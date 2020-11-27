BELMONT
GMASON

2nd Half
BELMONT
Bruins
21
GMASON
Patriots
10

Time Team Play Score
7:04   TV timeout  
7:04   Derek Sabin shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
7:06   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
7:08   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
7:16   Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)  
7:35 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 62-50
8:01   Nick Muszynski turnover (bad pass) (Josh Oduro steals)  
8:07   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
8:09   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
8:37 +3 Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 62-48
9:03   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
9:05   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
9:14   Patriots 30 second timeout  
9:14 +2 Luke Smith makes two point layup 59-48
9:18   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)  
9:32 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point dunk (Jacobi Wood assists) 57-48
9:48 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point tip shot 55-48
9:52   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
9:54   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
10:15 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup 55-46
10:20   Grayson Murphy offensive rebound  
10:22   Jacobi Wood misses two point layup  
10:42   Tyler Kolek turnover  
10:42   Tyler Kolek offensive foul  
11:02 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot 53-46
11:22   Patriots turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:22   Jamal Hartwell II offensive rebound  
11:24   Tyler Kolek misses two point layup  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball)  
12:17   Even Brauns defensive rebound  
12:19   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
12:22   Patriots offensive rebound  
12:24   Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot  
12:31   Derek Sabin personal foul  
12:40   Patriots defensive rebound  
12:42   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
13:02   Greg Calixte turnover (traveling)  
13:14   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
13:16   EJ Bellinger misses two point jump shot  
13:21   Bruins offensive rebound  
13:23   EJ Bellinger misses three point jump shot  
13:46 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot 51-46
14:14 +3 EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 51-44
14:25   Javon Greene personal foul  
14:25   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (EJ Bellinger steals)  
14:38   Nick Muszynski turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
14:57   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
14:59   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
15:11   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
15:39 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-44
15:39 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-43
15:37   TV timeout  
15:37   EJ Bellinger shooting foul  
15:37   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
15:39   Derek Sabin misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)  
16:10   Luke Smith personal foul  
16:30 +2 Caleb Hollander makes two point layup 48-42
16:37   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
17:09   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:09 +3 Luke Smith makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wood assists) 46-42
17:25   Javon Greene turnover (bad pass)  
17:36   Caleb Hollander turnover (lost ball) (Josh Oduro steals)  
17:52   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
17:54   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
18:09   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
18:11   Luke Smith misses three point jump shot  
18:21 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 43-42
18:45 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point layup 43-40
18:54   Caleb Hollander personal foul  
18:54   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
19:18   Grayson Murphy misses two point layup  
19:08   Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball)  
19:20   Caleb Hollander personal foul  
19:24   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
19:26   Jordan Miller misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
BELMONT
Bruins
41
GMASON
Patriots
40

Time Team Play Score
0:02 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Luke Smith assists) 41-40
0:09   Malik Henry turnover (lost ball)  
0:46   Malik Henry defensive rebound  
0:48   Caleb Hollander misses three point jump shot  
0:56 +2 Malik Henry makes two point hook shot 39-40
1:27 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 36-38
1:36   Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
1:41 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup 36-36
1:43   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
1:43   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:43   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:43   Even Brauns shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)  
2:05   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
2:05   Even Brauns misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:05   Malik Henry shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
2:05 +2 Even Brauns makes two point hook shot 36-34
2:19   Jacobi Wood defensive rebound  
2:21   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Derek Sabin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)  
2:42   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
2:44   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
3:10   Malik Henry blocks Even Brauns's two point layup  
3:26   Derek Sabin defensive rebound  
3:28   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
3:45 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-34
3:45 +1 Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-34
3:45   TV timeout  
3:45   Greg Calixte personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)  
3:56   Derek Sabin defensive rebound  
3:58   Javon Greene misses two point jump shot  
4:16   Caleb Hollander personal foul  
4:40 +2 Jacobi Wood makes two point layup 32-34
4:46   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
4:48   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
5:13   Bruins offensive rebound  
5:15   Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot  
5:31   Nick Muszynski defensive rebound  
5:33   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
5:53 +3 Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists) 28-34
6:01   Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Grayson Murphy steals)  
6:15 +1 Luke Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-34
6:15 +1 Luke Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1 24-34
6:15   Tyler Kolek personal foul  
6:34   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
6:36   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
7:02 +1 Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-34
7:02   Javon Greene shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)  
7:02 +2 Caleb Hollander makes two point layup 22-34
7:15   Caleb Hollander defensive rebound  
7:17   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
7:27   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
7:29   Jordan Miller blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup  
7:47   TV timeout  
7:47   Xavier Johnson personal foul  
7:52 +2 Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Otis Frazier III assists) 20-34
8:08   Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)  
8:13 +3 Otis Frazier III makes three point jump shot 20-32
8:18   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
8:18   Javon Greene blocks Grayson Murphy's two point layup  
8:43 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Malik Henry assists) 20-29
9:04   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
9:23   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
9:23   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:23   Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:23   Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)  
9:23   Malik Henry offensive rebound  
9:25   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
9:27   Jordan Miller misses two point layup  
9:54 +1 Nick Muszynski makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-27
9:54   Nick Muszynski misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:54   Malik Henry shooting foul (Nick Muszynski draws the foul)  
10:18 +3 Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 19-27
10:31 +2 EJ Bellinger makes two point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists) 19-24
10:37   EJ Bellinger offensive rebound  
10:49   Malik Henry blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup  
11:04   Grayson Murphy defensive rebound  
11:06   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
11:19 +3 Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists) 17-24
11:32   TV timeout  
11:32   Josh Oduro personal foul  
11:56 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 14-24
12:05   Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball)  
12:09   Grayson Murphy offensive rebound  
12:08   Luke Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:08   Bahaide Haidara personal foul  
12:10   EJ Bellinger offensive rebound  
12:12   Luke Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:17   EJ Bellinger defensive rebound  
12:49   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
12:49   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
12:49   Caleb Hollander misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:49 +1 Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-22
12:49   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)  
13:06 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 13-22
13:13   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
13:15   Nick Muszynski misses three point jump shot  
13:38   Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound  
13:54 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot 13-20
13:39 +2 Tyler Kolek makes two point layup 11-20
14:10   Derek Sabin turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)  
14:12 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 11-18
14:14   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
14:16   Even Brauns misses two point layup  
14:46   Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)  
14:53 +1 Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-16
15:01 +1 Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-16
15:01   Josh Oduro shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)  
15:01   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
15:03   Caleb Hollander misses two point layup  
15:12 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists) 9-16
15:22   Grayson Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Javon Greene steals)  
16:48   Jordan Miller defensive rebound  
16:08   Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot  
17:46 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot 6-12
18:17 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 6-10
18:17   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
18:17   Luke Smith misses two point jump shot  
18:35 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists) 6-8
18:57 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point layup 6-6
19:03 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 4-6
19:07   Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)  
19:31 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot 4-4
19:38 +2 Nick Muszynski makes two point layup (Grayson Murphy assists) 4-2
19:59 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point layup 2-2
19:59   Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
19:59   Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball)  
20:00 +2 Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists) 2-0
20:00   (Bruins gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 62 50
Field Goals 23-45 (51.1%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 2-15 (13.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 4 7
Defensive 18 17
Team 2 2
Assists 10 10
Steals 5 11
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
C. Hollander F
14 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
11
J. Miller G
15 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Belmont 1-0 412162
home team logo George Mason 1-0 401050
Walter E. Washington Convention Center Washington, District of Columbia
Team Stats
away team logo Belmont 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo George Mason 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Hollander F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Miller G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
10
C. Hollander F 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
11
J. Miller G 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
51.1 FG% 48.9
41.2 3PT FG% 13.3
75.0 FT% 33.3