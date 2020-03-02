TENN
The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, who clinched the 49th SEC title in program history on Saturday, will play their home finale on Tuesday against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Kentucky (24-5, 14-2 SEC) has won eight straight games, and they moved up two spots in the Associated Press poll this week.

The Wildcats have come a long way since an early season home setback against Evansville as well as two straight December losses on a neutral court in Las Vegas -- to Utah and Ohio State by a combined nine points -- had left some in Big Blue Nation concerned that this would be a lost season.

Instead, the Wildcats have grown into national title contenders, thanks in part to guard Immanuel Quickley, who has made a strong case for SEC Player of the Year honors.

"I think a lot of people doubted us early," said Quickley, who is leading the team in scoring (16.3 points per game), free-throw percentage (92.2) and 3-point percentage (42.0). "We lost a couple of tough games in Vegas, and people were questioning if we could win a championship. But we stayed faithful to the grind."

Besides Quickley, the Wildcats rely on point guard Ashton Hagans, who is averaging 11.5 points and tops the team in assists (6.4) and steals (2.0).

Nick Richards, Kentucky's 6-11, 245-pound junior center, averages 13.9 points and leads Kentucky in rebounds (7.8), blocks (2.2) and field-goal percentage (66.2). For a big man, he is also a good shooter from the foul line (75.4 percent).

The other Wildcats player of note is 6-3 freshman guard Tyrese Maxey, who is second on the team in scoring (14.0) and assists (3.1).

"I never stopped believing in this group," Kentucky coach John Calipari said. "I said after Vegas, 'We'll be fine.' I knew we'd be fine."

Tennessee beat Kentucky two out of three times last season, including a win in the SEC Tournament. But that was an outstanding Vols team that won 31 games and made it to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

This season is a whole different story. The Vols (16-13, 8-8) are just 3-7 on the road and will need to win the SEC Tournament to make the NCAA field.

This season's drop-off can be explained rather easily. Vols coach Rick Barnes lost four of his starters, including SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, who is now with the Boston Celtics.

The Volunteers lost a combined 56.2 points per game with the combined departures of Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone and Kyle Alexander.

Lamonte Turner, a 6-2 senior guard, was the only returning starter, but he announced in December that he would have season-ending shoulder surgery.

Santiago Vescovi, a 6-3 freshman guard from Uruguay, has replaced Turner in the starting lineup and is averaging 11.0 points. He arrived on campus in December and was eligible to play on Jan. 3.

"His story is incredible," Barnes said of Vescovi, who leads Tennessee's active players in assists (3.9). "He's fearless. I don't know of anyone who has ever had just three days of practice and then started every game as a freshman."

Jordan Bowden, a 6-5 senior guard, leads Tennessee in scoring (13.7). John Fulkerson, a 6-9, 210 junior, is Tennessee's only frontcourt starter, and he leads the team in rebounds (5.9) while averaging 13.1 points.

Still, the last time the Vols met the Wildcats, Kentucky defeated host Tennessee 77-64 on Feb. 8.

"I think Kentucky is the most under-appreciated team in the country," Barnes said. "I think Kentucky and Kansas are the two best teams in college basketball."

2nd Half
TENN Volunteers 20
UK Wildcats 16

Time Team Play Score
9:23   Personal foul on EJ Montgomery  
9:36   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
9:38   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:51   Traveling violation turnover on John Fulkerson  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
10:04   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
10:17   Josiah-Jordan James missed layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
10:25   Tyrese Maxey missed layup  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
10:49   Jalen Johnson missed free throw  
10:49   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
10:47   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
10:49   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
11:04   Offensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
11:06   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
11:39 +1 Jordan Bowden made 3rd of 3 free throws 51-58
11:39 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 3 free throws 50-58
11:39   Jordan Bowden missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11:39   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
11:58 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 49-58
12:19 +1 Josiah-Jordan James made free throw 49-56
12:19   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
12:19 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made layup 48-56
12:28 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Sestina 46-56
12:57 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 46-53
13:06   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
13:08   Ashton Hagans missed layup  
13:28   Out of bounds turnover on Jalen Johnson  
13:43 +1 Ashton Hagans made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-53
13:43 +1 Ashton Hagans made 1st of 2 free throws 43-52
13:43   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
13:57   Commercial timeout called  
13:57   30-second timeout called  
13:57 +2 Jalen Johnson made dunk, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 43-51
14:01   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
14:03   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
14:19 +2 Josiah-Jordan James made dunk, assist by Jordan Bowden 41-51
14:20   Offensive rebound by Tennessee  
14:22   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:40   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
14:52   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
15:09 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 39-51
15:33   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
15:35   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
15:45   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Nate Sestina  
15:53   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
15:55   Nick Richards missed jump shot  
16:15   Commercial timeout called  
16:15   Official timeout called  
16:12 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Fulkerson 37-51
16:19   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
16:21   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:33   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
16:36   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
16:53 +1 Immanuel Quickley made free throw 34-51
16:53   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
16:53 +2 Immanuel Quickley made layup 34-50
17:11 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 34-48
17:11   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
17:11 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 33-48
17:30 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-48
17:30 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 31-47
17:30   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
17:46   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
17:48   John Fulkerson missed layup  
17:54   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:56   Immanuel Quickley missed layup, blocked by Josiah-Jordan James  
18:01   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:03   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:20   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
18:41 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup, assist by Immanuel Quickley 31-46
18:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
18:47   Jordan Bowden missed layup, blocked by Johnny Juzang  
18:59 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-44
18:59 +1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 31-43
18:59   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
19:05   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:34   Turnover on Ashton Hagans  
19:34   Offensive foul on Ashton Hagans  

1st Half
TENN Volunteers 31
UK Wildcats 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk 31-42
1.0   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
3.0   EJ Montgomery missed layup  
20.0 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 31-40
45.0 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
45.0 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
45.0   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
1:03   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
1:18 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Jordan Bowden 29-38
1:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-38
1:33 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 27-37
1:33   Shooting foul on John Fulkerson  
2:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
2:03   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Keion Brooks Jr.  
2:34 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 27-36
2:58 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 27-34
3:10   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:26   Turnover on Johnny Juzang  
3:26   Offensive foul on Johnny Juzang  
3:45   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
3:47   Yves Pons missed layup  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Davonte Gaines  
4:16   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
4:28   Santiago Vescovi missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
4:49   Traveling violation turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
5:06 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 24-34
5:29   30-second timeout called  
5:29 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Immanuel Quickley 22-34
5:58   Lost ball turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by EJ Montgomery  
6:17   Commercial timeout called  
6:23 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot 22-31
6:32   Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
6:34   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
6:36   Immanuel Quickley missed layup  
6:59 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 22-28
7:17 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 19-28
7:41   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
7:43   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
8:17 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 19-26
8:36 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 19-24
8:43   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
8:45   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
8:58   Commercial timeout called  
8:58   30-second timeout called  
9:03 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 17-24
9:12   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
9:14   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
9:42 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 14-24
10:09 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot 11-24
10:31   Turnover on Uros Plavsic  
10:31   Offensive foul on Uros Plavsic  
10:50 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made tip-in 11-22
10:50   Offensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
10:52   Nick Richards missed layup  
11:04   Personal foul on Uros Plavsic  
11:04 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 11-20
11:10   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
11:12   Santiago Vescovi missed layup, blocked by Nick Richards  
11:43 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ashton Hagans 11-17
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:57   Traveling violation turnover on Davonte Gaines  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Immanuel Quickley, stolen by Davonte Gaines  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
12:20   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Bad pass turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
12:54 +2 John Fulkerson made fade-away jump shot 11-14
13:12 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 9-14
13:17   Bad pass turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Nick Richards  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
13:33   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54 +2 EJ Montgomery made dunk, assist by Immanuel Quickley 9-12
14:03   Bad pass turnover on Yves Pons, stolen by Immanuel Quickley  
14:15 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
14:15   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:15   Shooting foul on Yves Pons  
14:25   Commercial timeout called  
14:25   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
14:25   Immanuel Quickley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
14:45   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
14:53   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
15:00   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:26 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 9-9
15:49 +2 John Fulkerson made layup, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 9-7
16:02   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
16:04   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
16:18   Immanuel Quickley missed jump shot  
16:22   Personal foul on Jordan Bowden  
16:35 +1 John Fulkerson made free throw 7-7
16:35   Shooting foul on Nick Richards  
16:37 +2 John Fulkerson made layup 6-7
16:44   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:46   Ashton Hagans missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
17:04   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
17:04   Jordan Bowden missed free throw  
17:04   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
17:04 +2 Jordan Bowden made layup 4-7
17:24 +2 Ashton Hagans made layup 2-7
17:55 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot 2-5
18:21 +1 Tyrese Maxey made free throw 0-5
18:21   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
18:22 +2 Tyrese Maxey made jump shot 0-4
18:41   Shot clock violation turnover on Tennessee  
19:12 +2 Tyrese Maxey made layup 0-2
19:23   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
19:25   Santiago Vescovi missed jump shot  
19:46   Personal foul on Ashton Hagans  
20:00   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
Team Stats
Points 51 58
Field Goals 20-41 (48.8%) 20-40 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 13-14 (92.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 21
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 13 14
Team 3 2
Assists 11 7
Steals 2 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
10
J. Fulkerson F
20 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
3
T. Maxey G
21 PTS, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Tennessee 16-13 312051
home team logo 6 Kentucky 24-5 421658
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Tennessee 16-13 66.7 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 6 Kentucky 24-5 74.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
10
J. Fulkerson F 13.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.3 APG 61.3 FG%
3
T. Maxey G 14.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.1 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Fulkerson F 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
3
T. Maxey G 21 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
48.8 FG% 50.0
37.5 3PT FG% 71.4
62.5 FT% 92.9
Tennessee
Starters
J. Fulkerson
J. Bowden
J. James
Y. Pons
S. Vescovi
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 20 5 1 9/11 0/0 2/2 2 30 0 0 2 1 4
J. Bowden 9 3 5 3/9 1/5 2/4 3 29 0 0 0 1 2
J. James 8 3 4 3/6 1/3 1/1 2 21 1 1 0 1 2
Y. Pons 6 4 0 2/5 2/2 0/0 1 29 0 1 2 2 2
S. Vescovi 0 2 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
On Court
J. Fulkerson
J. Bowden
J. James
Y. Pons
S. Vescovi
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 20 5 1 9/11 0/0 2/2 2 30 0 0 2 1 4
J. Bowden 9 3 5 3/9 1/5 2/4 3 29 0 0 0 1 2
J. James 8 3 4 3/6 1/3 1/1 2 21 1 1 0 1 2
Y. Pons 6 4 0 2/5 2/2 0/0 1 29 0 1 2 2 2
S. Vescovi 0 2 1 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
On Bench
J. Johnson
U. Plavsic
D. Gaines
L. Turner
J. Fleschman
V. Bailey Jr.
B. Jancek
D. Pember
O. Nkamhoua
K. Maze
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/1 1 17 0 0 1 1 0
U. Plavsic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
D. Gaines 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 1 0 1
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Bailey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Pember - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Nkamhoua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Maze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 19 11 20/41 6/16 5/8 12 154 2 2 9 6 13
Kentucky
Starters
I. Quickley
A. Hagans
J. Juzang
N. Sestina
E. Montgomery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Quickley 10 2 3 3/13 1/3 3/3 1 29 3 0 4 0 2
A. Hagans 6 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 0
J. Juzang 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 0 3
N. Sestina 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 0
E. Montgomery 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 2 2
On Court
I. Quickley
A. Hagans
J. Juzang
N. Sestina
E. Montgomery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Quickley 10 2 3 3/13 1/3 3/3 1 29 3 0 4 0 2
A. Hagans 6 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 1 0 0
J. Juzang 6 3 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 16 0 1 1 0 3
N. Sestina 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 0
E. Montgomery 2 4 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 2 2
On Bench
K. Brooks Jr.
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Brooks Jr. 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 1 0
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 19 7 20/40 5/7 13/14 14 104 5 4 8 5 14
