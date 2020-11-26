|
0:06
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
0:22
+1
Dereon Seabron makes regular free throw 1 of 1
28-42
0:22
Jose Placer shooting foul (Dereon Seabron draws the foul)
0:22
+2
Dereon Seabron makes two point jump shot
28-41
0:23
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
0:25
Manny Bates blocks Jadyn Parker's two point jump shot
0:30
Alonde Legrand offensive rebound
0:32
Manny Bates blocks Emmanuel Adedoyin's two point layup
0:54
Jericole Hellems personal foul
1:18
+3
Jericole Hellems makes three point jump shot (Braxton Beverly assists)
28-39
1:24
Manny Bates offensive rebound
1:26
Dereon Seabron misses three point jump shot
1:35
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Beverly steals)
1:52
Jericole Hellems turnover (lost ball)
2:05
Carter Hendricksen personal foul
2:14
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
2:16
Carter Hendricksen misses two point jump shot
2:33
Carter Hendricksen defensive rebound
2:35
Jonathan Aybar blocks Dereon Seabron's two point layup
2:58
+2
Jonathan Aybar makes two point layup (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
28-36
3:15
Jonathan Aybar defensive rebound
3:17
Manny Bates misses two point layup
3:27
Dorian James turnover (bad pass) (Braxton Beverly steals)
3:39
TV timeout
3:39
Cam Hayes personal foul
3:48
+2
Jericole Hellems makes two point jump shot
26-36
3:56
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
3:58
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
4:27
+3
Braxton Beverly makes three point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
26-34
4:14
+2
Josh Endicott makes two point layup (Jose Placer assists)
26-31
4:51
+2
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
24-31
5:03
Manny Bates defensive rebound
5:05
Jose Placer misses two point jump shot
5:22
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
5:24
Manny Bates misses two point jump shot
5:29
Manny Bates offensive rebound
5:31
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
5:42
+1
Josh Endicott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-29
5:42
+1
Josh Endicott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-29
5:42
D.J. Funderburk shooting foul (Josh Endicott draws the foul)
5:43
Josh Endicott offensive rebound
5:44
Chaz Lanier misses two point jump shot
5:57
Ospreys offensive rebound
5:59
Manny Bates blocks Jadyn Parker's two point layup
6:17
+2
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Devon Daniels assists)
22-29
6:46
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Jose Placer assists)
22-27
6:55
Ebenezer Dowuona personal foul
7:19
Carter Hendricksen defensive rebound
7:19
Devon Daniels misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:19
+1
Devon Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-27
7:19
TV timeout
7:20
Dorian James personal foul
7:20
Jadyn Parker turnover (lost ball) (Devon Daniels steals)
7:22
Jadyn Parker defensive rebound
7:24
Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point layup
7:36
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
7:38
Jadyn Parker misses three point jump shot
7:52
Dorian James defensive rebound
7:54
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
8:14
+2
Jadyn Parker makes two point jump shot
19-26
8:32
Alonde Legrand defensive rebound
8:34
Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point jump shot
8:34
Dorian James personal foul
8:43
Dorian James turnover (bad pass) (Thomas Allen steals)
8:58
Wolfpack turnover (shot clock violation)
8:58
Wolfpack offensive rebound
9:00
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
9:34
+3
Jadyn Parker makes three point jump shot (Dorian James assists)
17-26
9:42
Devon Daniels personal foul
9:49
Ospreys 30 second timeout
9:49
Cam Hayes personal foul
9:51
Jacob Crews defensive rebound
9:53
Devon Daniels misses two point layup
10:00
Jonathan Aybar turnover (lost ball) (Manny Bates steals)
10:09
+3
Dereon Seabron makes three point jump shot (Devon Daniels assists)
14-26
10:16
Devon Daniels defensive rebound
10:18
Emmanuel Adedoyin misses three point jump shot
10:30
+2
Manny Bates makes two point dunk (Dereon Seabron assists)
14-23
10:48
+2
Jose Placer makes two point layup
14-21
11:16
+2
Cam Hayes makes two point layup
12-21
11:22
Carter Hendricksen turnover (lost ball) (Cam Hayes steals)
11:44
+2
Manny Bates makes two point layup
12-19
11:55
TV timeout
11:55
Jonathan Aybar turnover (bad pass)
12:18
+1
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-17
12:18
+1
Jericole Hellems makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-16
12:18
Emmanuel Adedoyin shooting foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
12:35
+2
Jose Placer makes two point layup
12-15
12:39
Shakeel Moore turnover (Jose Placer steals)
13:03
+2
Alonde Legrand makes two point layup
10-15
13:14
+2
Cam Hayes makes two point jump shot
8-15
13:40
+2
Carter Hendricksen makes two point jump shot
8-13
13:58
Devon Daniels turnover (Dorian James steals)
14:08
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Alonde Legrand assists)
6-13
14:19
Dorian James defensive rebound
14:21
Manny Bates misses two point dunk
14:30
Manny Bates offensive rebound
14:32
Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
14:42
Shakeel Moore defensive rebound
14:44
Jose Placer misses two point layup
14:47
Ospreys 30 second timeout
14:47
+2
Manny Bates makes two point jump shot (Cam Hayes assists)
3-13
14:47
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
14:49
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
14:59
+2
Devon Daniels makes two point jump shot
3-11
15:12
Manny Bates offensive rebound
15:14
D.J. Funderburk misses three point jump shot
15:29
TV timeout
15:29
Jose Placer personal foul
15:38
Jose Placer turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
15:48
+2
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup
3-9
15:53
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
15:55
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
16:06
Alonde Legrand turnover (out of bounds)
16:30
+2
Braxton Beverly makes two point jump shot
3-7
16:55
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
16:57
Carter Hendricksen misses two point jump shot
17:14
Chaz Lanier defensive rebound
17:16
Thomas Allen misses two point jump shot
17:29
D.J. Funderburk defensive rebound
17:31
Josh Endicott misses three point jump shot
17:55
Jericole Hellems turnover (lost ball) (Alonde Legrand steals)
18:03
Wolfpack defensive rebound
18:05
Manny Bates blocks Dorian James's two point layup
18:12
Thomas Allen turnover (bad pass) (Josh Endicott steals)
18:32
+3
Carter Hendricksen makes three point jump shot (Chaz Lanier assists)
3-5
18:41
+1
D.J. Funderburk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-5
18:41
Josh Endicott shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
18:42
+2
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Manny Bates assists)
0-4
18:59
Manny Bates defensive rebound
19:01
Carter Hendricksen misses two point jump shot
19:24
+2
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup
0-2
19:30
Jericole Hellems offensive rebound
19:32
Jericole Hellems misses two point jump shot
19:45
Chaz Lanier turnover (traveling)
20:00
(Ospreys gains possession)
