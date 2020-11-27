|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:05
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
83-73
|
0:14
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point dunk (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
83-70
|
0:18
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point layup
|
81-70
|
0:24
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
81-68
|
0:24
|
|
|
Michael Devoe personal foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
0:28
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point dunk
|
80-68
|
0:33
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez turnover (lost ball) (Bubba Parham steals)
|
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
80-66
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
80-65
|
0:37
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
80-64
|
0:37
|
|
|
Jeff Gary shooting foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
James Glisson III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
80-63
|
0:41
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (James Glisson III draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Usher makes two point dunk (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
78-63
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jeff Gary turnover (lost ball) (Moses Wright steals)
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jeff Gary vs. Moses Wright (Yellow Jackets gains possession)
|
|
1:08
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
|
78-61
|
1:11
|
|
|
Moses Wright offensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
78-59
|
1:17
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
77-59
|
1:17
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
James Glisson III defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
76-59
|
1:25
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
75-59
|
1:25
|
|
|
Michael Devoe personal foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Bubba Parham turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Gary steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
74-59
|
1:37
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
73-59
|
1:37
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot
|
72-59
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
72-57
|
2:04
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
71-57
|
2:04
|
|
|
Michael Devoe personal foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado personal foul
|
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
70-57
|
2:22
|
|
+1
|
Michael Devoe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
70-57
|
2:22
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:22
|
|
|
Felipe Haase shooting foul (Michael Devoe draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Michael Devoe makes two point jump shot
|
70-56
|
3:08
|
|
|
Felipe Haase turnover (lost ball) (Khalid Moore steals)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Khalid Moore offensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point layup (Ross Cummings assists)
|
70-54
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Bubba Parham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
68-54
|
4:19
|
|
+1
|
Bubba Parham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
68-53
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jeff Gary shooting foul (Bubba Parham draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point layup
|
68-52
|
4:31
|
|
|
James Glisson III offensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point layup
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point layup
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Ross Cummings makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
66-52
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Ross Cummings makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
65-52
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Ross Cummings makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
64-52
|
5:09
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado shooting foul (Ross Cummings draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Michael Devoe turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point dunk (Ross Cummings assists)
|
63-52
|
5:49
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot
|
61-52
|
6:00
|
|
+2
|
James Glisson III makes two point layup (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
61-49
|
6:26
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Ross Cummings makes two point layup
|
59-49
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jordan Usher personal foul (Felipe Haase draws the foul)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Jeff Gary misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Felipe Haase offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jeff Gary defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Maciej Bender shooting foul (Moses Wright draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
Moses Wright makes two point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
57-49
|
8:11
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III personal foul
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Ross Cummings personal foul
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Felipe Haase makes three point jump shot (James Glisson III assists)
|
57-47
|
8:31
|
|
|
James Glisson III offensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Usher makes three point jump shot (Michael Devoe assists)
|
54-47
|
9:17
|
|
+3
|
Felipe Haase makes three point jump shot (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
54-44
|
9:37
|
|
+3
|
Bubba Parham makes three point jump shot (Jose Alvarado assists)
|
51-44
|
9:45
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III defensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
+1
|
Neftali Alvarez makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
51-41
|
10:27
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant shooting foul (Neftali Alvarez draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Neftali Alvarez makes two point layup (Felipe Haase assists)
|
50-41
|
10:40
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Kyle Sturdivant misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III misses two point layup
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Khalid Moore turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Gary makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-41
|
11:34
|
|
+1
|
Jeff Gary makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
47-41
|
11:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Bubba Parham shooting foul (Jeff Gary draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Khalid Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
James Glisson III misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
+1
|
Jose Alvarado makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
46-41
|
12:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets 30 second timeout
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III shooting foul (Jose Alvarado draws the foul)
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Jose Alvarado makes two point layup
|
46-40
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Michael Devoe misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Felipe Haase defensive rebound
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Leon Ayers III blocks Jordan Usher's two point layup
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Moses Wright blocks Felipe Haase's two point layup
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
James Glisson III defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Neftali Alvarez makes three point jump shot
|
46-38
|
14:02
|
|
|
James Glisson III defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Jordan Meka misses two point layup
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Bubba Parham offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Bubba Parham misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jordan Usher turnover (lost ball) (Neftali Alvarez steals)
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Jordan Usher defensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Bubba Parham personal foul
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Moses Wright turnover (lost ball) (James Glisson III steals)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jump ball. Moses Wright vs. James Glisson III (Bears gains possession)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Jeff Gary defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Moses Wright defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Maciej Bender misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:54
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Yellow Jackets offensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Maciej Bender blocks Rodney Howard's two point layup
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Neftali Alvarez misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Jose Alvarado turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Rodney Howard defensive rebound
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Felipe Haase misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
+3
|
Michael Devoe makes three point jump shot (Jordan Usher assists)
|
43-38
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Maciej Bender makes two point layup (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
43-35
|
18:27
|
|
|
Felipe Haase defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Rodney Howard misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
+3
|
Felipe Haase makes three point jump shot (Neftali Alvarez assists)
|
41-35
|
19:06
|
|
|
Jeff Gary defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Moses Wright misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Michael Devoe defensive rebound
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Ross Cummings misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Maciej Bender defensive rebound
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jordan Usher misses two point layup
|