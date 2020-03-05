ILL
Resurgent No. 23 Illinois visits No. 19 Ohio State

  • Mar 05, 2020

A good week for No. 23 Illinois potentially could become a great one with a victory at No. 19 Ohio State on Thursday.

The Illini (20-9, 12-6 Big Ten) have a chance to share the conference title with wins against the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8) in Columbus and in their home finale vs. No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin also can finish at 14-6.

"We came here to win Big Ten championships," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We've talked a lot about that. We're not out of it yet, and we're in the last week of the season. I feel great about that, and I'm so happy for our fans."

The Illini have a shot at their first regular season Big Ten title since 2004-05 and will finish above .500 in league play for the first time since 2009-10. They have the largest turnaround this season among the six major conferences, improving on last season's 12-21 record.

With Illinois poised make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012-13, the school announced Monday that Underwood agreed to a contract extension, adding three years to the original six he signed in 2017 when he took over the program.

"There's no place I'd rather be," he told the Illini Inquirer. "We got the most passionate fans. We've got the most intelligent fans. Recruiting's on a great tick. We've got an unbelievable staff. There are just so many things that are positives."

Illinois rebounded from a four-game losing streak in February to win its past four games but faces a challenge in the surging Buckeyes.

Ohio State was 2-6 in the Big Ten but has won three in row and eight of 10 while overcoming adversity.

Guard D.J. Carton took a leave of absence to address mental health issues on Jan. 30 and has not rejoined the team. Starting forward Kyle Young has missed the past two games with an ankle sprain and his status for Thursday is unknown.

"Obviously, we need Kyle back," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We're not a better team without Kyle."

The Buckeyes are coming off a 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday in which they outscored the Wolverines 23-9 in the final seven minutes.

"We tell each other all the time that we're built for this and made for this," guard Duane Washington Jr. said. "This is why we came to Ohio State, for moments like this."

The Buckeyes will play a big role in deciding the conference champion, as they play at No. 16 Michigan State on Sunday.

But Ohio State is more concerned about being in top form heading into the tournament.

"I think we had to close ranks and find a way to try to come together and perform better and own why we were struggling and what we were doing to struggle," Holtmann said. "That goes back to the guys in the locker room, particularly our captains. They owned the fact we had to perform better."

1st Half
ILL Fighting Illini 29
OHIOST Buckeyes 24

Time Team Play Score
3:17   Commercial timeout called  
3:17   30-second timeout called  
3:21 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
3:39   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
3:41   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03 +2 Kipper Nichols made turnaround jump shot 26-24
4:25   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
4:27   Luther Muhammad missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
4:42   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
5:04   Luther Muhammad missed jump shot  
5:25   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
5:27   Jumpball received by Illinois  
6:02 +2 Andre Wesson made hook shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 24-24
6:12   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
6:14   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:31 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
6:31 +1 Kaleb Wesson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
6:31   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
6:42   Kipper Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by E.J. Liddell 24-20
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:35   Offensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
7:37   Ibrahima Diallo missed hook shot  
7:37   Offensive rebound by Ibrahima Diallo  
7:39   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
7:55 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 24-18
8:20 +3 Duane Washington Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Wesson 22-18
8:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
8:26   Andres Feliz missed jump shot  
8:30   Offensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
8:32   Andres Feliz missed layup  
8:44 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-15
8:44 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 22-14
8:44   Shooting foul on Trent Frazier  
8:47   Lost ball turnover on Trent Frazier, stolen by Kaleb Wesson  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
9:13   Kaleb Wesson missed free throw  
9:13   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
9:32 +2 Trent Frazier made jump shot 22-13
9:56 +2 E.J. Liddell made dunk, assist by CJ Walker 20-13
10:03   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
10:05   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +1 CJ Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-11
10:31 +1 CJ Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 20-10
10:31   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
10:33   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu, stolen by CJ Walker  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
10:53   Kaleb Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:08 +2 Kofi Cockburn made dunk, assist by Trent Frazier 20-9
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Justin Ahrens, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
11:34 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-9
11:34 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
11:34   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
11:34   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
11:35   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:49   Personal foul on CJ Walker  
11:53   Lost ball turnover on CJ Walker, stolen by Kipper Nichols  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson  
12:03   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Turnover on E.J. Liddell  
12:19   Offensive foul on E.J. Liddell  
12:37 +2 Kofi Cockburn made hook shot 16-9
12:54 +1 E.J. Liddell made free throw 14-9
12:54   Shooting foul on Kipper Nichols  
12:54 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by CJ Walker 14-8
13:02   Defensive rebound by E.J. Liddell  
13:04   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Personal foul on Luther Muhammad  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
13:30   CJ Walker missed jump shot  
13:35   Offensive rebound by Andre Wesson  
13:37   E.J. Liddell missed layup  
14:02 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 14-6
14:15   Offensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
14:17   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
14:27   Andre Wesson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50 +3 Andres Feliz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 11-6
14:59   Lost ball turnover on Luther Muhammad  
15:07   Turnover on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:07   Offensive foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
15:32   Commercial timeout called  
15:32   Bad pass turnover on Duane Washington Jr.  
15:58 +2 Andres Feliz made running Jump Shot 8-6
16:20 +2 E.J. Liddell made jump shot, assist by Danny Hummer 6-6
16:33 +1 Ayo Dosunmu made free throw 6-4
16:33   Shooting foul on Kaleb Wesson  
16:33 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup, assist by Da'Monte Williams 5-4
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Andre Wesson, stolen by Da'Monte Williams  
16:40   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
16:44   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Duane Washington Jr.  
16:47   Duane Washington Jr. missed layup  
17:01   Turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:01   Offensive foul on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
17:10   Duane Washington Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Luther Muhammad  
17:18   Luther Muhammad missed layup, blocked by Ayo Dosunmu  
17:37 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 3-4
17:53   Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson  
17:56   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
17:58   Kofi Cockburn missed layup  
18:13 +2 Duane Washington Jr. made driving layup 0-4
18:28   Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois  
18:58   Lost ball turnover on Danny Hummer  
19:05   Bad pass turnover on Andres Feliz, stolen by Danny Hummer  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz  
19:10   Andre Wesson missed layup  
19:16   Bad pass turnover on Da'Monte Williams, stolen by Luther Muhammad  
19:38 +2 Danny Hummer made driving layup 0-2
19:48   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
20:00   Jumpball received by Ohio State  
Key Players
A. Feliz
10 G
K. Wesson
34 F
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
9.6 Reb. Per Game 9.6
47.2 Field Goal % 44.8
29.2 Three Point % 39.2
78.3 Free Throw % 72.7
Team Stats
Points 29 24
Field Goals 11-22 (50.0%) 8-21 (38.1%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 1-6 (16.7%)
Free Throws 3-3 (100.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 13 12
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 9 7
Team 0 0
Assists 6 6
Steals 3 4
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 10 6
Technicals 0 0
NCAA BB Scores