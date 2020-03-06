No Text
BOISE
SDGST
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Boise State
|19:38
|
|Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|19:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|19:32
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Matt Mitchell
|19:01
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State
|18:41
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Boise State
|18:17
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:15
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|18:11
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk
|2-0
|17:52
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin
|2-3
|17:34
|
|RayJ Dennis missed jump shot
|17:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|17:20
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell
|2-6
|17:05
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
|16:53
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:51
|
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|16:38
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|2-9
|16:07
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab made turnaround jump shot
|4-9
|15:49
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:47
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|15:38
|
|+3
|RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|7-9
|15:06
|
|Jumpball received by San Diego State
|15:06
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:02
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell
|7-12
|14:34
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|10-12
|14:12
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:10
|
|Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|14:07
|
|+2
|Derrick Alston Jr. made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis
|12-12
|13:51
|
|Malachi Flynn missed layup, blocked by Robin Jorch
|13:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|13:43
|
|+3
|Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
|15-12
|13:23
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|13:07
|
|Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Jordan Schakel
|12:48
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:46
|
|Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|12:37
|
|Personal foul on Malachi Flynn
|12:26
|
|+2
|RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|17-12
|12:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
|11:43
|
|+2
|Justinian Jessup made jump shot
|19-12
|11:14
|
|Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:12
|
|Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|11:08
|
|Yanni Wetzell missed layup
|11:06
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|10:51
|
|+2
|Alex Hobbs made hook shot
|21-12
|10:46
|
|30-second timeout called
|10:46
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:26
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:24
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|9:55
|
|RJ Williams missed layup
|9:53
|
|Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|9:55
|
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|9:55
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
|22-12
|9:55
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23-12
|9:28
|
|+2
|KJ Feagin made fade-away jump shot
|23-14
|8:56
|
|+3
|Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup
|26-14
|8:32
|
|Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|8:24
|
|Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Abu Kigab
|8:18
|
|+2
|Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by Abu Kigab
|28-14
|7:49
|
|Shooting foul on RJ Williams
|7:49
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:49
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws
|28-15
|7:49
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28-16
|7:36
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|7:34
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|7:27
|
|+3
|Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|31-16
|7:11
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|31-19
|6:50
|
|Personal foul on Matt Mitchell
|6:40
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|6:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|6:38
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|6:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Boise State
|6:37
|
|Personal foul on Trey Pulliam
|6:15
|
|+2
|RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|33-19
|5:55
|
|Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell
|5:55
|
|Turnover on Yanni Wetzell
|5:40
|
|+2
|RJ Williams made hook shot
|35-19
|5:23
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:21
|
|Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|5:17
|
|+2
|KJ Feagin made jump shot
|35-21
|4:56
|
|+2
|Abu Kigab made driving layup
|37-21
|4:39
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam made layup
|37-23
|4:39
|
|Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs
|4:38
|
|Trey Pulliam missed free throw
|4:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|4:29
|
|Aguek Arop missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:27
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|4:08
|
|RJ Williams missed jump shot
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|4:00
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin
|37-26
|3:47
|
|Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Yanni Wetzell
|3:40
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:29
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|37-29
|3:07
|
|Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
|3:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|2:53
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made jump shot
|37-31
|2:34
|
|Personal foul on Aguek Arop
|2:35
|
|+1
|Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
|38-31
|2:35
|
|Abu Kigab missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|2:17
|
|Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|1:55
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|38-34
|1:43
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel
|1:26
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|38-37
|1:24
|
|30-second timeout called
|1:09
|
|Shooting foul on KJ Feagin
|1:09
|
|+1
|Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|39-37
|1:09
|
|+1
|Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-37
|56.0
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|50.0
|
|Jumpball received by Boise State
|24.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Aguek Arop
|24.0
|
|Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|3.0
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot
|40-40
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:37
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made jump shot
|40-42
|19:13
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|19:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|19:08
|
|Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis
|19:08
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-43
|19:08
|
|+1
|Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40-44
|18:55
|
|Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup
|18:55
|
|Turnover on Justinian Jessup
|18:34
|
|Matt Mitchell missed jump shot
|18:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|18:17
|
|Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel
|18:17
|
|+1
|RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|41-44
|18:17
|
|+1
|RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-44
|18:03
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell
|42-47
|17:51
|
|Personal foul on Malachi Flynn
|17:39
|
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:37
|
|Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|17:21
|
|RJ Williams missed layup
|17:19
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|17:17
|
|+2
|RJ Williams made dunk
|44-47
|16:57
|
|Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot
|16:55
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|16:49
|
|RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|16:46
|
|Personal foul on Jordan Schakel
|16:40
|
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|16:22
|
|Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by KJ Feagin
|16:17
|
|+2
|KJ Feagin made jump shot
|44-49
|16:00
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:58
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|15:58
|
|Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|15:58
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:37
|
|Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell
|15:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Trey Pulliam
|15:12
|
|+2
|Trey Pulliam made driving layup
|44-51
|14:54
|
|Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn
|14:54
|
|RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14:54
|
|+1
|RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-51
|14:43
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell
|45-54
|14:34
|
|+3
|Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis
|48-54
|14:15
|
|Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|14:03
|
|Aguek Arop missed finger-roll layup
|14:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|13:55
|
|Personal foul on Trey Pulliam
|13:53
|
|Alex Hobbs missed jump shot
|13:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|13:46
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:44
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|13:25
|
|Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell
|13:25
|
|Turnover on Yanni Wetzell
|13:11
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Aguek Arop
|13:09
|
|Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin
|13:04
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:02
|
|Offensive rebound by Adam Seiko
|12:46
|
|+3
|Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam
|48-57
|12:35
|
|Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Matt Mitchell
|12:24
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Boise State
|12:09
|
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|11:58
|
|Personal foul on RayJ Dennis
|11:58
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:47
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|11:36
|
|Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup
|11:22
|
|+3
|Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot
|48-60
|11:02
|
|Personal foul on Trey Pulliam
|11:02
|
|+1
|Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|49-60
|11:02
|
|+1
|Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-60
|10:44
|
|Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|10:26
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:24
|
|Offensive rebound by San Diego State
|10:07
|
|Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
|9:48
|
|Alex Hobbs missed hook shot
|9:46
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|9:46
|
|Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell
|9:46
|
|Turnover on RJ Williams
|9:46
|
|Flagrant foul on RJ Williams
|9:46
|
|Commercial timeout called
|9:46
|
|Commercial timeout called
|9:46
|
|RJ Williams missed free throw
|9:46
|
|Defensive rebound by San Diego State
|9:46
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws
|50-61
|9:46
|
|+1
|Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|50-62
|9:29
|
|Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|9:29
|
|Yanni Wetzell missed free throw
|9:29
|
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|9:02
|
|Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|9:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|8:46
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|8:37
|
|Abu Kigab missed layup
|8:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell
|8:11
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:09
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|8:09
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:07
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|8:07
|
|Flagrant foul on Yanni Wetzell
|8:07
|
|Commercial timeout called
|8:07
|
|+1
|RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-62
|8:07
|
|+1
|RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-62
|8:07
|
|RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Boise State
|7:52
|
|+2
|Alex Hobbs made turnaround jump shot
|53-62
|7:32
|
|Malachi Flynn missed layup
|7:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|7:23
|
|RayJ Dennis missed running Jump Shot
|7:21
|
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|7:05
|
|Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|6:49
|
|+2
|Malachi Flynn made layup
|53-64
|6:29
|
|Shooting foul on Aguek Arop
|6:29
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|54-64
|6:29
|
|+1
|Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55-64
|6:17
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:13
|
|Offensive rebound by San Diego State
|6:02
|
|+3
|KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn
|55-67
|5:48
|
|Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|5:28
|
|KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:26
|
|Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|5:19
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell made running Jump Shot
|55-69
|5:12
|
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Malachi Flynn
|5:12
|
|+1
|Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws
|56-69
|5:12
|
|+1
|Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws
|57-69
|5:06
|
|+2
|Alex Hobbs made jump shot
|59-69
|4:36
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell made fade-away jump shot
|59-71
|4:24
|
|+3
|Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot
|62-71
|3:58
|
|KJ Feagin missed jump shot
|3:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|3:56
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop made dunk
|62-73
|3:37
|
|+3
|Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs
|65-73
|3:09
|
|Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|3:02
|
|Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn
|2:39
|
|Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|2:31
|
|Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|2:31
|
|Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|2:31
|
|Commercial timeout called
|2:07
|
|Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|
|Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|2:06
|
|Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|2:06
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|65-74
|2:06