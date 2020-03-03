|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Penn State
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
0-2
|
19:10
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
Jamari Wheeler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
0-5
|
18:21
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Winston
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Penn State
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Malik Hall
|
2-5
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made dunk, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
2-7
|
16:52
|
|
|
Aaron Henry missed jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
2-10
|
16:17
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|
|
15:38
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall made jump shot, assist by Rocket Watts
|
4-10
|
15:26
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston
|
6-10
|
15:20
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:20
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Tillman made free throw
|
7-10
|
15:07
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Thomas Kithier
|
|
15:04
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
15:04
|
|
+1
|
John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-12
|
14:33
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan State
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Gabe Brown
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made hook shot
|
9-12
|
13:46
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Gabe Brown
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Thomas Kithier
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
12:49
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made dunk
|
11-12
|
12:34
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed layup
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Xavier Tillman
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|
|
12:03
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-13
|
12:03
|
|
+1
|
Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
11:56
|
|
|
Gabe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
11:48
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
11-17
|
11:36
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Winston made layup
|
13-17
|
11:25
|
|
+2
|
Izaiah Brockington made layup
|
13-19
|
11:08
|
|
|
Kyle Ahrens missed layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
11:00
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Izaiah Brockington
|
13-22
|
10:39
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Dread
|
|
10:26
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Seth Lundy
|
13-25
|
10:23
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Henry made jump shot
|
15-25
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
John Harrar made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones
|
15-27
|
9:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
8:42
|
|
+3
|
Rocket Watts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Henry
|
18-27
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot
|
18-30
|
8:22
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
8:14
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
18-33
|
7:41
|
|
+2
|
Foster Loyer made jump shot
|
20-33
|
7:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Aaron Henry
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Myles Dread
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyle Ahrens, stolen by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed dunk
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr
|
|
5:34
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr
|
20-36
|
5:16
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan State
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
5:03
|
|
+3
|
Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler
|
20-39
|
4:40
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Aaron Henry
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Myles Dread
|
|
4:34
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-39
|
4:34
|
|
+1
|
Rocket Watts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-39
|
4:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Aaron Henry
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-40
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-41
|
3:51
|
|
|
Malik Hall missed jump shot, blocked by Jamari Wheeler
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Harrar
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed layup
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Brown made layup, assist by Xavier Tillman
|
24-41
|
3:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Hall
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens
|
|
3:03
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Tillman made layup, assist by Cassius Winston
|
26-41
|
3:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Harrar
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Xavier Tillman missed free throw
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts
|
|
2:27
|
|
+2
|
Rocket Watts made jump shot
|
28-41
|
2:25
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Mike Watkins missed jump shot
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Myreon Jones missed jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Hall
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Rocket Watts missed jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Cassius Winston
|
30-41
|
36.0
|
|
+3
|
Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|
30-44
|
8.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mike Watkins
|
|
9.0
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
31-44
|
9.0
|
|
|
Cassius Winston missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Myreon Jones
|
31-46
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|