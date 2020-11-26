SIUE
LSU
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:22
|
|Lamar Wright personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|7:34
|
|Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Desmond Polk misses two point jump shot
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:59
|
|Cameron Thomas turnover
|7:59
|
|Cameron Thomas offensive foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)
|7:59
|
|Lamar Wright turnover (bad pass) (Trendon Watford steals)
|8:06
|
|+1
|Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-75
|8:06
|
|Mike Adewunmi shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
|8:06
|
|+2
|Darius Days makes two point layup (Trendon Watford assists)
|68-74
|8:19
|
|Mike Adewunmi personal foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
|8:36
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|68-72
|8:36
|
|Darius Days shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|8:36
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point layup (Courtney Carter assists)
|67-72
|8:40
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot
|65-72
|8:40
|
|Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|8:42
|
|Eric Gaines misses two point layup
|8:50
|
|Mike Adewunmi turnover (bad pass) (Eric Gaines steals)
|8:54
|
|+1
|Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|65-70
|8:54
|
|Iziah James shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
|8:54
|
|+2
|Darius Days makes two point driving layup (Trendon Watford assists)
|65-69
|9:12
|
|+3
|Iziah James makes three point jump shot
|65-67
|9:45
|
|+2
|Darius Days makes two point driving layup
|62-67
|10:04
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-65
|10:04
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-65
|10:04
|
|Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|10:09
|
|+3
|Shareef O'Neal makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
|60-65
|10:28
|
|Shamar Wright personal foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)
|10:28
|
|Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Cam Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|
|Javonte Smart turnover
|10:54
|
|Javonte Smart offensive foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|11:18
|
|TV timeout
|11:18
|
|Cam Williams turnover
|11:18
|
|Cam Williams offensive foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|11:20
|
|Cam Williams defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|11:49
|
|+2
|Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point jump shot (Iziah James assists)
|60-62
|12:05
|
|Shareef O'Neal turnover (traveling)
|12:05
|
|Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|12:05
|
|Cam Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:05
|
|+1
|Cam Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-62
|12:05
|
|Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)
|12:21
|
|TV timeout
|12:21
|
|Tigers 60 second timeout
|12:21
|
|+3
|Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|57-62
|12:44
|
|+3
|Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists)
|57-59
|12:52
|
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|12:54
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. blocks Trendon Watford's two point driving layup
|13:08
|
|+2
|Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point tip shot
|54-59
|13:13
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Shamar Wright misses two point jump shot
|13:36
|
|Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
|14:00
|
|+2
|Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point dunk (Cam Williams assists)
|52-59
|14:10
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|14:29
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover
|14:29
|
|Sidney Wilson offensive foul (Javonte Smart draws the foul)
|14:31
|
|Sidney Wilson defensive rebound
|14:33
|
|Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|14:49
|
|Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|14:51
|
|Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
|15:07
|
|TV timeout
|15:24
|
|+3
|Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|50-59
|15:36
|
|+2
|Philip Pepple Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|50-56
|15:43
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound
|15:45
|
|Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
|16:00
|
|Javonte Smart personal foul
|16:00
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot
|16:11
|
|Sidney Wilson defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|16:34
|
|+1
|Shamar Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-56
|16:34
|
|+1
|Shamar Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-56
|16:34
|
|Trendon Watford shooting foul (Shamar Wright draws the foul)
|16:49
|
|+2
|Cameron Thomas makes two point floating jump shot
|46-56
|16:55
|
|Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|16:57
|
|Mike Adewunmi blocks Trendon Watford's two point jump shot
|17:19
|
|+3
|Shamar Wright makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists)
|46-54
|17:42
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|43-54
|17:42
|
|+1
|Mike Adewunmi makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|42-54
|17:43
|
|Javonte Smart technical foul
|17:43
|
|+3
|Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|41-54
|17:56
|
|+3
|Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Courtney Carter assists)
|41-51
|18:18
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. defensive rebound
|18:20
|
|Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point driving layup
|38-51
|19:01
|
|Aundre Hyatt turnover (out of bounds)
|19:19
|
|+2
|Shamar Wright makes two point turnaround jump shot
|36-51
|19:42
|
|+2
|Darius Days makes two point reverse layup
|34-51
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:27
|
|+2
|Cameron Thomas makes two point layup (Javonte Smart assists)
|34-49
|0:31
|
|Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|0:33
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Mwani Wilkinson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:56
|
|+1
|Mwani Wilkinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-47
|0:56
|
|Lamar Wright personal foul (Mwani Wilkinson draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Cam Williams misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|
|Shareef O'Neal personal foul (Cam Williams draws the foul)
|1:23
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Lamar Wright blocks Shareef O'Neal's two point jump shot
|1:38
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|1:40
|
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|
|+1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-46
|1:58
|
|+1
|Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-45
|1:58
|
|Shamar Wright personal foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
|2:20
|
|+2
|Desmond Polk makes two point driving layup
|34-44
|2:44
|
|+3
|Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|32-44
|3:04
|
|+3
|Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
|32-41
|3:13
|
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|3:15
|
|Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Darius Days defensive rebound
|3:28
|
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|3:46
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-41
|3:46
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-40
|3:46
|
|TV timeout
|3:46
|
|Courtney Carter personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|3:46
|
|Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|3:48
|
|Darius Days misses two point jump shot
|4:01
|
|Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|4:03
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:21
|
|Aundre Hyatt turnover
|4:21
|
|Aundre Hyatt offensive foul
|4:21
|
|Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
|4:23
|
|Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Darius Days misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|
|+2
|Cam Williams makes two point dunk (Shamar Wright assists)
|29-39
|4:45
|
|Jalen Cook turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Wright steals)
|5:09
|
|+3
|Courtney Carter makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists)
|27-39
|5:27
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:27
|
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-39
|5:27
|
|Mike Adewunmi personal foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|5:37
|
|+3
|Mike Adewunmi makes three point jump shot (Shamar Wright assists)
|24-38
|5:54
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-38
|5:54
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-37
|5:54
|
|Shamar Wright personal foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|Cam Williams turnover (bad pass)
|6:19
|
|Cam Williams defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|
|Iziah James personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
|6:38
|
|Sidney Wilson personal foul (Tigers draws the foul)
|6:38
|
|Sidney Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Thomas steals)
|7:00
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-36
|7:00
|
|+1
|Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-35
|7:00
|
|Sidney Wilson shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
|7:25
|
|+2
|Cam Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Desmond Polk assists)
|21-34
|7:39
|
|TV timeout
|7:39
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Trendon Watford misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|
|+3
|Iziah James makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
|19-34
|8:04
|
|+2
|Trendon Watford makes two point tip shot
|16-34
|8:07
|
|Trendon Watford offensive rebound
|8:09
|
|Trendon Watford misses two point layup
|8:29
|
|+3
|Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists)
|16-32
|8:33
|
|Mwani Wilkinson personal foul
|8:33
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. offensive rebound
|8:35
|
|Desmond Polk misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|+2
|Bryan Penn-Johnson makes two point putback dunk
|13-32
|8:52
|
|Bryan Penn-Johnson offensive rebound
|8:54
|
|Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|
|+3
|Cam Williams makes three point jump shot (Iziah James assists)
|13-30
|9:45
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart makes two point driving layup
|10-30
|10:09
|
|+3
|Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
|10-28
|10:27
|
|+2
|Cameron Thomas makes two point step back jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|7-28
|10:34
|
|+3
|Desmond Polk makes three point jump shot (Cam Williams assists)
|7-26
|11:00
|
|+2
|Javonte Smart makes two point step back jump shot
|4-26
|11:05
|
|Darius Days defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Philip Pepple Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-24
|11:28
|
|+1
|Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-23
|11:28
|
|TV timeout
|11:28
|
|Iziah James shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
|11:37
|
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Iziah James misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|
|+3
|Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|4-22
|12:19
|
|Mike Adewunmi turnover (traveling)
|12:23
|
|Shamar Wright defensive rebound
|12:25
|
|Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
|12:33
|
|Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|12:35
|
|Shamar Wright misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|
|Mike Adewunmi defensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Shareef O'Neal misses three point jump shot
|13:07
|
|Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|13:09
|
|Lamar Wright misses two point layup
|13:16
|
|Lamar Wright offensive rebound
|13:16
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:16
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:16
|
|Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Mike Adewunmi draws the foul)
|13:37
|
|Jalen Cook personal foul (Courtney Carter draws the foul)
|13:37
|
|Cougars 60 second timeout
|13:40
|
|+3
|Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
|4-19
|13:47
|
|Shamar Wright turnover (lost ball) (Eric Gaines steals)
|14:03
|
|+2
|Eric Gaines makes two point driving layup (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
|4-16
|14:09
|
|Mwani Wilkinson offensive rebound
|14:11
|
|Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
|14:17
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|14:19
|
|Cameron Thomas misses two point jump shot
|14:38
|
|+2
|Mike Adewunmi makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-14
|14:51
|
|Courtney Carter defensive rebound
|14:53
|
|Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|15:04
|
|Lamar Wright personal foul (Shareef O'Neal draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
|15:06
|
|Mike Adewunmi misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|+2
|Darius Days makes two point tip shot
|2-14
|15:20
|
|Darius Days offensive rebound
|15:22
|
|Javonte Smart misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Mike Adewunmi turnover (out of bounds)
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:52
|
|Aundre Hyatt personal foul
|16:13
|
|+3
|Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|2-12
|16:21
|
|Trendon Watford defensive rebound
|16:23
|
|Lamar Wright misses two point turnaround jump shot
|16:31
|
|Cougars offensive rebound
|16:33
|
|Courtney Carter misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|
|+3
|Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
|2-9
|17:08
|
|Darius Days defensive rebound
|17:10
|
|Sidney Wilson misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|
|Javonte Smart turnover (bad pass)
|17:29
|
|Javonte Smart defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|Sidney Wilson misses two point putback layup
|17:41
|
|Sidney Wilson offensive rebound
|17:43
|
|Trendon Watford blocks Sidney Wilson's two point jump shot
|18:07
|
|+3
|Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Cameron Thomas assists)
|2-6
|18:12
|
|Darius Days offensive rebound
|18:14
|
|Cameron Thomas misses three point jump shot
|18:26
|
|+2