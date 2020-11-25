|
4:03
TV timeout
4:08
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
4:10
Landers Nolley II misses two point layup
4:34
Josh Anderson turnover (lost ball)
4:37
Josh Anderson offensive rebound
4:39
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
4:39
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
4:42
Boogie Ellis blocks Taveion Hollingsworth's two point jump shot
5:03
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
5:05
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
5:28
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point hook shot (Kenny Cooper assists)
57-60
|
5:59
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
57-58
|
6:14
+2
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point jump shot
55-58
|
6:47
+3
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
55-56
|
7:05
Tigers defensive rebound
7:07
Charles Bassey misses two point layup
7:30
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Moussa Cisse assists)
52-56
|
7:41
+1
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
50-56
|
7:41
+1
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-55
|
7:41
Moussa Cisse personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
D.J. Jeffries turnover
7:58
D.J. Jeffries offensive foul (Luke Frampton draws the foul)
8:15
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
8:15
Kenny Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:15
Alex Lomax personal foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
8:24
+2
Moussa Cisse makes two point dunk (Landers Nolley II assists)
50-54
|
8:40
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point jump shot (Luke Frampton assists)
48-54
|
8:43
Landers Nolley II personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
9:00
Landers Nolley II turnover (lost ball)
9:08
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point layup
48-52
|
9:11
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
9:13
Charles Bassey misses two point alley-oop layup
9:31
Lester Quinones personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
9:31
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
9:33
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
9:55
Charles Bassey turnover
9:55
Charles Bassey offensive foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
9:58
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-50
|
9:58
+1
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
47-50
|
9:58
Luke Frampton shooting foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
10:05
Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball)
10:10
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
10:12
Charles Bassey blocks D.J. Jeffries's two point layup
10:32
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
10:32
Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:32
Charles Bassey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:34
Lester Quinones shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
10:52
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
10:52
Alex Lomax misses regular free throw 2 of 2
10:52
+1
Alex Lomax makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-50
|
10:52
Dayvion McKnight shooting foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
10:59
Kevin Osawe turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
11:15
Lester Quinones turnover (lost ball)
11:17
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
11:19
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
11:42
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point jump shot
45-50
|
11:51
TV timeout
11:51
Tigers defensive rebound
11:51
Boogie Ellis blocks Carson Williams's two point layup
12:02
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
12:04
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
12:11
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
12:13
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
12:22
Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
12:24
Boogie Ellis misses two point jump shot
12:36
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
12:38
Boogie Ellis blocks Dayvion McKnight's two point layup
12:57
Kevin Osawe defensive rebound
12:57
Boogie Ellis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:57
Dayvion McKnight shooting foul (Boogie Ellis draws the foul)
12:57
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point layup
43-50
|
12:57
+1
Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-50
|
12:57
+1
Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-49
|
12:57
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
13:19
+2
Landers Nolley II makes two point jump shot
41-48
|
13:30
+1
Carson Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-48
|
13:30
+1
Carson Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-47
|
13:30
Lance Thomas shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
13:53
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
13:55
Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
14:15
+3
Charles Bassey makes three point jump shot (Josh Anderson assists)
39-46
|
14:29
Malcolm Dandridge turnover
14:29
Malcolm Dandridge offensive foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
14:36
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
14:38
Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot
15:05
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
15:07
Damion Baugh misses two point jump shot
15:20
TV timeout
15:20
Kenny Cooper personal foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
15:41
+3
Kenny Cooper makes three point jump shot (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
39-43
|
15:49
+2
Damion Baugh makes two point alley-oop dunk (Alex Lomax assists)
39-40
|
15:52
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
15:54
Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot
16:04
Taveion Hollingsworth defensive rebound
16:06
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
16:15
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
16:17
Josh Anderson misses two point layup
16:24
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
16:26
Alex Lomax misses two point jump shot
16:37
Kenny Cooper personal foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
16:37
D.J. Jeffries offensive rebound
16:37
Lester Quinones misses two point jump shot
16:46
Charles Bassey personal foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
17:07
+2
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point jump shot
37-40
|
17:32
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point jump shot
37-38
|
17:42
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point layup (Kenny Cooper assists)
35-38
|
17:51
Carson Williams defensive rebound
17:53
Charles Bassey blocks Landers Nolley II's two point layup
18:03
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
18:05
Carson Williams misses two point layup
18:21
Carson Williams defensive rebound
18:23
Charles Bassey blocks Moussa Cisse's two point layup
18:43
+2
Josh Anderson makes two point layup (Kenny Cooper assists)
35-36
|
18:56
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
18:58
Moussa Cisse blocks Taveion Hollingsworth's two point layup
19:03
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
19:05
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
19:18
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
19:20
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
19:48
Landers Nolley II turnover (traveling)
|