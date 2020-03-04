NEB
No. 25 Michigan looks for better D vs. Nebraska

  • Mar 04, 2020

There's an obvious reason why No. 25 Michigan struggled last week.

In losses to Wisconsin and Ohio State, the Wolverines' normally stout perimeter defense allowed a combined 22 3-pointers.

Limiting those good looks from outside will be a point of emphasis when the Wolverines (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) host Nebraska (7-22, 2-16) on Thursday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

"We have to do a better job of having a certain level of focus and making sure that we close all the way to those 3-point shooters," head coach Juwan Howard said. "I'd rather see a lot of these stickers (3-point shooters) be able to shoot the ball with no air space with a hand-ball contest. But we will improve in that area. I trust we will."

Prior to last week, Howard's club appeared to be picking up steam. It reeled off five consecutive Big Ten victories and had held opponents below the 70-point mark in nine consecutive games. During the winning streak, the Wolverines only gave up a combined 21 3-point baskets.

The Badgers racked up 81 points and the Buckeyes scored 77, with each team knocking down 11 shots from behind the arc.

"Everything has got to be better," freshman forward Franz Wagner told the Detroit News. "Everybody has to be closer to their man, more in his face and more ready to close out to the shooter. ... We weren't ready, we weren't communicating and not everybody was aware of that what was happening on the floor. If I had an explanation for this, I wouldn't let that happen. Nobody would on the team."

Wagner collected his first career double-double at Ohio State with 18 points and 10 rebounds but only one other Michigan player reached double digits in points.

Intensity shouldn't be an issue against the Cornhuskers on Senior Night at the Crisler Center. Starters Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson and key reserve Austin Davis will be playing their last home game.

The Wolverines also have a road game against No. 9 Maryland on Sunday prior to the Big Ten tournament.

Michigan expects a quick turnaround.

"The confidence is at the same point it was during the five-game win streak because we know we can do it," Wagner said. "We know we have everything we need. It's just a matter of if we're able to show what we can do."

The Cornhuskers are tied for last place in the league with Northwestern. They're saddled with a 14-game losing streak, all against Big Ten opponents. That includes a 79-68 home loss to the Wolverines on Jan. 28.

Nebraska had a golden opportunity to end its slide against the Wildcats on Sunday, but woeful free throw shooting led to an 81-76 overtime loss. Nebraska was just 8 of 30 at the line.

The Cornhuskers have only knocked down 58.6 percent of their free throws this season.

"It's contagious," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "I've been around this game long enough, when you miss a few early, it just seems to get in everybody's head. Tempo gets quick, you don't trust your stroke. It's hard. We've been shooting better the last five games, about 65 percent. Then to have a night like this where you make a couple more and you're on the winning end."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 4
MICH Wolverines 14

Time Team Play Score
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   30-second timeout called  
16:00 +2 Eli Brooks made finger-roll layup 32-46
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:12   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20 +2 Zavier Simpson made finger-roll layup 32-44
16:48 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving dunk 32-42
16:53   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:08   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made free throw 30-42
17:14   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:14 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 30-41
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:57 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 30-39
18:03   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
18:05   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
18:29 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 30-36
18:38   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:40   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:52   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
19:02   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
19:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made fade-away jump shot 28-36
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:50 +2 Isaiah Livers made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 28-34

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 28
MICH Wolverines 32

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
2.0   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
5.0 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
5.0 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
5.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
34.0 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 26-32
1:02 +2 Akol Arop made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 26-29
1:05   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
1:07   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
1:30 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 24-29
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
1:52   Personal foul on Akol Arop  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
1:54   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
2:00   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
2:11   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
2:27   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
2:42   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
2:44   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
3:08   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
3:16   Kevin Cross missed layup  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
3:31   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross  
3:59 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 22-29
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
4:17   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
4:37 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 22-26
4:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
4:48   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
4:54   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
5:22   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
5:54   Commercial timeout called  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
5:58   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
6:05   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:28   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 22-23
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:59   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
7:18 +2 Kevin Cross made jump shot 20-23
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
7:35   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
8:00   Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
8:06   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:17   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
8:30   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
8:57 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 18-23
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
9:23   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   30-second timeout called  
9:42 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 18-21
9:49   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:05 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot 15-21
10:21 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 12-21
10:21   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
10:21 +2 Franz Wagner made driving dunk 12-20
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Franz Wagner  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:44   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
11:05   Austin Davis missed hook shot, blocked by Kevin Cross  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
11:11   Isaiah Livers missed dunk  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
11:16   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
11:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
11:30   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:51   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Davis  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
12:09   Jervay Green missed jump shot  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:11   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:35   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
12:48   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 10-18
13:21 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 10-16
13:24   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
13:26   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:38   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske  
13:59 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 7-16
14:21   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:23   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
14:42 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 7-14
14:51   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:58   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:58 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:58   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:59   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
15:14   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
15:33 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 6-11
15:49   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
15:51   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
16:08 +2 Charlie Easley made jump shot 4-11
16:08 +2 Charlie Easley made jump shot 4-11
16:36 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 2-11
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Eli Brooks  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:03   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
17:17 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 2-9
17:19   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:27   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
17:39   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk 2-7
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Franz Wagner  
18:16 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 2-5
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
18:33   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:46   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
19:03 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 2-2
19:24 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 0-2
19:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
19:47   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
Key Players
H. Cheatham
22 G
Z. Simpson
3 G
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
48.2 Field Goal % 46.6
34.7 Three Point % 35.6
67.6 Free Throw % 64.7
Team Stats
Points 32 46
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 19-45 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 21
Offensive 3 3
Defensive 21 15
Team 1 3
Assists 4 10
Steals 4 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 6
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
11
D. Burke Jr. G
11 PTS, 1 AST
15
J. Teske C
11 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
Michigan
Starters
J. Teske
I. Livers
E. Brooks
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Teske 11 5 1 5/9 0/0 1/1 1 21 2 2 1 1 4
I. Livers 10 6 1 4/12 2/5 0/0 1 23 0 1 0 1 5
E. Brooks 8 1 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 0 1
Z. Simpson 7 0 5 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 20 2 0 3 0 0
F. Wagner 7 3 1 3/6 0/3 1/1 2 17 2 1 1 0 3
On Court
J. Teske
I. Livers
E. Brooks
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Teske 11 5 1 5/9 0/0 1/1 1 21 2 2 1 1 4
I. Livers 10 6 1 4/12 2/5 0/0 1 23 0 1 0 1 5
E. Brooks 8 1 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 0 1
Z. Simpson 7 0 5 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 20 2 0 3 0 0
F. Wagner 7 3 1 3/6 0/3 1/1 2 17 2 1 1 0 3
On Bench
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
D. DeJulius
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Castleton
A. Nunez
C. Bajema
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Johns Jr. 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 2
A. Davis 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0
D. DeJulius 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Castleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 18 10 19/45 6/17 2/2 5 121 7 4 6 3 15
NCAA BB Scores