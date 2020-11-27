|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Luke Smith assists)
|
41-40
|
0:09
|
|
|
Malik Henry turnover (lost ball)
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Malik Henry defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Caleb Hollander misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Malik Henry makes two point hook shot
|
39-40
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot
|
39-38
|
1:27
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
36-38
|
1:36
|
|
|
Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point layup
|
36-36
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
EJ Bellinger makes three point jump shot
|
39-38
|
1:43
|
|
|
Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Even Brauns shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Even Brauns misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Malik Henry shooting foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Even Brauns makes two point hook shot
|
36-34
|
2:19
|
|
|
Jacobi Wood defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Derek Sabin turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Malik Henry blocks Even Brauns's two point layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Even Brauns makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-34
|
3:45
|
|
+1
|
Even Brauns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-34
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Greg Calixte personal foul (Even Brauns draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Derek Sabin defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Javon Greene misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Caleb Hollander personal foul
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Jacobi Wood makes two point layup
|
32-34
|
4:46
|
|
|
Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|
30-34
|
5:13
|
|
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Nick Muszynski misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Nick Muszynski defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup
|
30-34
|
5:53
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists)
|
28-34
|
6:01
|
|
|
Javon Greene turnover (lost ball) (Grayson Murphy steals)
|
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Luke Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-34
|
6:15
|
|
+1
|
Luke Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
24-34
|
6:15
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek personal foul
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-34
|
7:02
|
|
|
Javon Greene shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Hollander makes two point layup
|
22-34
|
7:15
|
|
|
Caleb Hollander defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|
|
7:27
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Jordan Miller blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Malik Henry makes two point dunk (Otis Frazier III assists)
|
20-34
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
Otis Frazier III makes three point jump shot
|
20-32
|
8:18
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Javon Greene blocks Grayson Murphy's two point layup
|
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Malik Henry assists)
|
20-29
|
9:04
|
|
|
Javon Greene defensive rebound
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Frank Jakubicek misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Malik Henry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Frank Jakubicek misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Malik Henry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Frank Jakubicek shooting foul (Malik Henry draws the foul)
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Malik Henry offensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jordan Miller misses two point layup
|
|
9:54
|
|
+1
|
Nick Muszynski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-27
|
9:25
|
|
|
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Nick Muszynski misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Malik Henry shooting foul (Nick Muszynski draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller makes three point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
19-27
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
EJ Bellinger makes two point jump shot (Grayson Murphy assists)
|
19-24
|
10:37
|
|
|
EJ Bellinger offensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Malik Henry blocks Nick Muszynski's two point layup
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:19
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Hollander makes three point jump shot (Luke Smith assists)
|
17-24
|
11:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Josh Oduro personal foul
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
14-24
|
12:05
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara personal foul
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
EJ Bellinger offensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Luke Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
EJ Bellinger defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Caleb Hollander misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:49
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-22
|
12:49
|
|
|
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
13-22
|
13:13
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Nick Muszynski misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Frank Jakubicek defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:54
|
|
+2
|
Nick Muszynski makes two point hook shot
|
13-20
|
13:40
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Kolek makes two point layup
|
11-20
|
14:10
|
|
|
Derek Sabin turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Kolek steals)
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Bahaide Haidara makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
|
11-18
|
14:14
|
|
|
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Even Brauns misses two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Greg Calixte turnover (bad pass) (Luke Smith steals)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-16
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-16
|
15:01
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Hollander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-16
|
15:01
|
|
|
Josh Oduro shooting foul (Caleb Hollander draws the foul)
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Caleb Hollander misses two point layup
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists)
|
9-16
|
15:22
|
|
|
Grayson Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Javon Greene steals)
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Jordan Miller defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jacobi Wood misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot
|
6-12
|
18:17
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
6-10
|
18:17
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Luke Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Jamal Hartwell II assists)
|
6-8
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Nick Muszynski makes two point layup
|
6-6
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Javon Greene makes two point layup
|
4-6
|
19:07
|
|
|
Luke Smith turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
19:38
|
|
+2
|
Nick Muszynski makes two point layup (Grayson Murphy assists)
|
4-2
|
19:59
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:59
|
|
|
Jacobi Wood turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
|
|
19:59
|
|
|
Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball)
|
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
Grayson Murphy makes two point layup (Nick Muszynski assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Bruins gains possession)
|