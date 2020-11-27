|
20:00
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff vs. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (Justin Champagnie gains possession)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
0-2
|
19:47
|
|
|
Camren Wynter shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
19:47
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:20
|
|
+3
|
Camren Wynter makes three point jump shot (James Butler assists)
|
3-3
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
3-5
|
18:38
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Dragons defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Zach Walton assists)
|
5-5
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
5-7
|
17:43
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point driving layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
5-9
|
17:25
|
|
|
James Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Zach Walton makes two point jump shot
|
7-9
|
16:45
|
|
|
Camren Wynter shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
16:45
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
16:45
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
16:29
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney personal foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Xavier Bell turnover (Justin Champagnie steals)
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
16:09
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-12
|
16:09
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Dragons defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point jump shot (Justin Champagnie assists)
|
9-14
|
14:59
|
|
|
Xavier Bell turnover
|
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
John Hugley makes two point layup
|
9-16
|
14:13
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point driving layup
|
9-18
|
14:03
|
|
|
Dragons 30 second timeout
|
|
13:36
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|
11-18
|
13:36
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
+1
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-18
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
12-20
|
12:39
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point layup
|
12-22
|
12:02
|
|
+2
|
T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point dunk (Matey Juric assists)
|
14-22
|
11:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Femi Odukale makes two point layup
|
14-24
|
11:06
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie personal foul
|
|
10:55
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point jump shot (Mate Okros assists)
|
16-24
|
10:27
|
|
|
Femi Odukale turnover (Mate Okros steals)
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Mate Okros shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-25
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-26
|
9:48
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses two point layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
+3
|
Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Femi Odukale assists)
|
16-29
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot (Matey Juric assists)
|
18-29
|
9:02
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton turnover (Zach Walton steals)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|
20-29
|
7:56
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. personal foul
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Matey Juric misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Zach Walton offensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Zach Walton makes two point layup
|
22-29
|
6:40
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
22-32
|
6:21
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
22-34
|
5:38
|
|
|
Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point pullup jump shot
|
22-37
|
5:31
|
|
|
Dragons 30 second timeout
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Zach Walton turnover (Au'Diese Toney steals)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie turnover (Camren Wynter steals)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+3
|
Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (T.J. Bickerstaff assists)
|
25-37
|
4:48
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Mate Okros shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-38
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|
27-38
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Mate Okros personal foul
|
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-39
|
3:36
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-40
|
3:16
|
|
|
Noah Collier personal foul
|
|
3:16
|
|
+1
|
Matey Juric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-40
|
3:16
|
|
|
Matey Juric misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:58
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
28-42
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
James Butler makes two point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|
30-42
|
2:20
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (Matey Juric steals)
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Matey Juric offensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot (Matey Juric assists)
|
32-42
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
32-44
|
1:28
|
|
+2
|
Zach Walton makes two point dunk
|
34-44
|
1:05
|
|
|
William Jeffress Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
0:44
|
|
|
T.J. Bickerstaff turnover (Justin Champagnie steals)
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
James Butler defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
James Butler turnover
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Zach Walton defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Matey Juric turnover (Xavier Johnson steals)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Xavier Bell personal foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-45
|
0:02
|
|
+1
|
Justin Champagnie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-46
|
0:00
|
|
|
Amari Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|