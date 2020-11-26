|
7:18
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Chris Childs misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
+3
|
Buddy Boeheim makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
32-34
|
7:34
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond personal foul
|
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-31
|
7:56
|
|
+1
|
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-30
|
7:56
|
|
|
Michael Green III personal foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
8:10
|
|
+3
|
Chris Childs makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|
32-29
|
8:17
|
|
|
Hall Elisias defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Melo Eggleston makes two point layup
|
29-29
|
8:38
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
27-29
|
8:47
|
|
|
Chris Childs turnover (lost ball) (Marek Dolezaj steals)
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
27-27
|
9:09
|
|
|
Orange offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Hall Elisias makes two point dunk (Melo Eggleston assists)
|
27-24
|
9:56
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
25-24
|
10:06
|
|
+3
|
Chris Childs makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|
25-21
|
10:09
|
|
|
Michael Green III defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Michael Green III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Michael Green III misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
22-21
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Hall Elisias makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
11:13
|
|
+1
|
Hall Elisias makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-19
|
11:13
|
|
|
Robert Braswell shooting foul (Hall Elisias draws the foul)
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Michael Green III defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Hall Elisias turnover (lost ball) (Robert Braswell steals)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hall Elisias vs. Robert Braswell (Orange gains possession)
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-19
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-18
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Charles Pride shooting foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III offensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Peter Kiss turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
12:08
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point jump shot
|
20-17
|
12:14
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Charles Pride misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier turnover (bad pass) (Chris Childs steals)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Peter Kiss misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point layup
|
|
13:08
|
|
+3
|
Chris Childs makes three point jump shot (Peter Kiss assists)
|
20-15
|
13:27
|
|
|
Peter Kiss defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Chris Childs makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
17-15
|
14:11
|
|
|
Peter Kiss defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Peter Kiss misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Peter Kiss defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Michael Green III turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|
|
14:56
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot
|
14-15
|
15:04
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
+1
|
Buddy Boeheim makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-12
|
15:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Luis Hurtado Jr. shooting foul (Buddy Boeheim draws the foul)
|
|
15:37
|
|
+2
|
Buddy Boeheim makes two point layup
|
14-11
|
15:41
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Peter Kiss misses two point layup
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Nathaniel Stokes defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
+3
|
Nathaniel Stokes makes three point jump shot (Luis Hurtado Jr. assists)
|
14-9
|
16:20
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston shooting foul (Bourama Sidibe draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Bourama Sidibe offensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Peter Kiss turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:30
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot (Buddy Boeheim assists)
|
11-9
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Peter Kiss makes two point layup (Michael Green III assists)
|
11-7
|
16:48
|
|
|
Michael Green III defensive rebound
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:07
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-7
|
17:07
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-6
|
17:07
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:23
|
|
+1
|
Bourama Sidibe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-5
|
17:23
|
|
+1
|
Bourama Sidibe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-4
|
17:23
|
|
|
Hall Elisias shooting foul (Bourama Sidibe draws the foul)
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Melo Eggleston makes three point jump shot (Charles Pride assists)
|
9-3
|
17:56
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point layup
|
6-3
|
18:11
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball) (Luke Sutherland steals)
|
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-1
|
18:19
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Hall Elisias shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point layup
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Michael Green III turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Charles Pride defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
+3
|
Charles Pride makes three point jump shot (Michael Green III assists)
|
6-0
|
19:16
|
|
|
Melo Eggleston defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Buddy Boeheim misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:36
|
|
+1
|
Hall Elisias makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj shooting foul (Hall Elisias draws the foul)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Hall Elisias makes two point layup (Michael Green III assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Hall Elisias vs. Bourama Sidibe (Michael Green III gains possession)
|