Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
25.0
Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike
26.0
Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kyler Edwards
47.0
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
49.0
Kevin McCullar missed jump shot
1:16
+3
Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike
32-24
1:36
+2
Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield
29-24
1:55
Commercial timeout called
1:55
+2
Ochai Agbaji made dunk
29-22
1:55
Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
1:57
Devon Dotson missed driving layup
1:58
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
2:00
Chris Clarke missed layup
2:11
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
2:13
Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot
2:29
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
2:31
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
2:31
Personal foul on Isaiah Moss
2:34
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
2:36
David McCormack missed dunk
2:45
Offensive rebound by David McCormack
2:47
David McCormack missed layup
2:54
Offensive rebound by David McCormack
2:56
Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:10
Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield
3:26
Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Russel Tchewa
3:26
Jumpball received by Texas Tech
3:52
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
3:52
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:52
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
3:52
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws
3:52
Commercial timeout called
3:52
Personal foul on Tristan Enaruna
3:57
Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey
3:57
Lost ball turnover on Russel Tchewa, stolen by David McCormack
4:12
Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa
4:14
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:30
+1
David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-22
4:30
+1
David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws
26-22
4:30
Shooting foul on Davide Moretti
4:44
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
4:46
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
5:09
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
5:11
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:18
Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
5:20
Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Russel Tchewa
5:37
Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
5:39
Ochai Agbaji missed alley-oop shot
5:41
Commercial timeout called
5:41
Personal foul on TJ Holyfield
5:41
Offensive rebound by Kansas
5:43
Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:05
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
6:07
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed turnaround jump shot
6:37
+3
Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson
25-22
6:40
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
6:42
TJ Holyfield missed layup
6:58
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
7:00
Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:10
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
7:12
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:27
+2
Udoka Azubuike made layup, assist by Devon Dotson
22-22
7:34
Offensive rebound by Christian Braun
7:36
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:02
+3
Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot
20-22
8:18
+2
Udoka Azubuike made hook shot
20-19
8:40
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
18-19
8:45
Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey
8:47
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
8:52
TJ Holyfield missed layup
9:13
Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
9:13
Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:13
+1
Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws
18-17
9:13
Personal foul on Kevin McCullar
9:24
+3
Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards
17-17
9:35
+2
Devon Dotson made floating jump shot
17-14
9:53
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
9:55
Kyler Edwards missed jump shot
10:14
+1
David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-14
10:14
David McCormack missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:14
Personal foul on Chris Clarke
10:14
Offensive rebound by David McCormack
10:16
Devon Dotson missed driving layup
10:40
+2
Davide Moretti made jump shot
14-14
10:54
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
10:56
Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:09
Commercial timeout called
11:09
Personal foul on Davide Moretti
11:10
Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
11:12
Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:24
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
11:26
Chris Clarke missed jump shot
11:41
+2
David McCormack made turnaround jump shot
14-12
11:57
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
11:59
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot
12:06
Personal foul on Christian Braun
12:06
Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke
12:08
Kyler Edwards missed floating jump shot
12:22
Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Avery Benson
12:37
+2
Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving layup
12-12
12:50
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
12:52
David McCormack missed turnaround jump shot
13:00
Personal foul on TJ Holyfield
13:06
Defensive rebound by Christian Braun
13:08
Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:23
+2
Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson
12-10
13:42
Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
13:44
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot
13:54
Turnover on Ochai Agbaji
13:54
Offensive foul on Ochai Agbaji
14:11
Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji
14:13
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot
14:29
Commercial timeout called
14:29
Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike
14:45
+3
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield
10-10
14:53
Offensive rebound by Davide Moretti
14:55
Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:13
Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield
15:15
Devon Dotson missed jump shot
15:21
Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson
15:23
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:37
+2
Devon Dotson made floating jump shot
10-7
15:52
+2
Chris Clarke made tip-in
8-7
16:00
Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke
16:02
Chris Clarke missed layup
16:10
|
Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards
|
|
16:48
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson
|
8-5
|
17:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:32
|
|
+1
|
Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-5
|
17:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kevin McCullar
|
|
17:53
|
|
+3
|
Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards
|
4-5
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett made driving layup
|
4-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Davide Moretti missed jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Devon Dotson made driving layup
|
2-2
|
18:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett missed jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
+2
|
Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey
|
0-2
|
19:41
|
|
|
3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Kansas
|