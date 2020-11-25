Navy and Maryland renew rare local rivalry
Two local rivals that don't hook up on the hardwood often play Friday when Navy visits College Park to meet Maryland.
The Terrapins, coming off their 24-7, Big Ten regular season championship campaign, are 1-0 after an impressive 85-67 home win over Old Dominion on Wednesday.
Navy (1-0) and the Terps last tangled two years ago with Maryland pulling away in the second half for a 78-57 victory. Before that, though, the two teams hadn't met since 1985 when Len Bias brought Maryland from behind for a 64-59 win over David Robinson and Navy in the NCAA Tournament.
Navy opened 2020-21 Wednesday with a 78-71 home win over George Washington when four Midshipmen scored in double figures, led by junior guard John Carter Jr. with 17, and senior point guard Cam Davis with 15. With four starters and 10 lettermen back from a 14-16 squad a year ago, the Mids should be a major threat in the Patriot League and perhaps beyond.
"We have some talented returning players and we're deeper than in the past," coach Ed DeChellis said. "I think we'll be a good defensive team and a good rebounding team and I think we've got the ability to be effective offensively."
The Terrapins got a superlative effort from new starting point guard Eric Ayala, who had 19 points on 6-for-6 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers against ODU. Ayala is stepping in for graduated All-Big Ten guard Anthony Cowan.
Forward Donta Scott came off the bench to score 14 points, and guards Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell both chipped in 12. The Terps shot 47.6 percent and had just nine turnovers in winning their 44th consecutive home opener.
"I thought we played really well," said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. "So we played 10 guys early and everybody's nervous. It's hard to get a rhythm. We played the guys we wanted to play and then we got our press going. Playing a game this early, (ODU) had no idea we're going to run that press so they struggled with it. Our next opponent will be more ready for it."
Maryland holds a slim 31-28 edge in the all-time series with Navy that initiated 101 years ago. The two schools are just 30 miles apart.
Mount St. Mary's will be both of these teams' next opponent: Navy plays The Mount Saturday in College Park at 3 p.m., and the Terrapins host The Mount at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Maryland's following game Dec. 1 with Monmouth has already been canceled because the Hawks had a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
20
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Aaron Wiggins turnover (traveling)
|3:28
|Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|3:34
|Cam Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:36
|+ 2
|Eric Ayala makes two point finger roll layup
|4:04
|Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|4:22
|Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|4:24
|Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|4:31
|Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Cam Davis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
|4:43
|+ 2
|Galin Smith makes two point layup (Eric Ayala assists)
|4:56
|Galin Smith defensive rebound
|5:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|30
|Field Goals
|9-24 (37.5%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|14
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|4
|13
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|4
|7
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|4
|8
|Fouls
|4
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Carter Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Morsell G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Carter Jr. G
|5 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|D. Morsell G
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|63.2
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter Jr.
|5
|1
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Davis
|4
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Summers
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Njoku
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Nelson
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carter Jr.
|5
|1
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Davis
|4
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Summers
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Njoku
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Nelson
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Loehr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Inge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Deaver
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Yoder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Broadnax
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Atkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. West
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Loehr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Silva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Roach Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Allison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|6
|4
|9/24
|2/9
|0/0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morsell
|11
|4
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Smith
|8
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|E. Ayala
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Scott
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wiggins
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morsell
|11
|4
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Smith
|8
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|E. Ayala
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Scott
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Wiggins
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Revaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dockery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|30
|13
|7
|12/19
|1/5
|5/5
|4
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
|13
-
WKY
15WVU64
70
2nd 19.0
-
ABIL
PEAY69
56
2nd 8:51
-
FLAG
FIU75
76
2nd 1:23
-
CHARSO
EKY17
22
1st 8:29
-
LAMAR
TULANE42
41
2nd 9:48 ESP+
-
DRAKE
SDAK17
14
1st 5:44
-
6KANSAS
STJOES72
57
2nd 7:47 FS1
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH29
66
2nd 8:57 ESPU
-
BELMONT
GMASON62
50
2nd 7:04 ESP3
-
RICE
UIW62
47
2nd 4:43
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES13
6
1st 12:13
-
NAVY
MD20
30
1st 3:28 BTN
-
PEPPER
22UCLA18
18
1st 7:10 PACN
-
BRYANT
CUSE32
31
1st 7:34
-
BOISE
17HOU14
28
1st 5:35 ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK20
14
1st 9:53
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG67
90
Final FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST43
57
Final
-
SANFRAN
4UVA61
60
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER73
76
Final
-
NORFLK
JMAD83
73
Final
-
EVAN
PVAM61
64
Final
-
OHIO
8ILL75
77
Final BTN
-
NWU
OREGST42
114
Final PACN
-
TROY
WCAR66
64
Final ESP+
-
FAU
JAXST50
60
Final
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0164.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0137 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-29.5
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0153 O/U
-27.5
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
UNF
NCST0
0154.5 O/U
-21
5:30pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0141 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127 O/U
-34.5
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0