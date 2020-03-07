20:00 Jumpball received by Duke

20:00 Shooting foul on Cole Anthony

19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1

19:44 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-2

19:28 Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Javin DeLaurier

19:04 Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot

19:02 Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot

18:41 +2 Armando Bacot made hook shot 2-2

18:11 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones 2-5

17:46 Garrison Brooks missed jump shot

17:44 Defensive rebound by Duke

17:30 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones 2-7

17:06 +2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot 4-7

16:41 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 4-10

16:30 +2 Cole Anthony made layup 6-10

16:26 +2 Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones 6-12

15:55 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 9-12

15:36 Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot

15:34 Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot

15:23 +2 Garrison Brooks made hook shot 11-12

15:01 Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Cole Anthony

14:55 Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot

14:53 Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.

14:46 Offensive foul on Jordan Goldwire

14:46 Turnover on Jordan Goldwire

14:46 Commercial timeout called

14:23 Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Justin Robinson

14:11 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 11-14

13:52 Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot

13:50 Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot

13:46 Out of bounds turnover on Armando Bacot

13:33 +3 Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire 11-17

13:18 Garrison Brooks missed jump shot

13:16 Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson

13:14 Shooting foul on Armando Bacot

13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18

13:14 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-19

12:59 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce 14-19

12:26 Tre Jones missed jump shot

12:24 Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier

12:16 +2 Javin DeLaurier made layup 14-21

12:08 Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier

12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21

12:08 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-21

11:59 Backcourt turnover on Justin Robinson

11:59 Commercial timeout called

11:37 Leaky Black missed jump shot

11:35 Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.

11:22 Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot

11:20 Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot

11:20 Cole Anthony missed jump shot

11:18 Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot

11:18 Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier

11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 17-21

11:18 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-21

11:00 Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:58 Defensive rebound by Leaky Black

10:48 Christian Keeling missed jump shot

10:46 Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley

10:28 Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot

10:26 Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks

10:17 30-second timeout called

10:01 Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.

9:59 Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot

9:53 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 20-21

9:49 Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup

9:47 Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot

9:45 Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson

9:45 Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire

9:45 Personal foul on Armando Bacot

9:29 +2 Cassius Stanley made jump shot 20-23

9:13 Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot

9:11 Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce

9:07 Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Tre Jones

8:58 +3 Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 20-26

8:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Cole Anthony 22-26

8:16 +2 Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones 22-28

7:54 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 24-28

7:26 Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley

7:26 Commercial timeout called

7:03 Brandon Robinson missed jump shot

7:01 Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks

6:57 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 26-28

6:53 Personal foul on Andrew Platek

6:51 Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley

6:36 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 28-28

6:14 Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black

6:12 Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks

6:02 Leaky Black missed fade-away jump shot

6:02 Defensive rebound by Tre Jones

6:02 Personal foul on Leaky Black

5:42 Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot

5:40 Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley

5:29 Cassius Stanley missed layup

5:27 Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.

5:27 Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks

5:31 Justin Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws

5:31 +1 Justin Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-29

5:17 Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot

5:15 Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.

5:09 +2 Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr. 28-31

4:48 Garrison Brooks missed jump shot

4:46 Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson

4:34 Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot

4:32 Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson

4:26 Justin Robinson missed layup

4:24 Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony

4:19 Leaky Black missed jump shot

4:17 Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson

4:02 +2 Vernon Carey Jr. made floating jump shot 28-33

3:55 Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot

3:53 Defensive rebound by Tre Jones

3:48 Shooting foul on Leaky Black

3:48 Commercial timeout called

3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 28-34

3:48 +1 Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35

3:33 Brandon Robinson missed jump shot

3:31 Defensive rebound by Duke

3:19 Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot

3:17 Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt

3:10 Cassius Stanley missed layup

3:08 Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling

3:07 Personal foul on Cassius Stanley

2:51 Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier

2:49 Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley

2:38 Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Garrison Brooks

2:34 Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones

2:34 Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks

2:34 Garrison Brooks missed layup

2:34 Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks

2:34 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup 30-35

2:25 Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks

2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36

2:25 +1 Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37

2:01 +2 Walker Miller made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 32-37

1:41 Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson

1:42 +1 Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws 32-38

1:41 +1 Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39

1:35 Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller

1:18 Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup

1:16 Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.

1:16 Shooting foul on Walker Miller

1:16 +1 Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 32-40

1:16 Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws

1:16 Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce

1:08 Justin Pierce missed hook shot

1:06 Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.

1:05 Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.

57.0 Offensive foul on Cole Anthony

57.0 Turnover on Cole Anthony

41.0 Tre Jones missed jump shot

39.0 Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.

30.0 Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup

28.0 Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.

24.0 +2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 32-42

26.0 Personal foul on Tre Jones

3.0 +2 Jeremiah Francis made jump shot 34-42

0.0 Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot

0.0 Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis