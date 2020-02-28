VATECH
No. 11 Louisville looks to rebound vs. Va. Tech

  • Feb 28, 2020

No. 11 Louisville not only is coming off Monday's loss at Florida State, the Cardinals are trying to deal with the thought of playing without injured junior center Malik Williams for an extended period of time.

Williams, averaging 8.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, left the game early in the first half after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. When he returned to the bench, he was in tears wearing a boot on his left foot.

Williams, who has not practiced this week, said he's taking things "day by day." He said he has not yet been ruled out of Sunday's game against Virginia Tech at Louisville.

"I am just taking it day by day right now and not trying to rush it," Williams said during Louisville coach Chris Mack's radio show this week. "It could be tomorrow when I am ready. I'll know when it's time."

Before the 82-67 loss to Florida State, Williams had 11 or more points in five of Louisville's previous six games. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 90-66 win over Syracuse on Feb. 19.

Mack said Williams' absence against the Seminoles was significant because he is Louisville's "best defender."

"On the defensive end, we are always going to miss Malik no matter who we play," Mack said. "He defends the rim. Very vocal. He sees the game."

Louisville (23-6, 14-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will play Virginia Tech (15-13, 6-11) in its final home game of the season. The Cardinals are 16-1 at home this year.

Two starters -- forward Dwayne Sutton (9.3 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game) and center Steven Enoch (9.4 ppg.) -- will be honored on Senior Night.

The Hokies have dropped eight of their last nine games, including a 56-53 home loss to Virginia on Wednesday. The Hokies made 9 of 27 shots from 3-point range and rallied in the second half from a 15-point deficit to tie the game in the closing seconds.

Virginia Tech coach Mike Young shuffled his starting lineup, playing redshirt freshman forward Landers Nolley II off the bench for only the second time this season. True freshman John Ojiako made his first career start against Virginia and had two points and three rebounds in nine minutes.

Nolley led the Hokies with 13 points and had five rebounds in 32 minutes before fouling out.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Wilkins also started for only the fifth time this season. He did not score and had two rebounds in 10 minutes.

"I thought John had been playing well, and I'm trying to get him 21, 22, 23 minutes because I just feel that good about his direction as a player," Young said. "I thought Isaiah Wilkins helped the team. He stuck it up in there and played a good basketball game against Duke (11 points, five assists and three steals last weekend).

"Nothing more than that. I've always been more concerned with who finishes than I am who starts. Typically who finishes are those who are helping us win, and I thought the lineup we went with late in the second half did just that."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
VATECH Hokies 14
LVILLE Cardinals 24

Time Team Play Score
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:46   Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor  
8:12 +2 Wabissa Bede made driving layup 41-51
8:22   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
8:28   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
8:52   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   30-second timeout called  
8:54   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
8:56   David Johnson missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
9:23   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44 +2 Jordan Nwora made layup, assist by David Johnson 39-51
9:44   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
9:46   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
10:12   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44 +2 David Johnson made layup, assist by Ryan McMahon 39-49
11:00 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nahiem Alleyne 39-47
11:13 +1 Jordan Nwora made free throw 36-47
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:13   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:13 +2 Jordan Nwora made driving layup 36-46
11:35 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 36-44
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   30-second timeout called  
11:59 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 34-44
12:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
12:14   Jalen Cone missed turnaround jump shot  
12:30 +2 David Johnson made layup 34-41
12:36   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Cattoor, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
12:42   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
12:57   Offensive rebound by David Johnson  
12:59   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Jumpball received by Louisville  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:26   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
13:36   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
14:03   Steven Enoch missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:05 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 34-39
14:05   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
14:07   David Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Turnover on Landers Nolley II  
14:23   Offensive foul on Landers Nolley II  
14:45 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Johnson 34-38
15:11   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:13   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37 +1 Dwayne Sutton made free throw 34-35
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Shooting foul on Nahiem Alleyne  
15:37 +2 Dwayne Sutton made floating jump shot 34-34
15:37   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:39   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:09 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot, assist by John Ojiako 34-32
16:15   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
16:17   Nahiem Alleyne missed fade-away jump shot  
16:38 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-32
16:38   Jordan Nwora missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
16:40   John Ojiako missed layup  
16:46   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
16:48   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08 +2 Ryan McMahon made floating jump shot 32-31
17:20   Lost ball turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Jordan Nwora  
17:35   Personal foul on Steven Enoch  
17:35   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
17:37   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
17:50   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
18:08 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 32-29
18:21   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
18:46   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:46   Lamarr Kimble missed free throw  
18:46   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
18:46 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 29-29
18:53   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
19:03 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 29-27
19:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
19:23   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:43   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
VATECH Hokies 27
LVILLE Cardinals 27

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski  
1.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Turnover on Ryan McMahon  
5.0   Offensive foul on Ryan McMahon  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski  
23.0   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
55.0 +2 Jordan Nwora made fade-away jump shot 27-27
1:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
1:21   Landers Nolley II missed free throw  
1:21   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
1:21 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 27-25
1:38 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-25
1:38   Lamarr Kimble missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:38   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
1:45   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
1:58 +2 P.J. Horne made fade-away jump shot 25-24
2:22   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
2:22   Bad pass turnover on Samuell Williamson, stolen by P.J. Horne  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:37   Nahiem Alleyne missed driving layup  
2:51 +2 Samuell Williamson made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 23-24
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Nahiem Alleyne, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
3:04   Samuell Williamson missed fade-away jump shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
3:35   Jalen Cone missed jump shot  
3:52   30-second timeout called  
3:52 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup 23-22
3:58   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
4:00   Hunter Cattoor missed jump shot  
4:26   Traveling violation turnover on Samuell Williamson  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
4:35   Dwayne Sutton missed tip-in  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
4:47   Samuell Williamson missed floating jump shot  
5:04   Out of bounds turnover on Landers Nolley II  
5:27 +2 Ryan McMahon made jump shot, assist by Jordan Nwora 23-20
5:47   Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
5:47   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
6:14   Traveling violation turnover on Darius Perry  
6:31 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 23-18
6:57 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by David Johnson 20-18
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Turnover on Isaiah Wilkins  
7:22   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
7:30   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:48 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 20-16
8:01   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
8:03   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +3 Nahiem Alleyne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 17-16
8:34 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 14-16
8:46   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
8:48   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:01 +1 Steven Enoch made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
9:01 +1 Steven Enoch made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
9:01   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
9:12 +2 Hunter Cattoor made running Jump Shot 14-12
9:43 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot 12-12
9:58 +2 John Ojiako made layup, assist by Landers Nolley II 12-9
10:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
10:13   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Out of bounds turnover on Wabissa Bede  
10:50   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
10:52   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:04   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 10-9
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Ryan McMahon  
11:58   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
12:08   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 10-7
12:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made driving layup 7-7
13:18 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 7-5
13:32   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
13:34   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:02 +1 Tyrece Radford made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
14:02 +1 Tyrece Radford made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
14:02   Commercial timeout called  
14:02   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
14:22 +3 Dwayne Sutton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 2-5
14:38 +2 Tyrece Radford made jump shot 2-2
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by P.J. Horne  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
15:01   P.J. Horne missed jump shot  
15:10   Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:29   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
15:42   Steven Enoch missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
16:02   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
16:13   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
16:27   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
16:49   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Lost ball turnover on Tyrece Radford  
17:08   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Nahiem Alleyne  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
17:22   Isaiah Wilkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56 +2 Jordan Nwora made jump shot 0-2
18:16   Turnover on John Ojiako  
18:16   Offensive foul on John Ojiako  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
18:25   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:32   Lost ball turnover on John Ojiako, stolen by Lamarr Kimble  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
18:52   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:07   Tyrece Radford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
19:31   Steven Enoch missed tip-in  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
19:38   Ryan McMahon missed driving layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Louisville  
W. Bede
3 G
D. Sutton
24 F
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
35.8 Field Goal % 50.5
22.4 Three Point % 36.3
50.0 Free Throw % 69.8
  Shooting foul on Hunter Cattoor 7:46
+ 2 Wabissa Bede made driving layup 8:12
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Hunter Cattoor 8:22
  Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Lamarr Kimble 8:28
  Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede 8:50
  Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:52
  30-second timeout called 8:55
  Offensive rebound by Louisville 8:54
  David Johnson missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne 8:56
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 9:21
  P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:23
Points 41 51
Field Goals 16-42 (38.1%) 20-43 (46.5%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 21 31
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 17 23
Team 0 1
Assists 9 8
Steals 7 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 14 6
Technicals 0 0
4
N. Alleyne G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
33
J. Nwora F
20 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Virginia Tech 15-13 271441
home team logo 11 Louisville 23-6 272451
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
away team logo Virginia Tech 15-13 70.0 PPG 37.3 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 11 Louisville 23-6 75.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.0 APG
4
N. Alleyne G 9.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 1.5 APG 39.4 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 17.9 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.3 APG 44.1 FG%
4
N. Alleyne G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
33
J. Nwora F 20 PTS 11 REB 2 AST
38.1 FG% 46.5
28.0 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 63.6
T. Radford
P. Horne
L. Nolley II
W. Bede
H. Cattoor
T. Radford 8 7 3 3/4 0/1 2/2 0 28 0 0 1 2 5
P. Horne 5 2 0 2/8 1/6 0/0 3 22 2 1 0 0 2
L. Nolley II 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/1 1 18 1 0 4 0 1
W. Bede 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 3
H. Cattoor 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 2 0 1 0 2
T. Radford
P. Horne
L. Nolley II
W. Bede
H. Cattoor
T. Radford 8 7 3 3/4 0/1 2/2 0 28 0 0 1 2 5
P. Horne 5 2 0 2/8 1/6 0/0 3 22 2 1 0 0 2
L. Nolley II 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/1 1 18 1 0 4 0 1
W. Bede 2 3 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 3
H. Cattoor 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 13 2 0 1 0 2
J. Cone
B. Johnson
K. Aluma
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
R. Payne
G. Yates
J. Cone 6 1 1 2/8 2/6 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 1
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Aluma - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 21 9 16/42 7/25 2/3 14 119 7 1 12 4 17
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
L. Kimble
S. Williamson
D. Perry
D. Sutton 6 8 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 2 24 1 0 1 3 5
S. Enoch 5 6 0 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 23 0 0 2 1 5
L. Kimble 5 0 0 2/5 0/2 1/3 0 20 3 0 1 0 0
S. Williamson 4 0 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 0
D. Perry 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
D. Sutton
S. Enoch
L. Kimble
S. Williamson
D. Perry
D. Sutton 6 8 0 2/3 1/1 1/1 2 24 1 0 1 3 5
S. Enoch 5 6 0 1/5 0/0 3/4 2 23 0 0 2 1 5
L. Kimble 5 0 0 2/5 0/2 1/3 0 20 3 0 1 0 0
S. Williamson 4 0 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 2 0 0
D. Perry 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
D. Johnson
Q. Slazinski
K. Oddo
M. Williams
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
D. Johnson 4 2 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 1 1
Q. Slazinski 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 30 8 20/43 4/16 7/11 6 108 5 0 11 7 23
