NOVA
GTOWN
Key Players
C. Gillespie
2 G
J. Mosely
4 G
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Villanova
|19:29
|
|+2
|Saddiq Bey made jump shot
|2-0
|19:06
|
|Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|19:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|18:48
|
|+3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|5-0
|18:30
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|18:28
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|18:20
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Saddiq Bey
|7-0
|18:19
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:58
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|17:56
|
|Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|17:56
|
|Offensive foul on Jagan Mosely
|17:56
|
|Turnover on Jagan Mosely
|17:29
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|10-0
|17:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|16:57
|
|Saddiq Bey missed layup, blocked by Qudus Wahab
|16:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|16:49
|
|+2
|Saddiq Bey made layup
|12-0
|16:39
|
|Bad pass turnover on Terrell Allen, stolen by Justin Moore
|16:37
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|16:32
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|16:16
|
|+2
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made layup, assist by Justin Moore
|14-0
|15:56
|
|Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|15:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|15:49
|
|Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|15:41
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Georgetown
|15:40
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:25
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made layup
|14-2
|15:06
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|17-2
|14:48
|
|Terrell Allen missed layup
|14:46
|
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|14:31
|
|+2
|Timothy Ighoefe made layup, assist by Terrell Allen
|17-4
|14:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie
|14:07
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|14:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|13:57
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|13:37
|
|Jahvon Blair missed layup
|13:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|13:18
|
|+2
|Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie
|19-4
|12:57
|
|Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|12:55
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|12:50
|
|Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
|12:50
|
|Justin Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12:50
|
|+1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20-4
|12:34
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot, blocked by Justin Moore
|12:32
|
|Offensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|12:20
|
|+3
|Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|20-7
|12:17
|
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jagan Mosely
|12:12
|
|+2
|Jagan Mosely made layup, assist by Jamorko Pickett
|20-9
|12:12
|
|30-second timeout called
|12:12
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:49
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|23-9
|11:29
|
|Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|11:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|11:11
|
|+3
|Jermaine Samuels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Swider
|26-9
|10:50
|
|Personal foul on Cole Swider
|10:45
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|10:31
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed layup
|10:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|10:23
|
|+3
|Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|26-12
|10:02
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made dunk, assist by Collin Gillespie
|28-12
|9:46
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made layup
|28-14
|9:25
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|9:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|9:14
|
|+2
|Jahvon Blair made jump shot
|28-16
|8:54
|
|Bad pass turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Jamorko Pickett
|8:46
|
|+2
|Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|28-18
|8:45
|
|30-second timeout called
|8:12
|
|Brandon Slater missed jump shot
|8:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|8:03
|
|Personal foul on Saddiq Bey
|7:55
|
|Jagan Mosely missed jump shot
|7:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|7:45
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|7:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|7:35
|
|+3
|Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot
|28-21
|6:58
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|6:37
|
|Commercial timeout called
|6:35
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed jump shot
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|6:21
|
|Offensive foul on Saddiq Bey
|6:21
|
|Turnover on Saddiq Bey
|6:07
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Qudus Wahab
|5:37
|
|Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|5:26
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot
|31-21
|5:08
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|4:35
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Villanova
|4:21
|
|Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:19
|
|Offensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|4:15
|
|+2
|Jamorko Pickett made dunk
|31-23
|3:52
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:50
|
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|3:37
|
|Offensive foul on Jahvon Blair
|3:37
|
|Turnover on Jahvon Blair
|3:37
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:30
|
|Offensive foul on Cole Swider
|3:30
|
|Turnover on Cole Swider
|3:12
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made jump shot
|31-25
|2:50
|
|+2
|Justin Moore made jump shot
|33-25
|2:34
|
|+2
|Jahvon Blair made jump shot
|33-27
|2:17
|
|+3
|Justin Moore made 3-pt. jump shot
|36-27
|1:51
|
|Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|1:49
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|1:30
|
|+3
|Collin Gillespie made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-27
|1:08
|
|Terrell Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|39.0
|
|Offensive foul on Justin Moore
|39.0
|
|Turnover on Justin Moore
|26.0
|
|+3
|Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|39-30
|12.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Terrell Allen
|9.0
|
|Offensive foul on Jamorko Pickett
|9.0
|
|Turnover on Jamorko Pickett
|0.0
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed jump shot
|0.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|+2
|Jagan Mosely made jump shot
|39-32
|19:46
|
|Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels
|19:46
|
|+1
|Jagan Mosely made free throw
|39-33
|19:29
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|19:22
|
|+3
|Jamorko Pickett made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|39-36
|18:45
|
|3-second violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels
|18:35
|
|+3
|Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot
|39-39
|18:14
|
|Collin Gillespie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|18:03
|
|Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|18:01
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|17:49
|
|Personal foul on Qudus Wahab
|17:36
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|17:27
|
|Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|17:25
|
|Offensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|17:22
|
|+2
|Qudus Wahab made dunk
|39-41
|17:01
|
|Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|16:46
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|41-41
|16:24
|
|+2
|Qudus Wahab made jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|41-43
|16:04
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made jump shot, assist by Collin Gillespie
|43-43
|15:48
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|15:32
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|15:21
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|15:07
|
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed jump shot
|15:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|14:57
|
|Personal foul on Justin Moore
|14:57
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:45
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made jump shot
|43-45
|14:22
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|14:16
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup
|45-45
|13:58
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Terrell Allen
|13:40
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|13:38
|
|Offensive rebound by Villanova
|13:35
|
|Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe
|13:35
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-45
|13:35
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-45
|13:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair
|13:05
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Samuels
|12:48
|
|Shooting foul on Jermaine Samuels
|12:48
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12:48
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|12:23
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Samuels
|50-45
|12:01
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jahvon Blair, stolen by Collin Gillespie
|11:54
|
|Shooting foul on Timothy Ighoefe
|11:54
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:54
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 1st of 2 free throws
|51-45
|11:54
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52-45
|11:36
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made jump shot
|52-47
|11:05
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|10:52
|
|Jahvon Blair missed jump shot
|10:50
|
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|10:41
|
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|10:41
|
|+1
|Timothy Ighoefe made 1st of 2 free throws
|52-48
|10:41
|
|Timothy Ighoefe missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|10:26
|
|Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely
|10:26
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 1st of 3 free throws
|53-48
|10:26
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|10:26
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 3rd of 3 free throws
|54-48
|10:01
|
|Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|9:51
|
|+3
|Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahvon Blair
|54-51
|9:19
|
|Saddiq Bey missed jump shot
|9:17
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|9:09
|
|+2
|Jagan Mosely made layup
|54-53
|8:48
|
|Lost ball turnover on Collin Gillespie, stolen by Terrell Allen
|8:41
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made jump shot, assist by Jagan Mosely
|54-55
|8:32
|
|Personal foul on Jagan Mosely
|8:18
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Timothy Ighoefe
|8:05
|
|Jamorko Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Justin Moore
|7:57
|
|Personal foul on Timothy Ighoefe
|7:57
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:57
|
|+1
|Justin Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|55-55
|7:57
|
|+1
|Justin Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56-55
|7:34
|
|+3
|Jagan Mosely made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen
|56-58
|7:04
|
|Personal foul on Terrell Allen
|7:04
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie made 1st of 2 free throws
|57-58
|7:04
|
|+1
|Collin Gillespie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-58
|6:50
|
|Terrell Allen missed layup, blocked by Justin Moore
|6:48
|
|Offensive rebound by Georgetown
|6:35
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|6:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|6:24
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Jamorko Pickett
|6:16
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|6:04
|
|Shooting foul on Jagan Mosely
|6:04
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6:04
|
|+1
|Jermaine Samuels made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59-58
|5:50
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jahvon Blair
|5:24
|
|Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Terrell Allen
|5:10
|
|Qudus Wahab missed jump shot
|5:08
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|4:48
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made layup
|61-58
|4:32
|
|Personal foul on Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|4:29
|
|Jahvon Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|4:04
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|3:57
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:49
|
|+2
|Terrell Allen made layup
|61-60
|3:49
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Moore
|3:49
|
|+1
|Terrell Allen made free throw
|61-61
|3:34
|
|Collin Gillespie missed jump shot
|3:32
|
|Defensive rebound by Qudus Wahab
|3:11
|
|+2
|Qudus Wahab made dunk, assist by Jamorko Pickett
|61-63
|2:50
|
|Jermaine Samuels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|2:33
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|2:31
|
|Defensive rebound by Collin Gillespie
|2:21
|
|Collin Gillespie missed layup
|2:19
|
|Defensive rebound by Jagan Mosely
|2:13
|
|Personal foul on Collin Gillespie
|2:13
|
|+1
|Jamorko Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws
|61-64
|2:13
|
|+1
|Jamorko Pickett made 2nd of 2 free throws
|61-65
|1:52
|
|Personal foul on Jamorko Pickett
|1:52
|
|Saddiq Bey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:52
|
|+1
|Saddiq Bey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|62-65
|1:37
|
|Shooting foul on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|1:37
|
|+1
|Qudus Wahab made 1st of 2 free throws
|62-66
|1:37
|
|Qudus Wahab missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Samuels
|1:22
|
|+3
|Saddiq Bey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|65-66
|1:20
|
|30-second timeout called
|1:20
|
|Commercial timeout called
|1:01
|
|+3
|Terrell Allen made 3-pt. jump shot
|65-69
|45.0
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made layup, assist by Collin Gillespie
|67-69
|24.0
|
|Bad pass turnover on Jagan Mosely, stolen by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
|5.0
|
|+2
|Jermaine Samuels made layup
|69-69
|5.0
|
|Shooting foul on Jamorko Pickett
|5.0
|
|+1
|Jermaine Samuels made free throw
|70-69
|5.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|0.0
|
|Terrell Allen missed jump shot
|0.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Saddiq Bey
|0.0
|
|End of period
