BOISE
SDGST

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 40
SDGST Aztecs 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Boise State  
19:38   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
19:36   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:32   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Mitchell  
19:01   Shot clock violation turnover on Boise State  
18:41   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
18:17   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
18:11 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 2-0
17:52 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 2-3
17:34   RayJ Dennis missed jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:20 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 2-6
17:05   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
16:53   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
16:38 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 2-9
16:07 +2 Abu Kigab made turnaround jump shot 4-9
15:49   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:47   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
15:38 +3 RayJ Dennis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 7-9
15:06   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
15:06   Commercial timeout called  
15:02 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 7-12
14:34 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 10-12
14:12   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
14:07 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made layup, assist by RayJ Dennis 12-12
13:51   Malachi Flynn missed layup, blocked by Robin Jorch  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:43 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 15-12
13:23   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:07   Lost ball turnover on Robin Jorch, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
12:48   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
12:37   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
12:26 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 17-12
12:01   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
11:43 +2 Justinian Jessup made jump shot 19-12
11:14   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
11:08   Yanni Wetzell missed layup  
11:06   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
10:51 +2 Alex Hobbs made hook shot 21-12
10:46   30-second timeout called  
10:46   Commercial timeout called  
10:26   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:55   RJ Williams missed layup  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
9:55   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
9:55 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 22-12
9:55 +1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-12
9:28 +2 KJ Feagin made fade-away jump shot 23-14
8:56 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justinian Jessup 26-14
8:32   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Abu Kigab  
8:18 +2 Alex Hobbs made layup, assist by Abu Kigab 28-14
7:49   Shooting foul on RJ Williams  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 28-15
7:49 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-16
7:36   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
7:34   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:27 +3 Derrick Alston Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 31-16
7:11 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 31-19
6:50   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
6:40   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
6:38   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
6:36   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
6:37   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
6:15 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 33-19
5:55   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
5:55   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
5:40 +2 RJ Williams made hook shot 35-19
5:23   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:21   Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
5:17 +2 KJ Feagin made jump shot 35-21
4:56 +2 Abu Kigab made driving layup 37-21
4:39 +2 Trey Pulliam made layup 37-23
4:39   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
4:38   Trey Pulliam missed free throw  
4:38   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
4:29   Aguek Arop missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:08   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
4:00 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 37-26
3:47   Bad pass turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:29 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 37-29
3:07   Justinian Jessup missed jump shot  
3:05   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
2:53 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 37-31
2:34   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
2:35 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 38-31
2:35   Abu Kigab missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
2:17   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
1:55 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 38-34
1:43   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
1:26 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 38-37
1:24   30-second timeout called  
1:09   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
1:09 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
1:09 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-37
56.0   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
54.0   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
50.0   Jumpball received by Boise State  
24.0   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup, stolen by Aguek Arop  
24.0   Personal foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
3.0 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot 40-40
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 28
SDGST Aztecs 41

Time Team Play Score
19:37 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 40-42
19:13   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:08   Shooting foul on RayJ Dennis  
19:08 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 40-43
19:08 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
18:55   Offensive foul on Justinian Jessup  
18:55   Turnover on Justinian Jessup  
18:34   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
18:17   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
18:17 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 41-44
18:17 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-44
18:03 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 42-47
17:51   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
17:39   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
17:21   RJ Williams missed layup  
17:19   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
17:17 +2 RJ Williams made dunk 44-47
16:57   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
16:49   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
16:46   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
16:40   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
16:22   Lost ball turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by KJ Feagin  
16:17 +2 KJ Feagin made jump shot 44-49
16:00   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
15:58   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
15:17   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Trey Pulliam  
15:12 +2 Trey Pulliam made driving layup 44-51
14:54   Shooting foul on Malachi Flynn  
14:54   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:54 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-51
14:43 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yanni Wetzell 45-54
14:34 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 48-54
14:15   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
14:03   Aguek Arop missed finger-roll layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
13:55   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
13:53   Alex Hobbs missed jump shot  
13:51   Offensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
13:46   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
13:25   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
13:25   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
13:11   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup, blocked by Aguek Arop  
13:09   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
13:04   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Offensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
12:46 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 48-57
12:35   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Matt Mitchell  
12:24   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
12:09   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
11:58   Personal foul on RayJ Dennis  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
11:36   Bad pass turnover on Justinian Jessup  
11:22 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 48-60
11:02   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
11:02 +1 Alex Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws 49-60
11:02 +1 Alex Hobbs made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-60
10:44   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
10:26   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
10:07   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Marcus Dickinson  
9:48   Alex Hobbs missed hook shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:46   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
9:46   Turnover on RJ Williams  
9:46   Flagrant foul on RJ Williams  
9:46   Commercial timeout called  
9:46   Commercial timeout called  
9:46   RJ Williams missed free throw  
9:46   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
9:46 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 50-61
9:46 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-62
9:29   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
9:29   Yanni Wetzell missed free throw  
9:29   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:02   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
8:46   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
8:37   Abu Kigab missed layup  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
8:11   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
8:09   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
8:07   Flagrant foul on Yanni Wetzell  
8:07   Commercial timeout called  
8:07 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 51-62
8:07   RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Boise State  
7:52 +2 Alex Hobbs made turnaround jump shot 53-62
7:32   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
7:23   RayJ Dennis missed running Jump Shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
7:05   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:49 +2 Malachi Flynn made layup 53-64
6:29   Shooting foul on Aguek Arop  
6:29 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 54-64
6:29 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-64
6:17   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Offensive rebound by San Diego State  
6:02 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 55-67
5:48   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
5:28   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
5:19 +2 Matt Mitchell made running Jump Shot 55-69
5:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Malachi Flynn  
5:12 +1 Justinian Jessup made 1st of 2 free throws 56-69
5:12 +1 Justinian Jessup made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-69
5:06 +2 Alex Hobbs made jump shot 59-69
4:36 +2 Matt Mitchell made fade-away jump shot 59-71
4:24 +3 Alex Hobbs made 3-pt. jump shot 62-71
3:58   KJ Feagin missed jump shot  
3:56   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
3:56 +2 Aguek Arop made dunk 62-73
3:37 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Hobbs 65-73
3:09   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
3:02   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
2:39   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
2:31   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
2:31   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
2:31   Commercial timeout called  
2:07   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
2:06   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
2:06 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 65-74
2:06