Throw % 61.1
  Traveling violation turnover on D'Shawn Schwartz 12:42
  Defensive rebound by McKinley Wright IV 12:40
  Oscar da Silva missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:42
+ 2 Lucas Siewert made layup 12:48
  Offensive rebound by Lucas Siewert 12:59
  Shane Gatling missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones 13:01
+ 1 Daejon Davis made free throw 13:18
  Shooting foul on Tyler Bey 13:18
+ 2 Daejon Davis made layup 13:18
  Defensive rebound by Spencer Jones 13:45
  McKinley Wright IV missed jump shot 13:47
Team Stats
Points 44 50
Field Goals 16-36 (44.4%) 22-43 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 5-11 (45.5%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 18 24
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 13 13
Team 1 3
Assists 6 9
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 0 0
1
T. Bey G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
13
O. da Silva F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
away team logo 21 Colorado 21-8 281644
home team logo Stanford 19-9 351550
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Colorado 21-8 71.2 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Stanford 19-9 70.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
1
T. Bey G 13.5 PPG 9.1 RPG 1.5 APG 52.6 FG%
13
O. da Silva F 16.1 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.7 APG 58.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
T. Bey G 13 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
13
O. da Silva F 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 51.2
45.5 3PT FG% 16.7
87.5 FT% 66.7
Colorado
Starters
D. Schwartz
L. Siewert
M. Wright IV
E. Parquet
D. Walton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 10 1 0 3/5 2/3 2/2 2 23 2 0 2 0 1
L. Siewert 5 3 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 2
M. Wright IV 5 6 2 2/9 1/3 0/0 0 26 2 1 1 2 4
E. Parquet 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Walton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Kountz
M. Daniels
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 17 6 16/36 5/11 7/8 10 80 7 1 11 4 13
Stanford
Starters
T. Terry
J. Delaire
S. Jones
B. Wills
L. Kisunas
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Terry 9 0 0 3/7 1/3 2/2 1 23 0 0 1 0 0
J. Delaire 7 3 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 2 1 2
S. Jones 4 5 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 1 4
B. Wills 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 18 1 1 0 0 2
L. Kisunas 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 2 1 1
On Bench
I. White
J. Keefe
K. Pugh
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
N. Begovich
D. Begovich
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Keefe 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
K. Pugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Begovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 21 9 22/43 2/12 4/6 7 86 4 2 10 8 13
