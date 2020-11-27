|
9:14
Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
9:16
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
9:27
Micah Parrish defensive rebound
9:29
Rienk Mast misses two point jump shot
9:53
TV timeout
9:52
Blake Lampman personal foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
9:52
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
9:54
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
10:01
Danya Kingsby turnover (bad pass) (Blake Lampman steals)
10:19
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
10:21
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
10:27
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
10:29
Danya Kingsby misses two point jump shot
10:38
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
10:40
Kevin Kangu misses three point jump shot
10:46
Zion Young defensive rebound
10:48
Kevin McAdoo misses three point jump shot
11:03
+2
Yusuf Jihad makes two point jump shot
20-14
|
11:26
+2
Danya Kingsby makes two point layup (Kevin McAdoo assists)
20-12
|
11:34
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
11:36
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
11:51
+3
Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
18-12
|
12:00
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
12:02
Kevin Kangu misses two point jump shot
12:18
+3
Kevin McAdoo makes three point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
15-12
|
12:31
Elijah Childs defensive rebound
12:31
Jalen Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:31
Kevin McAdoo shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
12:31
+2
Jalen Moore makes two point layup
12-12
|
12:39
+2
Darius Hannah makes two point dunk (Danya Kingsby assists)
12-10
|
12:57
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
12:59
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
13:11
Ari Boya turnover (3-second violation)
13:23
Darius Hannah defensive rebound
13:25
Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot
13:32
Blake Lampman defensive rebound
13:32
Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:32
Darius Hannah misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:32
Yusuf Jihad shooting foul (Darius Hannah draws the foul)
13:56
Ari Boya defensive rebound
13:56
Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:56
Daniel Oladapo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:55
Kevin McAdoo shooting foul (Daniel Oladapo draws the foul)
14:00
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
14:02
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
14:24
+3
Micah Parrish makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
10-10
|
14:39
+3
Terry Nolan Jr. makes three point jump shot (Elijah Childs assists)
10-7
|
14:53
+2
Daniel Oladapo makes two point hook shot
7-7
|
15:16
Rienk Mast turnover (bad pass) (Trey Townsend steals)
15:25
Daniel Oladapo turnover (out of bounds)
15:25
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
15:27
Rienk Mast blocks Blake Lampman's two point jump shot
15:31
TV timeout
15:31
Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
15:33
Elijah Childs blocks Jalen Moore's two point layup
15:56
Zion Young defensive rebound
15:58
Rienk Mast misses two point layup
16:09
Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass) (Sean East II steals)
16:17
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
16:19
Danya Kingsby misses three point jump shot
16:27
+2
Jalen Moore makes two point layup
7-5
|
16:34
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Zion Young steals)
16:37
Zion Young personal foul (Terry Nolan Jr. draws the foul)
16:39
Daniel Oladapo turnover (bad pass) (Terry Nolan Jr. steals)
16:47
Sean East II personal foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
16:54
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point jump shot (Danya Kingsby assists)
7-3
|
17:12
+3
Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
5-3
|
17:20
Elijah Childs turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Moore steals)
17:29
Ari Boya defensive rebound
17:31
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
17:39
+2
Elijah Childs makes two point layup
5-0
|
17:46
Elijah Childs offensive rebound
17:48
Elijah Childs misses two point jump shot
18:03
Ari Boya defensive rebound
18:05
Ari Boya blocks Micah Parrish's two point layup
18:24
+2
Sean East II makes two point jump shot
3-0
|
18:35
Daniel Oladapo turnover (traveling)
18:48
Terry Nolan Jr. turnover (traveling)
19:15
Daniel Oladapo turnover (bad pass)
19:31
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
19:31
Ari Boya misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:31
+1
Ari Boya makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
|
19:31
Daniel Oladapo shooting foul (Ari Boya draws the foul)
20:00
Trey Townsend vs. Ari Boya (Braves gains possession)
