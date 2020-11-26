No. 22 UCLA looks to bounce back vs. Pepperdine
Pepperdine and No. 22 UCLA meet Friday in San Diego following very different results in their season openers.
The Bruins (0-1) -- tabbed for the Top 25 after winning seven of their last eight to close the 2019-20 season, and returning a veteran corps for 2020-21 -- suffered what coach Mick Cronin called a "total regression" in their 73-58 loss to San Diego State on Wednesday night.
"We are not a collection of lottery picks," Cronin said in his postgame press conference. "We have to be physical. We have to be tough. We got taught a lesson tonight.
"My message to (the team) is that obviously I didn't get the job done," he added.
Pepperdine (1-0), meanwhile, went to work earlier on Wednesday in the same arena where UCLA lost. The Waves beat UC Irvine, 86-72, in a matinee at Viejas Arena in San Diego.
Preseason All-West Coast Conference selection Kessler Edwards scored 20 points in the win, while fellow all-league nominee Colbey Ross added 13 points and dished eight assists.
Ross and Edwards are the cornerstones of a veteran Pepperdine squad with designs on competing in the top-heavy West Coast Conference.
The Waves showed flashes of brilliance in their 16-16 run in 2019-20, including near-misses against Pac-12 foes Southern California and Arizona. They also took WCC juggernaut Gonzaga to the wire in Spokane, Wash.
"Even though we had our moments and had our opportunities, we just weren't quite good enough to get over the hump last year," Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said at WCC media day. "This year, with the majority of our guys back (and) more experienced, we would think we'd learned our lesson from some of those games were weren't able to pull out at the end, hopefully we will be able to pull out.
"That would make an entirely different season for us," Romar added.
His team plays an uptempo offensive style. The Waves ranked 85th nationally last year in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom.com metrics. Ross set the table with the eighth-highest assist rate among Division I players.
Ross matches up with UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell, who ranked 44th nationally in assist rate in 2019-20. Campbell runs the show for an offense that ranked 51st in adjusted efficiency.
Against San Diego State, however, the Bruins sputtered with the ball, shooting just 39.5 percent (17 of 43) from the floor. UCLA's hope for improvement starts with interior scoring threats Chris Smith and Cody Riley, who shot a combined 6 of 14 on Wednesday.
"We have to do a better job of sharing the basketball," Cronin said. "In 5-on-5, somebody has to be willing to get somebody else open with a screen or a pass. That is the key."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|David Singleton shooting foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|6:45
|+ 2
|Colbey Ross makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
|6:45
|Jade' Smith defensive rebound
|6:55
|Chris Smith misses two point layup
|6:57
|Bruins defensive rebound
|7:11
|Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|+ 3
|Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|7:35
|+ 2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|7:50
|Chris Smith turnover
|8:14
|Chris Smith offensive foul
|8:14
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|8:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|20
|18
|Field Goals
|8-17 (47.1%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|11
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|10
|7
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|2
|Fouls
|5
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|22 UCLA 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|47.1
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Chukwuka
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Edwards
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Altman
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ross
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Chukwuka
|4
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Edwards
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Altman
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zidek
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Caffrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Polk Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Heath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Munson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|20
|10
|5
|8/17
|1/7
|3/3
|5
|61
|1
|1
|4
|0
|10
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Campbell
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Singleton
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Kyman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|7
|2
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Campbell
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Singleton
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Kyman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
-
WKY
15WVU64
70
2nd 19.0
-
ABIL
PEAY69
56
2nd 8:51
-
FLAG
FIU75
76
2nd 1:23
-
CHARSO
EKY17
22
1st 8:29
-
LAMAR
TULANE42
41
2nd 9:43 ESP+
-
DRAKE
SDAK17
14
1st 5:44
-
6KANSAS
STJOES72
57
2nd 7:47 FS1
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH31
68
2nd 8:44 ESPU
-
BELMONT
GMASON62
50
2nd 7:04 ESP3
-
RICE
UIW62
47
2nd 3:59
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES13
6
1st 12:13
-
NAVY
MD20
30
1st 3:28 BTN
-
PEPPER
22UCLA18
18
1st 7:10 PACN
-
BRYANT
CUSE32
34
1st 7:10
-
BOISE
17HOU14
32
1st 4:54 ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK20
14
1st 9:14
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG67
90
Final FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST43
57
Final
-
SANFRAN
4UVA61
60
Final ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER73
76
Final
-
NORFLK
JMAD83
73
Final
-
EVAN
PVAM61
64
Final
-
OHIO
8ILL75
77
Final BTN
-
NWU
OREGST42
114
Final PACN
-
TROY
WCAR66
64
Final ESP+
-
FAU
JAXST50
60
Final
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0164.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0137 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0143 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0138.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0157.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0139.5 O/U
-29.5
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0153 O/U
-27.5
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
UNF
NCST0
0154.5 O/U
-21
5:30pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm ESPU
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0141 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127 O/U
-34.5
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0