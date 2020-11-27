|
End of period
0:00
Eagles defensive rebound
0:02
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
0:35
+3
Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Skyelar Potter assists)
47-40
0:52
+2
Blake Francis makes two point layup
47-37
1:01
Skyelar Potter turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Burton steals)
1:11
+1
De'Von Cooper makes technical free throw 1 of 1
45-37
1:11
Grant Golden technical foul
1:11
+2
Grant Golden makes two point dunk (Jacob Gilyard assists)
45-36
1:13
Blake Francis defensive rebound
1:15
Johni Broome misses two point tip shot
1:18
Johni Broome offensive rebound
1:20
De'Von Cooper misses two point layup
1:37
+2
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
43-36
2:00
+3
Julius Dixon makes three point jump shot (De'Von Cooper assists)
41-36
2:08
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
2:10
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
2:34
Julius Dixon turnover
2:34
Julius Dixon offensive foul
2:46
Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass)
3:02
+2
Julius Dixon makes two point layup (De'Von Cooper assists)
41-33
3:11
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
3:13
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
3:21
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
3:23
Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
3:41
+2
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
41-31
3:47
TV timeout
3:47
De'Von Cooper turnover (traveling)
4:14
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
4:24
Spiders defensive rebound
4:29
KJ Hunt Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:46
+2
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists)
39-31
4:55
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
4:57
Julius Dixon misses two point jump shot
5:16
Tyler Burton turnover
5:16
Tyler Burton offensive foul
5:17
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
5:19
Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot
5:30
De'Von Cooper turnover (out of bounds)
5:31
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass) (De'Von Cooper steals)
5:47
+3
De'Von Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
37-31
6:03
+3
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
37-28
6:19
Spiders defensive rebound
6:21
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
6:34
Souleymane Koureissi personal foul
6:35
Julius Dixon defensive rebound
6:37
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
6:52
TV timeout
6:52
Skyelar Potter turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
7:20
+2
Matt Grace makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
34-28
7:40
+2
KJ Hunt Jr. makes two point jump shot
32-28
8:06
+2
Blake Francis makes two point jump shot
32-26
8:09
Skyelar Potter personal foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
8:16
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
8:18
Julius Dixon misses three point jump shot
8:37
+3
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot
30-26
8:46
Johni Broome turnover
8:46
Johni Broome offensive foul
8:57
+2
Grant Golden makes two point tip shot
27-26
9:01
Grant Golden offensive rebound
9:03
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
9:06
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
9:08
Grant Golden misses three point jump shot
9:24
+3
De'Von Cooper makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
25-26
9:42
+2
Grant Golden makes two point layup
25-23
10:00
+2
Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot
23-23
10:22
+2
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Blake Francis assists)
23-21
10:30
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
10:32
Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
10:47
Johni Broome defensive rebound
10:47
Isaiah Wilson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:47
Jaden Stanley-Williams shooting foul (Isaiah Wilson draws the foul)
10:47
+2
Isaiah Wilson makes two point jump shot
21-21
11:01
+1
De'Von Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-21
11:01
Souleymane Koureissi shooting foul (De'Von Cooper draws the foul)
11:01
+2
De'Von Cooper makes two point layup
19-20
11:01
Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (KJ Hunt Jr. steals)
11:07
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
11:09
De'Von Cooper misses three point jump shot
11:16
+2
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
19-18
11:32
+2
Julius Dixon makes two point layup
17-18
11:38
Julius Dixon offensive rebound
11:40
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
11:56
TV timeout
11:56
Grant Golden personal foul
12:12
+2
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
17-16
12:28
+2
LJ Bryan makes two point jump shot
15-16
12:38
Julius Dixon defensive rebound
12:40
Jacob Gilyard misses two point layup
12:59
James Baker personal foul
13:01
Spiders defensive rebound
13:03
Skyelar Potter misses three point jump shot
13:13
Souleymane Koureissi turnover (traveling)
13:29
+2
Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point layup
15-14
13:41
Tyler Burton turnover (bad pass) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
13:48
+1
KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-12
13:48
+1
KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-11
13:48
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (KJ Hunt Jr. draws the foul)
14:15
+2
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup (Matt Grace assists)
15-10
14:37
+2
Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot
13-10
14:50
TV timeout
14:50
Matt Grace turnover (traveling)
14:59
Matt Grace defensive rebound
15:01
Johni Broome misses two point jump shot
15:13
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
15:15
Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
15:32
+2
Ta'Lon Cooper makes two point jump shot
13-8
16:04
+3
Nathan Cayo makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists)
13-6
16:14
Julius Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Burton steals)
16:25
De'Von Cooper defensive rebound
16:27
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
16:42
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
16:44
Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
17:16
+3
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
10-6
17:38
+2
James Baker makes two point layup
7-6
17:57
+2
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
7-4
18:13
+1
KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-4
18:13
+1
KJ Hunt Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-3
18:13
Jacob Gilyard shooting foul (KJ Hunt Jr. draws the foul)
18:27
+2
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
5-2
18:37
KJ Hunt Jr. turnover (bad pass)
18:59
|
|
+1
|
Nathan Cayo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
James Baker shooting foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
James Baker turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Johni Broome makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Johni Broome vs. Grant Golden (Eagles gains possession)
|