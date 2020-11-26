|
1:18
Aggies defensive rebound
1:20
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
1:31
Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
1:33
Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
1:42
Aggies 30 second timeout
1:45
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Noah Freidel assists)
44-27
|
1:50
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
1:52
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
2:18
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Charlie Easley assists)
41-27
|
2:35
Douglas Wilson defensive rebound
2:37
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
2:54
Noah Freidel kicked ball violation
3:06
Aggies 30 second timeout
3:06
+2
|
Baylor Scheierman makes two point layup
38-27
|
3:06
Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball) (Baylor Scheierman steals)
3:24
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup
36-27
|
3:26
Douglas Wilson offensive rebound
3:28
Charlie Easley misses two point layup
3:34
Sean Bairstow turnover (lost ball)
3:42
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
3:44
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
3:59
TV timeout
3:59
Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
4:13
Alex Arians turnover
4:13
Alex Arians offensive foul
4:18
Alex Arians offensive rebound
4:18
Alex Arians misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:18
Steven Ashworth shooting foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
4:38
+3
|
Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
34-27
|
5:05
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
34-24
|
5:23
Marco Anthony turnover (traveling)
5:40
+2
|
Baylor Scheierman makes two point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
31-24
|
5:48
+1
|
Sean Bairstow makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-24
|
5:48
Sean Bairstow misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:48
David Wingett shooting foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
5:54
Sean Bairstow defensive rebound
5:56
Neemias Queta blocks Luke Appel's two point layup
6:21
Sean Bairstow turnover (bad pass) (David Wingett steals)
6:31
+1
|
Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-23
|
6:31
+1
|
Noah Freidel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-23
|
6:31
TV timeout
6:31
Rollie Worster shooting foul (Noah Freidel draws the foul)
6:59
+3
|
Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot
27-23
|
7:12
+2
|
Alex Arians makes two point jump shot
27-20
|
7:32
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point hook shot
25-20
|
7:53
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Noah Freidel assists)
25-18
|
7:59
Luke Appel defensive rebound
8:01
Marco Anthony misses two point layup
8:06
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
8:08
Noah Freidel misses two point layup
8:23
+2
|
Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
22-18
|
8:25
Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
8:26
Aggies offensive rebound
8:28
Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
8:36
+1
|
Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-16
|
8:36
+1
|
Douglas Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-16
|
8:36
Justin Bean shooting foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
8:55
+3
|
Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
20-16
|
9:09
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
9:11
Noah Freidel misses two point jump shot
9:24
Justin Bean personal foul (Charlie Easley draws the foul)
9:24
Jackrabbits defensive rebound
9:26
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
9:31
Douglas Wilson personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
9:37
Brock Miller defensive rebound
9:39
Alex Arians misses three point jump shot
9:42
Neemias Queta personal foul (Douglas Wilson draws the foul)
10:02
Steven Ashworth personal foul (Matt Mims draws the foul)
10:17
+3
|
Marco Anthony makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
20-13
|
10:35
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
10:37
Douglas Wilson misses two point jump shot
10:52
Steven Ashworth turnover (traveling)
11:00
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup
20-10
|
11:04
David Wingett defensive rebound
11:06
Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
11:22
Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
11:24
David Wingett misses two point alley-oop dunk
11:26
TV timeout
11:50
+2
|
Alphonso Anderson makes two point jump shot
18-10
|
12:09
+2
|
Charlie Easley makes two point layup
18-8
|
12:22
Charlie Easley defensive rebound
12:24
Alphonso Anderson misses three point jump shot
12:32
Rollie Worster defensive rebound
12:34
Douglas Wilson misses two point hook shot
12:49
Trevin Dorius turnover
12:49
Trevin Dorius offensive foul (David Wingett draws the foul)
12:56
Matt Dentlinger turnover (bad pass) (Steven Ashworth steals)
13:08
Charlie Easley defensive rebound
13:10
Matt Dentlinger blocks Trevin Dorius's two point layup
13:39
TV timeout
13:39
Noah Freidel personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
13:39
Aggies defensive rebound
13:41
Baylor Scheierman misses three point jump shot
14:08
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point layup
16-8
|
14:25
+3
|
Noah Freidel makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
16-6
|
14:46
+2
|
Justin Bean makes two point layup (Sean Bairstow assists)
13-6
|
14:59
Neemias Queta defensive rebound
15:01
Neemias Queta blocks Alex Arians's two point layup
15:27
Alex Arians defensive rebound
15:29
Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
15:42
Neemias Queta offensive rebound
15:44
Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
16:18
+3
|
Alex Arians makes three point jump shot
13-4
|
16:48
Neemias Queta turnover (traveling)
17:11
+3
|
Alex Arians makes three point jump shot (Matt Dentlinger assists)
10-4
|
17:22
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
17:24
Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
17:46
Noah Freidel shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
17:59
+3
|
Baylor Scheierman makes three point jump shot (Douglas Wilson assists)
7-4
|
18:20
Noah Freidel defensive rebound
18:22
Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
18:42
+2
|
Douglas Wilson makes two point layup
4-4
|
19:03
+2
|
Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
2-4
|
19:16
+2
|
Noah Freidel makes two point layup (Matt Dentlinger assists)
2-2
|
19:30
+2
|
Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot
0-2
|
20:00
Neemias Queta vs. Douglas Wilson (Rollie Worster gains possession)
|