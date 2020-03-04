TCU
TCU
Horned Frogs
16-13
away team logo
47
TF 5
FINAL
2nd
11:41
ESP+
Wed Mar. 4
8:00pm
BONUS
51
TF 1
home team logo
KANSAS
1 Kansas
Jayhawks
26-3
ML: +1119
KANSAS -16.5, O/U 130.5
ML: -2635
TCU
KANSAS

Azubuike's availability unclear for No. 1 Kansas' game vs. TCU

  • FLM
  • Mar 04, 2020

Senior center Udoka Azubuike turned an ankle Saturday against Kansas State, and the lingering effects could limit the 7-footer Wednesday when No. 1 Kansas plays host to TCU on Senior Night in Lawrence, Kan.

"He showed some toughness coming back (into the game)," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "But I imagine he'll be fine. Big guys like that, a turned ankle probably affects (them) more than a guard."

Azubuike, who played just 20 minutes but contributed nine rebounds and six points, also has dealt with wrist injuries during his time at Kansas, causing him to miss stretch runs as a freshman and junior.

He is still on pace to qualify as the most accurate shooter in Division I history and has participated in just 12 defeats in 85 career games. His career field-goal percentage stands at .743.

Azubuike, who wore a walking boot a day after the Jayhawks defeated Kansas State 62-58, is considered questionable for the TCU game.

The role he plays as both a dominant dunker offensively, rim protector defensively and rebounder on both ends is key to the Jayhawks' national-championship hopes.

As it is, Kansas (26-3, 15-1 Big 12) is bidding for an outright Big 12 championship while riding a winning streak that stands at 14 games entering the last week of conference play. Kansas ends the regular season with a trip to Texas Tech on Saturday.

"We play next man up," said sophomore point guard Devon Dotson, who assumed the scoring load at Kansas State with 25 points and joins Azubuike as a Player of the Year candidate.

"I mean, of course we're going to feel for him and make sure he's all right, but a player going down, it can't stop us that particular game in the moment. Coach told us we've got to play. We can't feel sorry, and if we do, they're going to take advantage of that, so we've just got to keep confident."

David McCormack, a starter earlier in the season before Self transitioned to a four-guard lineup surrounding Azubuike, is a capable 6-10 backup inside. Another big man, Silvio De Sousa, does not return from a 12-game suspension for his role in a homecourt brawl with Kansas State until the game at Texas Tech.

TCU (16-13, 7-9) deserves credit for helping Kansas gain the upper hand in the Big 12 race. The Horned Frogs posted a 75-72 homecourt win Saturday over Baylor, which dropped the Bears to No. 4 in the latest AP poll. A 54-point second half keyed the upset after TCU lost eight of its previous 10 games.

"It's a great feeling," TCU senior guard Desmond Bane said. "To be rewarded like this and beat a great team, it shows how far we've come since November. ... It's something that comes from being TCU, that underdog mentality."

Bane shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range in the win over Baylor. His 16.1-point average trails only Dotson's 18.1 mark among Big 12 scorers.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
TCU Horned Frogs 10
KANSAS Jayhawks 16

Time Team Play Score
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:57 +2 Christian Braun made jump shot 47-51
12:01   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:03   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
12:26   PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
13:06   Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
13:11   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
13:25 +1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-49
13:22   Desmond Bane missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:25   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
13:30 +2 Marcus Garrett made floating jump shot 46-49
13:42   Traveling violation turnover on Desmond Bane  
13:53   Out of bounds turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
14:02   Jumpball received by Kansas  
14:02   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:08   30-second timeout called  
14:08 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 46-47
14:11   Lost ball turnover on RJ Nembhard, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
14:21 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 46-45
14:35 +2 Jaedon LeDee made layup, assist by Desmond Bane 46-43
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
15:15   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:15 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
15:15   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
15:23   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
15:43   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Lost ball turnover on Desmond Bane  
15:47   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Moss, stolen by Francisco Farabello  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:12   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by TCU  
16:16   Edric Dennis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
16:42   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
16:42   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:42 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 44-42
16:42   Shooting foul on Jaire Grayer  
17:05 +2 Jaire Grayer made fade-away jump shot 44-41
17:19   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
17:21   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:35   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
17:44 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
17:44   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
18:01 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 42-39
18:07 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 39-39
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devon Dotson  
18:24   Lost ball turnover on Udoka Azubuike, stolen by PJ Fuller  
18:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
18:32   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
18:51 +2 Jaire Grayer made layup 39-37
19:13 +2 Isaiah Moss made dunk 37-37
19:18   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
19:20   Isaiah Moss missed layup, blocked by PJ Fuller  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
19:35   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
TCU Horned Frogs 37
KANSAS Jayhawks 35

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
7.0   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 37-35
52.0   Out of bounds turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
1:06   Bad pass turnover on Desmond Bane  
1:27 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk 34-35
1:30   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
1:32   Devon Dotson missed layup  
1:38   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
1:40   Jaedon LeDee missed layup, blocked by Udoka Azubuike  
1:44   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
1:48   Personal foul on Ochai Agbaji  
1:55 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-33
1:55 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 34-32
1:55   Personal foul on Desmond Bane  
2:04   Bad pass turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Marcus Garrett  
2:28   Defensive rebound by TCU  
2:29   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Lost ball turnover on Edric Dennis Jr., stolen by Devon Dotson  
2:45 +2 Devon Dotson made jump shot 34-31
2:59 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 34-29
3:05   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David McCormack 31-29
3:50 +2 Kevin Samuel made dunk, assist by PJ Fuller 31-26
4:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
4:13   Marcus Garrett missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:13 +1 Marcus Garrett made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
4:13   Shooting foul on Edric Dennis Jr.  
4:20   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Devon Dotson  
4:31 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 29-25
4:35   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
4:37   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
5:00 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot 29-23
5:27 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 26-23
5:43 +2 Desmond Bane made layup 26-21
6:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 24-21
6:17 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Fuller 24-19
6:25   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
6:27   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 24-21
6:51 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 21-19
7:11   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
7:13   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Personal foul on Francisco Farabello  
7:33 +2 Jaedon LeDee made dunk, assist by Desmond Bane 18-19
8:02 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Isaiah Moss 16-19
8:18 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaire Grayer 16-17
8:37 +2 Ochai Agbaji made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 13-17
8:44   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
8:46   Francisco Farabello missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
9:04   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
9:33 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Francisco Farabello 13-15
9:52   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
9:52   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
9:54   Jaire Grayer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
10:04   Jaire Grayer missed jump shot  
10:33   Official timeout called  
10:35 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 10-15
10:43   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
10:45   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
11:06 +3 Desmond Bane made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Edric Dennis Jr. 10-12
11:20   Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
11:42   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
11:42   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
12:00   Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
12:09   RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:22   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
12:27   Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
12:29   Ochai Agbaji missed layup  
12:45   Jumpball received by Kansas  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
12:49   Diante Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:58   Bad pass turnover on Christian Braun, stolen by RJ Nembhard  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
13:07   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-12
13:23 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 6-12
13:23   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
13:42   30-second timeout called  
13:43 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 5-12
13:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
13:58   Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 5-10
14:25   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
14:27   Jaedon LeDee missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Jaire Grayer  
14:42   Udoka Azubuike missed layup, blocked by Jaire Grayer  
14:46   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
14:48   Devon Dotson missed layup  
15:01   Personal foul on Kevin Samuel  
15:04   Lost ball turnover on Kevin Samuel, stolen by Devon Dotson  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Kevin Samuel  
15:10   PJ Fuller missed jump shot  
15:29 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Ochai Agbaji 5-8
15:49   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
15:49   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
15:50 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Marcus Garrett 5-6
16:02 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-4
16:02 +1 Jaedon LeDee made 1st of 2 free throws 4-4
16:02   Shooting foul on Marcus Garrett  
16:03   Offensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee  
16:05   RJ Nembhard missed layup  
16:33   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
16:53   Shot clock violation turnover on Edric Dennis Jr.  
17:24   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
17:24   Udoka Azubuike missed free throw  
17:24   Shooting foul on Jaedon LeDee  
17:24 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 3-4
17:32   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:34   Edric Dennis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane  
18:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:01   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:01   Shooting foul on Kevin Samuel  
18:33 +3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 3-2
18:53 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Moss 0-2
19:03   Lost ball turnover on PJ Fuller, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
19:10   Defensive rebound by PJ Fuller  
19:12   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
19:39   Desmond Bane missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by TCU  
Key Players
D. Bane
1 G
M. Garrett
0 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
9.2 Pts. Per Game 9.2
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
44.8 Field Goal % 44.2
43.4 Three Point % 33.3
78.6 Free Throw % 60.9
+ 2 Christian Braun made jump shot 11:57
  Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike 12:01
  Devon Dotson missed driving layup 12:03
  Defensive rebound by Christian Braun 12:24
  PJ Fuller missed 3-pt. jump shot 12:26
  Bad pass turnover on Ochai Agbaji 12:56
  Shooting foul on Francisco Farabello 13:06
  Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson 13:09
  Desmond Bane missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:11
  Bad pass turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Francisco Farabello 13:20
+ 1 Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws 13:25
Team Stats
Points 47 51
Field Goals 16-35 (45.7%) 21-38 (55.3%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 24
Offensive 4 10
Defensive 12 14
Team 2 0
Assists 9 10
Steals 4 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 12 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Bane G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
35
U. Azubuike C
24 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo TCU 16-13 371047
home team logo 1 Kansas 26-3 351651
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 16-13 65.6 PPG 38.5 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo 1 Kansas 26-3 74.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.2 APG
Key Players
1
D. Bane G 16.1 PPG 6.4 RPG 3.8 APG 44.6 FG%
35
U. Azubuike C 13.1 PPG 10.3 RPG 0.9 APG 74.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Bane G 18 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
35
U. Azubuike C 24 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
45.7 FG% 55.3
50.0 3PT FG% 25.0
83.3 FT% 50.0
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
E. Dennis Jr.
J. Grayer
K. Samuel
P. Fuller
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 18 4 3 6/11 5/8 1/2 1 28 0 0 4 0 4
E. Dennis Jr. 15 0 1 5/7 5/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 0
J. Grayer 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 0 3
K. Samuel 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 1 1
P. Fuller 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 1 3 0 2
On Court
D. Bane
E. Dennis Jr.
J. Grayer
K. Samuel
P. Fuller
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 18 4 3 6/11 5/8 1/2 1 28 0 0 4 0 4
E. Dennis Jr. 15 0 1 5/7 5/6 0/0 1 21 0 0 3 0 0
J. Grayer 4 3 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 1 0 0 3
K. Samuel 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 1 1
P. Fuller 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 1 1 3 0 2
On Bench
J. LeDee
R. Nembhard
F. Farabello
D. Smith
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
M. Pearson Jr.
T. Todd
K. Easley Jr.
N. Vasiljevic
Q. Uribe
A. Lucenti
J. Huelskamp
H. Young
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. LeDee 8 5 0 2/5 0/0 4/4 3 19 0 0 0 3 2
R. Nembhard 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
F. Farabello 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 10 2 0 0 0 0
D. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pearson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Easley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vasiljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Uribe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lucenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huelskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 16 9 16/35 10/20 5/6 12 140 4 2 12 4 12
Kansas
Starters
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
I. Moss
C. Braun
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Azubuike 24 10 1 10/11 0/0 4/10 1 24 0 2 4 6 4
D. Dotson 11 4 2 4/9 1/2 2/2 1 28 4 0 2 0 4
M. Garrett 7 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 22 3 0 1 1 1
I. Moss 5 4 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 1 3
C. Braun 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 2
On Court
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
I. Moss
C. Braun
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
U. Azubuike 24 10 1 10/11 0/0 4/10 1 24 0 2 4 6 4
D. Dotson 11 4 2 4/9 1/2 2/2 1 28 4 0 2 0 4
M. Garrett 7 2 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 22 3 0 1 1 1
I. Moss 5 4 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 26 1 0 1 1 3
C. Braun 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
D. McCormack
T. Enaruna
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. McCormack 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
T. Enaruna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 24 10 21/38 2/8 7/14 7 121 8 2 11 10 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View