UNC
DUKE

No Text

No Text

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 34
DUKE Blue Devils 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duke  
20:00   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2
19:28   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
19:04   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:41 +2 Armando Bacot made hook shot 2-2
18:11 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-5
17:46   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Duke  
17:30 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones 2-7
17:06 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 4-7
16:41 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 4-10
16:30 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 6-10
16:26 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 6-12
15:55 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 9-12
15:36   Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
15:23 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 11-12
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Cole Anthony  
14:55   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
14:46   Offensive foul on Jordan Goldwire  
14:46   Turnover on Jordan Goldwire  
14:46   Commercial timeout called  
14:23   Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Justin Robinson  
14:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 11-14
13:52   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:46   Out of bounds turnover on Armando Bacot  
13:33 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 11-17
13:18   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
13:14   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19
12:59 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 14-19
12:26   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
12:24   Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
12:16 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup 14-21
12:08   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21
11:59   Backcourt turnover on Justin Robinson  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:22   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:20   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:18   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21
11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21
11:00   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
10:48   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
10:28   Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
10:17   30-second timeout called  
10:01   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.  
9:59   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:53 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 20-21
9:49   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:45   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
9:45   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
9:29 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 20-23
9:13   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:11   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
9:07   Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Tre Jones  
8:58 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 20-26
8:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 22-26
8:16 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones 22-28
7:54 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 24-28
7:26   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:03   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:57 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 26-28
6:53   Personal foul on Andrew Platek  
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley  
6:36 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 28-28
6:14   Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
6:02   Leaky Black missed fade-away jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
6:02   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
5:42   Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
5:29   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
5:27   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:27   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
5:31   Justin Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:31 +1 Justin Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29
5:17   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
5:09 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 28-31
4:48   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:34   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:26   Justin Robinson missed layup  
4:24   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
4:19   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson  
4:02 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made floating jump shot 28-33
3:55   Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Tre Jones  
3:48   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34
3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
3:33   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Duke  
3:19   Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt  
3:10   Cassius Stanley missed layup  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
3:07   Personal foul on Cassius Stanley  
2:51   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley  
2:38   Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Garrison Brooks  
2:34   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:34   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
2:34   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
2:34 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 30-35
2:25   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
2:01 +2 Walker Miller made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 32-37
1:41   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
1:42 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38
1:41 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
1:35   Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller  
1:18   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
1:16   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:16   Shooting foul on Walker Miller  
1:16 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-40
1:16   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
1:08   Justin Pierce missed hook shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
1:05   Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
57.0   Offensive foul on Cole Anthony  
57.0   Turnover on Cole Anthony  
41.0   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
30.0   Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup  
28.0   Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.  
24.0 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 32-42
26.0   Personal foul on Tre Jones  
3.0 +2 Jeremiah Francis made jump shot 34-42
0.0   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 42
DUKE Blue Devils 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Vernon Carey Jr.  
19:30   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:23 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 36-42
19:09   Offensive foul on Tre Jones  
19:09   Turnover on Tre Jones  
19:01   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
18:59   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:55   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire  
18:49 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 36-44
18:28   Shooting foul on Justin Robinson  
18:28 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 37-44
18:28   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
18:03   Vernon Carey Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:39   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:39   Armando Bacot missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:39   Armando Bacot missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:24   Traveling violation turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:04   Shooting foul on Vernon Carey Jr.  
17:04 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 38-44
17:04 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-44
16:48   Jordan Goldwire missed driving layup  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:40   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
16:38   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:29   Armando Bacot missed dunk  
16:27   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
16:25 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 41-44
16:27   30-second timeout called  
16:27   Commercial timeout called  
16:22   Tre Jones missed jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:11   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
15:53   Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
15:40 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 43-44
15:15 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 43-47
15:03   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier  
14:39 +3 Cassius Stanley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 43-50
14:13 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 45-50
13:50   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
13:50   Commercial timeout called  
13:50 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
13:50 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-52
13:26   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
13:19 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 47-52
13:03   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
13:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
13:03 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
12:55   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
12:53   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:50 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 49-54
12:30   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
12:30   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:30 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-55
12:17   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
12:17 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
12:17 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-55
11:59   Offensive foul on Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:59   Turnover on Wendell Moore Jr.  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Javin DeLaurier  
11:36   Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
11:30   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11:28   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
11:23 +2 Justin Pierce made tip-in 53-55
11:15   Bad pass turnover on Tre Jones, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
11:07   Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier  
11:07 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
11:07   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:41   Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup  
10:39   Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:38 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk 54-57
10:23   Cole Anthony missed jump shot, blocked by Tre Jones  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.  
10:05   Vernon Carey Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Tre Jones  
9:57 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made layup, assist by Tre Jones 54-59
9:38 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 57-59
9:19 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Tre Jones 57-61
9:07 +2 Garrison Brooks made alley-oop shot, assist by Leaky Black 59-61
8:49  