Duke eyes strong finish in rematch with NC State

  • Mar 01, 2020

North Carolina State needed some pick-me-up results in the final weeks of the regular season to improve its stock for NCAA Tournament consideration.

Duke is in need of a boost as well for other reasons after a rough week.

The teams meet Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., for a rematch of a contest with a surprising result less than two weeks earlier.

Duke (23-6, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost two games in a row and in the process went from a would-be No. 1 seed for the ACC Tournament to holding the fourth-seeded spot entering the final week of the regular season.

The seventh-ranked Blue Devils suffered a 113-101 double-overtime loss at Wake Forest before Saturday night's 52-50 setback at Virginia.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he hopes the experience gained from the tussle with Virginia will have future benefits.

"As you go forward you would think that you will be in similar games and you hope that you would make one play more and advance," he said.

Still, Duke could end up atop the ACC regular season in the tight race with Florida State, Louisville and Virginia.

"I think this is a key period for us (to) find out who we really are," Duke guard Tre Jones said. "This is the most adversity we've been through all year, so (we're) trying to get through this and find out who we really are, continue to battle, continue to fight every single game, and we know that if we keep fighting like we did (against Virginia) everything will work itself out."

NC State (18-11, 9-9) appears to be on the NCAA Tournament bubble, though snapping a two-game losing skid with Saturday's comeback victory against Pittsburgh was a boost. Coach Kevin Keatts said he ponders how much to bring up the NCAA Tournament situation.

"I'm always wondering if I tell them how important it is or if I say that it's just another game and we need to win it," Keatts said. "It's a fine line trying to figure out what to tell them."

NC State's 88-66 thrashing of Duke on Feb. 19 marked the most lopsided loss to an unranked team in Krzyzewski's 40 seasons with the Blue Devils.

This is NC State's third Saturday-to-Monday turnaround on the schedule.

"And those are the toughest ones," said Keatts, whose team won at Virginia and lost at home to North Carolina in the back ends of the previous two such situations. "That's a good (Duke) team on their home floor. They're really good, they're one of the best teams in the country."

Duke has two home games remaining in the regular season, with Saturday's finale against North Carolina also on the docket. NC State finishes Friday night at home against Wake Forest.

Duke and NC State teams have young post players who make differences.

Duke freshman Vernon Carey Jr. has 14 double-doubles this season, though he has fouled out of the past two games.

NC State redshirt freshman Manny Bates leads the ACC with 81 blocked shots and he turned in his first career double-double in Saturday's game against Pittsburgh.

"I couldn't stop smiling after I heard it," Bates said of the double-double. "I looked at my mom and she started smiling even more so it was definitely a great moment for me."

2nd Half
NCST Wolfpack 10
DUKE Blue Devils 6

Time Team Play Score
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:39   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
15:58 +2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 46-44
16:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
16:41 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
16:41 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
16:41   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
17:08   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
17:10 +2 D.J. Funderburk made tip-in 42-44
17:14   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
17:16   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
17:25 +2 Tre Jones made layup 40-44
17:29   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
17:31   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 40-42
17:54   Defensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
17:56   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
18:07   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:07   Devon Daniels missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:07   Devon Daniels missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:07   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:12   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:14   Cassius Stanley missed jump shot  
18:19   Personal foul on Manny Bates  
18:37 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 40-40
18:50   Personal foul on Jordan Goldwire  
19:05 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 38-40
19:10   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
19:20   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
19:22   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
19:53 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 38-38

1st Half
NCST Wolfpack 36
DUKE Blue Devils 38

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
4.0 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-38
4.0 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
3.0   Shooting foul on Pat Andree  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
12.0   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
32.0 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup, assist by Jordan Goldwire 36-36
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Jordan Goldwire  
59.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-34
59.0   30-second timeout called  
59.0 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 36-33
59.0   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:14   D.J. Funderburk missed free throw  
1:14   Personal foul on Matthew Hurt  
1:15   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
1:17   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:39 +2 Matthew Hurt made jump shot 36-32
1:43   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
1:45   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:03 +1 C.J. Bryce made free throw 36-30
2:03   Shooting foul on Matthew Hurt  
2:03 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 35-30
2:22   Turnover on Cassius Stanley  
2:22   Offensive foul on Cassius Stanley  
2:46   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
2:46   D.J. Funderburk missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:46 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 33-30
2:46   Shooting foul on Cassius Stanley  
3:06 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made free throw 32-30
3:06   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
3:06 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup 32-29
3:12   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
3:14   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27 +2 Jordan Goldwire made layup 32-27
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
3:33   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
3:41   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
3:53   Lost ball turnover on C.J. Bryce, stolen by Tre Jones  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
4:06   Personal foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
4:06   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
4:08   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
4:33 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 32-25
4:49   Defensive rebound by NC State  
4:51   Joey Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   30-second timeout called  
5:03 +2 Jericole Hellems made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 29-25
5:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
5:10   Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
5:13   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
5:15   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
5:22   Tre Jones missed layup  
5:39   Personal foul on Braxton Beverly  
5:41 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 27-25
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
6:16 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot, assist by Markell Johnson 25-25
6:24   Personal foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
6:43 +2 Justin Robinson made dunk 23-25
6:47   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
6:49   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
7:11   Devon Daniels missed layup  
7:29 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 23-23
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Traveling violation turnover on Markell Johnson  
8:09 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 23-21
8:17   Offensive rebound by Duke  
8:18   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Markell Johnson  
8:19   Personal foul on Danny Dixon  
8:29 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 23-18
8:50 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 21-18
9:04   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:04   Markell Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:04 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 21-15
9:04   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:23   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 20-15
10:07 +3 Jericole Hellems made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 20-12
10:22 +2 Jordan Goldwire made jump shot 17-12
10:30   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:32   Devon Daniels missed jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
10:43   Vernon Carey Jr. missed jump shot  
10:59 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 17-10
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Javin DeLaurier, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
11:35 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by Braxton Beverly 15-10
11:41   Lost ball turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
12:04 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Jericole Hellems 13-10
12:19 +3 Jordan Goldwire made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matthew Hurt 11-10
12:32   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:34   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
12:49   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:55   Jericole Hellems missed layup  
13:05 +1 Matthew Hurt made free throw 11-7
13:05   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
13:05 +2 Matthew Hurt made layup 11-6
13:28 +1 Markell Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-4
13:28 +1 Markell Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 10-4
13:28   Shooting foul on Tre Jones  
13:34   Defensive rebound by Manny Bates  
13:36   Wendell Moore Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
13:44   C.J. Bryce missed layup  
14:13   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
14:25   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
14:36   Tre Jones missed layup  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Tre Jones  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
14:50   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:10 +2 Devon Daniels made layup 9-4
15:36   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
15:38   Matthew Hurt missed jump shot  
15:45   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
15:47   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:59   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
16:04   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
16:06   D.J. Funderburk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 7-4
17:02   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:04   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Matthew Hurt, stolen by C.J. Bryce  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
17:16   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 7-2
17:40   Personal foul on Joey Baker  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:38   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
17:45   Devon Daniels missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
17:52   Lost ball turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Devon Daniels  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:03   Cassius Stanley missed layup, blocked by Manny Bates  
18:07   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
18:09   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Duke  
18:13   Cassius Stanley missed hook shot  
18:21 +2 Markell Johnson made jump shot 5-2
18:35 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-2
18:35 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 3-1
18:35   Shooting foul on Manny Bates  
19:03 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 3-0
19:10   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
19:12   Javin DeLaurier missed layup  
19:23   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Joey Baker  
19:32   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
19:34   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
19:47   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
19:54   Lost ball turnover on Joey Baker, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
Key Players
M. Johnson
11 G
J. Goldwire
14 G
23.3 Min. Per Game 23.3
4.8 Pts. Per Game 4.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
40.6 Field Goal % 50.5
27.1 Three Point % 37.8
59.7 Free Throw % 61.1
  Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson 15:35
  Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels 15:37
  Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup 15:39
+ 2 Jericole Hellems made jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 15:58
  Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goldwire 16:16
+ 1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 16:41
+ 1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 16:41
  Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier 16:41
  Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones 17:08
+ 2 D.J. Funderburk made tip-in 17:10
  Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk 17:14
Team Stats
Points 46 44
Field Goals 18-35 (51.4%) 16-42 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 8-8 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 28
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 15 17
Team 1 3
Assists 10 7
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0
D. Funderburk F
11 PTS, 5 REB
V. Carey Jr. C
9 PTS, 6 REB
12T
NC State
Starters
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
B. Beverly
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 11 5 0 4/5 0/1 3/5 2 21 2 0 0 2 3
D. Daniels 10 7 2 5/9 0/1 0/2 0 24 1 0 1 0 7
M. Johnson 9 1 4 3/6 0/3 3/4 1 22 0 2 5 0 1
J. Hellems 7 1 2 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 1
B. Beverly 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 2 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Dixon
P. Andree
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Andree 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 18 10 18/35 3/11 7/12 10 93 6 3 8 3 15
Duke
Starters
J. Robinson
J. Goldwire
T. Jones
C. Stanley
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Robinson 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 2 0
J. Goldwire 7 3 4 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 3
T. Jones 5 3 2 2/10 1/2 0/0 1 24 3 0 3 1 2
C. Stanley 4 2 0 2/10 0/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 2 2 0
W. Moore Jr. 4 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
M. Hurt
J. White
A. O'Connell
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 7 4 1 3/5 0/1 1/1 2 12 0 0 1 3 1
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. O'Connell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 25 7 16/42 4/12 8/8 12 95 5 1 11 8 17
NCAA BB Scores