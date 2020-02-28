|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Creighton
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17.0
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
37-44
|
1:07
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Zegarowski made 3-pt. jump shot
|
37-42
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Nick Rutherford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
34-42
|
1:12
|
|
+1
|
Nick Rutherford made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-41
|
1:12
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Champagnie
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rasheem Dunn, stolen by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
+1
|
David Caraher made free throw
|
34-40
|
2:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney
|
|
2:26
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
34-39
|
2:41
|
|
+3
|
Mitch Ballock made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Denzel Mahoney
|
34-37
|
2:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Denzel Mahoney made jump shot
|
31-37
|
3:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop
|
29-37
|
4:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made layup, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
27-37
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
Rasheem Dunn made jump shot
|
27-35
|
5:01
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop
|
27-33
|
5:16
|
|
|
Personal foul on LJ Figueroa
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Nick Rutherford
|
|
5:53
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
25-33
|
6:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Creighton
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed layup
|
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made layup
|
25-30
|
7:09
|
|
+2
|
Julian Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
23-30
|
7:36
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson made free throw
|
23-28
|
7:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Damien Sears
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Mitch Ballock
|
22-28
|
7:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made jump shot
|
20-28
|
8:35
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on LJ Figueroa, stolen by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made layup
|
18-28
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Justin Cole made jump shot, assist by Nick Rutherford
|
16-28
|
9:32
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. John's
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Damien Sears
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Damien Sears made layup
|
16-26
|
9:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Christian Bishop
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Shereef Mitchell, stolen by Justin Cole
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made layup
|
16-24
|
10:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by LJ Figueroa
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Shereef Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
David Caraher missed free throw
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Denzel Mahoney
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
16-22
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop made layup
|
16-20
|
11:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Denzel Mahoney missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Bishop
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
11:32
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-20
|
11:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Christian Bishop missed layup, blocked by Damien Sears
|
|
11:57
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
14-19
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed jump shot
|
|
12:35
|
|
+2
|
David Caraher made jump shot
|
14-16
|
12:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Creighton
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Damien Sears
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
David Caraher missed tip-in
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Caraher
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Greg Williams Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:01
|
|
+2
|
Christian Bishop made dunk, assist by Mitch Ballock
|
14-14
|
14:04
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-14
|
14:04
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-13
|
14:04
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kelvin Jones
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Damien Jefferson missed jump shot
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitch Ballock
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Julian Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Kelvin Jones made layup
|
12-12
|
14:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Kelvin Jones missed layup
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Ty-Shon Alexander missed jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
+3
|
Julian Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
10-12
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Kelvin Jones made layup
|
10-9
|
15:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kelvin Jones
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed layup
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
LJ Figueroa made dunk, assist by Greg Williams Jr.
|
8-9
|
16:03
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marcus Zegarowski, stolen by Greg Williams Jr.
|
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-7
|
16:19
|
|
+1
|
Rasheem Dunn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
8-7
|
16:19
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made dunk, assist by Christian Bishop
|
8-6
|
16:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Zegarowski
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Rasheem Dunn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-6
|
17:04
|
|
+1
|
Damien Jefferson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-6
|
17:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marcellus Earlington
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marcellus Earlington, stolen by Damien Jefferson
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Marcellus Earlington missed jump shot, blocked by Christian Bishop
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Ty-Shon Alexander made layup, assist by Christian Bishop
|
4-6
|
18:00
|
|
+3
|
Greg Williams Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rasheem Dunn
|
2-6
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. John's
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. John's
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Marcus Zegarowski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:26
|
|
+3
|
Rasheem Dunn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LJ Figueroa
|
2-3
|
18:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mitch Ballock, stolen by LJ Figueroa
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rasheem Dunn
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rasheem Dunn
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Mitch Ballock missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty-Shon Alexander
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Damien Jefferson made layup, assist by Christian Bishop
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Creighton
|