No. 7 Florida State hosts Boston College with eye on ACC title

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

Florida State appeared as if it was headed for consecutive losses for the first time since January 2019 until M.J. Walker came to the rescue.

The junior rallied the seventh-ranked Seminoles back from a 13-point deficit with 10 minutes remaining at Notre Dame on Wednesday night. He scored 13 straight points for Florida State as part of a 15-2 run that tied the game.

The Seminoles (25-5, 15-4 ACC) closed the game on a 25-10 run, completing the stirring comeback win on a layup by senior point guard Trent Forrest off his own miss with 3.8 seconds left.

"This game allowed us to, I thought, grow up a little bit tonight," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "I thought our guys maintained their poise, we didn't really panic. We were disappointed that we could not do a better job defending, but with about 10 minutes to go, I thought our guys really, really started defending a lot better."

The victory means Florida State can play for a regular-season ACC Championship -- the first in program history -- when it hosts Boston College (13-17, 7-12) on Saturday.

The Seminoles are 15-0 this season at the Donald L. Tucker Center at Tallahassee, Fla.

"We're gonna make sure that we make this weekend one to remember," said Walker, who scored only five points in the first 30 minutes against the Fighting Irish before scoring 16 points in the final 10 minutes to finish with a game-high 21 points.

Boston College is coming off an 84-71 loss Tuesday at home against Syracuse despite making a program-record 19 shots from 3-point range.

Derryck Thornton, a graduate transfer who played previously at Duke and USC, led Boston College with 18 points. He made a career-best six 3-pointers, finishing 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. He added four assists, two rebounds, and a steal before fouling out in 31 minutes.

Jay Heath made five 3-pointers, making him just the third Boston College freshman in program history with at least 60 3-pointers.

The Eagles suffered their fourth straight ACC loss in the home finale.

Starting center Nick Popovic (back), power forward Jairus Hamilton (knee) and sixth man Jared Hamilton (ankle) were scratched from the rotation before the game. They account for 27.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. Their availability against Florida State is uncertain.

"You can't regroup health," Boston College coach Jim Christian said. "Jairus has knee tendonitis, and he practiced two days put couldn't play today, and Jared has had an ankle and Achilles for a month, and some days he just can't do it.

"He has a tough time practicing, a tough time playing, and Niko has his back problem."

Boston College went only 2 of 10 from the free throw line and had 18 turnovers against the Orange.

"When they play us, because we are an inconsistent shooting team, they don't bump and stay far outside daring you to shoot it," Christian said of the 19 made 3-pointers. "We had to make some of those to get the ball where we wanted, and I thought we executed very well offensively minus the turnovers."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

2nd Half
BC Eagles 5
FSU Seminoles 9

Time Team Play Score
15:11   Commercial timeout called  
15:11   Out of bounds turnover on Steffon Mitchell  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:21   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
15:38   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
15:54   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
16:00   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
16:08   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Steffon Mitchell  
16:27 +1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-51
16:27   Steffon Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:27   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
16:28   Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:29   Jay Heath missed layup  
16:31   Offensive rebound by Jay Heath  
16:33   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
16:42   Malik Osborne missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:42 +1 Malik Osborne made 1st of 2 free throws 28-51
16:42   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Luka Kraljevic, stolen by Devin Vassell  
16:52 +1 Malik Osborne made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-50
16:52   Malik Osborne missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:52   Shooting foul on Jay Heath  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
16:55   Anthony Polite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Jumpball received by Florida State  
17:05   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
17:08   Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30 +2 Steffon Mitchell made layup, assist by Jay Heath 28-49
17:43   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
17:58 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray 26-49
18:17 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-47
18:17   Derryck Thornton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:17   Shooting foul on Devin Vassell  
18:41 +3 M.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 25-47
18:57   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:57   Jay Heath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:57   Commercial timeout called  
18:57   30-second timeout called  
18:57 +1 Jay Heath made 1st of 2 free throws 25-44
18:57   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
19:12 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup 24-44
19:14   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
19:16   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
19:40   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Personal foul on Trent Forrest  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
19:48   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Half
BC Eagles 24
FSU Seminoles 42

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
4.0   Rayquan Evans missed jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
21.0   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
46.0 +3 Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 24-42
52.0   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
1:07   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
1:18   Double dribble turnover on Rayquan Evans  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
1:21   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
1:42   Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes  
1:57 +2 Jay Heath made layup 24-39
2:06   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
2:12   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
2:14   Kamari Williams missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
2:21   Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder  
2:32   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
2:34   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
2:43   Patrick Williams missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
2:56   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11 +1 Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-39
2:34   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:11   Shooting foul on CJ Felder  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell  
3:19   M.J. Walker missed jump shot  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39   Turnover on Jay Heath  
3:39   Offensive foul on Jay Heath  
4:03 +2 M.J. Walker made layup 22-38
4:19   Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne  
4:21   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
4:28   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45 +1 CJ Felder made free throw 22-36
4:45   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
4:45 +2 CJ Felder made layup, assist by Jay Heath 21-36
4:51   Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
4:53   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Personal foul on Patrick Williams  
5:29 +2 Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Devin Vassell 19-36
5:38   Official timeout called  
5:38 +2 Kamari Williams made dunk, assist by Julian Rishwain 19-34
5:42   Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain  
5:44   M.J. Walker missed layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
5:54   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
6:24 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Devin Vassell 17-34
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Kamari Williams, stolen by M.J. Walker  
6:48   Defensive rebound by CJ Felder  
6:50   Devin Vassell missed dunk  
6:56   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by M.J. Walker  
7:10   Personal foul on Raiquan Gray  
7:30 +3 Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray 17-32
7:36   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
7:38   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Personal foul on M.J. Walker  
8:07   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker  
8:09 +2 Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans 17-29
8:18   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
8:20   Jay Heath missed jump shot  
8:42 +2 Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray 17-27
8:51   Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans  
8:53   Luka Kraljevic missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray  
9:08 +2 Balsa Koprivica made hook shot 17-25
9:13   Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica  
9:15   Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Kraljevic 17-23
9:35   Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic  
9:37   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00 +1 Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-23
9:37   Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:00   Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell  
10:11 +3 Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell 14-22
10:38   Offensive rebound by CJ Felder  
10:40   Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:57 +2 Patrick Williams made dunk 11-22
10:58   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
11:00   Rayquan Evans missed layup  
11:06   Bad pass turnover on Kamari Williams, stolen by Patrick Williams  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Kamari Williams  
11:26   Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
11:46   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05 +3 Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans 11-20
12:24   Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Wyatt Wilkes  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
12:32   Malik Osborne missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite  
12:52   Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Offensive rebound by Boston College  
13:07   Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest  
13:25   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton  
13:42 +2 Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 11-17
13:52 +3 Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton 11-15
14:10 +2 Patrick Williams made jump shot 8-15
14:17   Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
14:19   Luka Kraljevic missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne  
14:32 +2 Trent Forrest made layup 8-13
14:54   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
14:56   Julian Rishwain missed jump shot  
15:21 +2 Trent Forrest made jump shot 8-11
15:29 +3 Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot 8-9
15:41 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
15:41 +1 Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-9
15:41   Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:41   Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic  
15:58 +1 Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
15:58 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
15:58 +1 Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws 4-8
15:58   Shooting foul on M.J. Walker  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton  
16:04   Devin Vassell missed jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams  
16:06   M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22 +2 Julian Rishwain made jump shot 3-8
16:32   Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Luka Kraljevic  
16:32   Personal foul on Julian Rishwain  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Florida State  
16:42   Derryck Thornton missed jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell  
16:50   Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot  
17:03   Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Raiquan Gray  
17:13 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by M.J. Walker 1-8
17:32 +1 Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-6
17:32   Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:32   Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak  
17:58   30-second timeout called  
18:00 +2 Raiquan Gray made dunk 0-6
18:02   Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:04   Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:15   Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest  
18:17   Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47 +2 Raiquan Gray made dunk 0-4
18:50   Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray  
18:52   Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Jay Heath  
19:01   Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
19:07   Dominik Olejniczak missed layup  
19:20   Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton  
19:32 +2 Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot 0-2
19:34   Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak  
19:36   Trent Forrest missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida State  
Key Players
S. Mitchell
41 F
T. Forrest
3 G
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
42.5 Field Goal % 46.1
28.6 Three Point % 29.6
55.7 Free Throw % 82.7
  Out of bounds turnover on Steffon Mitchell 15:11
  Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 15:19
  Trent Forrest missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:21
  Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams 15:36
  Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:38
  Offensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 15:52
  Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot 15:54
  Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic 15:58
  Derryck Thornton missed jump shot 16:00
  Bad pass turnover on Anthony Polite, stolen by Steffon Mitchell 16:08
+ 1 Steffon Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 16:27
Team Stats
Points 29 51
Field Goals 9-38 (23.7%) 21-44 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 32
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 13 20
Team 2 1
Assists 6 10
Steals 2 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 9 5
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
D. Thornton G
9 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
15
D. Olejniczak C
10 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Boston College 13-17 24529
home team logo 7 Florida State 25-5 42951
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 13-17 64.9 PPG 35.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 7 Florida State 25-5 75.2 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
11
D. Thornton G 13.1 PPG 2.9 RPG 3.5 APG 39.2 FG%
15
D. Olejniczak C 3.9 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.1 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
D. Thornton G 9 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
15
D. Olejniczak C 10 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
23.7 FG% 47.7
18.2 3PT FG% 30.8
63.6 FT% 50.0
Boston College
Starters
D. Thornton
J. Heath
J. Rishwain
S. Mitchell
L. Kraljevic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thornton 9 2 1 2/8 2/6 3/4 0 22 0 0 3 0 2
J. Heath 7 3 2 2/7 1/4 2/4 3 23 0 0 0 1 2
J. Rishwain 5 1 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 1
S. Mitchell 3 6 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 24 1 1 1 2 4
L. Kraljevic 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 2 0
On Court
D. Thornton
J. Heath
J. Rishwain
S. Mitchell
L. Kraljevic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thornton 9 2 1 2/8 2/6 3/4 0 22 0 0 3 0 2
J. Heath 7 3 2 2/7 1/4 2/4 3 23 0 0 0 1 2
J. Rishwain 5 1 1 2/9 1/5 0/0 3 13 0 0 0 0 1
S. Mitchell 3 6 1 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 24 1 1 1 2 4
L. Kraljevic 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 2 0
On Bench
A. Kenny
Ja. Hamilton
N. Popovic
M. DiLuccio
M. Ashton-Langford
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
W. Tabbs
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
J. Noel
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kenny 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ashton-Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Tabbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Herren Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 20 6 9/38 4/22 7/11 9 93 2 2 9 7 13
Florida State
Starters
P. Williams
T. Forrest
D. Vassell
A. Polite
M. Osborne
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 7 5 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 0 0 2 3
T. Forrest 5 3 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 3 0 3
D. Vassell 5 2 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 2 0
A. Polite 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
M. Osborne 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 10 0 1 0 1 3
On Court
P. Williams
T. Forrest
D. Vassell
A. Polite
M. Osborne
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Williams 7 5 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 0 0 2 3
T. Forrest 5 3 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 1 18 0 0 3 0 3
D. Vassell 5 2 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 1 0 2 0
A. Polite 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
M. Osborne 2 4 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 0 10 0 1 0 1 3
On Bench
B. Koprivica
W. Wilkes
R. Evans
N. Jack
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
C. Yates
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Koprivica 7 1 0 3/3 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0