0:02
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
0:02
Montavious Murphy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:02
+1
Montavious Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-31
0:02
Dallas Walton personal foul (Montavious Murphy draws the foul)
0:02
Montavious Murphy offensive rebound
0:04
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
0:30
Selton Miguel defensive rebound
0:32
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
0:46
+3
Antonio Gordon makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
30-30
1:12
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point dunk (Jeriah Horne assists)
30-27
1:28
Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball) (Nique Clifford steals)
1:53
McKinley Wright IV turnover
1:53
McKinley Wright IV offensive foul (Montavious Murphy draws the foul)
2:12
Selton Miguel turnover (out of bounds)
2:25
+3
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
28-27
2:41
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
2:43
Selton Miguel misses three point jump shot
3:01
TV timeout
3:01
Buffaloes turnover (shot clock violation)
3:39
+2
Montavious Murphy makes two point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
25-27
4:00
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot
25-25
4:21
+3
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Rudi Williams assists)
23-25
4:32
Maddox Daniels personal foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
4:52
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-22
4:52
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-22
4:52
Dallas Walton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:53
Seryee Lewis personal foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
4:53
Buffaloes defensive rebound
4:55
DaJuan Gordon misses three point jump shot
5:08
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-22
5:08
+1
Dallas Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-22
5:08
Seryee Lewis personal foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
5:08
Seryee Lewis personal foul (Dallas Walton draws the foul)
5:30
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
5:33
Eli Parquet turnover (lost ball)
5:44
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover
5:44
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive foul
5:57
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
5:59
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
6:16
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover
6:16
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
6:29
Jabari Walker turnover (traveling)
6:46
Mike McGuirl turnover
6:46
Mike McGuirl offensive foul
7:08
+3
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
20-22
7:22
TV timeout
7:22
Rudi Williams turnover
7:22
Rudi Williams offensive foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
7:25
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point layup
17-22
7:31
Antonio Gordon turnover (Jabari Walker steals)
7:37
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
7:39
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
7:57
Eli Parquet defensive rebound
7:59
Antonio Gordon misses three point jump shot
8:29
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point layup
15-22
8:40
+1
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-22
8:40
+1
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-22
8:40
+1
Jabari Walker makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2
11-22
8:40
+1
Jabari Walker makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2
10-22
8:40
Davion Bradford flagrant 1 (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
8:40
Davion Bradford shooting foul (Jabari Walker draws the foul)
8:49
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
8:51
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
9:20
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
9:22
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
9:39
+2
Rudi Williams makes two point jump shot
9-22
9:55
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
9:57
Evan Battey misses two point layup
10:09
+2
Davion Bradford makes two point layup (Antonio Gordon assists)
9-20
10:21
Eli Parquet turnover
10:21
Eli Parquet offensive foul (Rudi Williams draws the foul)
10:26
Rudi Williams turnover (bad pass)
10:26
Maddox Daniels personal foul
10:26
Wildcats offensive rebound
10:28
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
10:35
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
10:37
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
10:58
+3
Rudi Williams makes three point jump shot (Davion Bradford assists)
9-18
11:14
Buffaloes turnover (shot clock violation)
11:16
Buffaloes offensive rebound
11:18
Maddox Daniels misses two point jump shot
11:36
TV timeout
11:36
Montavious Murphy personal foul (Jeriah Horne draws the foul)
11:55
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
11:57
Davion Bradford misses two point jump shot
12:21
Rudi Williams defensive rebound
12:23
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
12:40
Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
13:11
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
13:13
Luke O'Brien misses three point jump shot
13:32
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point jump shot
9-15
13:58
McKinley Wright IV turnover (bad pass)
14:14
+3
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
9-13
14:35
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
9-10
15:03
+3
Selton Miguel makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
6-10
15:20
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point dunk (Nique Clifford assists)
6-7
15:26
Selton Miguel turnover (lost ball) (Nique Clifford steals)
15:32
Maddox Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Mike McGuirl steals)
15:50
Mike McGuirl turnover (traveling)
15:59
TV timeout
15:59
Evan Battey personal foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
15:58
Wildcats offensive rebound
16:00
Montavious Murphy misses three point jump shot
16:08
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
16:10
Evan Battey misses three point jump shot
16:17
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
16:19
Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
16:38
+2
Evan Battey makes two point layup
4-7
16:43
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
16:43
Evan Battey offensive rebound
16:45
Dallas Walton misses three point jump shot
16:56
DaJuan Gordon personal foul (Maddox Daniels draws the foul)
17:15
+3
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
2-7
17:34
+2
Dallas Walton makes two point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
2-4
17:41
McKinley Wright IV offensive rebound
17:43
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
17:51
Buffaloes offensive rebound
17:53
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Evan Battey's two point jump shot
18:08
+2
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point layup (Mike McGuirl assists)
0-4
18:21
Evan Battey turnover (lost ball) (Kaosi Ezeagu steals)
18:43
Buffaloes defensive rebound
18:45
Kaosi Ezeagu misses two point layup
19:07
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
19:09
Eli Parquet misses two point jump shot
19:31
+2
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point jump shot (Mike McGuirl assists)
0-2
19:43
Dallas Walton turnover
19:43
Dallas Walton offensive foul
20:00
|
Dallas Walton vs. Kaosi Ezeagu (Evan Battey gains possession)
|