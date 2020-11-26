SDAKST
UTAHST

1st Half
SDAKST
Jackrabbits
44
UTAHST
Aggies
27

Time Team Play Score
1:18   Aggies defensive rebound  
1:20   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound  
1:33   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
1:42   Aggies 30 second timeout  
1:45 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Noah Freidel assists) 44-27
1:50   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
1:52   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
2:18 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Charlie Easley assists) 41-27
2:35   Douglas Wilson defensive rebound  
2:37   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
2:54   Noah Freidel kicked ball violation  
3:06   Aggies 30 second timeout  
3:06 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup 38-27
3:06   Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (Baylor Scheierman steals)  
3:24 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 36-27
3:26   Douglas Wilson offensive rebound  
3:28   Charlie Easley misses two point layup  
3:34   Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball)  
3:42   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
3:44   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
4:13   Alex Arians turnover  
4:13   Alex Arians offensive foul  
4:18   Alex Arians offensive rebound  
4:18   Alex Arians misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:18   Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)  
4:38 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 34-27
5:05 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 34-24
5:23   Marco Anthony turnover (traveling)  
5:40 +2 Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 31-24
5:48 +1 Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-24
5:48   Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:48   David Wingett shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
5:54   Sean Bairstow defensive rebound  
5:56   Neemias Queta blocks Luke Appel's two point layup  
6:21   Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (David Wingett steals)  
6:31 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-23
6:31 +1 Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-23
6:31   TV timeout  
6:31   Rollie Worster shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)  
6:59 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot 27-23
7:12 +2 Alex Arians makes two point jump shot 27-20
7:32 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point hook shot 25-20
7:53 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Noah Freidel assists) 25-18
7:59   Luke Appel defensive rebound  
8:01   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
8:06   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
8:08   Noah Freidel misses two point layup  
8:23 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 22-18
8:25   Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
8:26   Aggies offensive rebound  
8:28   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
8:36 +1 Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-16
8:36 +1 Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-16
8:36   Justin Bean shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
8:55 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 20-16
9:09   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:11   Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot  
9:24   Justin Bean personal foul (Charlie Easley draws the foul)  
9:24   Jackrabbits defensive rebound  
9:26   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
9:31   Douglas Wilson personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
9:37   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
9:39   Alex Arians misses three point jump shot  
9:42   Neemias Queta personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)  
10:02   Steven Ashworth personal foul (Matt Mims draws the foul)  
10:17 +3 Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 20-13
10:35   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
10:37   Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Steven Ashworth turnover (traveling)  
11:00 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 20-10
11:04   David Wingett defensive rebound  
11:06   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
11:22   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
11:24   David Wingett misses two point alley-oop dunk  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:50 +2 Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot 18-10
12:09 +2 Charlie Easley makes two point layup 18-8
12:22   Charlie Easley defensive rebound  
12:24   Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot  
12:32   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
12:34   Douglas Wilson misses two point hook shot  
12:49   Trevin Dorius turnover  
12:49   Trevin Dorius offensive foul (David Wingett draws the foul)  
12:56   Matt Dentlinger turnover (bad pass) (Steven Ashworth steals)  
13:08   Charlie Easley defensive rebound  
13:10   Matt Dentlinger blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup  
13:39   TV timeout  
13:39   Noah Freidel personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
13:39   Aggies defensive rebound  
13:41   Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot  
14:08 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 16-8
14:25 +3 Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 16-6
14:46 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists) 13-6
14:59   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
15:01   Neemias Queta blocks Alex Arians's two point layup  
15:27   Alex Arians defensive rebound  
15:29   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
15:44   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
16:18 +3 Alex Arians makes three point jump shot 13-4
16:48   Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)  
17:11 +3 Alex Arians makes three point jump shot (Matt Dentlinger assists) 10-4
17:22   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
17:24   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
17:46   Noah Freidel shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
17:59 +3 Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists) 7-4
18:20   Noah Freidel defensive rebound  
18:22   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
18:42 +2 Douglas Wilson makes two point layup 4-4
19:03 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 2-4
19:16 +2 Noah Freidel makes two point layup (Matt Dentlinger assists) 2-2
19:30 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Neemias Queta vs. Douglas Wilson (Rollie Worster gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 44 27
Field Goals 16-28 (57.1%) 11-24 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 8-12 (66.7%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 13
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 10 9
Team 1 3
Assists 9 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 2 8
Fouls 6 7
Technicals 0 0
S. Dak. St.
Starters
B. Scheierman
A. Arians
D. Wilson
N. Freidel
M. Dentlinger
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Scheierman 19 1 0 7/10 5/8 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
A. Arians 8 2 0 3/5 2/3 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
D. Wilson 8 2 4 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 1 1
N. Freidel 7 3 2 2/4 1/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 3
M. Dentlinger 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 0 0
Utah St.
Starters
R. Worster
M. Anthony
N. Queta
J. Bean
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Worster 7 1 1 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Anthony 6 0 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
N. Queta 4 5 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 2 2 1 4
J. Bean 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Miller 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
