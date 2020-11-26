SIUE
LSU

2nd Half
SIUE
Cougars
34
LSU
Tigers
26

Time Team Play Score
7:22   Lamar Wright personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)  
7:34   Javonte Smart defensive rebound  
7:36   Desmond Polk misses two point jump shot  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Cameron Thomas turnover  
7:59   Cameron Thomas offensive foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)  
7:59   Lamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Trendon Watford steals)  
8:06 +1 Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 1 68-75
8:06   Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)  
8:06 +2 Darius Days makes two point layup (Trendon Watford assists) 68-74
8:19   Mike Adewunmi personal foul (Darius Days draws the foul)  
8:36 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 1 68-72
8:36   Darius Days shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
8:36 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists) 67-72
8:40 +2 Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot 65-72
8:40   Trendon Watford offensive rebound  
8:42   Eric Gaines misses two point layup  
8:50   Mike Adewunmi turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)  
8:54 +1 Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 1 65-70
8:54   Iziah James shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)  
8:54 +2 Darius Days makes two point driving layup (Trendon Watford assists) 65-69
9:12 +3 Iziah James makes three point jump shot 65-67
9:45 +2 Darius Days makes two point driving layup 62-67
10:04 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 62-65
10:04 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-65
10:04   Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
10:09 +3 Shareef O'Neal makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists) 60-65
10:28   Shamar Wright personal foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)  
10:28   Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound  
10:30   Cam Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:54   Javonte Smart turnover  
10:54   Javonte Smart offensive foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
11:18   TV timeout  
11:18   Cam Williams turnover  
11:18   Cam Williams offensive foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
11:20   Cam Williams defensive rebound  
11:22   Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot  
11:49 +2 Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point jump shot (Iziah James assists) 60-62
12:05   Shareef O'Neal turnover (traveling)  
12:05   Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound  
12:05   Cam Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:05 +1 Cam Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-62
12:05   Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)  
12:21   TV timeout  
12:21   Tigers 60 second timeout  
12:21 +3 Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists) 57-62
12:44 +3 Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists) 57-59
12:52   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
12:54   Philip Pepple Jr. blocks Trendon Watford's two point driving layup  
13:08 +2 Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point tip shot 54-59
13:13   Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound  
13:15   Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot  
13:36   Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)  
14:00 +2 Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point dunk (Cam Williams assists) 52-59
14:10   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
14:12   Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot  
14:29   Sidney Wilson turnover  
14:29   Sidney Wilson offensive foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)  
14:31   Sidney Wilson defensive rebound  
14:33   Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot  
14:49   Javonte Smart defensive rebound  
14:51   Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot  
15:07   TV timeout  
15:24 +3 Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists) 50-59
15:36 +2 Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point putback dunk 50-56
15:43   Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound  
15:45   Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Javonte Smart personal foul  
16:00   Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound  
16:02   Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot  
16:11   Sidney Wilson defensive rebound  
16:13   Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot  
16:34 +1 Shamar Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-56
16:34 +1 Shamar Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-56
16:34   Trendon Watford shooting foul (Shamar Wright draws the foul)  
16:49 +2 Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot 46-56
16:55   Trendon Watford offensive rebound  
16:57   Mike Adewunmi blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot  
17:19 +3 Shamar Wright makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists) 46-54
17:42 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes technical free throw 2 of 2 43-54
17:42 +1 Mike Adewunmi makes technical free throw 1 of 2 42-54
17:43   Javonte Smart technical foul  
17:43 +3 Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists) 41-54
17:56 +3 Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists) 41-51
18:18   Philip Pepple Jr. defensive rebound  
18:20   Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot  
18:39 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point driving layup 38-51
19:01   Aundre Hyatt turnover (out of bounds)  
19:19 +2 Shamar Wright makes two point turnaround jump shot 36-51
19:42 +2 Darius Days makes two point reverse layup 34-51

1st Half
SIUE
Cougars
34
LSU
Tigers
49

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:27 +2 Cameron Thomas makes two point layup (Javonte Smart assists) 34-49
0:31   Javonte Smart defensive rebound  
0:33   Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot  
0:56   Philip Pepple Jr. defensive rebound  
0:56   Mwani Wilkinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:56 +1 Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-47
0:56   Lamar Wright personal foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)  
0:56   Cameron Thomas defensive rebound  
0:58   Cam Williams misses three point jump shot  
1:16   Shareef O'Neal personal foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)  
1:23   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
1:25   Lamar Wright blocks Shareef O'Neal's two point jump shot  
1:38   Tigers defensive rebound  
1:40   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
1:58 +1 Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-46
1:58 +1 Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-45
1:58   Shamar Wright personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)  
2:20 +2 Desmond Polk makes two point driving layup 34-44
2:44 +3 Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists) 32-44
3:04 +3 Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists) 32-41
3:13   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
3:15   Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Darius Days defensive rebound  
3:28   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
3:46 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-41
3:46 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-40
3:46   TV timeout  
3:46   Courtney Carter personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)  
3:46   Trendon Watford offensive rebound  
3:48   Darius Days misses two point jump shot  
4:01   Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound  
4:03   Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot  
4:21   Aundre Hyatt turnover  
4:21   Aundre Hyatt offensive foul  
4:21   Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound  
4:23   Darius Days misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Darius Days misses three point jump shot  
4:38 +2 Cam Williams makes two point dunk (Shamar Wright assists) 29-39
4:45   Jalen Cook turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Wright steals)  
5:09 +3 Courtney Carter makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists) 27-39
5:27   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
5:27   Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:27 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-39
5:27   Mike Adewunmi personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
5:37 +3 Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists) 24-38
5:54 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-38
5:54 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-37
5:54   Shamar Wright personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)  
6:10   Cam Williams turnover (bad pass)  
6:19   Cam Williams defensive rebound  
6:21   Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot  
6:27   Iziah James personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)  
6:38   Sidney Wilson personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)  
6:38   Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Thomas steals)  
7:00 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-36
7:00 +1 Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-35
7:00   Sidney Wilson shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)  
7:25 +2 Cam Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Desmond Polk assists) 21-34
7:39   TV timeout  
7:39   Cougars defensive rebound  
7:39   Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot  
7:49 +3 Iziah James makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists) 19-34
8:04 +2 Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot 16-34
8:07   Trendon Watford offensive rebound  
8:09   Trendon Watford misses two point layup  
8:29 +3 Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists) 16-32
8:33   Mwani Wilkinson personal foul  
8:33   Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound  
8:35   Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +2 Bryan Penn-Johnson makes two point putback dunk 13-32
8:52   Bryan Penn-Johnson offensive rebound  
8:54   Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot  
9:25 +3 Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists) 13-30
9:45 +2 Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup 10-30
10:09 +3 Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists) 10-28
10:27 +2 Cameron Thomas makes two point step back jump shot (Javonte Smart assists) 7-28
10:34 +3 Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists) 7-26
11:00 +2 Javonte Smart makes two point step back jump shot 4-26
11:05   Darius Days defensive rebound  
11:07   Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:28 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-24
11:28 +1 Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-23
11:28   TV timeout  
11:28   Iziah James shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)  
11:37   Jalen Cook defensive rebound  
11:39   Iziah James misses three point jump shot  
12:01 +3 Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists) 4-22
12:19   Mike Adewunmi turnover (traveling)  
12:23   Shamar Wright defensive rebound  
12:25   Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot  
12:33   Trendon Watford defensive rebound  
12:35   Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound  
12:48   Shareef O'Neal misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound  
13:09   Lamar Wright misses two point layup  
13:16   Lamar Wright offensive rebound  
13:16   Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:16   Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:16   Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)  
13:37   Jalen Cook personal foul (Courtney Carter draws the foul)  
13:37   Cougars 60 second timeout  
13:40 +3 Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists) 4-19
13:47   Shamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)  
14:03 +2 Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup (Mwani Wilkinson assists) 4-16
14:09   Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound  
14:11   Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot  
14:17   Tigers offensive rebound  
14:19   Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot  
14:38 +2 Mike Adewunmi makes two point pullup jump shot 4-14
14:51   Courtney Carter defensive rebound  
14:53   Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot  
15:04   Lamar Wright personal foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)  
15:04   Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound  
15:06   Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot  
15:17 +2 Darius Days makes two point tip shot 2-14
15:20   Darius Days offensive rebound  
15:22   Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Mike Adewunmi turnover (out of bounds)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Aundre Hyatt personal foul  
16:13 +3 Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists) 2-12
16:21   Trendon Watford defensive rebound  
16:23   Lamar Wright misses two point turnaround jump shot  
16:31   Cougars offensive rebound  
16:33   Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot  
17:00 +3 Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists) 2-9
17:08   Darius Days defensive rebound  
17:10   Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot  
17:28   Javonte Smart turnover (bad pass)  
17:29   Javonte Smart defensive rebound  
17:31   Sidney Wilson misses two point putback layup  
17:41   Sidney Wilson offensive rebound  
17:43   Trendon Watford blocks Sidney Wilson's two point jump shot  
18:07 +3 Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists) 2-6
18:12   Darius Days offensive rebound  
18:14   Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot  
18:26 +2