|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Duke
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cole Anthony
|
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-2
|
19:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Javin DeLaurier
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:11
|
|
+3
|
Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tre Jones
|
2-5
|
17:46
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duke
|
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Javin DeLaurier made layup, assist by Tre Jones
|
2-7
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Robinson made jump shot
|
4-7
|
16:41
|
|
+3
|
Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
4-10
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony made layup
|
6-10
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made dunk, assist by Tre Jones
|
6-12
|
15:55
|
|
+3
|
Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
9-12
|
15:36
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
15:23
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made hook shot
|
11-12
|
15:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Vernon Carey Jr., stolen by Cole Anthony
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Turnover on Jordan Goldwire
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Justin Robinson
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made dunk, assist by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
11-14
|
13:52
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Armando Bacot
|
|
13:33
|
|
+3
|
Justin Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goldwire
|
11-17
|
13:18
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Armando Bacot
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-18
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-19
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Pierce
|
14-19
|
12:26
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Javin DeLaurier
|
|
12:16
|
|
+2
|
Javin DeLaurier made layup
|
14-21
|
12:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-21
|
12:08
|
|
+1
|
Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-21
|
11:59
|
|
|
Backcourt turnover on Justin Robinson
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javin DeLaurier
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-21
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-21
|
11:00
|
|
|
Justin Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot, blocked by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup
|
20-21
|
9:49
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goldwire
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Armando Bacot
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made jump shot
|
20-23
|
9:13
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Tre Jones
|
|
8:58
|
|
+3
|
Tre Jones made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-26
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Cole Anthony
|
22-26
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Cassius Stanley made layup, assist by Tre Jones
|
22-28
|
7:54
|
|
+2
|
Cole Anthony made jump shot
|
24-28
|
7:26
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup
|
26-28
|
6:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Andrew Platek
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Cassius Stanley
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Armando Bacot made layup
|
28-28
|
6:14
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed layup, blocked by Leaky Black
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Leaky Black
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Justin Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
5:31
|
|
+1
|
Justin Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-29
|
5:17
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Tre Jones made layup, assist by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
28-31
|
4:48
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Justin Robinson missed layup
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Leaky Black missed jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Robinson
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made floating jump shot
|
28-33
|
3:55
|
|
|
Cole Anthony missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tre Jones
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Leaky Black
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-34
|
3:48
|
|
+1
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-35
|
3:33
|
|
|
Brandon Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duke
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Cassius Stanley missed layup
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cassius Stanley
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by Javin DeLaurier
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cassius Stanley
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Cassius Stanley, stolen by Garrison Brooks
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Tre Jones
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Garrison Brooks missed layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Garrison Brooks made layup
|
30-35
|
2:25
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks
|
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-36
|
2:25
|
|
+1
|
Tre Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
30-37
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Walker Miller made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony
|
32-37
|
1:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson
|
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-38
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Cassius Stanley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
32-39
|
1:35
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Walker Miller
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed layup
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Walker Miller
|
|
1:16
|
|
+1
|
Vernon Carey Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-40
|
1:16
|
|
|
Vernon Carey Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Justin Pierce missed hook shot
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Vernon Carey Jr.
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cole Anthony
|
|
57.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Cole Anthony
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed jump shot
|
|
39.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|
|
24.0
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. made layup
|
32-42
|
26.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tre Jones
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Francis made jump shot
|
34-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
Tre Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Francis
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|