Coming off loss, No. 6 Kentucky faces Florida

  • FLM
  • Mar 06, 2020

No. 6 Kentucky seeks to avoid a losing streak ahead of the Southeastern Conference tournament, while Florida aims to solidify its postseason positioning when the two play Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

Kentucky (24-6, 14-3 SEC) had already sewn up the SEC regular-season championship ahead of Tuesday's 81-73 loss to Tennessee, but the Wildcats have plenty to play for in the final week. A month-long winning streak spanning eight games placed Kentucky in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats may still have a path to a top seed come Selection Sunday on March 15, but their margin for error narrowed considerably with the blown 17-point lead against the Volunteers.

"The game got physical and we couldn't compete," Kentucky coach John Calipari said in his postgame press conference. "It just got physical. We tried different ways to try to score and we just, we had nothing. Couldn't throw it to the post. Tried to open up the court, (were not) getting by people."

Kentucky was outscored 50-31 in the second half in its first loss since Feb. 1 at Auburn.

Florida (19-11, 11-6) was among the teams Kentucky beat during its eight-game streak, 65-59 in Lexington, Ky., on Feb. 22.

The Gators won five of six prior to that matchup and are 2-1 since. Florida bounced back from its own loss to Tennessee, 63-58, on Feb. 29 in Knoxville, Tenn., with a 68-54 win at Georgia on Wednesday.

"We have our deficiencies as a team, but our guys are resilient," Florida coach Mike White said in his postgame press conference. "They keep plugging away."

Keyontae Johnson led the Gators with 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win, while Noah Locke hit three 3-pointers en route to 17 points.

Johnson posted 19 points and nine rebounds in the prior meeting with Kentucky, but the Wildcats held Locke scoreless on five shots, all 3-point attempts, in 23 minutes.

At 10.5 points per game, Locke is one of four Gators averaging double-figures along with Andrew Nembhard (11.3), Kerry Blackshear Jr. (13.2) and Johnson (14.1).

Kentucky counters with its own double-figures scoring quartet, led by Immanuel Quickley's 16.2 points per game. The Wildcats also have Tyrese Maxey at 14.2, followed by Nick Richards (13.9) and Ashton Hagans (11.5).

Scoring was not an issue for Kentucky in its Tennessee loss, however. All four hit for at least 11 points, with Maxey's 21 leading the way. Rather, the Wildcats gave up 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) on the Volunteers' 3-point attempts, some 14 percent higher than the team's season-long yield of 30.3.

Whether from beyond or inside the 3-point arc, the common thread for Kentucky in defeat this season has been defensive lapses. Opponents scored an average of 74 points per game in each of the Wildcats' six losses. That's 10 points higher than their allowance in wins.

Conversely, Florida failed to score at least 60 points in five of its losses -- including the 58 it scored against Tennessee and its 59 against Kentucky.

2nd Half
UK Wildcats 37
FLA Gators 30

Time Team Play Score
1:22   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
1:24   Andrew Nembhard missed layup  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
1:50   Nick Richards missed fade-away jump shot  
1:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
1:53   Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne  
2:09 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 67-70
2:29 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot 67-68
2:41   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
2:43   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 65-68
3:03   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
3:05   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
3:34 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 63-68
3:53 +2 Nick Richards made jump shot 63-66
4:03   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
4:05   Scottie Lewis missed layup  
4:26   Commercial timeout called  
4:26   30-second timeout called  
4:36 +2 Keion Brooks Jr. made jump shot 61-66
4:49   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
4:51   Scottie Lewis missed jump shot  
5:20 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-66
5:20   Nick Richards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:20   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
5:39 +2 Dontay Bassett made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 58-66
6:09 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk 58-64
6:10   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
6:12   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
6:37   Traveling violation turnover on Noah Locke  
7:05 +1 Nick Richards made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-64
7:05 +1 Nick Richards made 1st of 2 free throws 55-64
7:05   Shooting foul on Omar Payne  
7:21   Commercial timeout called  
7:21   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
7:24   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Lost ball turnover on Omar Payne, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:40   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
7:42   Omar Payne missed layup  
8:10 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 54-64
8:19 +1 Scottie Lewis made free throw 51-64
8:19   Shooting foul on Johnny Juzang  
8:19 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup 51-63
8:37 +3 Keion Brooks Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 51-61
9:04 +1 Keyontae Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-61
9:04   Keyontae Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:04   Shooting foul on Immanuel Quickley  
9:24   Commercial timeout called  
9:24   30-second timeout called  
9:33 +3 Tyrese Maxey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Johnny Juzang 48-60
10:00   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
10:02   Tre Mann missed floating jump shot  
10:17 +2 Nate Sestina made dunk 45-60
10:22   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
10:24   Nick Richards missed layup  
10:37 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-60
10:37   Scottie Lewis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
11:09 +2 Nick Richards made dunk, assist by Tyrese Maxey 43-59
11:18 +2 Andrew Nembhard made layup 41-59
11:27 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 41-57
11:30   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
11:32   Nate Sestina missed dunk  
11:35   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
11:37   Nick Richards missed layup  
11:55 +1 Noah Locke made free throw 39-57
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Shooting foul on Nate Sestina  
11:55 +2 Noah Locke made hook shot 39-56
12:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:05   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
12:18 +1 Dontay Bassett made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-54
12:18 +1 Dontay Bassett made 1st of 2 free throws 39-53
12:18   Shooting foul on EJ Montgomery  
12:36 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-52
12:36 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 39-51
12:36   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
12:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-50
12:43 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 38-50
12:43   Shooting foul on Dontay Bassett  
13:13 +3 Andrew Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dontay Bassett 37-50
13:35   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
13:35   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
13:53   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
14:12   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
14:34 +2 Omar Payne made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 37-47
14:36   Personal foul on Nick Richards  
14:46   Scottie Lewis missed free throw  
14:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kentucky  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
14:51   Tyrese Maxey missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Johnny Juzang  
15:00   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Lost ball turnover on Tyrese Maxey, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:18   Personal foul on Scottie Lewis  
15:39   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:41   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07 +2 Nick Richards made dunk 37-45
16:29   Defensive rebound by Kentucky  
16:31   Keyontae Johnson missed jump shot  
16:47   Defensive rebound by Florida  
16:49   EJ Montgomery missed hook shot  
17:15 +2 Keyontae Johnson made layup, assist by Andrew Nembhard 35-45
17:32   Defensive rebound by Noah Locke  
17:34   Johnny Juzang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
17:46   Tyrese Maxey missed jump shot, blocked by Keyontae Johnson  
17:59   Bad pass turnover on Noah Locke  
18:13   Turnover on Nick Richards  
18:13   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
18:34 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 35-43
18:44 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 35-40
19:02   Offensive rebound by Kentucky  
19:05   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by EJ Montgomery  
19:10   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
19:24   Personal foul on Immanuel Quickley  
19:41 +2 Nick Richards made hook shot 32-40

1st Half
UK Wildcats 30
FLA Gators 40

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Florida  
2.0   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
4.0   Bad pass turnover on Johnny Juzang, stolen by Scottie Lewis  
20.0   30-second timeout called  
22.0 +2 Keyontae Johnson made driving dunk, assist by Tre Mann 30-40
40.0 +3 Johnny Juzang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keion Brooks Jr. 30-38
47.0   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
49.0   Tre Mann missed driving dunk  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
1:03   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
1:23 +2 Noah Locke made floating jump shot 27-38
1:48   Defensive rebound by Omar Payne  
1:50   Nick Richards missed layup, blocked by Omar Payne  
2:15 +2 Tre Mann made driving layup 27-36
2:34   30-second timeout called  
2:35 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 27-34
2:37   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
2:42   Tyrese Maxey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 25-34
3:18 +2 Immanuel Quickley made dunk 25-31
3:22   Offensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
3:24   Immanuel Quickley missed floating jump shot  
3:42 +2 Omar Payne made dunk 23-31
3:46   Offensive rebound by Omar Payne  
3:48   Scottie Lewis missed driving layup  
4:16 +3 Keion Brooks Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 23-29
4:42 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup 20-29
4:52   Defensive rebound by Florida  
4:53   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
5:24 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-27
5:24 +1 Scottie Lewis made free throw 20-26
5:24   Personal foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
5:38 +1 Nate Sestina made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
5:38 +1 Nate Sestina made 1st of 2 free throws 19-25
5:38   Shooting foul on Andrew Nembhard  
5:35   Offensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
5:37   Tyrese Maxey missed floating jump shot  
6:05   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
6:05   Lost ball turnover on Kerry Blackshear Jr., stolen by Tyrese Maxey  
6:20 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-25
6:20 +1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 17-25
6:20   Shooting foul on Noah Locke  
6:24   Bad pass turnover on Ques Glover, stolen by Keion Brooks Jr.  
6:44 +2 EJ Montgomery made hook shot 16-25
7:06   Defensive rebound by Keion Brooks Jr.  
7:08   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
7:22   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
7:22   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
7:50 +3 Noah Locke made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyontae Johnson 14-25
8:05 +3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot 14-22
8:16   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
8:18   Keyontae Johnson missed layup  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
8:29   Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:50   Personal foul on Nate Sestina  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Nick Richards, stolen by Andrew Nembhard  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Nick Richards  
8:52   Nick Richards missed layup  
9:11 +2 Ques Glover made reverse layup 11-22
9:34 +2 Johnny Juzang made jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 11-20
9:54 +1 Scottie Lewis made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
9:54 +1 Scottie Lewis made 1st of 2 free throws 9-19
9:56   Shooting foul on Keion Brooks Jr.  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Scottie Lewis  
9:58   Andrew Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
10:08   Immanuel Quickley missed driving layup  
10:27 +3 Ques Glover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 9-18
10:54   Turnover on Nick Richards  
10:54   Offensive foul on Nick Richards  
11:18 +1 Jason Jitoboh made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-15
11:18   Jason Jitoboh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:18   Commercial timeout called  
11:18   Shooting foul on Tyrese Maxey  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
11:41   EJ Montgomery missed jump shot  
12:08 +3 Scottie Lewis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 9-14
12:24   Defensive rebound by Jason Jitoboh  
12:26   Tyrese Maxey missed driving layup  
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Nate Sestina  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard  
12:50   Nate Sestina missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Nate Sestina  
12:58   Keyontae Johnson missed reverse layup  
13:17 +3 Nate Sestina made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrese Maxey 9-11
13:45   Out of bounds turnover on Scottie Lewis  
14:06   Turnover on Immanuel Quickley  
14:06   Offensive foul on Immanuel Quickley  
14:30 +2 Andrew Nembhard made jump shot 6-11
14:57   Defensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson  
14:59   Nick Richards missed layup  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:17   Traveling violation turnover on Keyontae Johnson  
15:33 +2 Immanuel Quickley made floating jump shot 6-9
15:45   Defensive rebound by Nick Richards  
15:47   Andrew Nembhard missed fade-away jump shot  
16:01 +2 Immanuel Quickley made jump shot 4-9
16:24 +2 Keyontae Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 2-9
16:31   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
16:33   Nick Richards missed hook shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Tyrese Maxey  
16:50   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed jump shot  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Noah Locke  
17:08   Noah Locke missed jump shot  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:21   Immanuel Quickley missed running Jump Shot  
17:41   Personal foul on Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
17:41   Defensive rebound by Immanuel Quickley  
17:43   Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed layup  
18:02 +2 Nick Richards made layup 2-7
18:20   30-second timeout called  
18:23 +3 Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard 0-7
18:30   Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.  
18:32   Nick Richards missed layup  
19:03 +2 Scottie Lewis made driving layup 0-4
19:26   Lost ball turnover on EJ Montgomery  
19:39 +2 Scottie Lewis made layup, assist by Keyontae Johnson 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Florida  
Key Players
A. Hagans
0 G
K. Blackshear Jr.
24 F
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
40.4 Field Goal % 44.2
26.7 Three Point % 32.1
81.2 Free Throw % 80.3
  Defensive rebound by Nick Richards 1:22
  Andrew Nembhard missed layup 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Omar Payne 1:48
  Nick Richards missed fade-away jump shot 1:50
  Offensive rebound by Nick Richards 1:50
  Nick Richards missed jump shot, blocked by Omar Payne 1:53
+ 2 Keyontae Johnson made driving layup 2:09
+ 2 Nick Richards made hook shot 2:29
  Defensive rebound by Kentucky 2:41
  Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:43
+ 2 Nick Richards made dunk 3:00
Team Stats
Points 67 70
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 25-47 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 8-13 (61.5%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Free Throws 9-10 (90.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 22
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 14 14
Team 3 3
Assists 10 14
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 18 12
Technicals 2 0
4
N. Richards F
19 PTS, 7 REB
23
S. Lewis G
19 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo 6 Kentucky 24-6 303767
home team logo Florida 19-11 403070
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Kentucky 24-6 74.5 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Florida 19-11 71.9 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
4
N. Richards F 13.9 PPG 7.8 RPG 0.2 APG 66.0 FG%
23
S. Lewis G 8.1 PPG 3.7 RPG 0.8 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Richards F 19 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
23
S. Lewis G 19 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
46.3 FG% 53.2
61.5 3PT FG% 53.8
90.0 FT% 76.5