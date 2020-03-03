|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Rutgers
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Shaq Carter missed running Jump Shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed layup
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Geo Baker
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Geo Baker
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Geo Baker
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Shaq Carter made reverse layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah
|
0-2
|
17:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:56
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
17:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Shaq Carter
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Turnover on Shaq Carter
|
|
17:13
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala
|
4-2
|
16:55
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed dunk
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Donta Scott
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup
|
4-4
|
15:49
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:36
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker
|
4-7
|
15:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr.
|
4-9
|
14:33
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Donta Scott
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
14:21
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Jalen Smith
|
6-9
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Young made jump shot
|
6-11
|
13:44
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed hook shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Jalen Smith
|
8-11
|
12:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
12:10
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah
|
8-14
|
11:51
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Ricky Lindo Jr.
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-17
|
11:01
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Jacob Young
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Jacob Young missed dunk
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Young
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Jacob Young
|
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Paul Mulcahy made layup, assist by Jacob Young
|
8-19
|
9:11
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
8:50
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell made fade-away jump shot
|
10-19
|
8:30
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell
|
12-19
|
8:10
|
|
|
Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Caleb McConnell missed jump shot
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Serrel Smith Jr. missed layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ron Harper Jr.
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-19
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-19
|
7:40
|
|
|
Personal foul on Montez Mathis
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Maryland
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Maryland
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made jump shot
|
14-21
|
6:33
|
|
|
Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made dunk
|
16-21
|
6:09
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young
|
|
5:42
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell made driving layup
|
18-21
|
5:26
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell missed running Jump Shot
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Montez Mathis made running Jump Shot
|
18-23
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup
|
20-23
|
4:33
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed layup
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rutgers
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:13
|
|
+3
|
Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadou Doucoure
|
20-26
|
3:54
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Smith
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-27
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-28
|
3:15
|
|
|
Hakim Hart missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
2:55
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker made fade-away jump shot
|
20-30
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup
|
22-30
|
2:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.
|
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-31
|
2:23
|
|
+1
|
Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-32
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala
|
24-32
|
1:49
|
|
|
Montez Mathis missed layup
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-33
|
1:50
|
|
|
Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Geo Baker made jump shot
|
24-35
|
41.0
|
|
+3
|
Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott
|
27-35
|
19.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker, stolen by Donta Scott
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy
|
|
17.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-35
|
17.0
|
|
+1
|
Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
29-35
|
3.0
|
|
|
Akwasi Yeboah missed hook shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|