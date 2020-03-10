|
Malik Fitts missed layup
19:34
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
19:28
+3
|
Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Haws
20-29
|
18:53
Tanner Krebs missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:51
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
18:42
Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
18:33
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup
20-31
|
18:07
Tommy Kuhse missed layup
18:05
Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
17:48
Personal foul on Tanner Krebs
17:34
Yoeli Childs missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:32
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
17:19
Traveling violation turnover on Dan Fotu
17:13
Lost ball turnover on Alex Barcello
17:05
Personal foul on Jake Toolson
16:56
+2
|
Jordan Ford made jump shot
22-31
|
16:42
TJ Haws missed layup
16:40
Offensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
16:40
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
16:40
Gavin Baxter missed 1st of 2 free throws
16:40
+1
|
Gavin Baxter made 2nd of 2 free throws
22-32
|
16:28
Offensive foul on Dan Fotu
16:28
Turnover on Dan Fotu
16:11
Yoeli Childs missed hook shot
16:09
Defensive rebound by Saint Mary's
|
16:09
Personal foul on Yoeli Childs
15:54
+2
|
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Jordan Ford
24-32
|
15:40
TJ Haws missed layup
15:38
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
15:38
Shooting foul on Dan Fotu
15:38
Commercial timeout called
15:38
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
24-33
|
15:38
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:38
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
15:12
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
15:12
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
14:55
+2
|
Jock Perry made hook shot
26-33
|
14:35
Personal foul on Alex Ducas
14:35
Bad pass turnover on TJ Haws, stolen by Jock Perry
14:35
+2
|
Tommy Kuhse made layup
28-33
|
14:35
+3
|
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gavin Baxter
28-36
|
13:51
Shooting foul on Connor Harding
13:51
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws
29-36
|
13:51
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-36
|
13:23
Lost ball turnover on Yoeli Childs, stolen by Tommy Kuhse
13:03
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:01
Offensive rebound by Jock Perry
13:00
+2
|
Jock Perry made layup
32-36
|
12:45
+3
|
Yoeli Childs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Barcello
32-39
|
12:32
Personal foul on Connor Harding
12:17
Malik Fitts missed jump shot
12:15
Offensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
12:11
Tommy Kuhse missed jump shot
12:09
Defensive rebound by Gavin Baxter
11:41
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:39
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
11:23
Malik Fitts missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:21
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
11:05
TJ Haws missed jump shot
11:03
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
11:03
Official timeout called
|
11:03
Commercial timeout called
|
10:38
+2
|
Dan Fotu made layup, assist by Alex Ducas
34-39
|
10:26
Personal foul on Alex Ducas
10:26
+1
|
Jake Toolson made 1st of 2 free throws
34-40
|
10:26
+1
|
Jake Toolson made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-41
|
10:14
Tommy Kuhse missed layup
10:12
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
10:12
Personal foul on Dan Fotu
|
10:12
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
34-42
|
10:12
Yoeli Childs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:12
Defensive rebound by Jock Perry
|
9:46
Personal foul on TJ Haws
|
9:46
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
35-42
|
9:46
Tommy Kuhse missed 2nd of 2 free throws
9:46
Defensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
9:29
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
9:27
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
9:19
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
|
9:17
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
9:08
Bad pass turnover on Jake Toolson
|
8:51
Shooting foul on Connor Harding
|
8:51
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 1st of 2 free throws
36-42
|
8:51
+1
|
Tommy Kuhse made 2nd of 2 free throws
37-42
|
8:33
Zac Seljaas missed layup
|
8:31
Defensive rebound by Tommy Kuhse
|
8:28
Commercial timeout called
|
8:28
Commercial timeout called
|
8:15
+2
|
Jordan Ford made jump shot
39-42
|
8:01
Lost ball turnover on Jake Toolson, stolen by Jordan Ford
|
7:56
+2
|
Jordan Ford made layup, assist by Tommy Kuhse
41-42
|
7:37
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
7:35
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
7:35
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Brigham Young
|
7:35
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws
42-42
|
7:35
+1
|
Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws
43-42
|
7:19
Offensive foul on Jordan Ford
|
7:19
Turnover on Jordan Ford
|
7:03
Yoeli Childs missed layup, blocked by Kyle Bowen
|
7:01
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
6:53
Personal foul on Gavin Baxter
|
6:53
Malik Fitts missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
6:53
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
44-42
|
6:38
TJ Haws missed jump shot
|
6:36
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
6:28
+2
|
Jordan Ford made jump shot
46-42
|
6:15
Personal foul on Kyle Bowen
|
6:15
Yoeli Childs missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
6:15
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-43
|
6:02
Jordan Ford missed jump shot
|
6:00
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
5:56
Shooting foul on Jordan Ford
|
5:56
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 1st of 2 free throws
46-44
|
5:56
+1
|
Yoeli Childs made 2nd of 2 free throws
46-45
|
5:38
30-second timeout called
|
5:38
Commercial timeout called
|
5:30
Alex Ducas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
5:28
Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
5:09
TJ Haws missed layup
|
5:07
Defensive rebound by Kyle Bowen
|
4:47
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Bowen, stolen by TJ Haws
|
4:22
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
4:20
Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|
3:57
Traveling violation turnover on Malik Fitts
|
3:57
Commercial timeout called
|
3:32
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
3:30
Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
3:30
+2
|
Zac Seljaas made layup
46-47
|
3:30
Shooting foul on Malik Fitts
|
3:30
+1
|
Zac Seljaas made free throw
46-48
|
3:23
Jordan Ford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
3:21
Defensive rebound by Jake Toolson
|
2:55
Jake Toolson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:53
Offensive rebound by TJ Haws
|
2:49
TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
2:47
Offensive rebound by Zac Seljaas
|
2:47
Official timeout called
|
2:34
Bad pass turnover on Zac Seljaas, stolen by Malik Fitts
|
2:14
Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|
2:14
Malik Fitts missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
2:14
+1
|
Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
47-48
|
1:51
+2
|
Yoeli Childs made layup, assist by TJ Haws
47-50
|
1:22
+2
|
Malik Fitts made jump shot
49-50
|
1:04
Yoeli Childs missed dunk, blocked by Malik Fitts
|
1:02
Offensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|
57.0
Yoeli Childs missed layup
|
58.0
Defensive rebound by Jordan Ford
|
50.0
Jordan Ford missed layup
|
48.0
Defensive rebound by Alex Barcello
|
44.0
30-second timeout called
|
25.0
