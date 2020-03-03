NOVA
SETON

No. 8 Seton Hall, No. 14 Villanova set for Big East battle

  • FLM
  • Mar 03, 2020

Villanova will look to bounce back from a home loss to Providence when it travels to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

The 14th-ranked Wildcats (22-7, 11-5 Big East) hope to avoid a season sweep at the hands of the No. 8 Pirates, who won the teams' other meeting this season, 70-64, on Feb. 8.

Villanova struggled on offense Saturday against Providence, scoring only 18 points in the first half of a 58-54 home loss.

"That was a tough Big East battle," Villanova coach Jay Wright said. "It's been like that every night. We just didn't perform well enough in this one, and they did. They were really tough defensively and on the glass. We didn't have an answer for (Luwane) Pipkins -- couldn't guard him. ...

"They were great defensively. We really struggled scoring against their length. When they were in man-to-man, they kept switching. When they were in zone, they just matched up with all of our guys. It was a great job."

Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie was clearly bothered by a sore thigh and scored 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field against Providence. Saddiq Bey scored 11 points but fouled out after 29 minutes. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Providence's suffocating defense seemed to bother the young Wildcats. It won't get any easier when Villanova visits another solid defensive team in Seton Hall.

"We had our chances," Wright said after the loss to the Friars. "We had the ball down four and turned it over. We had another opportunity right after that and threw the ball away. ... You've got to give credit to Providence. They were tougher and made more intelligent plays down the stretch."

The defeat ended Villanova's five-game winning streak.

Seton Hall (21-7, 13-3) has won 15 of its past 18 games, and it is surging following consecutive wins over Butler, St. John's and Marquette. An 88-79 win Saturday against the Golden Eagles in Milwaukee was particularly impressive.

Myles Powell led the Pirates with 28 points and five 3-pointers while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting to go with nine rebounds. Seton Hall hit 50 percent of its field-goal attempts and made 13 of 26 shots from 3-point range.

Mamukelashvili, a 6-foot-11 junior, has sparked Seton Hall recently. He missed 10 games because of a fractured right wrist and came back Jan. 29.

Mamukelashvili has scored in double figures in six of nine games since returning.

"He's a dynamic player. He spread the floor for us, he does a lot of good things," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said Saturday. "He takes a lot of pressure off Myles. Having him back and seeing him round into form has given us a nice added dimension."

Mamukelashvili also made all three of his 3-pointers against Marquette. Now healthy, he's giving the Pirates a huge boost as the Big East tournament nears.

"We just love playing with each other, and we're having fun while we do it," Mamukelashvili said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Half
NOVA Wildcats 33
SETON Pirates 30

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +2 Jermaine Samuels made reverse layup 33-30
15.0   30-second timeout called  
15.0 +3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 31-30
20.0   Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
22.0   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot  
43.0 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 31-27
53.0   Out of bounds turnover on Quincy McKnight  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
1:04   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:13   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   30-second timeout called  
1:36 +3 Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 28-27
1:42   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
1:44   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
1:53   Myles Powell missed driving layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
2:20   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels  
2:46   Jared Rhoden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
2:54   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
3:09   Quincy McKnight missed floating jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight  
3:19   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Personal foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
3:52   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 25-27
4:57 +2 Myles Powell made reverse layup 22-27
5:03   Offensive rebound by Myles Powell  
5:05   Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
5:26   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52 +3 Quincy McKnight made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 22-25
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Saddiq Bey  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey  
6:26   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31   Personal foul on Justin Moore  
6:30   Offensive rebound by Myles Cale  
6:32   Sandro Mamukelashvili missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51 +1 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-22
6:51   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51   Shooting foul on Romaro Gill  
7:08   Bad pass turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
7:12   Personal foul on Jermaine Samuels  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
7:22   Saddiq Bey missed jump shot  
7:37 +1 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
7:37   Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Shooting foul on Saddiq Bey  
7:57 +2 Justin Moore made floating jump shot 21-21
8:09   Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
8:11   Justin Moore missed jump shot  
8:30 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 19-21
8:45   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Samuels, stolen by Jared Rhoden  
9:16 +2 Quincy McKnight made layup 19-19
9:33 +2 Jermaine Samuels made jump shot 19-17
10:01 +1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
10:01   Quincy McKnight missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01   Shooting foul on Cole Swider  
10:16   Turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:16   Offensive foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
10:30 +2 Romaro Gill made layup 17-16
10:54   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
10:56   Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Justin Moore  
11:10   Jared Rhoden missed jump shot  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on Cole Swider, stolen by Myles Cale  
11:23   Offensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:25   Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:32   Defensive rebound by Cole Swider  
11:34   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:41   Defensive rebound by Myles Powell  
11:43   Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Personal foul on Shavar Reynolds, Jr.  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:59   Turnover on Myles Powell  
11:59   Offensive foul on Myles Powell  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
12:08   Collin Gillespie missed driving layup  
12:36 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made dunk, assist by Myles Powell 17-14
12:57 +2 Collin Gillespie made driving layup 17-12
13:08   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
13:10   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27 +3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels 15-12
13:56 +3 Myles Powell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 12-12
14:09   Turnover on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:09   Offensive foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
14:27   Romaro Gill missed dunk  
14:45 +2 Saddiq Bey made jump shot 12-9
15:11 +2 Myles Powell made driving layup 10-9
15:25   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Out of bounds turnover on Justin Moore  
15:44 +3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 10-7
16:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-4
16:01 +1 Jermaine Samuels made 1st of 2 free throws 9-4
16:01   Shooting foul on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  
16:31   Myles Cale missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Romaro Gill  
16:47   Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:06 +3 Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie 8-4
17:27 +2 Quincy McKnight made driving layup 5-4
17:36   Defensive rebound by Sandro Mamukelashvili  
17:38   Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:56 +2 Sandro Mamukelashvili made jump shot 5-2
18:12 +2 Saddiq Bey made fade-away jump shot 5-0
18:26   Lost ball turnover on Quincy McKnight, stolen by Collin Gillespie  
18:39 +3 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Moore 3-0
18:55   Out of bounds turnover on Sandro Mamukelashvili  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Myles Cale  
19:18   Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie  
19:43   Romaro Gill missed hook shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Seton Hall  
Key Players
C. Gillespie
2 G
Q. McKnight
0 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
41.0 Field Goal % 41.7
35.6 Three Point % 34.4
82.9 Free Throw % 84.7
+ 2 Jermaine Samuels made reverse layup 1.0
  30-second timeout called 15.0
+ 3 Myles Cale made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quincy McKnight 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Quincy McKnight 20.0
  Shavar Reynolds, Jr. missed jump shot 22.0
+ 3 Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Quincy McKnight 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill 1:02
  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 1:11
  Quincy McKnight missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:13
Team Stats
Points 33 30
Field Goals 12-26 (46.2%) 12-28 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 15
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 12 11
Team 0 0
Assists 5 5
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Gillespie G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
Q. McKnight G
10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 14 Villanova 22-7 33-33
home team logo 8 Seton Hall 21-7 30-30
Prudential Center Newark, New Jersey
Prudential Center Newark, New Jersey
Team Stats
away team logo 14 Villanova 22-7 73.1 PPG 40 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 8 Seton Hall 21-7 75.1 PPG 40.1 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
5
J. Moore G 11.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.9 APG 41.1 FG%
0
Q. McKnight G 11.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.4 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Moore G 8 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
0
Q. McKnight G 10 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
46.2 FG% 42.9
37.5 3PT FG% 28.6
75.0 FT% 50.0
Villanova
Starters
C. Gillespie
J. Moore
S. Bey
J. Samuels
J. Robinson-Earl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 8 2 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 2
J. Moore 8 1 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 7 2 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Samuels 6 2 2 2/5 0/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 1 1
J. Robinson-Earl 4 6 1 1/4 1/3 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 1 5
On Court
C. Gillespie
J. Moore
S. Bey
J. Samuels
J. Robinson-Earl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Gillespie 8 2 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 2
J. Moore 8 1 1 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 7 2 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 2
J. Samuels 6 2 2 2/5 0/3 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 1 1
J. Robinson-Earl 4 6 1 1/4 1/3 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 1 5
On Bench
D. Cosby-Roundtree
C. Swider
T. Saunders
B. Slater
K. Hoehn
B. Antoine
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Cosby-Roundtree 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
C. Swider 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 1 1
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Slater - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Antoine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 15 5 12/26 6/16 3/4 6 99 1 0 6 3 12
Seton Hall
Starters
Q. McKnight
M. Cale
S. Reynolds, Jr.
J. Rhoden
T. Samuel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 10 2 3 4/7 1/3 1/2 0 18 0 0 2 1 1
M. Cale 3 4 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 1 3
S. Reynolds, Jr. 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rhoden 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 0
T. Samuel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
Q. McKnight
M. Cale
S. Reynolds, Jr.
J. Rhoden
T. Samuel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 10 2 3 4/7 1/3 1/2 0 18 0 0 2 1 1
M. Cale 3 4 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 0 1 3
S. Reynolds, Jr. 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rhoden 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 0
T. Samuel 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
I. Obiagu
T. Thompson
D. Brodie
A. Nelson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Obiagu 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 15 5 12/28 4/14 2/4 5 55 2 0 5 4 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores