IOWA
ILL

No. 23 Illinois, No. 18 Iowa clash with double bye on the line

  • FLM
  • Mar 07, 2020

Despite losing at No. 19 Ohio State on Thursday, Illinois heads into its final regular-season game on Sunday with plenty at stake.

The No. 23 Illini dropped to fourth place in the Big Ten Conference with the loss to the Buckeyes. And while Wisconsin's win on Saturday eliminated the possibility Illinois could earn a share of the conference championship, the Illini (20-10, 12-7) still have a huge incentive to win when they host No. 18 Iowa (20-10, 11-8).

A win would give the Illini a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said the Illini have to play with more urgency after allowing the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8) to outscore them 41-26 in the second half. Dosunmu was a one-man team against the Buckeyes, scoring most of his game-high 21 points on an efficient 9-for-14 shooting display against double teams, while his teammates combined to shoot 15-for-41 from the field.

"We gave up a lot of silly plays, but we know what we can do to fix it," Dosunmu said. "We're going to come out Sunday and try to get a win. That's all you can do at this point of the season. You can't pout.

"We came out playing like we were the last team in the league. We didn't have that urgency. But it's all good. The team knows what's at stake. We lost this one -- of course we wanted to win a Big Ten championship -- but we're on to the next. That's life. You've got to play your cards that are dealt. We lost this one, so we're ready for Iowa."

The Hawkeyes are also in contention for a double bye in the tourney after the Illini's loss. The winner of Sunday's game earns the No. 4 seed in the tourney, allowing them to bypass games in Thursday's second round and open in Friday's quarterfinals. If the Hawkeyes beat the Illini, they hold the tiebreaker for No. 4 spot over Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State.

Iowa is looking to build momentum after dropping two of its past three games, including a 77-68 decision to Purdue at home on Tuesday.

"(Purdue) played like they needed this game," Iowa junior center Luka Garza said. "You can't give up 21 offensive rebounds, especially when points off turnovers is 25-10. That's not a recipe for success."

The Hawkeyes defeated the Illini 72-65 on Feb. 2, with Garza leading the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Garza notched his 15th double-double with 26 points and 12 boards against Purdue. Garza broke Iowa's single-season scoring record in the loss but is more concerned with a bounce-back effort against the Illini.

"I don't think the effort was there," Garza said. "We had a couple where we fought back, but I don't think we fought back to the best of our abilities. We could have made a couple more runs at it. It's a tough one, especially after a loss like that at Purdue, to not have what we need to have. It's something we're going to learn from and it gives us more motivation for Sunday."

--Field Level Media

1st Half
IOWA Hawkeyes 41
ILL Fighting Illini 41

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
2.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
25.0   30-second timeout called  
32.0 +2 Riley Till made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 41-41
41.0 +3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 39-41
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Da'Monte Williams  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on CJ Fredrick  
1:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trent Frazier  
1:02   Turnover on CJ Fredrick  
1:02   Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick  
1:16 +2 Trent Frazier made layup 39-38
1:23   Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier  
1:39 +2 Da'Monte Williams made jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin 39-36
2:06 +2 Luka Garza made layup 39-34
2:10   Offensive rebound by Luka Garza  
2:12   Joe Toussaint missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery  
2:21   Trent Frazier missed layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
2:28   Joe Wieskamp missed layup  
2:42   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
2:42   Da'Monte Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:42 +1 Da'Monte Williams made free throw 37-34
2:42   Personal foul on Connor McCaffery  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
3:05   Luka Garza missed layup  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
3:29   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-33
3:51 +1 Joe Toussaint made free throw 36-33
3:51   Commercial timeout called  
3:51   Personal foul on Alan Griffin  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
4:17   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
4:36   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
4:38   Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Offensive rebound by Illinois  
4:53   Trent Frazier missed jump shot  
5:23 +1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
5:23 +1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
5:23   Personal foul on Kipper Nichols  
5:32 +2 Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 33-33
5:49   Personal foul on Joe Toussaint  
6:00   Turnover on Luka Garza  
6:00   Offensive foul on Luka Garza  
6:04   Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
6:26 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 33-31
6:48   Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams  
6:50   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
7:16   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier  
7:37   Luka Garza missed jump shot  
8:07 +2 Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot 33-28
8:12   Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
8:14   Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:44 +2 Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery 33-26
8:57   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
8:57   Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:57 +1 Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws 31-26
9:01   Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl  
9:01   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
9:03   Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +2 Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery 31-25
9:34   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
9:36   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Turnover on Cordell Pemsl  
9:57 +3 Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz 29-25
10:05   Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl, stolen by Kofi Cockburn  
10:23   Commercial timeout called  
10:23   Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili  
10:27   Luka Garza missed layup  
10:38 +3 Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams 29-22
11:02 +2 Bakari Evelyn made reverse layup 29-19
11:15 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin 27-19
11:43 +3 Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot 27-17
11:48   Offensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn  
11:50   Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Out of bounds turnover on Alan Griffin  
12:15 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-17
12:16 +1 Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws 23-17
12:16   Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Iowa  
12:28   Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams  
12:40 +2 Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot 22-17
12:58   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
13:00   Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl  
13:13   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28 +2 Luka Garza made dunk, assist by Joe Wieskamp 22-15
13:38 +1 Kipper Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
13:38 +1 Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 20-14
13:38   Commercial timeout called  
13:38   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin  
13:53   CJ Fredrick missed jump shot  
14:11 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Kipper Nichols 20-13
14:30 +3 Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 20-11
14:56 +2 Kipper Nichols made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin 17-11
15:14 +3 Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint 17-9
15:20   Defensive rebound by Luka Garza  
15:22   Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:30   Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot  
15:38   Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn  
15:40   Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:58 +2 Joe Toussaint made layup 14-9
16:05 +1 Kofi Cockburn made free throw 12-9
16:05   Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener  
16:05 +2 Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu 12-8
16:28 +3 CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 12-6
16:36   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
16:36   Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp  
16:38   Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint  
16:51   Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
17:02 +2 Ryan Kriener made hook shot 9-6
17:24 +2 Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Tyler Underwood 7-6
17:41 +2 Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick 7-4
17:46   Personal foul on Andres Feliz  
17:56   Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu  
17:56   Personal foul on CJ Fredrick  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu  
18:13   Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick  
18:31   Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza  
18:46 +3 Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp 5-4
19:06 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Andres Feliz 2-4
19:28 +1 Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
19:28 +1 Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
19:28   Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood  
19:43 +2 Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Tyler Underwood 0-2
20:00   Jumpball received by Illinois  
Key Players
L. Garza
55 C
A. Feliz
10 G
26.1 Min. Per Game 26.1
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
54.0 Field Goal % 47.1
35.9 Three Point % 27.7
64.1 Free Throw % 78.3
  30-second timeout called 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu 3.0
  30-second timeout called 25.0
+ 2 Riley Till made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 32.0
+ 3 Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier 41.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery 1:02
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Da'Monte Williams 1:02
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on CJ Fredrick 1:02
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trent Frazier 1:02
  Turnover on CJ Fredrick 1:02
  Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick 1:02
Team Stats
Points 41 41
Field Goals 14-26 (53.8%) 16-31 (51.6%)
3-Pointers 5-8 (62.5%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 15 14
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 11 8
Team 1 1
Assists 9 13
Steals 0 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 5 4
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 2 2
away team logo
55
L. Garza C
13 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
21
K. Cockburn C
10 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo 18 Iowa 20-10 41-41
home team logo 23 Illinois 20-10 41-41
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 18 Iowa 20-10 77.8 PPG 41 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo 23 Illinois 20-10 72.0 PPG 43.2 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
55
L. Garza C 23.7 PPG 9.9 RPG 1.1 APG 54.0 FG%
21
K. Cockburn C 13.4 PPG 8.8 RPG 0.6 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
55
L. Garza C 13 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
21
K. Cockburn C 10 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
53.8 FG% 51.6
62.5 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 71.4
Iowa
Starters
L. Garza
J. Toussaint
J. Wieskamp
C. Pemsl
C. McCaffery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 13 4 0 6/12 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 2 1 1 3
J. Toussaint 9 1 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
J. Wieskamp 3 3 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 2
C. Pemsl 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 2 0 3
C. McCaffery 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
L. Garza
J. Toussaint
J. Wieskamp
C. Pemsl
C. McCaffery
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 13 4 0 6/12 1/2 0/0 1 19 0 2 1 1 3
J. Toussaint 9 1 2 2/4 1/2 4/4 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
J. Wieskamp 3 3 3 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 2
C. Pemsl 2 3 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 9 0 0 2 0 3
C. McCaffery 2 1 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
B. Evelyn
R. Kriener
R. Till
J. Bohannon
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Evelyn 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
R. Kriener 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Till 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bohannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 14 9 14/26 5/8 8/8 10 85 0 2 5 3 11
Illinois
Starters
K. Cockburn
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Griffin
T. Frazier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 10 5 0 4/6 0/0 2/3 1 15 1 0 0 3 2
A. Dosunmu 5 4 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 3 2 2
G. Bezhanishvili 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Griffin 3 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
T. Frazier 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 1
On Court
K. Cockburn
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
A. Griffin
T. Frazier
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 10 5 0 4/6 0/0 2/3 1 15 1 0 0 3 2
A. Dosunmu 5 4 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 20 0 0 3 2 2
G. Bezhanishvili 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Griffin 3 1 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1
T. Frazier 2 1 1 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 1
On Bench
D. Williams
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 9 1 1 3/3 2/2 1/2 2 13 0 1 0 0 1
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 13 13 16/31 4/12 5/7 10 82 2 1 4 5 8
NCAA BB Scores