No. 10 Creighton visits St. John's looking for 6th straight win

  • FLM
  • Feb 28, 2020

Three weeks ago, the Creighton Bluejays were ranked 23rd in the nation. After jumping to No. 15 last week, the Bluejays sneaked up to No. 10 in the latest ratings and predictions of a No. 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament have gained momentum.

With a road win Sunday against St. John's, tournament chatter will grow even louder.

Few people outside of Omaha, Neb., saw this coming from a team that was predicted to finish seventh in the Big East. But the Bluejays (22-6, 11-4) are 9-1 in their past 10 games and have three road wins against ranked teams -- Villanova, Seton Hall and Marquette -- in February.

Being ranked in the Top 10 "definitely puts a target on your back," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said.

"At this stage of the season and in our league, you have so many teams fighting for seeding and for an NCAA bid, you're going to get everybody's best shot anyway," he added.

The Red Storm, who split their home games between their Queens campus and Madison Square Garden, sport a 9-2 record at Carnesecca Arena, with both losses coming by two points. They have a decided advantage there, outscoring opponents 80.9-65.4.

A win against Creighton would be a solid building block for Mike Anderson's team.

The Red Storm (14-14, 3-12) have lost three in a row and six of seven games and know what they need to do to slow down the Bluejays train.

St. John's was within two points of Creighton midway through the second half before the Bluejays pulled away for a 94-82 win on Feb. 8.

"I thought the 3-point line was the difference and that's what (Creighton) does. They had some momentum shots," Anderson said after that loss. "I'm proud of our guys' effort. I thought our guys fought, just didn't have enough in the tank when it was all set and done."

Creighton clamped down on LJ Figueroa and held him to 12 points in the win. The Red Storm's leading scorer will have to provide more offense to give his team a chance Sunday.

"They paid a lot of attention to him. That allowed other guys to have pretty decent games," Anderson said. "He's the target. Coming into this year, he's on the top of the scouting report and it probably did get frustrating."

It would be impossible to pick out just one target on the Creighton squad, which leads the Big East in scoring, field-goal percentage, assists and 3-point shooting percentage.

The Bluejays backcourt is deadly and fearless. Marcus Zegarowski (16.1 points, 5.0 assists), Ty-Shon Alexander (16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds) and Mitch Ballock (12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds) have accounted for 221 3-pointers and 57.6 percent of CU's overall points thus far.

A hallmark of McDermott-coached teams is that they are unselfish.

"I think we're all on the same page at all times," Zegarowski said. "No one cares who scores, no one cares who does what, we just want to win."

Creighton has had a week to prepare for the Red Storm after beating visiting Butler 81-59.

"They're playing as good as anybody in the country," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said after the loss.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
CREIGH Bluejays 37
STJOHN Red Storm 44

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
3.0   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17.0 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 37-44
1:07 +3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 37-42
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-42
1:12 +1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
1:12   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
1:34   Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie  
1:36   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
2:13   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27 +1 David Caraher made free throw 34-40
2:27   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
2:26 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 34-39
2:41 +3 Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney 34-37
2:53   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
2:55   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
3:26 +2 Denzel Mahoney made jump shot 31-37
3:40   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
3:42   Julian Champagnie missed layup  
3:59 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop 29-37
4:15   Commercial timeout called  
4:15   30-second timeout called  
4:17 +2 Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa 27-37
4:23   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
4:25   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
4:44 +2 Rasheem Dunn made jump shot 27-35
5:01 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 27-33
5:16   Personal foul on LJ Figueroa  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
5:22   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
5:40   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:44   Personal foul on Nick Rutherford  
5:53 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 25-33
6:10   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
6:12   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by Creighton  
6:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
6:39   Rasheem Dunn missed layup  
7:09 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup 25-30
7:09 +2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 23-30
7:36 +1 Damien Jefferson made free throw 23-28
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Shooting foul on Damien Sears  
7:36 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock 22-28
7:52   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
7:54   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:05   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
8:07   LJ Figueroa missed jump shot  
8:27 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot 20-28
8:35   Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander  
8:50 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 18-28
9:12 +2 Justin Cole made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford 16-28
9:32   Jumpball received by St. John's  
9:32   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Damien Sears  
9:45 +2 Damien Sears made layup 16-26
9:54   Personal foul on Christian Bishop  
9:54   Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Justin Cole  
10:21 +2 LJ Figueroa made layup 16-24
10:35   Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa  
10:37   Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
10:47   David Caraher missed free throw  
10:47   Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney  
10:47 +2 David Caraher made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 16-22
11:04 +2 Christian Bishop made layup 16-20
11:05   Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:07   Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop  
11:32   Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:32 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 14-20
11:33   Commercial timeout called  
11:33   Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
11:38   Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Damien Sears  
11:57 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 14-19
12:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:10   Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot  
12:35 +2 David Caraher made jump shot 14-16
12:44   Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.  
12:46   Mitch Ballock missed layup  
12:56   Jumpball received by Creighton  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
12:59   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Damien Sears  
13:15   Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
13:20   Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
13:27   David Caraher missed tip-in  
13:28   Offensive rebound by David Caraher  
13:30   Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01 +2 Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock 14-14
14:04 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-14
14:04 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws 12-13
14:04   Commercial timeout called  
14:04   Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
14:12   Damien Jefferson missed jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock  
14:35   Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup 12-12
14:49   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:50   Kelvin Jones missed layup  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
14:53   Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot  
15:24 +3 Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 10-12
15:36 +2 Kelvin Jones made layup 10-9
15:37   Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones  
15:39   Marcus Zegarowski missed layup  
15:56 +2 LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Greg Williams Jr. 8-9
16:03   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.  
16:19 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
16:19 +1 Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-7
16:19   Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:19   Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski  
16:38   Official timeout called  
16:38 +2 Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop 8-6
16:47   Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski  
16:49   Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:04 +1 Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-6
17:04 +1 Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-6
17:04   Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington  
17:08   Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Damien Jefferson  
17:12   Offensive rebound by St. John's  
17:14   Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bishop  
17:30 +2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 4-6
18:00 +3 Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 2-6
18:00   Jumpball received by St. John's  
18:08   Defensive rebound by St. John's  
18:10   Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26 +3 Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa 2-3
18:32   Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by LJ Figueroa  
18:52   Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn  
18:59   Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander  
19:07   LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31 +2 Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Creighton  
Key Players
M. Ballock
24 G
R. Dunn
3 G
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.6 Field Goal % 37.9
44.4 Three Point % 23.3
73.0 Free Throw % 76.7
  Offensive rebound by Creighton 1.0
  Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn 17.0
+ 3 Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
+ 1 Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie 1:34
  Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:36
  Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski 1:52
  Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn 2:11
Team Stats
Points 37 44
Field Goals 16-36 (44.4%) 16-29 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 16
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 12 12
Team 2 2
Assists 8 12
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 7 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
D. Jefferson F
13 PTS
home team logo
3
R. Dunn G
11 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Creighton 22-6 37-37
home team logo St. John's 14-14 44-44
Carnesecca Arena Jamaica, New York
Carnesecca Arena Jamaica, New York
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Creighton 22-6 78.2 PPG 37.5 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo St. John's 14-14 74.2 PPG 43.5 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
23
D. Jefferson F 9.2 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.5 APG 52.0 FG%
3
R. Dunn G 12.6 PPG 3.7 RPG 3.4 APG 38.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
D. Jefferson F 13 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
3
R. Dunn G 11 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
44.4 FG% 55.2
14.3 3PT FG% 45.5
100.0 FT% 70.0
Creighton
Starters
D. Jefferson
T. Alexander
C. Bishop
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jefferson 13 0 0 5/6 0/0 3/3 0 14 1 0 0 0 0
T. Alexander 8 3 0 4/9 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 3
C. Bishop 4 3 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 1 2
M. Ballock 3 3 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
M. Zegarowski 3 3 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 3
On Court
D. Jefferson
T. Alexander
C. Bishop
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jefferson 13 0 0 5/6 0/0 3/3 0 14 1 0 0 0 0
T. Alexander 8 3 0 4/9 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 3
C. Bishop 4 3 5 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 1 0 1 2
M. Ballock 3 3 2 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 1 0 3
M. Zegarowski 3 3 0 1/7 1/5 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 3
On Bench
K. Jones
D. Mahoney
S. Mitchell
D. Mintz
J. Scurry
J. Epperson
A. Jones
J. Canfield
J. Windham
N. Zeil
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Jones 4 5 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 4 1
D. Mahoney 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Mintz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Windham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Zeil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 17 8 16/36 2/14 3/3 7 100 3 1 4 5 12
St. John's
Starters
R. Dunn
G. Williams Jr.
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
D. Sears
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 11 4 6 3/8 1/3 4/6 1 17 0 0 2 1 3
G. Williams Jr. 9 3 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 16 1 0 0 0 3
J. Champagnie 7 1 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
N. Rutherford 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sears 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 1 0 0 1
On Court
R. Dunn
G. Williams Jr.
J. Champagnie
N. Rutherford
D. Sears
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Dunn 11 4 6 3/8 1/3 4/6 1 17 0 0 2 1 3
G. Williams Jr. 9 3 1 3/5 3/5 0/0 0 16 1 0 0 0 3
J. Champagnie 7 1 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
N. Rutherford 2 0 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
D. Sears 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 1 0 0 1
On Bench
D. Caraher
J. Cole
J. Roberts
M. Heron
I. Steere
J. McGriff
T. O'Connell
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Caraher 7 1 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 0
J. Cole 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Heron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Steere - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McGriff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 14 12 16/29 5/11 7/10 6 82 4 1 4 2 12
NCAA BB Scores