0:19
Hilltoppers 60 second timeout
0:19
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point tip shot
64-70
0:19
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
0:21
Kenny Cooper misses two point layup
0:25
+1
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
62-70
0:25
+1
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
62-69
0:25
Luke Frampton personal foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
0:30
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
0:32
Charles Bassey misses three point jump shot
0:43
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
62-68
0:43
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
62-67
0:41
Kenny Cooper personal foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
0:45
Official timeout
0:47
Mountaineers offensive rebound
0:49
Charles Bassey blocks Taz Sherman's two point layup
0:54
Mountaineers 60 second timeout
1:00
Hilltoppers 30 second timeout
1:01
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point tip shot
62-66
1:01
Charles Bassey offensive rebound
1:03
Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot
1:11
Miles McBride turnover (traveling)
1:36
TV timeout
1:36
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
1:36
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
1:39
+1
Taveion Hollingsworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
61-66
1:39
Taveion Hollingsworth misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:36
Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
1:45
Luke Frampton defensive rebound
1:47
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
2:05
TV timeout
2:05
Charles Bassey kicked ball violation
2:18
+2
Carson Williams makes two point layup
59-66
2:41
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup
57-66
3:07
+2
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Luke Frampton assists)
57-64
3:16
Luke Frampton defensive rebound
3:18
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
3:30
Taveion Hollingsworth turnover (bad pass) (Oscar Tshiebwe steals)
3:44
TV timeout
3:44
Hilltoppers 30 second timeout
3:56
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
55-64
4:02
Derek Culver defensive rebound
4:04
Charles Bassey misses two point layup
4:26
+2
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot
55-61
4:53
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
4:55
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
5:06
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
5:08
Carson Williams misses three point jump shot
5:23
Derek Culver personal foul
5:22
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
5:24
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
5:41
+3
Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
55-59
5:46
Taz Sherman personal foul (Taveion Hollingsworth draws the foul)
6:07
+2
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point layup
52-59
6:12
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
6:14
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
6:24
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
6:26
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
6:37
Carson Williams defensive rebound
6:39
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
6:55
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
6:57
Carson Williams blocks Oscar Tshiebwe's two point layup
7:06
Taz Sherman defensive rebound
7:08
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point layup
7:24
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
52-57
7:25
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
52-56
7:25
Kenny Cooper personal foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
7:37
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
7:39
Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot
7:51
TV timeout
7:51
Miles McBride turnover (out of bounds)
7:54
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
7:56
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
8:02
+3
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
52-55
8:11
Miles McBride offensive rebound
8:13
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
8:25
Mountaineers defensive rebound
8:27
Luke Frampton misses three point jump shot
8:39
+2
Miles McBride makes two point layup
52-52
8:44
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
8:46
Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot
9:04
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
9:06
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
9:15
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
9:17
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Jump ball. Josh Anderson vs. Gabe Osabuohien (Hilltoppers gains possession)
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
52-50
|
10:36
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Josh Anderson assists)
|
52-48
|
11:02
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-48
|
11:02
|
|
+1
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-47
|
11:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Carson Williams personal foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
50-46
|
12:03
|
|
|
Hilltoppers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Luke Frampton personal foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight offensive foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-44
|
13:08
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Miles McBride personal foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
50-43
|
13:50
|
|
|
Luke Frampton turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe shooting foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Charles Bassey personal foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Rawls makes two point layup
|
50-41
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Taz Sherman makes three point jump shot
|
48-41
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Charles Bassey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
48-38
|
14:56
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien shooting foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point layup (Jordan Rawls assists)
|
47-38
|
15:13
|
|
+1
|
Derek Culver makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
45-38
|
15:15
|
|
|
Carson Williams shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
45-37
|
15:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:33
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point dunk (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
45-35
|
15:42
|
|
|
Sean McNeil turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:06
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point layup
|
43-35
|
16:24
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point driving dunk
|
41-35
|
16:45
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Josh Anderson steals)
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses two point alley-oop layup
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point layup
|
|
18:30
|
|
+3
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes three point jump shot
|
39-35
|
18:59
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Charles Bassey misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point jump shot
|
36-35