Tillman leads No. 16 Spartans to comeback win

  AP
  • Mar 03, 2020

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Xavier Tillman Sr. scored 23 points and had 15 rebounds to lead No. 16 Michigan State over No. 20 Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday night.

Rocket Watts added 18 points, Cassius Winston had 14 and Aaron Henry scored 12 for the Spartans who erased a 46-31 halftime deficit to win their fourth straight.

Myreon Jones led Penn State with 16 points while Lamar Stevens had 15 and Mike Watkins had 12.

The Spartans (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) trailed by as many as 19 with 4:15 left in the first half, but scored the first nine points to start the second.

It sparked a dominant stretch of play in the paint for the Spartans who took their first lead of the game with 14:29 to play when Tillman dunked to make it 51-49.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions, who made 10 of 17 3-pointers in the first half, went 0-for-10 from long distance to start the second.

The Spartans continued to keep Penn State (21-9, 11-8) at bay from there and used a 14-6 run to take their biggest lead of the night, 65-55 with 9:41 left. John Harrar made back-to-back layups to pull Penn State within two with 4:56 to play, but the Nittany Lions wouldn't get any closer.

The Nittany Lions used a pair of first-half runs to take control early.

They opened with a 10-2 advantage that featured two high-amplitude, alley-oop dunks from Watkins and a pair of 3s from Jamari Wheeler and Seth Lundy.

Michigan State cut it to 12-11, but Penn State made seven 3-pointers over the next 7:47 as part of 29-11 run that made it 41-22 with 4:15 left.

The Spartans scored the next eight points before Jones added his fourth 3-pointer of the half and Watkins jammed in his third alley-oop dunk of the half to make it 46-31 at halftime.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans' looked like a completely different team in the second half to hold on to their current momentum. Their movement away from the ball kept Penn State's athletic defense guessing and helped Michigan State avoid what could've been an embarrassing loss.

Penn State: A startling trend has shadowed the Nittany Lions for a few weeks now. They can't hold onto a lead no matter how big. They needed a last-minute 3-pointer from Dread to win their last home game after leading by double-digits at halftime and had all the momentum in this one until they went into the locker room.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Northwestern on Saturday.

1st Half
MICHST Spartans 31
PSU Nittany Lions 46

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:40 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Jamari Wheeler 0-2
19:10   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:45 +3 Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 0-5
18:21   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston  
18:15   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
18:13   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
18:04   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
17:46 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Malik Hall 2-5
17:18 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Jamari Wheeler 2-7
16:52   Aaron Henry missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
16:45 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 2-10
16:17   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
16:15   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
15:59   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
15:38 +2 Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts 4-10
15:26   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
15:20 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 6-10
15:20   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
15:20   Commercial timeout called  
15:20 +1 Xavier Tillman made free throw 7-10
15:07   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
15:05   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
15:04   Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier  
15:04 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
15:04 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
14:33   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State  
14:23   Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Gabe Brown  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
14:03 +2 Xavier Tillman made hook shot 9-12
13:46   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:39   Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
13:37   Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Brown  
13:14   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:12   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
13:07   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:56   Gabe Brown missed jump shot  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:49 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk 11-12
12:34   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman  
12:07   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
12:03   Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.  
12:03 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
12:03 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
11:56   Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
11:48 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 11-17
11:36 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 13-17
11:25 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 13-19
11:08   Kyle Ahrens missed layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
11:00 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington 13-22
10:39   Cassius Winston missed jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
10:26 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Lundy 13-25
10:23   30-second timeout called  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
9:56 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 15-25
9:37 +2 John Harrar made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 15-27
9:19   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
8:59   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
8:57   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
8:52   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
8:42 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry 18-27
8:33 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot 18-30
8:22   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:20   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
8:14 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 18-33
7:41 +2 Foster Loyer made jump shot 20-33
7:32   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
6:45   Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
6:36   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
6:24   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
6:00   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
5:44   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
5:39   Lamar Stevens missed dunk  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr  
5:34 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr 20-36
5:16   Rocket Watts missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
5:14   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
5:11   Xavier Tillman missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
5:03 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 20-39
4:40   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
4:34   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
4:34 +1 Rocket Watts made 1st of 2 free throws 21-39
4:34 +1 Rocket Watts made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-39
4:15   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
4:15 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 22-40
4:15 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-41
3:51   Malik Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Jamari Wheeler  
3:49   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
3:44   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
3:36 +2 Gabe Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman 24-41
3:34   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:23   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens  
3:03 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 26-41
3:03   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
3:04   Xavier Tillman missed free throw  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
2:35   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
2:27 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 28-41
2:25   30-second timeout called  
2:25   Commercial timeout called  
2:12   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
2:04   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
1:55   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Malik Hall  
1:43   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
1:16   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:14   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
1:05 +2 Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston 30-41
36.0 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 30-44
8.0   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
9.0 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 31-44
9.0   Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9.0   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
0.0 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Myreon Jones 31-46
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
MICHST Spartans 48
PSU Nittany Lions 25

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot 34-46
19:22   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
19:15   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
19:08   Personal foul on Lamar Stevens  
19:03   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Mike Watkins  
18:57   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
18:50   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
18:48   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
18:16 +2 Rocket Watts made layup 36-46
18:09   Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts  
17:58 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 38-46
17:51   30-second timeout called  
17:51   Commercial timeout called  
17:38   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Xavier Tillman  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
17:17 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 40-46
17:06 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 40-48
16:57 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 42-48
16:38   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
16:38   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:38 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
16:17 +2 Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Aaron Henry 44-49
16:07   Personal foul on Malik Hall  
16:00   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
15:50   Personal foul on Mike Watkins  
15:28   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Michigan State  
15:25   Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry  
15:22 +2 Aaron Henry made jump shot 46-49
15:08   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Thomas Kithier  
15:00 +3 Aaron Henry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 49-49
14:39   Bad pass turnover on Curtis Jones Jr, stolen by Cassius Winston  
14:29 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston 51-49
14:09   Personal foul on Thomas Kithier  
13:56   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
13:54   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
13:52   Personal foul on Aaron Henry  
13:44   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman, stolen by Myreon Jones  
13:30   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Offensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
13:12   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:10   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
13:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State  
13:02 +2 Rocket Watts made jump shot 53-49
12:56   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
12:36 +2 Cassius Winston made layup 55-49
12:34   30-second timeout called  
12:16 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 55-51
11:54   Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown  
11:48 +2 Gabe Brown made jump shot 57-51
11:37 +2 Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Lamar Stevens 57-53
11:31   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
10:57 +2 Xavier Tillman made layup 59-53
10:52   Personal foul on Gabe Brown  
10:44   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Bingham Jr.  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
10:31   Marcus Bingham Jr. missed jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
10:20 +3 Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 62-53
10:01 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 62-55
9:43 +3 Cassius Winston made 3-pt. jump shot 65-55
9:10   Shooting foul on Xavier Tillman  
9:10 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 65-56
9:10 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-57
8:49   Personal foul on John Harrar  
8:41   Malik Hall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
8:28 +2 Lamar Stevens made dunk, assist by Izaiah Brockington 65-59
8:28   Shooting foul on Aaron Henry  
8:28 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 65-60
8:18   Turnover on Michigan State  
8:04 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 65-62
8:04   Shooting foul on Malik Hall  
8:04   Lamar Stevens missed free throw  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
7:48   Xavier Tillman missed layup, blocked by John Harrar  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
7:36   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
7:34   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
7:17 +2 Xavier Tillman made jump shot, assist by Cassius Winston 67-62
6:56   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Penn State  
6:30   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
6:30 +1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 68-62
6:30   Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
6:12   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:10   Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman  
5:48   Rocket Watts missed jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
5:28   Seth Lundy missed layup  
5:26   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:19   John Harrar missed dunk  
5:19   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:19 +2 John Harrar made tip-in 68-64
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Winston, stolen by Lamar Stevens  
5:02   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
5:00