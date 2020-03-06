PSU
Perhaps a visit to rebuilding Northwestern will help Penn State end its current rough stretch and conclude the regular season on a much-needed positive note.

The 20th-ranked Nittany Lions look to avoid a third straight defeat while trying to hand the Wildcats their eighth consecutive home loss on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Penn State (21-9, 11-8 in Big Ten) might be one of the biggest surprises on the 2019-20 college basketball scene, but things have been tough while going 1-4 following a season-high eight-game winning streak. Still, coach Patrick Chambers is trying to keep his team upbeat and confident entering the final weekend of the regular season and beyond.

"It's exciting to be on (this) level now, and that can't drop," Chambers told Penn State's official website. "We're a damn good team, we just haven't played 40 minutes yet.

"We have a lot of basketball to be played. A lot of time for us to right the ship, and we will because I know we have a lot of commitment and a lot of love in that locker room."

Love has not helped the Nittany Lions do any better than averaging 64.0 points and shooting 37.4 percent (28.4 from 3-point range) over the last five games. Opponents, meanwhile, are shooting 45.0 percent against Penn State during that span. Michigan State shot 68 percent and scored 48 points in the second half to overcome a 19-point hole and stun host Penn State 79-71 on Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions' Myreon Jones (13.8 points per game) scored 16 and Lamar Stevens (17.6 ppg) added 15 on Tuesday, but the latter went 3 of 19 from the field. Stevens is shooting 33 percent, including 2 of 14 from beyond the arc, in the last five contests.

Stevens went 8 of 17 from the field and finished with 23 points while Penn State recorded its third straight win over Northwestern (7-22, 2-17 in Big Ten), 77-61 on Feb. 15. Though the young Wildcats shot 46.6 percent, they were outrebounded 42-30 by the Nittany Lions, who also hit 11 3-pointers in that contest.

It's been an extremely difficult season for Northwestern, which is loaded with youth and ranks last in the league averaging 64.7 points and close to the bottom shooting 41.5 percent. The Wildcats shot a season-worst 31.5 percent overall and managed just 20 points in the second half of Wednesday's 63-48 loss at No. 24 Wisconsin.

Northwestern now returns home, where it's averaged 60.3 points and shot 29.3 percent from distance during a seven-game Big Ten losing streak that dates to a 62-57 win over Nebraska on Jan. 11. Perhaps the celebration of Senior Day and the final home game of the season will provide a little momentum for the Wildcats, who have just three seniors on the roster and started three freshmen with a sophomore against the Badgers.

"I know everybody is going to be motivated to play well (Saturday)," Northwestern coach Chris Collins told WGN 720-AM.

"(We're) excited about the core and what's ahead of us."

Six-foot-10 Wildcats sophomore Pete Nance (8.3 ppg) scored 14 at Wisconsin and has averaged 10.0 over the last six games. He had 12 points and seven rebounds at Penn State last month.

Northwestern has lost 15 straight against ranked teams since beating then-No. 20 Michigan on Feb. 6, 2018.

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 22
NWEST Wildcats 38

Time Team Play Score
4:35   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
4:37   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
4:43   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
5:02 +3 Boo Buie made 3-pt. jump shot 56-72
5:22   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
5:24   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
5:37   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
5:44   Commercial timeout called  
5:44   30-second timeout called  
5:49 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 56-69
6:16   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
6:18   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
6:38 +1 Ryan Young made free throw 56-66
6:38   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
6:38 +2 Ryan Young made jump shot 56-65
6:53   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
6:55   Izaiah Brockington missed layup, blocked by Pete Nance  
7:00   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:02   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
7:11 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-63
7:11 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 56-62
7:11   Commercial timeout called  
7:11   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
7:15   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
7:23   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:42   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
7:49   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 56-61
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Northwestern  
8:38   Izaiah Brockington missed jump shot, blocked by Ryan Young  
8:52 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 54-61
9:03   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
9:05   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +1 Boo Buie made free throw 54-58
9:21   Shooting foul on Curtis Jones Jr  
9:21 +2 Boo Buie made jump shot 54-57
9:41 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 54-55
10:09   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:09   A.J. Turner missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:09   A.J. Turner missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:09   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
10:28   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
10:30   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40 +2 Boo Buie made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 52-55
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Jamari Wheeler, stolen by A.J. Turner  
10:55   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
10:57   Ryan Greer missed jump shot  
11:29 +2 Jamari Wheeler made layup 52-53
11:34   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
11:36   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens 50-53
12:21 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Jones 47-53
12:23   Personal foul on Curtis Jones Jr  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
12:43   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
13:02   Bad pass turnover on Pete Nance  
13:17   Traveling violation turnover on John Harrar  
13:20 +2 Jared Jones made jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 47-50
13:36 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Harrar 47-48
13:40   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
13:42   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59 +2 A.J. Turner made layup, assist by Miller Kopp 44-48
14:11   Turnover on Myles Dread  
14:14   Lost ball turnover on Pete Nance, stolen by Jamari Wheeler  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
14:32   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:37   Personal foul on Robbie Beran  
14:37   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:39   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
14:59 +2 Boo Buie made layup 44-46
15:21   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
15:23   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
15:39   Boo Buie missed jump shot  
15:52 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot 44-45
16:26   Personal foul on Ryan Young  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:28   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
16:27   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by A.J. Turner  
16:37   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
16:43   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
16:45   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
16:55   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:02   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:26 +2 A.J. Turner made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 41-44
17:43 +2 John Harrar made layup 41-42
17:45   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:47   Seth Lundy missed layup  
18:14 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robbie Beran 39-42
18:33 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 39-39
18:45 +2 Robbie Beran made layup, assist by Ryan Young 37-39
18:57   Personal foul on John Harrar  
18:57   Offensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:00   Pat Spencer missed layup  
19:08   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
19:10   Myreon Jones missed layup  
19:24 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 37-37
19:43 +3 Lamar Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 37-34

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 34
NWEST Wildcats 34

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
1.0   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15.0 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-34
15.0 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
15.0   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
33.0   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
35.0   Pat Spencer missed layup  
56.0 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-32
56.0 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 33-32
56.0   Personal foul on Jared Jones  
55.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
57.0   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
1:03   Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Jared Jones  
1:08   Jared Jones missed hook shot  
1:30 +2 Lamar Stevens made hook shot, assist by Myreon Jones 32-32
1:46   Out of bounds turnover on Robbie Beran  
1:53   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
2:10   John Harrar missed free throw  
2:10   Shooting foul on Jared Jones  
2:10 +2 John Harrar made layup 30-32
2:11   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
2:13   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:34 +1 Pat Spencer made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2:34 +1 Pat Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 28-31
2:34   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
3:02 +1 John Harrar made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-30
3:02 +1 John Harrar made 1st of 2 free throws 27-30
3:02   Commercial timeout called  
3:02   Shooting foul on Miller Kopp  
3:38 +3 Robbie Beran made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 26-30
4:04 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 26-27
4:12   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
4:14   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 23-27
4:36   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
4:38   Ryan Young missed hook shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Ryan Greer  
5:04   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
5:12   Robbie Beran missed layup  
5:27 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
5:27   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:27   Shooting foul on Boo Buie  
5:39 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 19-27
6:09 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Dread 19-24
6:16   Personal foul on Boo Buie  
6:16   Lost ball turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myles Dread  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Boo Buie  
6:38   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:49 +1 Ryan Young made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
6:49 +1 Ryan Young made 1st of 2 free throws 16-23
6:49   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
7:04   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
7:12   A.J. Turner missed layup  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   30-second timeout called  
7:27 +3 Curtis Jones Jr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 16-22
7:34   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:36   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
7:52 +2 Myles Dread made dunk 13-22
7:52   Offensive rebound by Myles Dread  
7:54   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Personal foul on Pete Nance  
8:25 +2 Ryan Greer made jump shot, assist by Pat Spencer 11-22
8:38 +3 Myles Dread made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 11-20
9:03 +2 Miller Kopp made layup 8-20
9:08   Offensive rebound by Miller Kopp  
9:10   Pete Nance missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 8-18
9:37 +2 Ryan Greer made layup, assist by Pat Spencer 6-18
9:53 +2 Myreon Jones made layup 6-16
10:07   3-second violation turnover on Ryan Young  
10:24   Traveling violation turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
10:28   Bad pass turnover on Boo Buie, stolen by Myreon Jones  
10:54   Turnover on Izaiah Brockington  
10:54   Offensive foul on Izaiah Brockington  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington  
11:01   Jared Jones missed jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
11:15   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
11:40   Pete Nance missed jump shot  
11:49   Jumpball received by Northwestern  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
12:09 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-16
12:09 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 3-16
12:09   Shooting foul on Pete Nance  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:19   Boo Buie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
12:44   Lamar Stevens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:44   Lamar Stevens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:44   Shooting foul on Robbie Beran  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
12:50   Robbie Beran missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:50 +1 Robbie Beran made 1st of 2 free throws 2-16
12:50   Shooting foul on Trent Buttrick  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Robbie Beran  
13:03   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25 +2 Pat Spencer made layup 2-15
13:46   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
13:48   Izaiah Brockington missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
14:06   Miller Kopp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Pete Nance  
14:20   Curtis Jones Jr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50 +3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Miller Kopp 2-13
15:16 +2 Trent Buttrick made tip-in 2-10
15:16   Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick  
15:18   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:30   Personal foul on Pat Spencer  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Myles Dread  
15:32   Pat Spencer missed layup  
15:32   Offensive rebound by Pat Spencer  
15:34   Pat Spencer missed jump shot, blocked by Trent Buttrick  
15:42   Bad pass turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Miller Kopp  
15:51 +2 Ryan Young made layup 0-10
16:05   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
16:07   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:31   30-second timeout called  
16:32 +2 Pat Spencer made layup, assist by A.J. Turner 0-8
16:44   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
16:46   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
17:12   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
17:14   Miller Kopp missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:22   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
17:28   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:30   Pat Spencer missed layup  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
17:47   John Harrar missed layup, blocked by Ryan Young  
17:57   Defensive rebound by John Harrar  
17:59   Pat Spencer missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Ryan Young  
18:14   Lamar Stevens missed layup  
18:29 +3 Miller Kopp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 0-6
18:35   Lost ball turnover on Seth Lundy, stolen by Miller Kopp  
18:49 +3 A.J. Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Young 0-3
19:13   Defensive rebound by Tino Malnati  
19:15   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:39   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
19:41   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:51   Personal foul on A.J. Turner  
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
Key Players
L. Stevens
11 F
A. Gaines
11 G
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
5.9 Pts. Per Game 5.9
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
43.4 Field Goal % 37.5
27.0 Three Point % 31.3
72.0 Free Throw % 81.8
