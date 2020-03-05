AF
SDGST

No. 5 San Diego State opens postseason vs. Air Force

  • FLM
  • Mar 05, 2020

Fifth-ranked San Diego State's national-best record essentially resets beginning Thursday when the Aztecs face Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

San Diego State (28-1) won a program-record 26 consecutive games to start the season and concluded the regular season.

However, following a come-from-behind, 83-76 road win over Nevada in Saturday's regular-season finale, the Aztecs officially entered a portion of the season in which elimination rests on every outcome -- first in the conference tournament and then the NCAA Tournament.

"It's good to look back and realize we only lost once, but to be honest, it means nothing now," star guard Malachi Flynn said in his postgame news conference Saturday. "We've got (the) conference tournament and then March Madness, so this means nothing. We've got to put it behind us and look forward to what's next."

Next for San Diego State is Air Force (12-19) by virtue of the Falcons' 77-70 win over Fresno State on Wednesday in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Falcons ripped off 46 points in the second half, and they shot 53.7 percent for the game. A.J. Walker set the pace with 24 points, while Lavelle Scottie added 21.

Ryan Swan, who joined Walker and Scottie in double-figure scoring with 12 points, sank Air Force's final field goal with little more than a minute remaining. His unorthodox fadeaway gave the Falcons a two-possession lead that proved insurmountable for Fresno State.

"Our coaching staff jumped up when he turned, spun and shot it," Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette. "And they said some things I can't say right now. But when it went in, they were the first four to jump up and cheer."

Fresno State swept Air Force in the regular-season series, the second Bulldogs win coming just two weeks ago in Fresno.

San Diego State, the Mountain West tourney's top seed, will look to end the ninth-seeded Falcons' season.

The Aztecs pulled away late in an 89-74 win at Air Force on Feb. 8. San Diego State shot a blistering 14 of 27 from 3-point range in that meeting, with KJ Feagin's 5-of-7 3-point shooting and 21 points leading the way.

San Diego State comes into the Thursday matchup boasting one of the nation's best 3-point shooting offenses at 36.8 percent as a team. Air Force, meanwhile, has been one of the worst clubs when it comes to defending beyond the arc.

Opponents have made 37.3 percent of their attempts against the Falcons. Fresno State made 44.4 percent of its long-range attempts on Wednesday, led by New Williams' 6-of-12 3-point shooting.

Flynn, Feagin and Jordan Schakel -- three of the Aztecs' top four 3-point shooters (along with Matt Mitchell) -- combined for 10 made 3-pointers at Nevada.

Flynn scored a career-high 36 points in the regular-season finale, continuing an impressive scoring stretch. The junior produced at least 22 points in three of San Diego State's final four contests.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
AF Falcons 23
SDGST Aztecs 35

Time Team Play Score
1:54   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:56   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:17 +2 Malachi Flynn made dunk 60-68
2:18   Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
2:20   Malachi Flynn missed floating jump shot  
2:40 +1 Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-66
2:40 +1 Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws 59-66
2:40   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Ameka Akaya  
2:43   Violation on Unknown  
2:51 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
2:51 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-66
2:51   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
3:00 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-66
3:00 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 56-65
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:00   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:10   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25 +2 Yanni Wetzell made driving layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 56-64
3:46 +2 Caleb Morris made driving layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 56-62
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Schakel, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
4:09 +3 Ameka Akaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 54-62
4:26 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
4:26 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
4:26   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
4:42   Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
4:42   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
5:08   Trey Pulliam missed running Jump Shot  
5:34 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 50-60
5:56   Turnover on Matt Mitchell  
5:56   Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:00   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
6:25   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
6:25   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
6:33   A.J. Walker missed driving layup  
6:43   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
7:02   30-second timeout called  
7:05 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-60
7:12   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:14   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
7:33   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
7:53   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
8:07   Malachi Flynn missed free throw  
8:07   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
8:14   A.J. Walker missed driving layup  
8:28 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-57
8:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
8:38   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
8:57   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
9:07   Turnover on Air Force  
9:18 +1 Jordan Schakel made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
9:18 +1 Jordan Schakel made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
9:18   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:18   Yanni Wetzell missed reverse layup  
9:41 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
9:41 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
9:41   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
10:04   Commercial timeout called  
10:04   30-second timeout called  
10:07 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 45-52
10:15   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:27   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
11:00 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Trey Pulliam 45-49
11:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
11:17   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:53 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 45-47
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
12:14 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
12:14   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:14   Shooting foul on Aguek Arop  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
12:38   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:53   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Caleb Morris  
13:21   Turnover on Chris Joyce  
13:21   Offensive foul on Chris Joyce  
13:48   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by A.J. Walker  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:59   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 44-44
14:35   Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
14:37   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
14:55   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
15:22 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by KJ Feagin 44-41
15:44 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 44-39
15:55   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
15:57   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Walker  
16:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
16:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
16:32   Shooting foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
16:44   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
16:45   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
17:04 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 41-37
17:09   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
17:40 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 41-35
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Swan  
18:11   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
18:20   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:22   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 41-33
18:51   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:53   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
19:12   Lavelle Scottie missed turnaround jump shot  
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
19:50 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 39-33

1st Half
AF Falcons 37
SDGST Aztecs 33

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
1.0   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
22.0   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   30-second timeout called  
44.0 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 37-33
1:01   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
1:03   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris  
1:21 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Seiko 34-33
1:36   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
1:38   A.J. Walker missed layup  
1:46   30-second timeout called  
1:43   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
2:14 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 34-30
2:20   Bad pass turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Adam Seiko  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
2:39   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
2:50   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Turnover on Malachi Flynn  
3:03   Offensive foul on Malachi Flynn  
3:21 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 34-28
3:46 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 32-28
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:55   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Aguek Arop  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:06   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:39   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
4:48   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
5:07 +2 Ryan Swan made reverse layup 32-26
5:31 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 30-26
5:54 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 30-24
5:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
6:01   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:07   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
6:15   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
6:48 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 27-24
6:53   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
6:55   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:50 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 27-21
8:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
8:11   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
8:18   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 24-21
9:06 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 22-21
9:26 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 22-19
9:52   Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Ameka Akaya  
9:52   Jumpball received by Air Force  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
9:55   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
10:31   Aguek Arop missed jump shot  
10:57 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot 20-19
11:00   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
11:21 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 17-19
11:41 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 17-16
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:48   3-second violation turnover on Aguek Arop  
12:05 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 15-16
12:36   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
12:44 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 13-16
12:57   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
12:59   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
13:22 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 13-14
13:22   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
13:33   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
13:47 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
14:24 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 13-9
14:50 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 13-7
15:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
15:05   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
15:16 +2 Ryan Swan made dunk 10-7
15:20   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:22   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:33   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:41   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
15:50 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 8-7
16:11 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
16:35 +2 Yanni Wetzell made jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-4
16:58 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 5-2
17:09   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
17:11   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 2-2
18:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
18:07   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:13   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
18:32   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:43   KJ Feagin missed layup  
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
18:58   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
19:00   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
19:12   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
Key Players
L. Scottie
12 F
M. Flynn
22 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.5 Field Goal % 44.0
36.5 Three Point % 37.0
65.9 Free Throw % 83.9
  Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell 1:54
  Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:56
+ 2 Malachi Flynn made dunk 2:17
  Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn 2:18
  Malachi Flynn missed floating jump shot 2:20
+ 1 Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:40
+ 1 Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws 2:40
  Personal foul on Malachi Flynn 2:40
  Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Ameka Akaya 2:41
+ 1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:51
+ 1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 2:51
Team Stats
Points 60 68
Field Goals 21-46 (45.7%) 25-50 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 8-9 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 23 29
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 20 21
Team 0 2
Assists 10 16
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 15 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Walker G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
Y. Wetzell F
16 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Air Force 12-19 372360
home team logo 5 San Diego State 28-1 333568
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 12-19 73.5 PPG 35.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 5 San Diego State 28-1 75.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
10
A. Walker G 10.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.1 APG 44.5 FG%
5
Y. Wetzell F 11.6 PPG 6.4 RPG 1.4 APG 59.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Walker G 18 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
5
Y. Wetzell F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
45.7 FG% 50.0
41.7 3PT FG% 41.7
80.0 FT% 88.9