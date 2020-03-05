KANSAS
Considering concerns about a stiff ankle made Udoka Azubuike questionable for his final home appearance at Kansas, the senior center made the most of his sudden recovery.

Azubuike scored the top-ranked Jayhawks' first 10 points and finished with a career-high 31 against TCU. His performance strengthened the case for No. 1 Kansas (27-3, 16-1) as the likely top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The first matter to be settled this season, however, was regaining the perch the Jayhawks had occupied for years in the Big 12.

After letting a 14-year string of championships dissolve last season, they gained at least a share of the regular season crown by riding Azubuike to a 75-66 win Wednesday over TCU. Kansas can claim the Big 12 title outright with a victory Saturday at Texas Tech (18-12, 9-8) in Lubbock, Texas.

"Of all the teams that we've had win a Big 12 championship, I can honestly say I'm more proud of this one than any one we've ever had here," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Azubuike showed his fortitude by overcoming the injury he sustained last Saturday in a win at Kansas State. On Wednesday, he shot 13-for-14 from the floor against TCU and recorded 14 rebounds.

The last Kansas player to net that many points in his home finale was Danny Manning before he led the Jayhawks to the 1988 national crown.

"I knew that (Azubuike) felt pretty good," Self said. "He had a little adrenaline in him and that was without question the most aggressive I can remember him to start a game. I thought he was great."

Devon Dotson added 18 points and will likely finish the regular season as the Big 12 scoring king. He carries an 18.2-point average.

Azubuike, who is on pace to set a Division I record for career shooting percentage, leads the nation with 75.1 percent accuracy and leads the Big 12 in rebounding (10.4). Marcus Garrett leads the Big 12 in assists (4.7).

"This has been as hard as it has been to win the league," Self said, "especially when you're looking up at a team like (No. 4) Baylor the vast majority of it."

Texas Tech, the national runner-up last season after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, has lost three straight.

Jahmi'us Ramsey averages 15.4 points to lead the Red Raiders, who dropped a 71-68 overtime decision at Baylor on Monday.

"As disappointing as it is to come up short in games like (the Baylor loss), I think there's some valuable silver-lining lessons," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

Texas Tech gave Kansas a homecourt scare in their first meeting before tumbling 78-75 on Feb. 1.

--Field Level Media

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 32
TXTECH Red Raiders 24

Time Team Play Score
2.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
4.0   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
26.0   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
49.0   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
1:16 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 32-24
1:36 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 29-24
1:55   Commercial timeout called  
1:55 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 29-22
1:55   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
1:57   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
2:00   Chris Clarke missed layup  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:13   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:31   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
2:31   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:36   David McCormack missed dunk  
2:45   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:47   David McCormack missed layup  
2:54   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:56   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Russel Tchewa  
3:26   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Personal foul on Tristan Enaruna  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
3:57   Lost ball turnover on Russel Tchewa, stolen by David McCormack  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
4:14   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:30 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
4:30 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
4:30   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
4:46   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
5:11   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
5:20   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Russel Tchewa  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
5:39   Ochai Agbaji missed alley-oop shot  
5:41   Commercial timeout called  
5:41   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
5:43   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
6:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed turnaround jump shot  
6:37 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 25-22
6:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
6:42   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
6:58   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
7:00   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
7:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:27 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 22-22
7:34   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
7:36   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:02 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 20-22
8:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 20-19
8:40 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 18-19
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:47   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
8:52   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
9:13   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
9:13   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
9:24 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 17-17
9:35 +2 Devon Dotson made floating jump shot 17-14
9:53   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:55   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
10:14 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
10:14   David McCormack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:14   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
10:14   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
10:16   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
10:40 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 14-14
10:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:56   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
11:09   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
11:12   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:26   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
11:41 +2 David McCormack made turnaround jump shot 14-12
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:59   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
12:06   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:08   Kyler Edwards missed floating jump shot  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Avery Benson  
12:37 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving layup 12-12
12:50   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
12:52   David McCormack missed turnaround jump shot  
13:00   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
13:08   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 12-10
13:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:44   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot  
13:54   Turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
13:54   Offensive foul on Ochai Agbaji  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
14:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
14:29   Commercial timeout called  
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
14:45 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 10-10
14:53   Offensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
14:55   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
15:15   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
15:23   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37 +2 Devon Dotson made floating jump shot 10-7
15:52 +2 Chris Clarke made tip-in 8-7
16:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
16:02   Chris Clarke missed layup  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
16:12   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:28   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
16:48 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 8-5
17:09   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:11   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:32   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:32 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:32   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
17:53 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 4-5
18:13 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 4-2
18:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
18:21   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
18:37 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 2-2
18:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
18:47   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
19:00   Marcus Garrett missed jump shot  
19:30 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 0-2
19:41   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
Key Players
M. Garrett
0 G
C. Clarke
44 G
24.9 Min. Per Game 24.9
5.5 Pts. Per Game 5.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
43.7 Field Goal % 43.5
32.7 Three Point % 16.7
61.2 Free Throw % 68.6
  Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson 2.0
  TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike 25.0
  Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kyler Edwards 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike 47.0
  Kevin McCullar missed jump shot 49.0
+ 3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 1:16
+ 2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 1:36
+ 2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 1:55
  Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji 1:55
  Devon Dotson missed driving layup 1:57
Team Stats
Points 32 24
Field Goals 12-31 (38.7%) 10-33 (30.3%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 0-2 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 16
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 20 12
Team 1 0
Assists 5 6
Steals 1 4
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 5 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Dotson G
9 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
25
D. Moretti G
9 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 1 Kansas 27-3 32-32
home team logo Texas Tech 18-12 24-24
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Kansas 27-3 74.9 PPG 41.1 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Texas Tech 18-12 72.3 PPG 36.3 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
1
D. Dotson G 18.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.0 APG 47.1 FG%
25
D. Moretti G 12.8 PPG 1.6 RPG 2.3 APG 41.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Dotson G 9 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
25
D. Moretti G 9 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
38.7 FG% 30.3
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
62.5 FT% 0.0
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
U. Azubuike
O. Agbaji
I. Moss
M. Garrett
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 9 5 4 4/9 1/3 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 5
U. Azubuike 8 5 1 3/4 0/0 2/4 1 14 0 0 2 0 5
O. Agbaji 5 5 0 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 2 3
I. Moss 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 2
M. Garrett 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 2 3
On Bench
D. McCormack
T. Enaruna
C. Braun
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. McCormack 5 3 0 1/4 0/0 3/4 0 6 1 0 0 3 0
T. Enaruna 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Braun 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 2
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 28 5 12/31 3/12 5/8 5 99 1 0 7 8 20
Texas Tech
Starters
D. Moretti
J. Ramsey
T. Shannon Jr.
K. Edwards
T. Holyfield
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Moretti 9 1 0 4/6 1/1 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 1 0
J. Ramsey 6 1 2 2/7 2/4 0/2 0 15 1 0 0 0 1
T. Shannon Jr. 4 3 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 3
K. Edwards 3 1 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 0 1
T. Holyfield 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
C. Clarke
A. Benson
R. Tchewa
J. Ntambwe
A. Savrasov
T. Smith
C. Nadolny
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Clarke 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 4
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
R. Tchewa 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 1 1 1 0
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nadolny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 16 6 10/33 4/12 0/2 7 89 4 1 3 4 12
