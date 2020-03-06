GWASH
DAYTON

No. 3 Dayton looks for A-10 sweep vs. lowly George Washington

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

It's a question Obi Toppin is not ready to answer -- even if it's the worst-kept secret in Dayton.

The consensus national Player of the Year candidate is likely playing his last home game Saturday night when the third-ranked Flyers attempt to complete an undefeated run through the Atlantic 10 Conference against George Washington.

But the 6-9 sophomore, averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 62.9 percent from the field, isn't quite ready to concede that he'll be playing for pay in a few months.

"I'm not ready to say it," he told the Dayton Daily News. "We're not done with the season yet."

It's an announcement Toppin may be able to delay until April. The Flyers (28-2, 17-0), who have not lost since before Christmas, lead Division I in field goal shooting at 52.4 percent and average 80.1 points, 14th-best in the nation.

They are a top 10 team nationally in assists (17.6) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4). They are so efficient and powerful offensively that they made 27 straight 2-point shots on Feb. 28 in an 82-67 win over Davidson that clinched the A-10 regular season crown.

Most of it is fueled by Toppin, who with four dunks in Wednesday night's 84-57 rout at Rhode Island has recorded an even 100 slams this season. And if a team thinks about conceding him jumpers, that doesn't work, either. He has made 39 percent from beyond the arc this season, including 13 of 27 in the last 10 games.

Throw in three other double-figure scorers, including combo guard Jalen Crutcher (14.9 ppg) and you have a team that can attack an opponent any way it chooses.

"In my 20 years of watching Atlantic 10 Conference basketball, I don't know there is a better team I've seen," Rhode Island coach David Cox said. "The collective of talent, the cohesiveness, the coaching, I don't know that I've seen a better team."

Dayton isn't just an offensive machine, either. It held Rhode Island to 28.8 percent shooting Wednesday night, clamping down on Fatts Russell, who averages 19 points per game, and limiting him to nine on 2 of 13 marksmanship.

"The thing we've been able to do all year is take on any challenge that comes our way," said Flyers coach Anthony Grant.

This challenge doesn't seem so challenging on paper. George Washington (12-18, 6-11) is 10th in the 14-team A-10 and comes to town on a four-game losing streak, including a 63-52 setback Wednesday night to 8-21 Fordham in its last home game.

Offense has been the Colonials' major problem under first-year coach Jamion Christian. They average only 66.1 points, tied for 304th out of 353 Division I teams, and make just 42.4 percent of their field goals. None of their four double-figure scorers is hitting better than 44 percent.

But Christian, who inherited a program that flailed to no avail the previous two years, has been happy with his squad's effort.

"When we hang that first banner, I'll look back on these guys for the work they were able to do," he said.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
GWASH Colonials 10
DAYTON Flyers 11

Time Team Play Score
14:16   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
14:25   Obi Toppin missed free throw  
14:25   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
14:25 +2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 35-37
14:45 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made jump shot 35-35
15:11   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
15:13   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
15:32   Turnover on Chase Paar  
15:32   Offensive foul on Chase Paar  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:54 +3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 33-35
16:01   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Trey Landers  
16:18   Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
16:33   Trey Landers missed dunk  
16:37   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Rodney Chatman  
17:00 +2 Obi Toppin made layup, assist by Trey Landers 33-32
17:10 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 33-30
17:28 +1 Trey Landers made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
17:28   Trey Landers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:28   Shooting foul on Javier Langarica  
17:45 +2 Javier Langarica made layup 31-29
17:50   Offensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
17:52   Javier Langarica missed layup  
18:15 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Mikesell 29-29
18:28 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
18:28   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:28   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:51   Rodney Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
19:14   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:14 +1 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
19:14   Shooting foul on Trey Landers  
19:17   Bad pass turnover on Trey Landers, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
19:43 +2 Jamison Battle made layup, assist by Chase Paar 27-26

1st Half
GWASH Colonials 25
DAYTON Flyers 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
3.0   Jalen Crutcher missed layup  
33.0 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 25-26
50.0   Personal foul on Rodney Chatman  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
1:11   Rodney Chatman missed reverse layup  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:24   Obi Toppin missed jump shot  
1:40   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
1:42   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
1:51   Rodney Chatman missed layup, blocked by Javier Langarica  
2:06   Jumpball received by Dayton  
2:06   Offensive rebound by Rodney Chatman  
2:08   Obi Toppin missed layup  
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica  
2:46   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Jack  
3:30 +1 Obi Toppin made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-26
3:30 +1 Obi Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws 22-25
3:30   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
3:36   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
3:38   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
3:55   Ibi Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Ibi Watson  
4:02   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
4:31   Jordy Tshimanga missed free throw  
4:31   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
4:40   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59 +2 Jordy Tshimanga made dunk, assist by Obi Toppin 22-24
5:19 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 22-22
5:36 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 19-22
5:44   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
5:46   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   30-second timeout called  
6:16 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 19-19
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Ace Stallings  
7:02 +3 Ibi Watson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 19-17
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:19   Ace Stallings missed jump shot, blocked by Jordy Tshimanga  
7:47 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-14
7:47 +1 Dwayne Cohill made 1st of 2 free throws 19-13
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:47   Shooting foul on Justin Williams  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Dwayne Cohill  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
8:06   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Personal foul on Jordy Tshimanga  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
8:34   Ryan Mikesell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell  
8:43   Armel Potter missed floating jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
9:08   Ryan Mikesell missed free throw  
9:08   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
9:24 +2 Armel Potter made layup 19-12
9:42   Defensive rebound by Shawn Walker Jr.  
9:44   Ibi Watson missed jump shot  
10:03 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 17-12
10:09   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
10:11   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
10:46 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 14-12
11:05   Commercial timeout called  
11:05   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher  
11:22 +3 Armel Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chase Paar 11-12
11:55 +2 Trey Landers made layup, assist by Rodney Chatman 8-12
12:10   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
12:12   Chase Paar missed jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:35   Rodney Chatman missed layup  
12:53 +1 Shawn Walker Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-10
12:53   Shawn Walker Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:53   Shooting foul on Jalen Crutcher  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Trey Landers  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
13:06   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
13:33 +3 Jalen Crutcher made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Obi Toppin 7-10
13:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Crutcher  
13:52   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20 +2 Obi Toppin made dunk 7-7
14:22   Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
14:24   Trey Landers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
14:35   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Turnover on Obi Toppin  
14:52   Offensive foul on Obi Toppin  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:59   Personal foul on Jamison Battle  
15:18 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 7-5
15:37   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
15:39   Obi Toppin missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
15:51   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
16:05   Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:19 +2 Jamison Battle made jump shot 4-5
16:43 +2 Obi Toppin made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 2-5
16:50   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
16:58   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
17:09   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:34   Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin  
17:36   Armel Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Mikesell  
18:12   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Obi Toppin  
18:32 +1 Obi Toppin made free throw 2-3
18:32   Shooting foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:32 +2 Obi Toppin made alley-oop shot, assist by Rodney Chatman 2-2
18:45   Defensive rebound by Trey Landers  
18:47   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
19:07   Trey Landers missed layup  
19:30 +2 Chase Paar made hook shot 2-0
20:00   Jumpball received by George Washington  
Key Players
A. Potter
2 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
4.9 Ast. Per Game 4.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
44.1 Field Goal % 45.8
24.3 Three Point % 42.0
75.7 Free Throw % 86.0
  Personal foul on Rodney Chatman 14:16
  Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle 14:25
  Obi Toppin missed free throw 14:25
  Shooting foul on Javier Langarica 14:25
+ 2 Obi Toppin made jump shot 14:25
+ 2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made jump shot 14:45
  Defensive rebound by Javier Langarica 15:11
  Jalen Crutcher missed layup 15:13
  Turnover on Chase Paar 15:32
  Offensive foul on Chase Paar 15:32
+ 3 Rodney Chatman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Crutcher 15:54
Team Stats
Points 35 37
Field Goals 13-29 (44.8%) 13-31 (41.9%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 18
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 18 15
Team 0 0
Assists 8 10
Steals 1 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 13 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
J. Battle F
13 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
15 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo George Wash. 12-18 251035
home team logo 3 Dayton 28-2 261137
UD Arena Dayton, OH
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo George Wash. 12-18 66.1 PPG 36 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo 3 Dayton 28-2 80.1 PPG 37.7 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
10
J. Battle F 11.8 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.6 APG 40.5 FG%
1
O. Toppin F 19.8 PPG 7.6 RPG 2.1 APG 62.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Battle F 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
O. Toppin F 15 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
44.8 FG% 41.9
37.5 3PT FG% 41.7
50.0 FT% 60.0
George Wash.
Starters
J. Battle
M. Jack
A. Potter
J. Nelson Jr.
J. Langarica
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Battle 13 5 0 5/10 3/8 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 5
M. Jack 6 2 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 26 0 0 2 0 2
A. Potter 5 1 6 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 0 1
J. Nelson Jr. 4 2 0 1/2 0/0 2/4 2 13 1 0 1 0 2
J. Langarica 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 1 2
On Bench
S. Walker Jr.
J. Williams
A. Stallings
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
A. Toro
M. Offurum
A. Harris
S. Seymour
M. Gally
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Walker Jr. 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
J. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Stallings 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 1 2
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 35 20 8 13/29 6/16 3/6 13 116 1 1 8 2 18
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
I. Watson
J. Crutcher
R. Chatman
T. Landers
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 15 3 3 6/9 0/0 3/4 1 22 1 0 1 1 2
I. Watson 6 2 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 2
J. Crutcher 6 2 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 2 21 0 0 1 0 2
R. Chatman 3 1 3 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 22 1 0 0 1 0
T. Landers 3 8 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 21 1 0 2 1 7
On Bench
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Z. Nwokeji
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Tshimanga 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 8 0 1 0 0 1
D. Cohill 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Nwokeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 18 10 13/31 5/12 6/10 8 114 4 1 5 3 15
NCAA BB Scores