|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-32
|
5.0
|
|
+1
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-32
|
5.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers
|
|
34.0
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
26-32
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
Akol Arop made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
26-29
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
24-29
|
1:34
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Akol Arop
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zavier Simpson
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Kevin Cross missed layup
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross
|
|
3:59
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
22-29
|
4:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Zavier Simpson
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Personal foul on Franz Wagner
|
|
4:37
|
|
+3
|
Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers
|
22-26
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nebraska
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup
|
22-23
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed hook shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Cross made jump shot
|
20-23
|
7:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Akol Arop
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr.
|
18-23
|
9:09
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
18-21
|
9:49
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
10:05
|
|
+3
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
15-21
|
10:21
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner made free throw
|
12-21
|
10:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Charlie Easley
|
|
10:21
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner made driving dunk
|
12-20
|
10:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Franz Wagner
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Austin Davis missed hook shot, blocked by Kevin Cross
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Austin Davis
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed dunk
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-18
|
11:30
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
11:30
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Franz Wagner
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Austin Davis
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Michigan
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jervay Green missed jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers missed layup
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made hook shot
|
10-18
|
13:21
|
|
+3
|
Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green
|
10-16
|
13:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jervay Green
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed layup
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made hook shot
|
7-16
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske
|
|
14:42
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
7-14
|
14:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:58
|
|
+1
|
Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws
|
7-11
|
14:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jon Teske
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Zavier Simpson missed hook shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
+2
|
Dachon Burke Jr. made layup
|
6-11
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed hook shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Easley made jump shot
|
4-11
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Easley made jump shot
|
4-11
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Zavier Simpson made layup, assist by Eli Brooks
|
2-11
|
16:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Eli Brooks
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
2-9
|
17:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Charlie Easley
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner made dunk
|
2-7
|
17:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Franz Wagner
|
|
18:16
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson
|
2-5
|
18:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jon Teske
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jon Teske missed jump shot
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Haanif Cheatham made jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Jon Teske made hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Nebraska
|