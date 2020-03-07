MEMP
HOU

No. 21 Houston eyes revenge in rematch with Memphis

  • FLM
  • Mar 07, 2020

Houston had the opportunity to stay tied with Tulsa atop the American Athletic Conference but the No. 21 Cougars came up short 77-71 at UConn on Thursday night.

The inability to win a meaningful game on the road despite three 3-pointers made in the last minute -- two by Quentin Grimes -- caused coach Kelvin Sampson to be pensive about the stature of his program.

"I do think we have a good program, but this is a long way from being a high-level team," Sampson said.

The Cougars' previous four losses in the AAC were by a total of six points. They lost two of their previous four conference games by a point to SMU and Memphis while beating conference leaders Tulsa and Cincinnati.

Houston (22-8, 12-5 AAC) hosts the rematch with Memphis (21-9, 10-7) in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday.

Grimes, who finished with 24 points against UConn, did not play when the Cougars lost 60-59 at Memphis on Feb. 22. He missed the game with a hip pointer.

Caleb Mills' jumper with four seconds left was off the mark in that game. Houston missed its final four shots.

In the loss Thursday at UConn, Houston also had a breakdown late when the Huskies went on a 9-0 run to pull away with less than five minutes left.

"We kind let ourselves get sped up whenever the crowd got into it," Mills said. "We've got to mature in that aspect of the game."

Memphis is coming off a 68-60 win over Wichita State in its season home finale on Thursday.

Tyler Harris had a season-high 19 points -- including five 3-pointers -- and Precious Achiuwa posted his 17th double-double of the season (14 points and 16 rebounds).

The Tigers, who have won four of their past five games, committed only seven turnovers against the Shockers.

Memphis has an opportunity to finish in the top four of the AAC, which would earn the Tigers a first-round bye of the conference tournament next week.

"The guys knew this was a big game we needed," coach Penny Hardaway said after the win over Wichita State. "They were locked in."

Memphis took care of the ball after committing 24 turnovers in last weekend's win at Tulane. The Tigers had only one turnover in the second half against Wichita State.

"We talked about taking care of the ball and getting back on defense," said Achiuwa, a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award.

In the win over Houston last month, Achiuwa scored 10 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 28.2 seconds left.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Half
MEMP Tigers 11
HOU Cougars 21

Time Team Play Score
7:03   Defensive rebound by Memphis  
7:05   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
7:13   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
7:43 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Harris Jr. 41-47
7:47   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
7:49   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:03   Personal foul on Damion Baugh  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
8:11   Malcolm Dandridge missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:11   Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:11   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
8:34 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 41-44
8:53   Turnover on Lester Quinones  
8:53   Offensive foul on Lester Quinones  
9:24 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 41-42
9:37   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:39   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
10:05   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
10:30 +2 Lester Quinones made layup, assist by Damion Baugh 41-39
10:36   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
10:38   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
10:50   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge  
11:02   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
11:20   Precious Achiuwa missed dunk  
11:36 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 39-39
11:50 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-37
11:50 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Boogie Ellis  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
12:03   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
12:20   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Houston  
12:25   Quentin Grimes missed layup, blocked by Damion Baugh  
12:37   Turnover on Damion Baugh  
12:37   Offensive foul on Damion Baugh  
12:52   Jumpball received by Memphis  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh  
12:54   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
13:21 +1 Damion Baugh made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-37
13:21   Damion Baugh missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:21   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
13:27   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
13:27   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
13:29   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
13:41   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:54 +1 Precious Achiuwa made free throw 36-37
13:54   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
13:54 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Lester Quinones 35-37
14:07 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot 33-37
14:20   Official timeout called  
14:25   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
14:27   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:40   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax  
15:04 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 33-35
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nate Hinton  
15:40   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Lester Quinones  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Houston  
15:55   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alex Lomax  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Harris, stolen by Nate Hinton  
16:26   Commercial timeout called  
16:26   30-second timeout called  
16:33 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 33-33
16:42   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
16:44   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:07 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 33-31
17:27   Defensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
17:29   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
17:47   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Lance Thomas, stolen by Nate Hinton  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
18:16   Fabian White Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:16 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-29
18:16   Shooting foul on Lance Thomas  
18:31   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
18:54   Bad pass turnover on Lance Thomas  
19:04   Official timeout called  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:06   Chris Harris Jr. missed layup  
19:21 +3 Lance Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 33-28
19:35 +2 Fabian White Jr. made layup 30-28
19:39   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:41   Fabian White Jr. missed layup, blocked by Lance Thomas  

1st Half
MEMP Tigers 30
HOU Cougars 26

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Boogie Ellis  
4.0 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-26
4.0 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-25
4.0   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
5.0   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
7.0   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
36.0   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
42.0   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
44.0   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
1:03   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:03 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 30-24
1:03   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
1:03   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
1:05   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
1:17   DeJon Jarreau missed layup  
1:36 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
1:53 +1 Justin Gorham made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
1:53 +1 Justin Gorham made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
1:53   Personal foul on Lance Thomas  
2:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-22
2:11 +1 Precious Achiuwa made 1st of 2 free throws 25-22
2:11   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
2:19   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
2:25   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
2:30   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
2:51   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:20 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-22
3:20 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-21
3:20   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Personal foul on Precious Achiuwa  
3:20   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
3:23   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
3:40 +3 Precious Achiuwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Boogie Ellis 24-20
3:46   Offensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
3:48   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:08   Lost ball turnover on Chris Harris Jr., stolen by Boogie Ellis  
4:08   Jumpball received by Memphis  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.  
4:10   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
4:28   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Personal foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas  
4:51   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
5:00   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
5:02   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12 +2 Fabian White Jr. made tip-in 21-20
5:18   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
5:20   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
5:20   Jumpball received by Houston  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Houston  
5:26   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41 +2 Lance Thomas made jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa 21-18
6:01   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
6:03   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
6:17 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 19-18
6:23   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
6:25   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:37   Offensive rebound by Houston  
6:40   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
7:06 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Boogie Ellis 16-18
7:25   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Lester Quinones  
7:40 +2 Lester Quinones made jump shot 14-18
8:08 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 12-18
8:18   Traveling violation turnover on Precious Achiuwa  
8:27 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-16
8:27 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 12-15
8:28   Personal foul on Boogie Ellis  
8:35 +2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Alex Lomax 12-14
8:44   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
8:53   Precious Achiuwa missed layup  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
9:13   Brison Gresham missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:10 +1 Brison Gresham made 1st of 2 free throws 10-14
9:10   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
9:10   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
9:12   Caleb Mills missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa  
9:33 +3 Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot 10-13
9:53   30-second timeout called  
10:03 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 7-13
10:21   Personal foul on Lester Quinones  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:22   Lance Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 7-11
10:54   Offensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
10:56   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
11:16   Commercial timeout called  
11:16   Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Harris  
11:46 +2 DeJon Jarreau made layup, assist by Nate Hinton 7-9
11:51   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
11:53   Boogie Ellis missed jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
12:11   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:25   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Lester Quinones  
12:39   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
12:39   Boogie Ellis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:39 +1 Boogie Ellis made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
12:39   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
12:47   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:53   Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Caleb Mills  
13:23 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made hook shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 6-7
13:43 +2 Precious Achiuwa made alley-oop shot, assist by Alex Lomax 6-5
13:48   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
13:50   Caleb Mills missed layup  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:01   Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris  
14:08   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
14:15   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:22   Personal foul on Malcolm Dandridge  
14:23   Personal foul on Tyler Harris  
14:37 +1 Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-5
14:37 +1 Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws 3-5
14:37   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
14:41   Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax  
14:43   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Offensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
14:52   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Malcolm Dandridge, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
15:01   Offensive rebound by Memphis  
15:03   Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot, blocked by Chris Harris Jr.  
15:20   Personal foul on Marcus Sasser  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Lester Quinones  
15:29   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:52   Personal foul on Alex Lomax  
15:52   Lost ball turnover on Alex Lomax, stolen by Marcus Sasser  
16:10 +1 Fabian White Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-5
16:10   Fabian White Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:10   Shooting foul on Damion Baugh  
16:12   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:14   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
16:14   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:14   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by Fabian White Jr.  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:32   Precious Achiuwa missed layup, blocked by DeJon Jarreau  
16:35   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
16:37   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot, assist by DeJon Jarreau 2-4
17:09   Traveling violation turnover on Lester Quinones  
17:24   Lost ball turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Lester Quinones  
17:24   Jumpball received by Memphis  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
17:33   Lester Quinones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:53 +2 Fabian White Jr. made jump shot, assist by Nate Hinton 2-2
17:59   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:01   Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:13   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
18:15   Nate Hinton missed jump shot  
18:26 +2 Precious Achiuwa made layup 2-0
18:29   Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
18:31   Lester Quinones missed jump shot  
18:39   Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis  
18:41   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
18:48   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:09   Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa  
19:37   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
Key Players
L. Thomas
15 F
D. Jarreau
3 G
23.3 Min. Per Game 23.3
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
41.4 Field Goal % 39.0
30.6 Three Point % 16.7
70.0 Free Throw % 79.8