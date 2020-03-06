STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
20-10
away team logo
62
TF 6
FINAL
2nd
2:17
FS1
Sat Mar. 7
11:00pm
BONUS
69
TF 12
home team logo
OREG
13 Oregon
Ducks
23-7
ML: +287
OREG -7.5, O/U 134.5
ML: -364
STNFRD
OREG

No. 13 Oregon eyes Pac-12 title in matchup vs. Stanford

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

No. 13 Oregon can finish with no worse than a share of the Pac-12 Conference title if it can beat Stanford on Saturday in Eugene, Ore., in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Oregon (23-7, 12-5 Pac-12) pulled into a tie atop the conference on Thursday with its 90-56 blowout of visiting Cal. The Ducks went into the two-game series against the Bay Area programs a half-game behind UCLA, which was idle ahead of its regular-season finale Saturday at Southern California.

"We haven't won that many (conference championships), so it is important," Oregon coach Dana Altman said in his postgame press conference. "Everybody talks about the March tournament, the NCAA Tournament, but I still (think) conference titles still mean quite a bit."

Win or lose Saturday, Oregon is guaranteed one of the four first-round byes at next week's Pac-12 Conference tournament in Las Vegas. A win over the Cardinal would guarantee the Ducks the tournament's top seed by virtue of having won its lone meeting with UCLA.

Oregon's lopsided win on Thursday included a 21-0 run in the first half, putting the Golden Bears away early. It was much different story for Stanford in its 68-65 loss at Oregon State on Thursday.

The Cardinal (20-10, 9-8) battled back from a 10-point deficit in the second half to take a one-point lead with less than a minute remaining.

"The last dozen minutes, I thought we were 'us,' which means defensively we had an identity and we were a little more physical," Stanford coach Jerod Haase told reporters. "I was impressed with the team for them to come back in the second half."

Oregon State pulled away at the free-throw line, snapping Stanford's four-game winning streak.

The loss dropped Stanford behind Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and USC, all of which are tied at 10-7 heading into the final day of regular-season competition. The four-team logjam ahead of the Cardinal complicates their hopes of securing one of the four byes in the Pac-12 tournament.

Stanford needs a win in Eugene to keep that slim hope alive, but also for bolstering its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cardinal already boast one win over Oregon, as they knocked off the Ducks 70-60 on Feb. 1.

Oregon All-America candidate Payton Pritchard scored 16 points in the first meeting, but Stanford held the Pac-12 Player of the Year front-runner to just 5-of-21 shooting. The Cardinal limited Chris Duarte to the same shooting performance and held the Ducks to just 29.2 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Oregon comes into Saturday's rematch hitting 39.2 percent from beyond the arc as a team, one of the best averages in the nation. Pritchard has been excellent from outside, particularly of late.

His 20 points on Thursday marked his third consecutive game scoring at least 20, and fourth in the last five contests, and he has made at least three 3-pointers in five consecutive games.

At 47.5 percent and 44.5 percent shooting from behind the arc, respectively, backcourt mates Will Richardson and Anthony Mathis rank among the very best of all Division I shooters from outside.

In Thursday's romp, the Ducks shot a Matthew Knight Arena record 70.6 percent from outside as a team.

"When you're hitting shots like that, it takes steam out of your opponent," Altman said.

Stanford's defense has been its hallmark through the season, boasting opponent averages of 39.3 percent from inside the arc, and 29 percent beyond it -- approximately the same yield it limited Oregon to on Feb. 1.

The Cardinal can generate turnovers effectively, with Oscar da Silva, Tyrell Terry and Daejon Davis all averaging more than a steal per game.

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
STNFRD Cardinal 31
OREG Ducks 33

Time Team Play Score
2:17   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
2:26   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
2:46 +2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 62-69
2:57 +2 N'Faly Dante made dunk 60-69
2:59   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
3:01   Shakur Juiston missed layup  
3:13 +1 Spencer Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 60-67
3:13 +1 Spencer Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 59-67
3:13 +1 Spencer Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 58-67
3:13   Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston  
3:26   30-second timeout called  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
3:44 +1 Oscar da Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-67
3:44 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 56-67
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
4:03   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis  
4:21 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 55-67
4:38 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 53-67
4:51 +1 Jaiden Delaire made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-65
4:51   Jaiden Delaire missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
4:53   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:10   Offensive rebound by Chandler Lawson  
5:13   Addison Patterson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Addison Patterson  
5:41 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 52-65
6:06 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 52-62
6:12   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:14   Payton Pritchard missed layup, blocked by Bryce Wills  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
6:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
6:39   Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:39   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
6:39 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 49-62
7:02   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:04   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Oscar da Silva  
7:35   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:37   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
7:49   Jaiden Delaire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 49-60
8:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-57
8:36 +1 Tyrell Terry made 1st of 2 free throws 48-57
8:36   Personal foul on Anthony Mathis  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
8:40   Chandler Lawson missed layup  
9:02 +1 Bryce Wills made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-57
9:02 +1 Bryce Wills made 1st of 2 free throws 46-57
9:02   Personal foul on N'Faly Dante  
9:12   Lost ball turnover on Addison Patterson, stolen by Daejon Davis  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Addison Patterson  
9:19   N'Faly Dante missed layup  
9:43 +1 Oscar da Silva made free throw 45-57
9:43   Shooting foul on N'Faly Dante  
9:43 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 44-57
10:07   Traveling violation turnover on Will Richardson  
10:22   Defensive rebound by C.J. Walker  
10:24   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
10:54 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot 42-57
11:00   Offensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
11:02   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
11:18   Shot clock violation turnover on Stanford  
11:52 +2 Addison Patterson made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 42-54
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:56   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by N'Faly Dante  
12:07   Commercial timeout called  
12:07   30-second timeout called  
12:07   Personal foul on Addison Patterson  
12:36 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup 42-52
12:38   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
12:40   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
13:13 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Daejon Davis 42-50
13:36 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by N'Faly Dante 40-50
13:41   Defensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
13:43   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58 +1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
13:58 +1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 40-46
13:58   Shooting foul on Daejon Davis  
14:18 +2 Bryce Wills made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 40-45
14:21   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
14:21   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
14:23   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:45   Defensive rebound by Stanford  
14:47   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
15:20   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
15:30   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Tyrell Terry  
15:43   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrell Terry  
15:44   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
15:46   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
16:04   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
16:07   Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Bryce Wills  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
16:16   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
16:32   Personal foul on Francis Okoro  
16:46 +2 Payton Pritchard made jump shot 38-45
17:05 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 38-43
17:20   Defensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
17:22   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Anthony Mathis  
17:37   Oscar da Silva missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:37 +1 Oscar da Silva made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
17:37   Shooting foul on Chandler Lawson  
18:02 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 35-43
18:22 +2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Tyrell Terry 35-40
18:32   Offensive rebound by Stanford  
18:34   Tyrell Terry missed layup, blocked by Shakur Juiston  
18:45   Personal foul on Will Richardson  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
18:49   Will Richardson missed layup, blocked by Spencer Jones  
18:58 +2 Daejon Davis made layup, assist by Tyrell Terry 33-40
19:06 +2 Will Richardson made layup 31-40
19:25   Personal foul on Oscar da Silva  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Oregon  
19:29   Bryce Wills missed layup  
19:49 +2 Chandler Lawson made layup, assist by Shakur Juiston 31-38
0.0   End of period  

1st Half
STNFRD Cardinal 31
OREG Ducks 36

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Will Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
6.0   Oscar da Silva missed jump shot  
35.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0 +2 Will Richardson made layup 31-36
51.0 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 31-34
1:15   Shot clock violation turnover on Oregon  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
1:17   Payton Pritchard missed layup  
1:35   Personal foul on Lukas Kisunas  
1:44   Personal foul on Bryce Wills  
1:52   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Anthony Mathis  
2:24   Turnover on N'Faly Dante  
2:24   Offensive foul on N'Faly Dante  
2:24   Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante  
2:26   Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Out of bounds turnover on Tyrell Terry  
3:05 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Pritchard 28-34
3:17   Personal foul on Isaac White  
3:32 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Oscar da Silva 28-31
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
3:44   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
3:46   Tyrell Terry missed jump shot  
4:07 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 25-31
4:12   Offensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
4:14   Shakur Juiston missed layup, blocked by Oscar da Silva  
4:31 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot, assist by Isaac White 25-29
4:37   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
4:56 +2 Shakur Juiston made layup 23-29
5:06   Personal foul on Tyrell Terry  
5:33 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup 23-27
5:48   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
5:55   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:29 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup 21-27
6:41   Turnover on Shakur Juiston  
6:41   Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:41   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:41   Commercial timeout called  
6:41   Shooting foul on Jaiden Delaire  
6:54 +2 Daejon Davis made layup 19-27
6:56   Offensive rebound by Daejon Davis  
6:58   Jaiden Delaire missed layup  
7:04   Lost ball turnover on Payton Pritchard, stolen by Daejon Davis  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
7:13   Daejon Davis missed layup  
7:27 +3 Addison Patterson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-27
7:34   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
7:36   Bryce Wills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56 +2 N'Faly Dante made layup, assist by Payton Pritchard 17-24
8:15   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Addison Patterson  
8:36 +2 Will Richardson made layup 17-22
8:42   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
8:44   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
9:04   Personal foul on Chandler Lawson  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Jaiden Delaire  
9:18   Addison Patterson missed layup  
9:45 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 17-20
10:04 +1 Addison Patterson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-20
9:45 +2 Oscar da Silva made layup, assist by Daejon Davis 17-20
10:04   Addison Patterson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04   Shooting foul on Spencer Jones  
10:17 +2 Lukas Kisunas made layup, assist by Bryce Wills 15-19
10:27 +2 Payton Pritchard made layup 13-19
10:32   Bad pass turnover on Jaiden Delaire, stolen by Payton Pritchard  
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +2 Will Richardson made layup 13-17
11:04   Lost ball turnover on Tyrell Terry, stolen by Will Richardson  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Tyrell Terry  
11:13   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Will Richardson  
11:30   Will Richardson missed layup  
11:47   Lost ball turnover on Lukas Kisunas, stolen by Will Richardson  
11:59   Offensive rebound by Lukas Kisunas  
12:01   Bryce Wills missed layup, blocked by Francis Okoro  
12:12   Personal foul on Payton Pritchard  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
12:32   C.J. Walker missed layup  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Will Richardson  
12:48   Daejon Davis missed layup, blocked by Will Richardson  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Payton Pritchard  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Shakur Juiston  
13:21   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
13:42 +2 Anthony Mathis made layup 13-15
14:13 +2 Tyrell Terry made jump shot 13-13
14:21   Defensive rebound by Isaac White  
14:23   Will Richardson missed jump shot  
14:41 +2 Oscar da Silva made jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 11-13
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:00   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:02   Oscar da Silva missed layup, blocked by Chandler Lawson  
15:02   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:02   Oscar da Silva missed layup  
15:08   Offensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
15:10   Daejon Davis missed layup  
15:34 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
16:03 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryce Wills 9-10
16:20 +2 Will Richardson made layup 6-10
16:25   Lost ball turnover on Daejon Davis, stolen by Will Richardson  
16:49 +2 Shakur Juiston made dunk 6-8
17:02   Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard  
17:04   Tyrell Terry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Shakur Juiston  
17:40 +3 Spencer Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daejon Davis 6-6
17:47   Defensive rebound by Oscar da Silva  
17:49   Payton Pritchard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Wills  
18:15   Traveling violation turnover on Chandler Lawson  
18:43 +3 Daejon Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrell Terry 3-6
19:12 +3 Payton Pritchard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Mathis 0-6
19:24   Bad pass turnover on Spencer Jones, stolen by Shakur Juiston  
19:43 +3 Anthony Mathis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shakur Juiston 0-3
20:00   Jumpball received by Oregon  
Key Players
D. Davis
1 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
42.2 Field Goal % 48.4
34.2 Three Point % 41.4
60.8 Free Throw % 76.2
  Personal foul on Bryce Wills 2:17
  Personal foul on Oscar da Silva 2:26
+ 2 Bryce Wills made jump shot 2:46
+ 2 N'Faly Dante made dunk 2:57
  Offensive rebound by N'Faly Dante 2:59
  Shakur Juiston missed layup 3:01
+ 1 Spencer Jones made 3rd of 3 free throws 3:13
+ 1 Spencer Jones made 2nd of 3 free throws 3:13
+ 1 Spencer Jones made 1st of 3 free throws 3:13
  Shooting foul on Shakur Juiston 3:13
  30-second timeout called 3:26
Team Stats
Points 62 69
Field Goals 22-46 (47.8%) 28-50 (56.0%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Total Rebounds 22 26
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 12 15
Team 4 1
Assists 16 10
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 12 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
O. da Silva F
16 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 20-10 313162
home team logo 13 Oregon 23-7 363369
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 20-10 70.2 PPG 35.9 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo 13 Oregon 23-7 75.7 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
13
O. da Silva F 16.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.6 APG 58.9 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 20.2 PPG 4.3 RPG 5.6 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
O. da Silva F 16 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 20 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
47.8 FG% 56.0
50.0 3PT FG% 52.6
85.7 FT% 42.9
Stanford
Starters
O. da Silva
D. Davis
S. Jones
B. Wills
T. Terry
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT