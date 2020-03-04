DAYTON
Want to know how serious No. 3 Dayton is about making a deep postseason run?

Consider the Flyers' reaction after they clinched the Atlantic 10 Conference's regular-season title Friday night with an 82-67 defeat of Davidson. Instead of cutting down the nets while a sellout crowd roared, they instead marched right to the locker room.

"We're not done," star forward Obi Toppin told the Dayton Daily News. "We've got two more games. We've got a road game Wednesday and then George Washington on Saturday. We're not going to jinx anything. Our last home game is Saturday, so we're going to wait until then to do it, I think."

Win or lose, the Flyers (27-2, 16-0 Atlantic 10) won't cut down any nets at Rhode Island on Wednesday night, but they certainly can hurdle their last significant obstacle to an unbeaten conference regular-season record. A win could also give them a little help toward capturing a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament in two weeks.

Dayton's rise to the top three has been fueled by Toppin, who joins Iowa's Luka Garza as the likely favorites to win national Player of the Year. The efficient Toppin is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds while canning 63.2 percent of his field-goal attempts.

Ably supported by point guard Jalen Crutcher (14.8 ppg, 4.9 assists), glue swingman Trey Landers (10.7 ppg, 6.5 rebounds) and sixth man Ibi Watson (10.2 ppg), Toppin has helped the Flyers lead Division I in field-goal shooting at 52.6 percent.

Dayton ranks 13th in scoring at 80 points per game and is fourth in assists at 17.6 per game.

Dayton canned an amazing 72.3 percent of its field-goal tries against Davidson, including an otherworldly 27 of 28 on 2-point attempts. The Flyers drew 20 assists on 34 field goals, Toppin leading the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

"We're just happy to clinch it outright, which is one of our goals," Flyers coach Anthony Grant said to the Daily News. "We met that goal, but our focus continues to be on the opportunities that lie in front of us."

Meanwhile, the Rams (20-8, 12-4) could use some help with their NCAA at-large resume. They have dropped three of their past five games, including a 72-62 decision at home Sunday against Saint Louis. The Billikens jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never trailed.

Rhode Island needed more than six minutes to score, a drought that would likely kill any chance of beating Dayton should it happen on Wednesday. The Rams pieced together a 10-game winning streak before their recent struggles.

"We've got to regroup, and we've obviously got to get focused on our next task," Rhode Island coach David Cox told the Providence Journal. "It's obviously a huge, huge task. We embrace that. We'll be back. We'll be ready to compete on Wednesday."

Fatts Russell (19.5 points, 4.6 assists, three steals per game) is the ringleader for the Rams, but he endured a 5-of-16 shooting day against Saint Louis. The 5-foot-10 Russell produced 19 points in Rhode Island's 81-67 defeat in Dayton on Feb. 11.

1st Half
DAYTON Flyers 25
RI Rams 19

Time Team Play Score
7:30 +1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 25-19
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
7:37   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03 +3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 25-18
8:16   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
8:27   Obi Toppin missed turnaround jump shot  
8:52 +1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-15
8:52   Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:52   Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
8:55   Jermaine Harris missed hook shot  
9:04   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
9:16   30-second timeout called  
9:16 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 25-14
9:24   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:26   Jacob Toppin missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin  
9:34   Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:42 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk 23-14
9:47   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:49   Ryan Mikesell missed layup  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Jordy Tshimanga  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
9:59   Jordy Tshimanga missed dunk  
10:12   Offensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
10:14   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
10:45   Traveling violation turnover on Cyril Langevine  
10:54   Commercial timeout called  
10:54   Personal foul on Dwayne Cohill  
10:56 +3 Ryan Mikesell made 3-pt. jump shot 21-14
11:02   Offensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
11:04   Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine  
11:32 +2 Fatts Russell made driving layup 18-14
11:37   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
11:39   Dwayne Cohill missed floating jump shot  
11:53   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
11:55   Antwan Walker missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin  
12:10   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27 +3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell 18-12
12:43 +1 Trey Landers made free throw 18-9
12:43   Shooting foul on Antwan Walker  
12:43 +2 Trey Landers made layup 17-9
12:55   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
12:57   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:17 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 15-9
13:32   Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
13:35   Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Trey Landers  
13:52   Personal foul on Obi Toppin  
14:11 +2 Jalen Crutcher made jump shot 13-9
14:32 +2 Cyril Langevine made dunk 11-9
14:32   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:34   Cyril Langevine missed dunk  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
14:39   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
15:01 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-7
15:01 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 10-7
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:01   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:07   Jermaine Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:27 +2 Rodney Chatman made layup 9-7
15:47 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin 7-7
16:09 +2 Jalen Crutcher made floating jump shot 7-5
16:16   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
16:18   Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Fatts Russell  
16:45 +2 Jermaine Harris made layup 5-5
17:06 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 5-3
17:23 +2 Fatts Russell made floating jump shot 3-3
17:33   Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine  
17:35   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55 +1 Jermaine Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-1
17:55   Jermaine Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:55   Shooting foul on Ryan Mikesell  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
17:57   Tyrese Martin missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin  
18:05   Obi Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:15   Cyril Langevine missed jump shot  
18:30 +1 Trey Landers made free throw 3-0
18:30   Shooting foul on Jermaine Harris  
18:30 +2 Trey Landers made dunk 2-0
18:31   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:33   Trey Landers missed jump shot  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Cyril Langevine  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris  
19:15   Ryan Mikesell missed layup, blocked by Tyrese Martin  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:36   Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Fatts Russell  
19:42   Fatts Russell missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Rhode Island  
Key Players
J. Crutcher
10 G
F. Russell
1 G
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
46.4 Field Goal % 39.9
41.8 Three Point % 36.6
86.0 Free Throw % 82.5
+ 1 Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 7:30
  Personal foul on Jalen Crutcher 7:30
  Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell 7:35
  Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:37
+ 3 Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Harris 8:03
  Personal foul on Rodney Chatman 8:16
  Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris 8:25
  Obi Toppin missed turnaround jump shot 8:27
+ 1 Jacob Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:52
  Jacob Toppin missed 1st of 2 free throws 8:52
  Shooting foul on Dwayne Cohill 8:52
Team Stats
Points 25 19
Field Goals 10-22 (45.5%) 7-21 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 1-5 (20.0%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 15
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 7 8
Team 0 0
Assists 2 3
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 1 3
Fouls 7 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Landers G
8 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
1
F. Russell G
5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 3 Dayton 27-2 25-25
home team logo Rhode Island 20-8 19-19
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Dayton 27-2 80.0 PPG 37.2 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 20-8 74.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
3
T. Landers G 10.7 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.4 APG 56.7 FG%
0
J. Harris F 5.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 0.5 APG 39.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Landers G 8 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
0
J. Harris F 5 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
45.5 FG% 33.3
20.0 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 60.0
Dayton
Starters
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
O. Toppin
R. Chatman
I. Watson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 9 0 1 1 1 4
J. Crutcher 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
O. Toppin 4 0 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chatman 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Watson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
O. Toppin
R. Chatman
I. Watson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Landers 8 5 0 3/4 0/0 2/2 0 9 0 1 1 1 4
J. Crutcher 4 0 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 0
O. Toppin 4 0 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chatman 2 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
I. Watson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Z. Nwokeji
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tshimanga 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 1 0 2 2
D. Cohill 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 11 2 10/22 1/5 4/4 7 55 1 2 1 4 7
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
J. Harris
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
M. Long
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 5 3 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 2 1
J. Harris 5 3 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 7 0 0 0 1 2
J. Dowtin 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
T. Martin 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 1
M. Long 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
F. Russell
J. Harris
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
M. Long
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 5 3 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 0 13 1 0 0 2 1
J. Harris 5 3 1 2/4 0/1 1/2 2 7 0 0 0 1 2
J. Dowtin 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
T. Martin 3 1 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 0 1
M. Long 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. Toppin
A. Walker
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
J. Green
D. Johnson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toppin 1 4 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 1 3
A. Walker 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 15 3 7/21 2/7 3/5 3 52 1 2 3 7 8
