No. 22 Virginia carries six-game win streak into Miami

  • Mar 03, 2020

The surging Virginia Cavaliers have won six consecutive games and climbed back into AP Top 25 at No. 22 entering the final week of the regular season, which they will begin with a visit to Miami on Wednesday night.

Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has come a long way since Jan. 20. At that point, the Cavaliers had lost four of five games to fall to 12-6 overall, 4-4 in ACC play.

"Losing taught us a lot of things," 6-foot-9 senior forward Mamadi Diakite said. "It's not necessarily bad.

"A month ago, we were supposed to be done. That's what people were saying, but we focused on what we could control."

That list is headed by Virginia's trademark defense, which leads the nation in fewest points allowed at 52.6 per game.

The Cavaliers lost three double-figure scorers from last year's national championship team -- Kyle Guy, De'Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome, who combined to averaged 44.2 points.

Diakite and 5-9 sophomore point guard Kihei Clark are the returning starters.

The new starters are 7-1 junior center Jay Huff, 6-8 senior Braxton Key and 6-5 junior guard Tomas Woldetensae.

Huff had one of the best games of his career on Saturday in a 52-50 home win over then-No. 7 Duke. Huff, who is from Durham, N.C., nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds against his hometown team.

"I'd be lying if I told you I don't get more amped up for Duke games," Huff said.

Miami (14-14, 6-12) is on a two-game losing streak, falling to Notre Dame by 16 points and Georgia Tech by six, both on the road. The Hurricanes allowed Notre Dame to shoot 45.2 percent from 3-point range (14 of 31). Georgia Tech, which plays a different style, shot just 2-for-13 from beyond the arc but attacked the rim constantly.

Now the Hurricanes face yet another distinctive system in Virginia, with its suffocating defense.

That may be bad news for Miami senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic, who has long been regarded as one of the ACC's best 3-point shooters yet is in a slump.

His 3-point percentage was 41.1 percent as a sophomore but has since declined to 36.7 percent as a junior and 34.2 percent this season. In his past three games, Vasiljevic has made just 2 of 16 shots from deep (12.5 percent).

The Hurricanes are led in scoring this season by point guard Chris Lykes, who is averaging 15.2 points. Vasiljevic is second at 13.2, followed by wing guard Kameron McGusty at 13.0.

Rodney Miller Jr., Miami's 7-foot, 255-pound redshirt junior center, provides some scoring from the post as well as rebounding, averaging 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Even so, Miami coach Jim Larranaga, 70, is in danger of having his second straight losing season, which would mark the first time that's happened to him since 1991-93, when he coached at Bowling Green.

Even so, Larranaga, who is under contract through the 2023-2024 season, has no plans to retire.

"I love coaching," he said. "I can't see myself doing anything else."

To avoid that dreaded repeat losing season, it would help Miami to knock off the Cavaliers, who are on a two-game win streak in the series. Miami has not beaten Virginia since February 2017.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 14
MIAMI Hurricanes 9

Time Team Play Score
5:59   Commercial timeout called  
5:59   30-second timeout called  
6:14 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 14-9
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:28   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Mamadi Diakite 11-9
7:05   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:07   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
7:18   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:46   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
8:05   Jay Huff missed fade-away jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:24   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
8:50   Turnover on Francisco Caffaro  
8:50   Offensive foul on Francisco Caffaro  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
9:08   Keith Stone missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
9:20   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:43   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
9:55   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Casey Morsell  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
10:31   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Kody Stattmann  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Kody Stattmann, stolen by Keith Stone  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
11:17   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
12:04 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 9-9
12:38 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 9-7
13:07 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
13:24   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
13:26   Kihei Clark missed layup  
13:44 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 6-4
14:01   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:03   Braxton Key missed layup  
14:11   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
14:34 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Braxton Key 6-2
14:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:53   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
15:15   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:33   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
16:01   Tomas Woldetensae missed hook shot  
16:25   Turnover on Chris Lykes  
16:25   Offensive foul on Chris Lykes  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
16:45   Jay Huff missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
17:09 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Keith Stone 4-2
17:33   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:50   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
18:12 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 4-0
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:29   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Huff  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
19:11   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
19:17   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
19:44 +2 Jay Huff made hook shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
Key Players
B. Key
2 G
D. Vasiljevic
1 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
43.7 Field Goal % 40.8
19.7 Three Point % 34.1
59.0 Free Throw % 87.5
  30-second timeout called 5:59
+ 3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 6:14
  Defensive rebound by Jay Huff 6:26
  Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:28
+ 2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Mamadi Diakite 6:52
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 7:05
  Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:07
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong 7:16
  Mamadi Diakite missed layup 7:18
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 7:44
  Kameron McGusty missed jump shot 7:46
Team Stats
Points 14 9
Field Goals 6-16 (37.5%) 4-17 (23.5%)
3-Pointers 2-3 (66.7%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 12 11
Offensive 0 1
Defensive 12 10
Team 0 0
Assists 6 2
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 3 1
Technicals 0 0
30
J. Huff F
14 PTS, 2 REB
0
C. Lykes G
5 PTS, 2 REB
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Virginia 21-7 57.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 14-14 72.5 PPG 38 RPG 10.0 APG
Key Players
30
J. Huff F 8.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 58.3 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 15.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Huff F 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
0
C. Lykes G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
37.5 FG% 23.5
66.7 3PT FG% 16.7
0 FT% 0
Virginia
Starters
J. Huff
M. Diakite
B. Key
T. Woldetensae
C. Morsell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 14 2 0 6/8 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 2
M. Diakite 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 4
B. Key 0 5 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 5
T. Woldetensae 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 0
C. Morsell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
On Bench
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
K. Shedrick
M. Palumbo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Caffaro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stattmann 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 1 0 1
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McKoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Palumbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 12 6 6/16 2/3 0/0 3 59 3 0 5 0 12
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
R. Miller Jr.
K. Stone
K. McGusty
I. Wong
H. Beverly
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Miller Jr. 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 0
K. Stone 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 1 1 0 0 3
K. McGusty 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
I. Wong 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1
H. Beverly 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
S. Waardenburg
N. Brooks
D. Gak
W. Herenton
A. Walker
F. Gkogkos
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Waardenburg 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 2
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gkogkos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 11 2 4/17 1/6 0/0 1 51 1 1 4 1 10
NCAA BB Scores