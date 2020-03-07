|
0.0
End of period
2.0
30-second timeout called
3.0
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
25.0
30-second timeout called
32.0
+2
Riley Till made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint
41-41
41.0
+3
Alan Griffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Frazier
39-41
1:02
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Connor McCaffery
1:02
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Da'Monte Williams
1:02
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on CJ Fredrick
1:02
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Trent Frazier
1:02
Turnover on CJ Fredrick
1:02
Offensive foul on CJ Fredrick
1:16
+2
Trent Frazier made layup
39-38
1:23
Lost ball turnover on Joe Toussaint, stolen by Trent Frazier
1:39
+2
Da'Monte Williams made jump shot, assist by Alan Griffin
39-36
2:06
+2
Luka Garza made layup
39-34
2:10
Offensive rebound by Luka Garza
2:12
Joe Toussaint missed layup
2:19
Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery
2:21
Trent Frazier missed layup
2:26
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
2:28
Joe Wieskamp missed layup
2:42
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
2:42
Da'Monte Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:42
+1
Da'Monte Williams made free throw
37-34
2:42
Personal foul on Connor McCaffery
3:03
Defensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
3:05
Luka Garza missed layup
3:27
Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
3:29
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:51
+1
Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-33
3:51
+1
Joe Toussaint made free throw
36-33
3:51
Commercial timeout called
3:51
Personal foul on Alan Griffin
4:15
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
4:17
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
4:36
Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
4:38
Alan Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:51
Offensive rebound by Illinois
4:53
Trent Frazier missed jump shot
5:23
+1
Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws
35-33
5:23
+1
Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws
34-33
5:23
Personal foul on Kipper Nichols
5:32
+2
Kipper Nichols made dunk, assist by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
33-33
5:49
Personal foul on Joe Toussaint
6:00
Turnover on Luka Garza
6:00
Offensive foul on Luka Garza
6:04
Personal foul on Giorgi Bezhanishvili
6:26
+3
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
33-31
6:48
Defensive rebound by Da'Monte Williams
6:50
Luka Garza missed jump shot
7:08
Commercial timeout called
7:09
Personal foul on Kofi Cockburn
7:14
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
7:16
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:35
Defensive rebound by Trent Frazier
7:37
Luka Garza missed jump shot
8:07
+2
Ayo Dosunmu made jump shot
33-28
8:12
Offensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
8:14
Ayo Dosunmu missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:44
+2
Luka Garza made layup, assist by Connor McCaffery
33-26
8:57
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
8:57
Kofi Cockburn missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:57
+1
Kofi Cockburn made 1st of 2 free throws
31-26
9:01
Shooting foul on Cordell Pemsl
9:01
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
9:03
Andres Feliz missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:21
+2
Luka Garza made hook shot, assist by Connor McCaffery
31-25
9:34
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
9:36
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:54
Turnover on Cordell Pemsl
9:57
+3
Da'Monte Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andres Feliz
29-25
10:05
Bad pass turnover on Cordell Pemsl, stolen by Kofi Cockburn
10:23
Commercial timeout called
10:23
Lost ball turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
10:25
Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili
10:27
Luka Garza missed layup
10:38
+3
Ayo Dosunmu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Da'Monte Williams
29-22
11:02
+2
Bakari Evelyn made reverse layup
29-19
11:15
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin
27-19
11:43
+3
Bakari Evelyn made 3-pt. jump shot
27-17
11:48
Offensive rebound by Bakari Evelyn
11:50
Joe Wieskamp missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:05
Out of bounds turnover on Alan Griffin
12:15
+1
Cordell Pemsl made 2nd of 2 free throws
24-17
12:16
+1
Cordell Pemsl made 1st of 2 free throws
23-17
12:16
Shooting foul on Da'Monte Williams
12:26
Offensive rebound by Iowa
12:28
Luka Garza missed layup, blocked by Da'Monte Williams
12:40
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili made hook shot
22-17
12:58
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
13:00
Luka Garza missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:11
Defensive rebound by Cordell Pemsl
13:13
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:28
+2
Luka Garza made dunk, assist by Joe Wieskamp
22-15
13:38
+1
Kipper Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-15
13:38
+1
Kipper Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws
20-14
13:38
Commercial timeout called
13:38
Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener
13:51
Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin
13:53
CJ Fredrick missed jump shot
14:11
+2
Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Kipper Nichols
20-13
14:30
+3
Joe Toussaint made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick
20-11
14:56
+2
Kipper Nichols made hook shot, assist by Alan Griffin
17-11
15:14
+3
Joe Wieskamp made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Toussaint
17-9
15:20
Defensive rebound by Luka Garza
15:22
Ayo Dosunmu missed jump shot
15:28
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
15:30
Kofi Cockburn missed hook shot
15:38
Offensive rebound by Kofi Cockburn
15:40
Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:58
+2
Joe Toussaint made layup
14-9
16:05
+1
Kofi Cockburn made free throw
12-9
16:05
Shooting foul on Ryan Kriener
16:05
+2
Kofi Cockburn made alley-oop shot, assist by Ayo Dosunmu
12-8
16:28
+3
CJ Fredrick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp
12-6
16:36
Personal foul on Andres Feliz
16:36
Offensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
16:38
Joe Toussaint missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:49
Defensive rebound by Joe Toussaint
16:51
Kofi Cockburn missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
17:02
+2
Ryan Kriener made hook shot
9-6
17:24
+2
Kipper Nichols made jump shot, assist by Tyler Underwood
7-6
17:41
+2
Luka Garza made jump shot, assist by CJ Fredrick
7-4
17:46
Personal foul on Andres Feliz
17:56
Bad pass turnover on Ayo Dosunmu
17:56
Personal foul on CJ Fredrick
18:11
Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu
18:13
Joe Wieskamp missed jump shot
18:29
Defensive rebound by CJ Fredrick
18:31
Ayo Dosunmu missed layup, blocked by Luka Garza
18:46
+3
Luka Garza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Wieskamp
5-4
19:06
+2
Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Andres Feliz
2-4
19:28
+1
Joe Toussaint made 2nd of 2 free throws
2-2
19:28
+1
Joe Toussaint made 1st of 2 free throws
1-2
19:28
Shooting foul on Tyler Underwood
19:43
+2
Kofi Cockburn made layup, assist by Tyler Underwood
0-2
20:00
Jumpball received by Illinois
