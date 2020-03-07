No Text
WISC
IND
No Text
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Wisconsin
|19:35
|
|+3
|Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers
|3-0
|19:04
|
|Devonte Green missed jump shot
|19:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|18:42
|
|Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:40
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|18:29
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|18:27
|
|Offensive rebound by Indiana
|18:24
|
|+2
|De'Ron Davis made layup, assist by Justin Smith
|3-2
|17:55
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|17:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|17:44
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup
|17:42
|
|Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|17:38
|
|+2
|De'Ron Davis made layup
|3-4
|17:29
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Micah Potter
|17:11
|
|Lost ball turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis, stolen by Nate Reuvers
|16:52
|
|Micah Potter missed jump shot
|16:50
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|16:45
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made dunk
|5-4
|16:31
|
|+2
|Devonte Green made jump shot
|5-6
|16:10
|
|+3
|Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl
|8-6
|15:51
|
|+2
|Devonte Green made jump shot
|8-8
|15:30
|
|+3
|Nate Reuvers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Davison
|11-8
|15:04
|
|+3
|Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot
|11-11
|14:43
|
|Bad pass turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by De'Ron Davis
|14:39
|
|Devonte Green missed layup
|14:37
|
|Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|14:29
|
|Justin Smith missed layup
|14:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|14:25
|
|Jumpball received by Indiana
|14:25
|
|Lost ball turnover on Brevin Pritzl, stolen by De'Ron Davis
|14:25
|
|Commercial timeout called
|14:12
|
|Shooting foul on Aleem Ford
|14:12
|
|+1
|Devonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws
|11-12
|14:12
|
|Devonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|13:54
|
|+2
|Aleem Ford made jump shot, assist by Brevin Pritzl
|13-12
|13:32
|
|+3
|Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|13-15
|13:12
|
|Aleem Ford missed reverse layup
|13:10
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|13:00
|
|+2
|Devonte Green made jump shot
|13-17
|12:35
|
|Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12:33
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|12:25
|
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by D'Mitrik Trice
|12:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|12:10
|
|Personal foul on Joey Brunk
|12:02
|
|Double dribble turnover on Micah Potter
|11:42
|
|+3
|Jerome Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|13-20
|11:22
|
|Brad Davison missed jump shot
|11:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Indiana
|11:20
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:02
|
|Joey Brunk missed layup
|11:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|10:52
|
|Jumpball received by Wisconsin
|10:36
|
|Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter
|10:20
|
|Joey Brunk missed layup
|10:18
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|10:06
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|9:58
|
|Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|9:48
|
|+3
|Micah Potter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|16-20
|9:19
|
|Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers
|9:19
|
|+1
|Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|16-21
|9:19
|
|+1
|Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16-22
|9:00
|
|Shooting foul on Jerome Hunter
|9:00
|
|Aleem Ford missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9:00
|
|+1
|Aleem Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17-22
|8:28
|
|Bad pass turnover on Race Thompson, stolen by Brad Davison
|8:07
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|8:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Indiana
|7:39
|
|Justin Smith missed jump shot
|7:36
|
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin
|7:36
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:16
|
|Shooting foul on Rob Phinisee
|7:16
|
|Brad Davison missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7:16
|
|Brad Davison missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6:48
|
|De'Ron Davis missed layup
|6:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|6:36
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford
|19-22
|6:13
|
|+3
|Devonte Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|19-25
|5:41
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|5:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|5:34
|
|Offensive foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|5:34
|
|Turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|5:12
|
|+3
|Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|22-25
|4:50
|
|+3
|Justin Smith made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|22-28
|4:30
|
|+3
|Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Reuvers
|25-28
|4:11
|
|Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|3:58
|
|Race Thompson missed jump shot
|3:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|3:48
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|3:39
|
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Smith, stolen by Micah Potter
|3:27
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|3:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|2:56
|
|Personal foul on Micah Potter
|2:56
|
|Commercial timeout called
|2:48
|
|Justin Smith missed jump shot
|2:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|2:28
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|2:17
|
|Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Brad Davison
|1:56
|
|Jumpball received by Indiana
|1:56
|
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Wahl, stolen by Race Thompson
|1:44
|
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|1:28
|
|Personal foul on Devonte Green
|1:26
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|1:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|1:18
|
|Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Brad Davison
|1:18
|
|Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|1:01
|
|Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|33.0
|
|Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|9.0
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Wisconsin
|9.0
|
|30-second timeout called
|6.0
|
|Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice
|0.0
|
|Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|0.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Indiana
|0.0
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:41
|
|Aleem Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Green
|19:17
|
|+2
|Justin Smith made hook shot
|25-30
|18:59
|
|Micah Potter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|18:49
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed hook shot
|18:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|18:40
|
|Offensive foul on Micah Potter
|18:40
|
|Turnover on Micah Potter
|18:17
|
|Personal foul on Brad Davison
|18:05
|
|Devonte Green missed jump shot
|18:03
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|17:55
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed jump shot
|17:53
|
|Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|17:47
|
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|17:37
|
|Aleem Ford missed jump shot
|17:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Wisconsin
|17:20
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made dunk, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|27-30
|16:54
|
|De'Ron Davis missed hook shot
|16:52
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|16:39
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made layup
|29-30
|16:20
|
|Aljami Durham missed jump shot
|16:18
|
|Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|16:12
|
|+2
|Aljami Durham made layup
|29-32
|15:51
|
|Shooting foul on Justin Smith
|15:51
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:51
|
|+1
|Micah Potter made 1st of 2 free throws
|30-32
|15:51
|
|Wisconsin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:51
|
|+1
|Micah Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31-32
|15:35
|
|Shooting foul on Micah Potter
|15:35
|
|Joey Brunk missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15:35
|
|Joey Brunk missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|15:35
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|15:16
|
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee
|31-34
|14:54
|
|+3
|Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D'Mitrik Trice
|34-34
|14:31
|
|+2
|Rob Phinisee made jump shot
|34-36
|14:06
|
|Nate Reuvers missed dunk
|14:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|14:01
|
|Personal foul on Brad Davison
|13:56
|
|Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|13:49
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|13:47
|
|Offensive rebound by Justin Smith
|13:43
|
|+2
|Justin Smith made layup
|34-38
|13:43
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made layup
|36-38
|13:43
|
|Shooting foul on Joey Brunk
|13:43
|
|+1
|Nate Reuvers made free throw
|37-38
|13:14
|
|Race Thompson missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers
|13:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|12:49
|
|Lost ball turnover on Aleem Ford, stolen by Rob Phinisee
|12:42
|
|+2
|Rob Phinisee made layup
|37-40
|12:23
|
|Nate Reuvers missed turnaround jump shot
|12:21
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|12:13
|
|+2
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made hook shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|37-42
|11:58
|
|30-second timeout called
|11:58
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:53
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Brevin Pritzl
|11:53
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:42
|
|+2
|Aljami Durham made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee
|37-44
|11:13
|
|Nate Reuvers missed jump shot
|11:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|10:59
|
|Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|10:57
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|10:34
|
|Bad pass turnover on Trevor Anderson, stolen by Jerome Hunter
|10:21
|
|Personal foul on Nate Reuvers
|10:05
|
|+2
|Race Thompson made hook shot
|37-46
|9:45
|
|+2
|Brevin Pritzl made layup
|39-46
|9:29
|
|Rob Phinisee missed layup, blocked by Nate Reuvers
|9:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Brad Davison
|9:14
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed layup
|9:12
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|9:07
|
|Rob Phinisee missed layup
|9:05
|
|Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|8:56
|
|Rob Phinisee missed jump shot
|8:54
|
|Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|8:52
|
|Shooting foul on Aleem Ford
|8:52
|
|Race Thompson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8:52
|
|+1
|Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|39-47
|8:41
|
|+3
|Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aleem Ford
|42-47
|8:19
|
|Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:17
|
|Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|8:15
|
|Shooting foul on Micah Potter
|8:15
|
|+1
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|42-48
|8:15
|
|+1
|Trayce Jackson-Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42-49
|7:56
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed jump shot
|7:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|7:45
|
|Personal foul on Nate Reuvers
|7:45
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:45
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed free throw
|7:45
|
|Defensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|7:30
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Aleem Ford
|7:23
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made hook shot
|44-49
|6:53
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed jump shot
|6:51
|
|Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|6:51
|
|Personal foul on Aleem Ford
|6:51
|
|+1
|Race Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-50
|6:51
|
|+1
|Race Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|44-51
|6:43
|
|Personal foul on Aljami Durham
|6:34
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made hook shot
|46-51
|6:10
|
|Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:08
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|5:57
|
|+2
|D'Mitrik Trice made jump shot
|48-51
|5:37
|
|Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Micah Potter
|5:35
|
|30-second timeout called
|5:12
|
|Brevin Pritzl missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:10
|
|Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|5:08
|
|+2
|Micah Potter made hook shot
|50-51
|5:08
|
|Shooting foul on Race Thompson
|5:08
|
|+1
|Micah Potter made free throw
|51-51
|4:41
|
|Race Thompson missed jump shot
|4:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Brevin Pritzl
|4:09
|
|Brad Davison missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:07
|
|Offensive rebound by Micah Potter
|4:03
|
|+3
|Brad Davison made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Micah Potter
|54-51
|4:02
|
|30-second timeout called
|4:02
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:43
|
|Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup
|3:41
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|3:16
|
|Brad Davison missed jump shot
|3:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham
|3:04
|
|Justin Smith missed floating jump shot
|3:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|2:40
|
|Brad Davison missed jump shot, blocked by Aljami Durham
|2:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Race Thompson
|2:31
|
|Devonte Green missed layup
|2:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Race Thompson
|2:25
|
|Race Thompson missed layup
|2:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Micah Potter
|2:01
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:59
|
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|1:50
|
|Devonte Green missed floating jump shot
|1:48
|
|Defensive rebound by D'Mitrik Trice
|1:19
|
|+2
|D'Mitrik Trice made floating jump shot
|56-51
|1:15
|
|Full timeout called
|57.0
|
|+3
|Aljami Durham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Phinisee
|56-54
|27.0
|
|D'Mitrik Trice missed floating jump shot
|25.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Nate Reuvers
|20.0
|
|+2
|Nate Reuvers made tip-in
|58-54
|18.0
|
|Official timeout called
|11.0
|
|Shooting foul on Nate Reuvers
|11.0
|
|+1
|Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws
|58-55
|11.0
|
|+1
|Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws
|58-56
|9.0
|
|Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis
|8.0