1st Half
RICH
Spiders
47
MOREHD
Eagles
40

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Eagles defensive rebound  
0:02   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
0:35 +3 Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Skyelar Potter assists) 47-40
0:52 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 47-37
1:01   Skyelar Potter turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)  
1:11 +1 De'Von Cooper makes technical free throw 1 of 1 45-37
1:11   Grant Golden technical foul  
1:11 +2 Grant Golden makes two point dunk (Jacob Gilyard assists) 45-36
1:13   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
1:15   Johni Broome misses two point tip shot  
1:18   Johni Broome offensive rebound  
1:20   De'Von Cooper misses two point layup  
1:37 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 43-36
2:00 +3 Julius Dixon makes three point jump shot (De'Von Cooper assists) 41-36
2:08   De'Von Cooper defensive rebound  
2:10   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
2:34   Julius Dixon turnover  
2:34   Julius Dixon offensive foul  
2:46   Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass)  
3:02 +2 Julius Dixon makes two point layup (De'Von Cooper assists) 41-33
3:11   De'Von Cooper defensive rebound  
3:13   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
3:21   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
3:23   Johni Broome misses two point jump shot  
3:41 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup 41-31
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   De'Von Cooper turnover (traveling)  
4:14   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)  
4:24   Spiders defensive rebound  
4:29   KJ Hunt Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:46 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 39-31
4:55   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
4:57   Julius Dixon misses two point jump shot  
5:16   Tyler Burton turnover  
5:16   Tyler Burton offensive foul  
5:17   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
5:19   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
5:30   De'Von Cooper turnover (out of bounds)  
5:31   Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (De'Von Cooper steals)  
5:47 +3 De'Von Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists) 37-31
6:03 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 37-28
6:19   Spiders defensive rebound  
6:21   Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Souleymane Koureissi personal foul  
6:35   Julius Dixon defensive rebound  
6:37   Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot  
6:52   TV timeout  
6:52   Skyelar Potter turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)  
7:20 +2 Matt Grace makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 34-28
7:40 +2 KJ Hunt Jr. makes two point jump shot 32-28
8:06 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 32-26
8:09   Skyelar Potter personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
8:16   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
8:18   Julius Dixon misses three point jump shot  
8:37 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot 30-26
8:46   Johni Broome turnover  
8:46   Johni Broome offensive foul  
8:57 +2 Grant Golden makes two point tip shot 27-26
9:01   Grant Golden offensive rebound  
9:03   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
9:06   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
9:08   Grant Golden misses three point jump shot  
9:24 +3 De'Von Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists) 25-26
9:42 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup 25-23
10:00 +2 Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot 23-23
10:22 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists) 23-21
10:30   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:32   Johni Broome misses two point jump shot  
10:47   Johni Broome defensive rebound  
10:47   Isaiah Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:47   Jaden Stanley-Williams shooting foul (Isaiah Wilson draws the foul)  
10:47 +2 Isaiah Wilson makes two point jump shot 21-21
11:01 +1 De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-21
11:01   Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)  
11:01 +2 De'Von Cooper makes two point layup 19-20
11:01   Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (KJ Hunt Jr. steals)  
11:07   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
11:09   De'Von Cooper misses three point jump shot  
11:16 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 19-18
11:32 +2 Julius Dixon makes two point layup 17-18
11:38   Julius Dixon offensive rebound  
11:40   Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Grant Golden personal foul  
12:12 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup 17-16
12:28 +2 LJ Bryan makes two point jump shot 15-16
12:38   Julius Dixon defensive rebound  
12:40   Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup  
12:59   James Baker personal foul  
13:01   Spiders defensive rebound  
13:03   Skyelar Potter misses three point jump shot  
13:13   Souleymane Koureissi turnover (traveling)  
13:29 +2 Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point layup 15-14
13:41   Tyler Burton turnover (bad pass) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)  
13:48 +1 KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-12
13:48 +1 KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-11
13:48   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (KJ Hunt Jr. draws the foul)  
14:15 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Matt Grace assists) 15-10
14:37 +2 Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot 13-10
14:50   TV timeout  
14:50   Matt Grace turnover (traveling)  
14:59   Matt Grace defensive rebound  
15:01   Johni Broome misses two point jump shot  
15:13   De'Von Cooper defensive rebound  
15:15   Matt Grace misses three point jump shot  
15:32 +2 Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot 13-8
16:04 +3 Nathan Cayo makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 13-6
16:14   Julius Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)  
16:25   De'Von Cooper defensive rebound  
16:27   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
16:44   Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot  
17:16 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 10-6
17:38 +2 James Baker makes two point layup 7-6
17:57 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 7-4
18:13 +1 KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
18:13 +1 KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
18:13   Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (KJ Hunt Jr. draws the foul)  
18:27 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 5-2
18:37   KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
18:59 +1 Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
18:59   Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:59   James Baker shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
19:01   James Baker turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
19:19 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:43 +2 Johni Broome makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Johni Broome vs. Grant Golden (Eagles gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 47 40
Field Goals 21-31 (67.7%) 15-28 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 4-11 (36.4%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 14 10
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 8 7
Team 3 1
Assists 10 5
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 7 6
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
4
N. Cayo F
14 PTS
home team logo
55
T. Cooper G
11 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 0-0 47-47
home team logo Morehead State 0-1 40-40
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Lexington, Kentucky
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center Lexington, Kentucky
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 0-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Morehead State 0-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Cayo F PPG RPG APG FG%
00
. Cooper G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Cayo F 14 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
55
T. Cooper G 11 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
67.7 FG% 53.6
36.4 3PT FG% 36.4
33.3 FT% 100.0
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
G. Golden
B. Francis
J. Gilyard
T. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 14 0 0 6/6 1/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
G. Golden 10 1 1 5/6 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0
B. Francis 10 1 3 4/6 2/4 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
J. Gilyard 6 1 5 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 0 1 0 2 0 1
T. Burton 3 7 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 0 2 0 2 2 5
Bench
I. Wilson
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
N. Sherod
Q. Southall
D. Bailey
A. Weir
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
A. Gustavson
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Total 47 11 10 21/31 4/11 1/3 7 0 4 0 8 3 8
Morehead State
Starters
T. Cooper
D. Cooper
K. Hunt, Jr.
J. Broome
J. Baker, Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Cooper 11 0 2 5/8 1/4 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cooper 10 4 2 3/5 2/3 2/2 0 0 1 0 2 0 4
K. Hunt, Jr. 6 0 0 1/2 0/1 4/4 0 0 1 0 1 0 0
J. Broome 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
J. Baker, Jr. 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Dixon
L. Bryan
S. Potter
J. Stanley-Williams
D. Thelwell
J. Rice
M. Garrett
J. Sebree
T. Claude
Total 40 9 5 15/28 4/11 6/6 6 0 3 0 9 2 7
NCAA BB Scores