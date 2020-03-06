LVILLE
UVA

No. 10 Louisville goes title hunting at No. 22 Virginia

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

No. 10 Louisville has a chance to claim its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title since joining the league in 2014.

To make that happen, the Cardinals will likely need to beat the league's hottest team on its home floor as they take on the No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va.

Louisville (24-6, 15-4) and Florida State enter the final day of the regular season tied for first place, one game ahead of Virginia (22-7, 14-5) and Duke. The Seminoles play at home against Boston College, while the Blue Devils host North Carolina.

"If we win on Saturday, which is a huge task, we're co-champions. At least," Louisville coach Chris Mack said after Sunday's 68-52 victory against Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals have been idle since that win, providing plenty of time to prepare for the defending national champions.

The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive games and 10 of their last 11, with their only loss since Jan. 20 coming at Louisville on Feb. 8. The Cardinals are only 3-3 since that 80-73 victory over Virginia.

Saturday will be Senior Day for Virginia starters Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key, the team's leading scorer (13.6 points per game) and rebounder (7.4 per game), respectively. Diakite was a starter and Key was the sixth man for last season's NCAA Tournament champs.

"We're really excited," junior Jay Huff said. "Both to finish out the season on a win, hopefully, and to send Mamadi and Braxton off on a good note."

Huff scored Virginia's first 17 points and sophomore Kihei Clark scored the last two points at the line with 8.3 seconds left to clinch a 46-44 win at Miami on Wednesday night.

That was the latest one-possession finish for the cardiac Cavaliers. Six of the victories during their current win streak were by a combined 13 points.

"This team has found ways (to win)," Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after edging the Hurricanes. "It hasn't always been the most aesthetically pleasing, but they've found ways."

Virginia is 15-5 all-time against Louisville and had won nine straight in the series before the loss last month.

The Cavaliers led 70-68 with 3:25 remaining, but the Cardinals closed the game with a 12-3 run. Virginia junior Tomas Woldetensae made 7 of 10 3-pointers and led all scorers with a career-high 27 points, while ACC Player of the Year candidate Jordan Nwora paced Louisville with 22 points and seven boards.

Woldetensae has made only 3 of 17 shots from behind the arc in his last four games.

"They're locked on to him," Bennett said. "... But he'll keep working, and he's made some nice passes. And I've got a feeling he's going to make some for us coming up here."

The Cardinals haven't won in Charlottesville since joining the ACC. Their last road victory over Virginia was on Feb. 17, 1990.

Louisville junior big man Malik Williams twisted his ankle at Florida State on Feb. 24 and was on the bench with a walking boot in Sunday's win against the Hokies. He is day-to-day.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 27
UVA Cavaliers 21

Time Team Play Score
1:28   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
1:30   Ryan McMahon missed jump shot  
1:48 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
1:48   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:48   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
2:04   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:12   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
2:36   Commercial timeout called  
2:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:00   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
3:33   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
3:58   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Kihei Clark  
4:45   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
5:11 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 51-51
5:24 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 48-51
5:42   30-second timeout called  
5:47 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 48-49
6:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
6:07   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:32   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
6:32   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:38   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
6:43   Kihei Clark missed driving layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
7:05 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 45-49
7:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:26   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
7:47 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 43-49
8:06 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
8:06 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
8:05   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
8:19 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 40-47
8:36   Traveling violation turnover on Braxton Key  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
9:04   Lamarr Kimble missed turnaround jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
9:29   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
10:00   Commercial timeout called  
10:00   30-second timeout called  
10:00 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 38-47
9:55   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
10:02   Lamarr Kimble missed reverse layup  
10:17 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 35-47
10:39   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:39   Lamarr Kimble missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
10:42   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:44   Kody Stattmann missed turnaround jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
11:15   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:32   Jay Huff missed turnaround jump shot  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams  
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Casey Morsell  
12:37 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup, assist by Darius Perry 34-45
12:46 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-45
12:45 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
12:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-43
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-43
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws 30-43
13:06   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
13:25 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 29-43
13:42 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
13:42   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:42   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
14:31   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59 +2 Mamadi Diakite made fade-away jump shot 28-40
15:06   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:08   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
15:21   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
15:36 +1 Jay Huff made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
15:36   Jay Huff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
15:53 +2 David Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 28-37
16:00   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
16:02   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:24   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
16:45 +2 Jay Huff made turnaround jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 26-37
16:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-35
16:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
16:54   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
17:20 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 24-35
17:44   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:46   David Johnson missed floating jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
18:12   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:35   Steven Enoch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 24-33
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
19:13   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:26   Jordan Nwora missed floating jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
19:40   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 24
UVA Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
3.0   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
22.0   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
39.0   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
1:02 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
1:02 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
1:02   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
1:19   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:41 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 24-29
2:01   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
2:03   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
2:20 +1 Jay Huff made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
2:20 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:20   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
2:48   Commercial timeout called  
2:48   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
2:56   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
3:23 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 24-25
3:49 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 22-25
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
4:30 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 22-22
4:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
4:45   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Casey Morsell  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
5:09   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
5:19   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:33 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 22-20
5:36   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
5:38   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
5:57 +1 Jay Huff made free throw 20-20
5:57 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
5:57 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
5:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Louisville  
5:57   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
5:57 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 20-17
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
6:42 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 20-15
6:59 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 20-13
7:15   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
7:29   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Samuell Williamson  
7:45 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 18-13
8:00   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
8:02   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
8:23   Turnover on David Johnson  
8:23   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
8:36 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 16-13
8:46   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
8:48   Malik Williams missed layup  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:55   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
9:08   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by David Johnson  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:34   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
10:09   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 16-10
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
11:11 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 16-8
11:23   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 13-8
12:02 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 10-8
12:12   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
12:27 +2 Dwayne Sutton made jump shot 10-6
12:45   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
12:47   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
13:04   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 8-6
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:05   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
14:34 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 5-6
14:44   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:46   Kihei Clark missed layup  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:57   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:13   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:32   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:45   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:57   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:20   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 2-6
16:57   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
17:17   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
17:32 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by David Johnson 2-4
17:54 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 0-4
18:17   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
18:19   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
18:31   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
18:53 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 0-2
19:20   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
19:22   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:48   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
B. Key
2 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
50.3 Field Goal % 44.0
35.0 Three Point % 19.0
69.0 Free Throw % 58.6
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 1:28
  Ryan McMahon missed jump shot 1:30
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:48
  Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:48
  Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora 1:48
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Key 2:02
  Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:04
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 2:10
  Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff 2:12
  Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia 2:36
  Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 2:58
Team Stats
Points 51 52
Field Goals 18-47 (38.3%) 18-45 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 27
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 24 22
Team 1 3
Assists 13 9
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 14 6
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
33
J. Nwora F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
25
M. Diakite F
15 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 10 Louisville 24-6 242751
home team logo 22 Virginia 22-7 312152
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Louisville 24-6 74.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 22 Virginia 22-7 57.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
33
J. Nwora F 18.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.3 APG 44.3 FG%
0
K. Clark G 10.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.9 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Nwora F 18 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
0
K. Clark G 15 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
38.3 FG% 40.0
36.4 3PT FG% 23.1
77.8 FT% 76.5
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
R. McMahon
L. Kimble
D. Sutton
S. Williamson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 18 10 1 6/17 4/9 2/2 4 39 0 0 2 1 9
R. McMahon 9 0 3 2/4 2/3 3/3 3 22 1 0 0 0 0
L. Kimble 3 1 6 1/8 0/4 1/2 0 27 0 0 1 0 1
D. Sutton 3 5 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 2 24 1 1 0 0 5
S. Williamson 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 1 0 2 2
On Court
J. Nwora
R. McMahon
L. Kimble
D. Sutton
S. Williamson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 18 10 1 6/17 4/9 2/2 4 39 0 0 2 1 9
R. McMahon 9 0 3 2/4 2/3 3/3 3 22 1 0 0 0 0
L. Kimble 3 1 6 1/8 0/4 1/2 0 27 0 0 1 0 1
D. Sutton 3 5 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 2 24 1 1 0 0 5
S. Williamson 2 4 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 1 0 2 2
On Bench
D. Perry
M. Williams
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Perry 3 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 1
M. Williams 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 1 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 30 13 18/47 8/22 7/9 14 152 3 3 11 6 24