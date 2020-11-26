|
4:57
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Woodall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
50-61
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Cameron Woodall draws the foul)
|
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Woodall makes two point jump shot
|
49-61
|
5:11
|
|
|
Prince Moss defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:11
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-61
|
5:11
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses two point layup
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Cameron Christon turnover
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Cameron Christon offensive foul
|
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-60
|
6:00
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-59
|
6:00
|
|
|
Cameron Christon shooting foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses two point layup
|
|
6:51
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-58
|
6:51
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Cameron Christon shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Woodall makes two point tip shot
|
47-57
|
7:18
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall offensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses two point layup
|
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Trevell Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
45-57
|
7:40
|
|
+1
|
Trevell Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
44-57
|
7:40
|
|
|
James Akinjo personal foul
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:05
|
|
|
Cameron Christon personal foul
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Dalen Terry personal foul
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:32
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
43-57
|
8:41
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Christon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
43-54
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jordan Brown shooting foul (Cameron Christon draws the foul)
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
40-54
|
9:41
|
|
|
Reyhan Cobb turnover (lost ball) (Dalen Terry steals)
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Christian Koloko turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Prince Moss personal foul
|
|
10:31
|
|
+1
|
Prince Moss makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-52
|
10:31
|
|
+1
|
Prince Moss makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-52
|
10:31
|
|
|
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Prince Moss draws the foul)
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Kelton Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
38-52
|
11:39
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Terreon Randolph makes two point hook shot (Prince Moss assists)
|
38-49
|
12:00
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin turnover (bad pass) (Trevell Cunningham steals)
|
|
12:21
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Woodall makes two point layup (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
36-49
|
12:25
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Trevell Cunningham steals)
|
|
13:06
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Woodall makes three point jump shot (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
34-49
|
13:11
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point layup
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Peyton Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
|
|
13:53
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
31-49
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Christon makes two point layup
|
31-47
|
14:31
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
James Akinjo offensive foul
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Trevell Cunningham makes two point layup
|
29-47
|
15:05
|
|
|
Christian Koloko turnover
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive foul
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Cameron Christon misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
Peyton Taylor misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
27-47
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
27-46
|
15:36
|
|
+1
|
Dalen Terry makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
27-45
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall shooting foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Christon makes two point jump shot (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
27-44
|
16:06
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Cameron Woodall defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Cameron Christon defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Brian Thomas shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk
|
25-44
|
17:12
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Terreon Randolph misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
25-42
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Jordan Brown blocks Trevell Cunningham's two point layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Trevell Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:24
|
|
+2
|
Brian Thomas makes two point dunk (Trevell Cunningham assists)
|
25-40
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-40
|
19:44
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Brian Thomas shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|