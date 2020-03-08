MICH
No. 9 Terps seeks rebound vs. No. 25 Michigan

  • Mar 08, 2020

Maryland enters its final regular-season game feeling a bit shaken. Still, the Terrapins can claim at least a share of the Big Ten title with a victory over No. 25 Michigan on Sunday.

Heading into their final five games, the ninth-ranked Terrapins (23-7 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) were in excellent position to claim the regular-season title outright. But they've stumbled toward the finish line by losing to Ohio State, Michigan State and Rutgers. The lone victory during that span against Minnesota was achieved by a single point.

Rutgers defeated the Terrapins 78-67 while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.

"We're just not playing like our normal selves," sophomore forward Jalen Smith told The Washington Post. "We're letting a lot of things slip. A lot of our principles that we're supposed to abide by, we're not really following. We've just got to figure it out."

Coach Mark Turgeon said his team needs to get tougher mentally.

"It's really frustrating," he said. "I think it's just the weight of everything. There's been great weight on us all year. ... But we can't feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to go get it."

Maryland was brimming with confidence during a nine-game winning streak that elevated it to the top spot in the Big Ten. The Terrapins looked like a totally different team at Rutgers, trailing by 21 points with seven minutes remaining.

Turgeon is optimistic he can get his team playing at a high level once again.

"I love this team," Turgeon said. "We've got to get back to guarding. Got to look in the mirror and say, 'I'm a hell of a player,' and quit hanging our heads and stay connected. We're going to get fresh between now and Sunday."

The Terrapins are led offensively by the one-two punch of senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and Smith. Cowan is averaging 16.2 points and 4.6 assists, while Smith is averaging a double-double with 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Michigan (19-11, 10-9) got a chance to face last-place Nebraska on Thursday after two consecutive defeats. The Wolverines took advantage of the opportunity, cruising to an 82-58 home victory.

Forward Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Zavier Simpson also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.

Simpson and his fellow senior, center Jon Teske, were playing their last home game. Teske finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

"It feels like yesterday I was standing here my freshman year off a big game," Simpson said to the Detroit News. "Now this is my last game standing here at Crisler. I just want to embrace every single moment of it and embrace the rest of the season because it goes by quick."

While the seniors got a proper sendoff, the Wolverines are hoping to have a long run in the upcoming tournaments.

"We have two high-class, high-character guys," Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. "I'm not surprised by how their college experience has been. It's been a fun ride, but they know that it's not over. We still have a lot more season to play."

--Field Level Media

2nd Half
MICH Wolverines 25
MD Terrapins 21

Time Team Play Score
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:49   Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell  
8:01   Personal foul on Jalen Smith  
8:18 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 53-62
8:40   Defensive rebound by Maryland  
8:42   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
9:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-59
9:03 +1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 53-58
9:03   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
9:34   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
9:56 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-57
9:56   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:56   Shooting foul on David DeJulius  
10:20 +1 Isaiah Livers made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
10:20   Michigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:20 +1 Isaiah Livers made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
10:20   Shooting foul on Joshua Tomaic  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by David DeJulius  
11:04   30-second timeout called  
11:11 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 51-56
11:23   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
11:39   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:55   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
12:15 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 49-56
12:38 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 46-56
12:53 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 46-53
13:15 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 43-53
13:37 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 43-51
13:37   Shooting foul on Eric Ayala  
13:37 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 42-51
13:40   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Jon Teske  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
13:49   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:09 +3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 40-51
14:31   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
14:33   Jon Teske missed layup  
14:56 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-48
14:56   Jalen Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:56   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
15:19   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
15:29   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:49 +2 Franz Wagner made layup 40-47
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
16:00   Lost ball turnover on Eric Ayala  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
16:02   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Smith, stolen by Eli Brooks  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:21   Donta Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41 +2 Jon Teske made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 38-47
17:01 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 36-47
17:27 +2 Eli Brooks made jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 36-45
17:35   Bad pass turnover on Darryl Morsell  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
18:01   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Commercial timeout called  
18:11   30-second timeout called  
18:17 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 34-45
18:34 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 34-43
18:44 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 32-43
18:57   Offensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
18:59   Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:27 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup 32-41
19:36   Traveling violation turnover on Darryl Morsell  
19:50 +1 Jon Teske made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-41
19:50 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 29-41
19:50   Shooting foul on Donta Scott  

1st Half
MICH Wolverines 28
MD Terrapins 41

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
1.0 +3 Jalen Smith made 3-pt. jump shot 28-41
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-38
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 2nd of 3 free throws 27-38
4.0 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 3 free throws 26-38
4.0   Shooting foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
7.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
9.0   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed jump shot  
39.0   Lost ball turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Donta Scott  
1:00 +2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 25-38
1:09   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
1:11   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot, blocked by Jalen Smith  
1:29 +3 Darryl Morsell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 25-36
1:45 +2 David DeJulius made jump shot 25-33
2:13   Commercial timeout called  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
2:17   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35 +2 Isaiah Livers made layup 23-33
2:42   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
2:44   Eric Ayala missed layup  
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Darryl Morsell  
3:14 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 21-33
3:35 +2 David DeJulius made layup 21-31
4:02 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 19-31
4:20   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
4:38 +2 Austin Davis made layup 19-29
5:10 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 17-29
5:29 +2 Eli Brooks made layup 17-27
5:51 +2 Aaron Wiggins made dunk, assist by Jalen Smith 15-27
5:56   Lost ball turnover on Austin Davis, stolen by Jalen Smith  
6:12   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
6:14   Jalen Smith missed jump shot  
6:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Michigan  
6:57   30-second timeout called  
7:08 +2 Darryl Morsell made layup, assist by Donta Scott 15-25
7:25   Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell  
7:27   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:37   Commercial timeout called  
7:37   Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.  
7:54 +3 Aaron Wiggins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 15-23
8:15 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eli Brooks 15-20
8:23   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
8:25   Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins  
8:47   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:05 +2 Joshua Tomaic made layup, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 12-20
9:18 +3 David DeJulius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Davis 12-18
9:30   Turnover on Eric Ayala  
9:30   Offensive foul on Eric Ayala  
9:47   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
9:49   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins  
10:13 +2 Eric Ayala made jump shot 9-18
10:27   Turnover on Austin Davis  
10:27   Offensive foul on Austin Davis  
10:54 +2 Eric Ayala made layup 9-16
11:02   Offensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
11:04   Ricky Lindo Jr. missed layup  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Ricky Lindo Jr.  
11:16   Eric Ayala missed layup  
11:25   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Eric Ayala  
11:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
11:53 +1 Jalen Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 9-13
11:53   Commercial timeout called  
11:53   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr.  
12:09   Franz Wagner missed jump shot  
12:27 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 9-12
12:35   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
12:37   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:47   Aaron Wiggins missed jump shot  
13:08 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 9-10
13:31 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Darryl Morsell 7-10
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Eli Brooks, stolen by Aaron Wiggins  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
13:44   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:12   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:33   Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
14:52   Jon Teske missed layup, blocked by Jalen Smith  
15:12 +1 Donta Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-8
15:12 +1 Donta Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 7-7
15:12   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:34   Personal foul on Jon Teske  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
15:36   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
15:48   Jalen Smith missed jump shot, blocked by Jon Teske  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:07   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:07   Zavier Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:07   Shooting foul on Jalen Smith  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
16:22   Darryl Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Jalen Smith  
16:35   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55 +2 Eric Ayala made jump shot 7-6
17:17 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 7-4
17:33 +2 Jalen Smith made layup, assist by Eric Ayala 5-4
17:52 +2 Isaiah Livers made jump shot 5-2
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Cowan Jr., stolen by Franz Wagner  
18:22 +3 Franz Wagner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 3-2
18:44 +2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made jump shot 0-2
19:10   Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala  
19:12   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
19:21   Jalen Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20:00   Jumpball received by Maryland  
Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
47.8 Field Goal % 39.0
36.6 Three Point % 32.3
62.9 Free Throw % 80.2
  Shooting foul on Darryl Morsell 7:49
  Personal foul on Jalen Smith 8:01
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot 8:18
  Defensive rebound by Maryland 8:40
  Franz Wagner missed jump shot 8:42
+ 1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:03
+ 1 Darryl Morsell made 1st of 2 free throws 9:03
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers 9:03
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr. 9:32
  Isaiah Livers missed layup 9:34
+ 1 Jalen Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:56
Team Stats
Points 53 62
Field Goals 20-37 (54.1%) 24-41 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 6-15 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 22
Offensive 0 4
Defensive 12 17
Team 1 1
Assists 9 12
Steals 4 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 0
0
D. DeJulius G
13 PTS, 1 REB
25
J. Smith F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 25 Michigan 19-11 282553
home team logo 9 Maryland 23-7 412162
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Michigan 19-11 75.2 PPG 39.7 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 9 Maryland 23-7 71.4 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
21
F. Wagner G 11.4 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.0 APG 45.0 FG%
25
J. Smith F 15.4 PPG 10.5 RPG 0.8 APG 54.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
F. Wagner G 13 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
25
J. Smith F 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
54.1 FG% 58.5
35.7 3PT FG% 40.0
80.0 FT% 80.0
Michigan
Maryland
