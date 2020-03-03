MD
RUT

No Text

Rutgers stuns No. 9 Maryland for school record 18th home win

  • AP
  • Mar 03, 2020

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and Rutgers bolstered its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 78-67 victory over No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Montez Mathis added 15 points and Gio Baker had 11 as the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their school record 18th home win (18-1) this season.

Jalen Smith had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland (23-7, 13-6), which has dropped three of its last four. Anthony Cowan added 19 points for the Terps, who shot an atrocious 6 of 32 from 3-point range, including 2 of 16 in the first half.

Young helped break the game open early, hitting his first four shots to ignite a 15-4 spurt that allowed the Scarlet Knights to open a 19-8 lead.

Cowan and Smith helped the Terps stay close, eventually going to the locker room down 35-29.

The second half was all Rutgers. It hit 10 of its first 14 shots and led by as many as 21 points. Maryland held the lead for less than a minute in the game and only made it close in garbage time.

The game ended with Rutgers fans on the court celebrating a win that had major tournament implications.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Coupled with No. 16 Michigan State's win over No. 20 Penn State, the Terps are tied for first place in the conference with one game to go.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights are 4-4 in games against AP Top 25 teams and they can taste their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since the 1990-91 season. That was the last year Rutgers won 10 games in a league, going 14-4 in the Atlantic 10.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Finishes the regular season at home against No. 19 Michigan on Sunday.

Rutgers: Ends the regular season at Purdue on Saturday, and a win would probably seal the deal.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
MD Terrapins 29
RUT Scarlet Knights 35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Rutgers  
19:42   Shaq Carter missed running Jump Shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:21   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Geo Baker  
19:20   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
19:16   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Offensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
19:02   Darryl Morsell missed layup  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
18:58   Offensive foul on Geo Baker  
18:58   Turnover on Geo Baker  
18:27   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:12 +2 Shaq Carter made reverse layup, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 0-2
17:56   Shooting foul on Shaq Carter  
17:56   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:56 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-2
17:32   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
17:29   Offensive foul on Shaq Carter  
17:28   Turnover on Shaq Carter  
17:13 +3 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 4-2
16:55   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
16:52   Ron Harper Jr. missed dunk  
16:50   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:50   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  
16:50   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:50   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:31   Eric Ayala missed jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
16:19 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup 4-4
15:49   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:36 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 4-7
15:17   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Smith  
14:59 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 4-9
14:33   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Donta Scott  
14:32   Personal foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
14:21 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Jalen Smith 6-9
14:02 +2 Jacob Young made jump shot 6-11
13:44   Donta Scott missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
13:35   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
13:29   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:21   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
13:01 +2 Aaron Wiggins made layup, assist by Jalen Smith 8-11
12:39   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
12:35   Caleb McConnell missed floating jump shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:20   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
12:10 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 8-14
11:51   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:49   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
11:39   Paul Mulcahy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:30   Double dribble turnover on Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:30   Commercial timeout called  
11:19 +3 Jacob Young made 3-pt. jump shot 8-17
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Eric Ayala, stolen by Jacob Young  
10:56   Jacob Young missed dunk  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
10:49   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
10:25   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
10:08   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadou Doucoure  
9:51   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Mamadou Doucoure  
9:34   Ron Harper Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
9:17   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Jacob Young  
9:13 +2 Paul Mulcahy made layup, assist by Jacob Young 8-19
9:11   30-second timeout called  
8:50 +2 Darryl Morsell made fade-away jump shot 10-19
8:30   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
8:23 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell 12-19
8:10   Ron Harper Jr. missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
8:08   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
7:51   Caleb McConnell missed jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
7:49   Serrel Smith Jr. missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
7:47 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 13-19
7:47 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-19
7:40   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
7:21   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:19   Offensive rebound by Maryland  
7:19   Shot clock violation turnover on Maryland  
6:57 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 14-21
6:33   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Offensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
6:31 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made dunk 16-21
6:09   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
5:59   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
5:47   Lost ball turnover on Jacob Young  
5:42 +2 Darryl Morsell made driving layup 18-21
5:26   Geo Baker missed jump shot  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
5:19   Montez Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
5:13   Darryl Morsell missed running Jump Shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
5:05 +2 Montez Mathis made running Jump Shot 18-23
4:50 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 20-23
4:33   Geo Baker missed layup  
4:31   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
4:25   Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Serrel Smith Jr.  
4:24   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
4:24   30-second timeout called  
4:24   Commercial timeout called  
4:13 +3 Geo Baker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadou Doucoure 20-26
3:54   Hakim Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
3:45   Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
3:37   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
3:37 +1 Montez Mathis made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
3:37 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
3:15   Hakim Hart missed running Jump Shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
2:55 +2 Geo Baker made fade-away jump shot 20-30
2:36 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made driving layup 22-30
2:23   Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
2:23 +1 Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 22-31
2:23 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-32
2:06 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Eric Ayala 24-32
1:49   Montez Mathis missed layup  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:50   Personal foul on Darryl Morsell  
1:50 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-33
1:50   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
1:19   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot, blocked by Myles Johnson  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1:05 +2 Geo Baker made jump shot 24-35
41.0 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donta Scott 27-35
19.0   Bad pass turnover on Geo Baker, stolen by Donta Scott  
17.0   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
17.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-35
17.0 +1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-35
3.0   Akwasi Yeboah missed hook shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MD Terrapins 38
RUT Scarlet Knights 43

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Jalen Smith missed hook shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
19:27   Montez Mathis missed driving layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
19:22   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
19:06   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
19:00   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
19:00   Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:00 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-36
19:00 +1 Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-36
18:42   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
18:29 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montez Mathis 29-39
18:17   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
18:02 +2 Eric Ayala made reverse layup, assist by Donta Scott 31-39
17:35 +2 Shaq Carter made hook shot 31-41
17:12   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
17:07 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montez Mathis 31-44
17:05   Commercial timeout called  
17:05   Commercial timeout called  
16:46 +2 Jalen Smith made layup 33-44
16:20   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:09   Personal foul on Akwasi Yeboah  
16:01   Aaron Wiggins missed floating jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:59 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk 35-44
15:45 +2 Montez Mathis made layup, assist by Geo Baker 35-46
15:45   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Montez Mathis missed free throw  
15:45   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:18   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
14:59 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Geo Baker 35-49
14:41   Jalen Smith missed floating jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
14:27   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
14:25   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
14:14 +2 Montez Mathis made jump shot 35-51
14:02   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
14:01 +2 Aaron Wiggins made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 37-51
14:01   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
14:01   Aaron Wiggins missed free throw  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
13:48   Jacob Young missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
13:46   Offensive rebound by Rutgers  
13:48   Official timeout called  
13:36 +2 Myles Johnson made hook shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 37-53
13:17 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Ayala 40-53
12:55 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup, assist by Paul Mulcahy 40-55
12:47   Aaron Wiggins missed layup, blocked by Paul Mulcahy  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
12:40 +2 Jacob Young made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 40-57
12:18   Aaron Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:16   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
12:11   Personal foul on Donta Scott  
11:58   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
11:49 +2 Jalen Smith made alley-oop shot, assist by Aaron Wiggins 42-57
11:18 +2 Myles Johnson made hook shot 42-59
10:47   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
10:26   Commercial timeout called  
10:16 +2 Geo Baker made driving dunk 42-61
9:55   Shooting foul on Myles Johnson  
9:55 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 43-61
9:55 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-61
9:41   Jacob Young missed jump shot  
9:39   Defensive rebound by Serrel Smith Jr.  
9:24   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
9:15   Geo Baker missed fade-away jump shot  
9:13   Offensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
9:11   Shaq Carter missed tip-in  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
9:04   Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
8:38   Personal foul on Serrel Smith Jr.  
8:25   Ron Harper Jr. missed jump shot  
8:23   Offensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
8:24   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
8:24 +1 Ron Harper Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
8:24   Ron Harper Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
8:06   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jacob Young  
7:58 +2 Montez Mathis made driving layup 44-64
7:48   30-second timeout called  
7:48   Commercial timeout called  
7:36 +2 Joshua Tomaic made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 46-64
7:12   Offensive foul on Paul Mulcahy  
7:12   Turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
7:12 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 1st of 2 free throws 46-65
7:12 +1 Paul Mulcahy made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-66
6:54   Personal foul on Chol Marial  
6:54 +1 Myles Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 46-67
6:54   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:54