|
19:42
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Oregon
|
|
19:12
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
20-49
|
18:40
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|
|
17:55
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley made turnaround jump shot
|
22-49
|
17:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Paris Austin
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:36
|
|
+1
|
Chandler Lawson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-50
|
17:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin
|
25-50
|
16:41
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich made layup
|
27-50
|
15:58
|
|
|
Payton Pritchard missed driving layup, blocked by Matt Bradley
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston
|
|
15:50
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston
|
27-53
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Paris Austin made driving layup
|
29-53
|
15:29
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed driving layup
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Will Richardson
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-53
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-53
|
15:13
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Brown
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Shakur Juiston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany missed layup
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
13:57
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made layup
|
33-53
|
13:54
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Brown
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Shakur Juiston made layup
|
33-55
|
13:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Grant Anticevich
|
|
13:38
|
|
+1
|
Shakur Juiston made free throw
|
33-56
|
13:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Will Richardson
|
|
13:17
|
|
+3
|
Kuany Kuany made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kareem South
|
36-56
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston
|
36-58
|
13:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante missed free throw
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly made layup, assist by Paris Austin
|
38-58
|
12:25
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed layup, blocked by Kuany Kuany
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston
|
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
39-58
|
12:10
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
40-58
|
12:06
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on N'Faly Dante
|
|
11:51
|
|
+3
|
Kareem South made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Paris Austin
|
43-58
|
11:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann
|
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
43-59
|
11:25
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
43-60
|
11:14
|
|
|
Turnover on California
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Will Richardson missed driving layup
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by California
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Francis Okoro
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed driving layup, blocked by Addison Patterson
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
10:13
|
|
+3
|
Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson
|
43-63
|
9:56
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Will Richardson
|
|
9:46
|
|
+3
|
Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
43-66
|
9:33
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:20
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot
|
46-66
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Addison Patterson made floating jump shot
|
46-68
|
8:33
|
|
|
Kareem South missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Bradley
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed driving layup
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Will Richardson made driving layup
|
46-70
|
8:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lars Thiemann
|
|
8:18
|
|
+1
|
Will Richardson made free throw
|
46-71
|
8:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Francis Okoro made alley-oop shot, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
46-73
|
7:16
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed driving layup
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Andre Kelly
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Francis Okoro missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:09
|
|
+1
|
Francis Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-74
|
7:01
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich missed jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Joel Brown missed driving layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Anthony Mathis missed floating jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Brown
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Brown
|
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-75
|
5:53
|
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
46-76
|
5:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Addison Patterson
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Kareem South missed driving layup
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kareem South
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Bradley
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Matt Bradley
|
|
5:16
|
|
+1
|
Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
46-77
|
5:16
|
|
|
Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by D.J. Thorpe
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Matt Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|
|
4:44
|
|
+2
|
C.J. Walker made driving dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard
|
46-79
|
4:26
|
|
|
Full timeout called
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Kareem South missed jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Paris Austin
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Paris Austin made jump shot
|
48-79
|
3:45
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante made reverse layup
|
48-81
|
3:21
|
|
+2
|
Kuany Kuany made running Jump Shot
|
50-81
|
3:07
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chandler Lawson
|
50-84
|
2:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
51-84
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Paris Austin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
52-84
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jumpball received by California
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Paris Austin
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Paris Austin missed driving layup, blocked by N'Faly Dante
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante
|
|
1:57
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante
|
52-87
|
1:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chandler Lawson
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany missed free throw
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
1:35
|
|
+3
|
Chandler Lawson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis
|
52-90
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jacob Orender missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kuany Kuany
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on N'Faly Dante
|
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Kuany Kuany made 1st of 2 free throws
|
53-90
|
1:08
|
|
+1
|
Kuany Kuany made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
54-90
|
49.0
|
|
|
Eddy Ionescu missed layup
|
|
47.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jacob Orender
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dimitrios Klonaras
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Eddy Ionescu missed jump shot
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by C.J. Walker
|
|
25.0
|
|
|
C.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dimitrios Klonaras
|
|
20.0
|
|
+2
|
Kuany Kuany made dunk, assist by Dimitrios Klonaras
|
56-90
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|